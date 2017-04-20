Letter: A Heartfelt Thank You Message to Burbank Residents:

The following is a Letter to the Editor:

I am grateful to have received your strong support and your vote in this General election. Many of you were there for me four years ago in 2013 and you have shown your trust in me again today. Heartfelt thank you for your vote to get re-elected to the Burbank City Council.

Four years ago, I pledged to you my commitment towards working for you and for our city. Today, I am more committed and dedicated to continue to work to tirelessly for you.

My door at City hall is always open to all Burbank residents to listen to your concerns. Thank you for making my dream of effectively and honestly serving Burbank a reality. I want to make a positive difference in our city. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Sincerely,

Bob Frutos