Burbank Police Investigate Early Morning Explosion

This morning, at about 4:20 AM, Burbank Police responded to the Magnolia Car Wash in the 900 block of West Magnolia Blvd. regarding a loud noise, possible explosion that was heard.

When the officers arrived, they found a stand-alone ATM Machine, located outside of the cashier’s office with significant damage to its outer shell. Closer inspection of the ATM machine suggested that some type of explosive may have been used in an apparent attempt to steal money, or steal the ATM itself.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Arson/Explosives Detail responded to the scene and are assisting Burbank Police Detectives with the investigation.

The car wash was closed at the time of this incident and there were no injuries reported.

Burbank Police Detectives are currently investigating this matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Burbank Police 818-238-3000.

No additional details are being released at this time.

