Fundraiser is a Real ‘Virtual Trip’

Providence St. Joseph Medical Center Guild provided guests the next best thing to traveling abroad during their luncheon fashion show on Saturday at the Sheraton Universal Grand Ballroom.

In her welcome to “Passport to London”, President Julie McArdle pointed out that the benefits of taking a virtual trip are no security lines, no packing and no jet lag.

What the more than 350 guests did enjoy was perusing several boutique vendors offering colorful cruise wear, jewelry and handbags, bidding on the silent auction and posing for souvenir photos.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Cusumano Family Neuroscience Outpatient Center at the medical center.

The main tour guide was Director Kathleen Marsden who was assisted by Co-Director Maureen Walsh and Advisor Donna Mahoney. Serving on the committee were Marian Enos, Karen Barragan, Kristen Reiter, Judy McDowell, Jill Allen, Erika Mayer, Rhoberta Kerr, Pamela Shriftman, Patricia Scully, Patricia Cimo, Sharon Reid, Gabrielle Cochran, Terry Campbell, Dee Call, Lucy Brown, Maria Balke, Ollie Vick and Lori Riela.

The queen of reservations Grace Mylroie Patz, a lovely 103 years young and wearing a gold crown, made sure everyone had a good seat, including master of ceremonies George Pennacchio, entertainment reporter for ABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

Celebrity models were executives, Interim Chief Executive Officer Kerry Carmody and Chief Financial Officer Glenn Bales, and physicians Raul Mena, David Sato, Stephen Kishineff, Daniel Eisenberg, Stuart Steinberg, George Orloff and Christopher Lee. Wearing dark glasses each took a turn down the runway while the James Bond theme played.

Carmody had the honor of strolling with Romeo, an 8-year-old, fluffy white Great Pyrenees owned by Providence nurse Ann Valladares.

Couture Productions’ Fashion Director Lucinda Miedema combined a show of fashions from Lourdes Chavez Couture Collection. Several vibrant styles were also seen from IC Collection, represented by Marti Klarins. Ballroom dance entertainers Natalia Lind and Michael Kuka opened and closed the show with a romantic routine of graceful turns and lifts.

Organizers kept to the royal theme in titling the four major prizes the Crown Jewels. Grand prize — a Laguna vacation — went to Rae Flynn. A dinner for 10 at Los Angeles Fire Department Station #27 went to Connie Lawless. Pam Shriftman will be dining out for several evenings on restaurant gift cards and Jana Yost has a shopping spree in her future.

Lunch began with the hotel’s signature Tomato Basil Soup topped with puff pastry. Statler Breast of Chicken, roasted fingerling potatoes and zucchini and carrot sticks were followed by a lemon tart.

