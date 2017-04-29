Burroughs Baseball Loses In 10 Innings, 7-4, To Arcadia

By Rick Assad

For 10 roller coaster and exhausting innings, Burroughs High and Arcadia battled in a Pacific League clash on Friday afternoon at Tomahawk Field.

During the see-saw event, the Indians pulled ahead by one run heading into the seventh, but the dogged and determined Apaches evened it, then tallied four runs and eventually prevailed 7-4.

Senior Justin Palafox’s one-out double to right center in the sixth was followed by an intentional walk to junior Andrew Jacob Barrera.

Junior Nathan Palafox was safe on a force out which moved his older brother to third base, who then scored on an error that put the Indians ahead 3-2.

The Apaches tied it with a run in the seventh when senior John Woo (two hits) singled in sophomore Jeffrey Castillo (three hits), who led off with a double to left field.

“They did the best they could,” Burroughs coach Craig Sherwood said of his club. “We made them earn the win.”

Arcadia (13-8 and 9-1 in league) erupted for four runs in the 10th and trotted seven batters to the plate.

Key hits were junior Chase Pedersen’s run-scoring double to center field and junior James Nagaoka’s single to right center that scored a run while sophomore Jacob Lopez’s fielder’s choice brought in another tally.

“The great thing about baseball is you can come back the next day,” Sherwood noted. “You play the game. When it ends, it’s over. That’s baseball.”

The Indians (12-10-1 and 8-3 in league) made it close with a run in the bottom of the 10th when the Apaches committed two errors.

Sherwood believes his team can still reach the postseason.

“We’re battling. We need to win two more games for a playoff spot,” he said. “I think we can do it.”

In the frame, Justin Palafox was hit by a pitch and scooted to second and third base on an error and scored on another miscue.

Burroughs was able to nick Arcadia senior pitcher Jacob Kampen, who went six innings, giving up five hits with six strikeouts and three walks, for two runs in the second inning.

Barrera led off with a double to right center, moved to third base on a Nathan Palafox’s fly ball and scored on a wild pitch that made it 1-0.

It became 2-0 when junior Daniel Leonard walked, went to second base on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on a double to left center from junior Brandon Giraldo (two hits).

Arcadia scored two runs in the third inning when Lopez was hit by sophomore Niccolo Chuidian’s offering, took second base on Castillo’s base hit to left center and scored on a one-out double down the right-field line by Woo.

Two batters later and with the bases filled, Pedersen walked to level it at 2-2.

Chuidian toured six-plus innings, allowing six hits with four walks, one hit batter and one strikeout with three runs.

When Chuidian was asked can the Indians bounce back, he was direct.

“We’re going to have to,” he said. “There’s always opportunities to be taken advantage of and we didn’t.”

What was Chuidian’s approach against the Apaches?

“I needed to throw strikes and get ahead early in the count,” he said with emotion on his face and misty eyes.

Senior Brandon Martinez went one frame, fanning one and allowing one hit while senior Henrik Buchanan pitched one inning and walked one.

Senior Matthew Rudas worked one inning, walked two including the go-ahead run.

Junior Jacob Real gave up two hits, walked a batter, hit a batter and had one strikeout in one inning.

Senior hurler Matthew Miao was credited with the win after toiling four innings, surrendering four hits with two strikeouts and two walks and one hit batter.

The Indians collected nine hits with freshman Ricardo Perez getting three singles.

