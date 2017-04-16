Black Angus’ Spring Menu Items Send Your Taste Buds Into Full Bloom



Black Angus Steakhouse Burbank has some new Spring items on their menu and they will put a spring in your step with every bite.

Start your meal off with the Hand-Shaken Strawberry Mojito that is Spring in glass. The refreshing Bacardi Limon Rum with fresh California Strawberries, mint and lime can cool you off on even the hottest of days. They also have a Spiked Roseberry Lemonade made with Smirnoff Vodka, fresh California strawberries, Chloe Rose Wine and their house-made sparkling lemonade. That cocktail goes down smoothly especially with their scrumptious Sampler Appetizer. That starter item is served with Boneless Chipotle-Buffalo Strips, Loaded Potato Skins, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Crispy Fried Garlic-Pepper Zucchini with Cucumber Sauce. Enough for everyone to share and enjoy. When it comes to drinks, it is hard to just have one.

A Spring delicacy is a lamb and the the steakhouse has flown in aged New Zealand lamb that just melts in your mouth for the season. The Rack of Lamb is aged 45 days, then marinated in a soy oil, rosemary and garlic and finally it is roasted with their own special seasoning all before it is served to you on a plate with Mint Chimichurri or mint jelly. I suggest going with the Mint Chimichurri because the sauce is so delicious, you will want to drink it. If you do not normally eat lamb because of the gamey taste, then this is the one for you. You can get a half or a full rack and it is more than enough to satisfy your bellies. Along with the tender meat, you get two sides. I went with the Fresh Broccoli in Garlic Sauce and Roasted Brussels Sprouts. The latter is so good; you will even be able to get the pickiest of kids to eat them.

If you still have room for dessert, which I highly suggest you do, the New York Style Cheesecake with strawberry sauce is the way to go. The creaminess of the cake is the perfect end to a perfect meal.

If the lamb is not the way you want to go, they are testing out six new burgers The Al Pastor is a chili rubbed burger topped with chipotle mayo, pickled jalapeno, Jack cheese, ham, bacon and pineapple jam. My favorite is the SOB aka South of the Border, it has lime-cilantro mayo, pickled jalapeno, Pepper Jack cheese, crispy breaded jalapeno and jalapeno-cilantro slaw. They are also trying out a BBQ Bacon, a Pastrami Reuben, Buffalo and Bleu and finally a Patty Melt. Each burger sounds better than the one before and I cannot wait to try them all.

Black Angus Steakhouse Burbank is located at 235 South Ikea Way. The restaurant is open on Easter from 11a-9p., and on all other days it closes at 10p. I do not know what is better way to enjoy Spring than with their special items that will be the highlight of your season to your taste buds.

Related Posts: