Letter: Thanks to Burbank’s Voters

Letter to the Editor:

I want to take this opportunity to say Thank You to the voters of Burbank for your overwhelming support in our 2017 Primary Election. It is a privilege to be able to represent your interests and to continue to serve as your city councilman in this wonderful city that we call home.

As residents, and as a city, we are facing several challenges in the coming years that I am confident we will overcome by working together, identifying solutions, and moving forward.

I am looking forward to the next four years of taking input, building consensus, making tough decisions, and working hard to make Burbank even better. And, as always, please feel free to contact me anytime at: jtalamantes@burbankca.gov or by phone at 818-238-5750.

I truly appreciate your vote of confidence, and I will continue to do the best that I can for our city.

Thank you, Burbank!

Sincerely,

Jess Talamantes