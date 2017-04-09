Tenth Annual Care Walk Returned to Johnny Carson Park This Year

The 10th Annual Family Service Agency of Burbank’s (FSA) Care Walk was held April 1st at the beautifully renovated Johnny Carson Park. Approximately 350 participants walked the 5 K course around the park.

Participants included school teams, School Board Members, City Council Members, City Officials and numerous individuals of all ages enjoying a little physical fitness. After the walk, participants received a Care Walk tee shirt, a medal commemorating the event and a complimentary tasty breakfast provided by Command Performance Catering.

During the morning activities, walkers were entertained by Dr. John Whitener’s Jordan Jazz Band and the National Anthem was performed by student Elizabeth Kundibekian.

This year the honoree who received the Jeri Buliavac Award was long time community supporter, Ray Adams. Michael Hastings once again provided his talents as Master of Ceremonies and conducted numerous interviews with the participants. Ross Benson generously provided the public address system.

The Principal of John Burroughs’ High School, Deborah Madrigal, presented a generous $5,300 check to FSA’s Care Walk.

Sponsors included: the Hollywood Burbank Airport; Nickelodeon; Tony’s Darts Away; Burbank Water and Power; Ray and Bonnie Adams; Burrtec; Sunrise Rotary; Tom and Diana Wong; Community Chevrolet; Elise Sterns-Niesen; Burbank Town Center; Captain Audio; the Reinke Family; the Vitamin Shoppe; and Supervisor Kathryn Barger of L.A. County’s 5th District. Participants also were able to visit the exhibitor booths to obtain information and free gifts.

Numerous volunteers assisted with making this event a great success. In addition to numerous individuals, volunteer groups from Providence High School, the Charity League, the Youth Board, the Community Day School and the South Keyclub provided valuable service insuring that the event ran smoothly.

All the proceeds from this annual event go to help support the no-cost school on-site counseling programs, which last year served 2000 Burbank Unified School District students, providing 12,000 hours of mental health assistance. Laurie Bleick, Executive Director of FSA and the members of the Event Committee are very grateful for all of the support and participation this event received. A good time was had by all while supporting a great cause.

