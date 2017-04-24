MexCocina Cafe Adds A Mexican Twist To Diner Fare

Located on Burbank Boulevard just west of Buena Vista Street, MexCocina Cafe has won over some regulars already in the short time the diner has been open.

The restaurant offers a large menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and advertises healthy and fresh fare, along with some Mexican favorites.

With a breakfast menu of omelets, a variety of pancakes and french toast plates and good old egg and meat dishes, MexCocina has something for almost everyone. Their veggie omelet was a little overdone, but filled with fresh vegetables and stuffed with avocado and Monterey Jack cheese. After adding a generous smattering of Tapatio, which is found on every table in the joint, the omelet tasted terrific.

After trying the restaurant’s carne asada sope and chicken taco, though, I was disappointed. The carne asada was fatty and grisly and the sope shell was too hard and stale, a big no-no for sopes. The beans and the flavors of the sope tasted delicious but both the red and the green salsa, while nicely spicy, were too watery for my taste.

The chicken taco was dry. The meat was flavorful but dry. Adding salsa helped the moisture a little, but the overall effect was too dry.

However, the Mex Southwest Chicken Salad was terrific. Fresh lettuce topped with moist and very tasty grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, cotija cheese and a homemade chipotle ranch dressing combined for a very delicious salad.

The service is always very friendly and attentive and the bathrooms are clean. Parking in the lot can be a challenge but there’s plenty of street parking along neighboring blocks.

Although prices are not cheap, MexCocina Cafe does diner fare with a Mexican twist well. While I will continue to order my tacos and sopes from Taqueria El Tapatio on Victory, MexCocina offers some solid options for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Burbank.

Restaurant Info: MexCocina Cafe is located at 2714 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 845-0561. MexCocina Cafe is open Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



MexCocina Cafe receives: On The Marquee



