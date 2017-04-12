Frutos, Springer Have Lead in General Election Results

In what might be an upset, Sharon Springer has out polled incumbent Dr. David Gordon for a seat on the Burbank City Council. Current Councilman Bob Frutos was the top vote getter and will retain his seat.

Current Mayor Jess Talamantes was reelected in the primary election held in February as he received over 50% of the vote.

The initial results can be seen as an upset after the primary election which saw Gordon receive 4,799 votes compared to 3,914 votes for Springer.

City Clerk Zizette Mullins, who ran unopposed in the primary, will have to wait until Friday at noon when ballots mailed before the election will be counted to bring the final results. In the primary, there were close to 1,000 votes that had to be counted after the final day of the election.

Juan Guillen was also one of the finalists and placed fourth with 3,657 votes.

City Treasurer Debbie Kutka along with School Board members Steve Frintner and Char Tabet were also elected outright during the primary election.

Once the election is finalized, the newly elected officials for all seats will be sworn in during the annual May 1 meeting in the council chambers where a new Mayor for the year will be selected.

Even with the ballots that yet to be counted, there will be less than a 20% return rate with more than 65,000 voters eligible to cast votes in Burbank.

Related Posts: