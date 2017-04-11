Burbank Resident Succumbs Following Bicycle Accident

Burbank Police & Fire Departments Paramedics responded on April 7, 2017, at about 2:35 PM, to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Empire Avenue and

Frederic Street.

The bicyclist, identified as 74-year-old Jin Soo Oh of Burbank, was riding eastbound on Empire

Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle making a right turn, westbound onto Empire from

Frederic Street.

Oh, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a head injury and was transported to Los Angeles

County + USC Medical Center. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle which struck Oh is not being identified publicly.

The driver was cooperative and remained at the scene to be interviewed by officers. Neither drugs nor alcohol

were a factor in this collision. The driver was not cited or arrested.

This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Traffic Detectives.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, at (818)

238-3100.

Each year, thousands of bicyclists are involved in traffic collisions, with hundreds more resulting

in a fatality.

The Burbank Police Department would like to remind the public to always wear a

helmet while riding a bicycle and to remain vigilant at all times while on the road.

