Burbank, Burroughs Split Swim Meet

The Burbank High boys’ swim team found out very quickly Tuesday afternoon never to take things lightly when the Bulldogs visited rival Burroughs.
Feeling it would easily win the opening event, the 200 medley relay, Burbank narrowly got past Burroughs.
“It really got close in the end,” Burbank’s Justin Miller said. “When it close we knew we needed to push it.”
Burbank won the boys’ varsity competition 98-71. Burroughs took the girls’ competition 98-68.
Burbank got a pair of wins from Roman Rostomyan in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Miller won the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Burbank’s girls’ team was led by Michelle Morlock, who won the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Burroughs boys’ team was led by Reign Abaoag, who won the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.
Maya Wilson led Burroughs’ girls’ team. She won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
“It was a great meet. The energy was high,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. “Everyone was shaking hands before and after the races. It is a friendly rivalry.”
|Burbank Boys Swimming 98, Burroughs 71
|Event
|Place
|Name
|School
|Time
|200 Medley Relay
|1.
|Burbank (Roman, Rostomyan, Brent Min, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan, Justin Miller)
|BHS
|2.
|Burroughs (Josh Flinchbaugh, Reign Abaoag, Derick Duran, Drew Baelly
|JB
|1:43.35
|3.
|Burbank (Ryan Feldman, Maximilian Panfilov, Dorian Andrei, Ben Diaz)
|BHS
|200 Free
|1.
|Roman Rostomyan
|BHS
|2.
|Nathan Gault-Crabb
|JBHS
|3.
|Ben Diaz
|BHS
|200 IM
|1.
|Ashot Gavurmadzhyan
|BHS
|2.
|Paxton Anderson
|JBHS
|2:20.0
|3.
|Brent Min
|BHS
|50 Free
|1.
|Justin Miller
|BHS
|2.
|Drew Baelly
|JBHS
|23.56
|3.
|David Lee
|BHS
|100 Fly
|1.
|Reign Abaoag
|JBHS
|53.67
|2.
|Derick Duran
|JBHS
|56.17
|3.
|Ashot Gavurmadzhyan
|BHS
|1.
|100 Free
|2.
|Justin Miller
|BHS
|2.
|Drew Baelly
|JBHS
|3.
|Dillon Rosen
|BHS
|500 Free
|1.
|Nathan Armstrong
|JBHS
|5:20.87
|3.
|Nathan Gault-Crabb
|JBHS
|4.
|Maximilian Panfilov
|BHS
|1.
|200 Free Relay
|2.
|Burbank (Justin Miller, David Lee, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan, Roman Rostomyan)
|BHS
|3.
|Burroughs (Nathan Gault-Crabb, Davis Dysthe, Charlie Gove, Derick Duran
|JBHS
|1:39.86
|3.
|Burbank (Dillon Rosen, Isaac Yang, Ryan Feldman, Ben Diaz)
|BHS
|100 Back
|1.
|Roman Rostomyan
|BHS
|2.
|Josh Flinchbaugh
|JBHS
|1:00.51
|3.
|David Lee
|BHS
|100 Breast
|1.
|Reign Abaoag
|JBHS
|1:00.82
|2.
|Brent Min
|BHS
|3.
|Ryan Feldman
|BHS
|400 Free Relay
|1.
|Burroughs (Derick Duran, Reign Abaoag, Nathan Gault-Crabb, Drew Baelly)
|JBHS
|3:30.48
|2.
|Burbank (Dillon Rosen, Dorian Andrei, Ben Diaz, David Lee)
|BHS
|3.
|Burbank (Isaac Yang, Alden Choe, Brent Min, Charlie Thorpe)
|BHS
|Burroughs Girls Swimming 98, Burbank 68
|Event
|Place
|Name
|School
|Time
|200 Medley Relay
|1.
|Burroughs (Mariena Skrabak, Annabelle Morning, Maya Wilson, Aleah Orozco)
|JBHS
|2:05.29
|2.
|Burbank (Michelle Morlock, Tina Melkonian, Naphtali Avalos, Angelica Perez)
|BHS
|3.
|Burroughs (Georgia Young, Annette Kogan, Elyse Cervik, Robin Dangaran)
|JBHS
|2:14.75
|200 Free
|1.
|Maya Wilson
|JBHS
|1:59.48
|2.
|Mia Fallon
|JBHS
|2:12.3
|3.
|Marlena Skrabak
|JBHS
|2:27.23
|200 IM
|1.
|Bianca Sanchez
|JBHS
|2:36.99
|2.
|Naphtali Avalos
|BHS
|3.
|Annette Kogan
|JBHS
|2:50.58
|50 Free
|1.
|Michelle Morlock
|BHS
|2.
|Lily Marsh
|JBHS
|27.98
|3.
|Robin Dangaran
|JBHS
|29.83
|100 Fly
|1.
|Maya Wilson
|JBHS
|1:01.55
|2.
|Emily Udall
|BHS
|3.
|Naphtali Avalos
|BHS
|100 Free
|1.
|Aleah Orozco
|JBHS
|1:01.39
|2.
|Bianca Sanchez
|JBHS
|1:03.29
|3.
|Geneva Bethel
|BHS
|500 Free
|1.
|Mia Fallon
|JBHS
|5:55.48
|2.
|Emily Udall
|BHS
|3.
|Lorraine Ishida
|BHS
|200 Free Relay
|1.
|Burroughs (Marlena Skrabak, Aleah Orozco, Bianca Sanchez, Lily Marsh)
|JBHS
|1:53.92
|2.
|Burbank (Tina Melkonian, Angelica Perez, Naphtali Avalos, Michelle Morlock)
|BHS
|3.
|Burroughs (Andrea Silva, Viktorya Saroyan, Georgia Young, Elyse Cervik)
|JBHS
|2:02.32
|100 Back
|1.
|Michelle Morlock
|BHS
|2.
|Isabelle Canelo
|JBHS
|1:18.14
|3.
|Geneva Bethel
|BHS
|100 Breast
|1.
|Annabelle Morning
|JBHS
|1:17.42
|2.
|Tina Melkonian
|BHS
|3.
|Simone Bethel
|BHS
|400 Free Relay
|1.
|Burroughs (Maya Wilson, Aleah Orozco, Mia Fallon, Lily Marsh)
|JBHS
|4:13.01
|2.
|Burbank (Haley Kolus, Scarleth Ortiz, Emily Udall, Simone Bethel)
|BHS
|3.
|Burroughs (Robin Dangaran, Alice Martrinez, Andrea Silva, Kim Argumedo
|JBHS
|4:48.97