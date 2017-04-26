Burbank, Burroughs Split Swim Meet

The Burbank High boys’ swim team found out very quickly Tuesday afternoon never to take things lightly when the Bulldogs visited rival Burroughs.

Feeling it would easily win the opening event, the 200 medley relay, Burbank narrowly got past Burroughs.

“It really got close in the end,” Burbank’s Justin Miller said. “When it close we knew we needed to push it.”

Burbank won the boys’ varsity competition 98-71. Burroughs took the girls’ competition 98-68.

Burbank got a pair of wins from Roman Rostomyan in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Miller won the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Burbank’s girls’ team was led by Michelle Morlock, who won the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Burroughs boys’ team was led by Reign Abaoag, who won the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.

Maya Wilson led Burroughs’ girls’ team. She won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

“It was a great meet. The energy was high,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. “Everyone was shaking hands before and after the races. It is a friendly rivalry.”

Burbank Boys Swimming 98, Burroughs 71 Event Place Name School Time 200 Medley Relay 1. Burbank (Roman, Rostomyan, Brent Min, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan, Justin Miller) BHS 2. Burroughs (Josh Flinchbaugh, Reign Abaoag, Derick Duran, Drew Baelly JB 1:43.35 3. Burbank (Ryan Feldman, Maximilian Panfilov, Dorian Andrei, Ben Diaz) BHS 200 Free 1. Roman Rostomyan BHS 2. Nathan Gault-Crabb JBHS 3. Ben Diaz BHS 200 IM 1. Ashot Gavurmadzhyan BHS 2. Paxton Anderson JBHS 2:20.0 3. Brent Min BHS 50 Free 1. Justin Miller BHS 2. Drew Baelly JBHS 23.56 3. David Lee BHS 100 Fly 1. Reign Abaoag JBHS 53.67 2. Derick Duran JBHS 56.17 3. Ashot Gavurmadzhyan BHS 1. 100 Free 2. Justin Miller BHS 2. Drew Baelly JBHS 3. Dillon Rosen BHS 500 Free 1. Nathan Armstrong JBHS 5:20.87 3. Nathan Gault-Crabb JBHS 4. Maximilian Panfilov BHS 1. 200 Free Relay 2. Burbank (Justin Miller, David Lee, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan, Roman Rostomyan) BHS 3. Burroughs (Nathan Gault-Crabb, Davis Dysthe, Charlie Gove, Derick Duran JBHS 1:39.86 3. Burbank (Dillon Rosen, Isaac Yang, Ryan Feldman, Ben Diaz) BHS 100 Back 1. Roman Rostomyan BHS 2. Josh Flinchbaugh JBHS 1:00.51 3. David Lee BHS 100 Breast 1. Reign Abaoag JBHS 1:00.82 2. Brent Min BHS 3. Ryan Feldman BHS 400 Free Relay 1. Burroughs (Derick Duran, Reign Abaoag, Nathan Gault-Crabb, Drew Baelly) JBHS 3:30.48 2. Burbank (Dillon Rosen, Dorian Andrei, Ben Diaz, David Lee) BHS 3. Burbank (Isaac Yang, Alden Choe, Brent Min, Charlie Thorpe) BHS

Burroughs Girls Swimming 98, Burbank 68 Event Place Name School Time 200 Medley Relay 1. Burroughs (Mariena Skrabak, Annabelle Morning, Maya Wilson, Aleah Orozco) JBHS 2:05.29 2. Burbank (Michelle Morlock, Tina Melkonian, Naphtali Avalos, Angelica Perez) BHS 3. Burroughs (Georgia Young, Annette Kogan, Elyse Cervik, Robin Dangaran) JBHS 2:14.75 200 Free 1. Maya Wilson JBHS 1:59.48 2. Mia Fallon JBHS 2:12.3 3. Marlena Skrabak JBHS 2:27.23 200 IM 1. Bianca Sanchez JBHS 2:36.99 2. Naphtali Avalos BHS 3. Annette Kogan JBHS 2:50.58 50 Free 1. Michelle Morlock BHS 2. Lily Marsh JBHS 27.98 3. Robin Dangaran JBHS 29.83 100 Fly 1. Maya Wilson JBHS 1:01.55 2. Emily Udall BHS 3. Naphtali Avalos BHS 100 Free 1. Aleah Orozco JBHS 1:01.39 2. Bianca Sanchez JBHS 1:03.29 3. Geneva Bethel BHS 500 Free 1. Mia Fallon JBHS 5:55.48 2. Emily Udall BHS 3. Lorraine Ishida BHS 200 Free Relay 1. Burroughs (Marlena Skrabak, Aleah Orozco, Bianca Sanchez, Lily Marsh) JBHS 1:53.92 2. Burbank (Tina Melkonian, Angelica Perez, Naphtali Avalos, Michelle Morlock) BHS 3. Burroughs (Andrea Silva, Viktorya Saroyan, Georgia Young, Elyse Cervik) JBHS 2:02.32 100 Back 1. Michelle Morlock BHS 2. Isabelle Canelo JBHS 1:18.14 3. Geneva Bethel BHS 100 Breast 1. Annabelle Morning JBHS 1:17.42 2. Tina Melkonian BHS 3. Simone Bethel BHS 400 Free Relay 1. Burroughs (Maya Wilson, Aleah Orozco, Mia Fallon, Lily Marsh) JBHS 4:13.01 2. Burbank (Haley Kolus, Scarleth Ortiz, Emily Udall, Simone Bethel) BHS 3. Burroughs (Robin Dangaran, Alice Martrinez, Andrea Silva, Kim Argumedo JBHS 4:48.97

