Party For The Arts Celebrates Burbank Arts Heroes

The Burbank Arts For All Foundation holds its sixth annual gala, Party For The Arts, on Friday, April 21, at The Globe Theatre, located on the Universal Studios lot. This year’s event honors Jordan Middle School music teacher Christine DeMore, volunteer Brenda Burroughs and patron Woodbury University.

Every spring, the Foundation recognizes three pillars of support for arts education in Burbank public schools with the Patron of the Arts Award, the Arts For All Educator Award and the Champion of the Arts Award.

“Our Party for the Arts guests will enjoy a festive yet elegant evening celebrating with the Burbank community while feasting on fine food, hosted cocktails, music and dancing and many will leave with fantastic auction items,” commented Trena Pitchford, Executive Director for Burbank Arts For All Foundation.

“But most importantly, they will leave knowing they have played an important role in ensuring Burbank’s students learn through creativity in their classrooms as they prepare for their futures. We guarantee a wonderful night out.”

Woodbury University has shared its substantial resources with the Burbank Arts For All Foundation and the Burbank Unified School District for many years, furthering the development of arts programs and opportunities for local public school students.

DeMore, as Vocal Music Director at Jordan, has helped build the confidence and musical knowledge of the sixth-, seventh- and eighth- graders who have passed through her program over the years.

“The impact that Christine DeMore has had on students in our district is profound and far-reaching,” commented Suzanne Weerts, member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Burroughs’ years of volunteering in the community and with the Burbank Arts For All Foundation sets an exemplary standard as well.

Formerly called the Party On The Plaza, this year the Foundation’s annual gala has become the Party For The Arts.

In addition to hosted cocktails and dinner, live music and a silent auction of some very special trips and items, NBC Weathercaster Fritz Coleman returns to emcee the event.

Sponsorship and digital ad deadline for the event is Friday, April 14. A limited number of tickets are available for the event until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, or until the seats sell out.

For more information on the event, stop by the Burbank Arts For All website. Information on sponsorships, ads and tickets can be found on the Party For The Arts webpage here.

