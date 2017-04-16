Spring EGG-Stravaganza Attracts Kids Young and Old

The City of Burbank’s Spring EGG-Stravaganza held Saturday at McCambridge Park attracted the largest number of attendees than in past years according to Vickie Cusumano of the City of Burbank Parks & Recreation Department.

The egg hunts were the most popular event with scheduled egg hunts for parents and young four year old kids, then kids 5 to 10 years old.

The day included Mascots from different City departments, a Golf Driving Range events from DeBell, plenty of Bounce Houses and more.

Burbank Animal Control was on hand trying to get some animals adopted, and answer questions.

The event was free with registration.

Related Posts: