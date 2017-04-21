Letter: To Burbank Citizens From Sharon Springer

Following is a Letter to the Editor:

To Burbank,

I would like to thank our Burbank community for electing me to city council.

Thank you for opening your doors when we knocked; thank you for talking with us outside grocery stores, and schools. Thank you for tolerating my morning campaign runs. Thank you for hosting my bright pink signs, your financial contributions and your word of mouth endorsements.

Thanks to my campaign chair person, Elaine Paonessa and my well organized, relentless volunteers for their inspiration, support and belief in me. Thanks to my organizational endorsements, family, friends and neighbors.

I look forward to your continued engagement, interaction and to serving you in a positive, open, optimistic and inclusive way.

Sincerely,

Sharon Springer