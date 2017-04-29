Rep. Schiff Announces Annual 2017 Student Art Competition

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that he will host the annual Congressional Art Competition Forum & Exhibit for the 28th District, featuring students’ artwork from the 28th Congressional District, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Congressional Art Competition receives submissions from all across the country. The winner from each Congressional District has their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. This year, 54 students from 24 schools located in the 28th District participated in the competition.

In addition, for the last several years, Rep. Schiff hosts a “People’s Choice” award, which will be decided through an online vote. To vote for the “People’s Choice,” constituents should go to Rep. Schiff’s website under Art Competition . Voting will be open Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, May 5, 2017.

“I am continually blown away by the talent and creativity displayed in the artwork that is submitted from students around the District each year, and this year is no exception,” said Schiff. “I look forward to seeing all of these incredible entries in person and welcoming artists and their families to celebrate their accomplishments. I am equally excited to see who our community members choose as their own ‘People’s Choice’ pick – so don’t forget to visit my website and vote!”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide the opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, hundreds of thousands of high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.

The first place winner’s artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year, the piece awarded second place will be displayed in the Congressman’s Washington, D.C. Office for one year, the piece awarded third place will hang in his Burbank District Office for one year and the “People’s Choice” winner’s artwork will be displayed in Rep. Schiff’s Hollywood District Office

The winners of the contest will be announced at the 28th Congressional Art Competition Forum & Exhibit on Thursday, May 11, 2017. All student participants will receive a Congressional Certificate of Recognition. The exhibit will be held at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge at Van de Kamp Hall located at 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011. Parking and admission to Van de Kamp Hall are free. Exhibit viewing will begin at 5:00 pm and the Forum and Awards Presentation will take place at 7:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

To RSVP, please contact Teresa Lamb Simpson in Rep. Schiff’s Burbank District Office at (818) 450-2900 or (323) 315-5555.

