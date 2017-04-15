Burroughs Baseball Routs Glendale, 8-0, In Pacific League Match

By Rick Assad

A first inning, four-run outburst made Niccolo Chuidian’s six-inning stretch on the mound that much easier as the right-handed pitcher was the recipient of an 8-0 Burroughs High victory over Glendale on Friday afternoon at Tomahawk Field.

“I don’t think that he had his really good stuff,” Burroughs coach Craig Sherwood said of his sophomore hurler. “That early lead really helped him.”

In that opening frame, the Indians trotted eight batters to the plate and saw the first six reach base off losing pitcher, senior Jacob Rangel, who went one and two-third innings, surrendering five of the eight hits with two walks and one hit batter.

Junior Andrew Jacob Barrera delivered a clutch two-run triple to left center that plated freshman Ricardo Perez, who singled up the middle and senior Riley Hooper, who walked.

The first run was tallied by senior Justin Palafox, who led off with a hit to right field and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Senior Brandon Martinez had a run-producing single to left field that brought home Barrera.

Chuidian wasn’t especially sharp over those six frames, hitting three batters with one walk, but allowed only three hits, struck out six and recorded his fifth win without a loss this season.

“I felt normal out there, but I was missing high a lot,” said Chuidian. “But I got the job done.”

Chuidian said his mechanics were slightly off. “I want to be consistent with my release point and today I wasn’t,” he noted. “I’m always looking to be consistent. I think that I’m stronger now than when the season began.”

Burroughs (9-7 and 5-1 in league) extended its advantage to 5-0 in the second inning when Palafox singled with one out, scooted to second base on Perez’s grounder and scored when Hooper was safe on an error.

The Indians tacked on a run in the third inning to make it 6-0 when Martinez walked to lead off the frame and eventually scored on two errors by the Nitros (1-15-1 and 0-7 in league).

In the fourth, the Indians made it 7-0 on Hooper’s triple to right center as Perez crossed the plate after walking to open the inning.

The second run made it 8-0 on Barrera’s sacrifice fly to right as Hooper came around.

Burroughs junior Steven Gonzalez singled in the fourth inning with two out and pinch runner, freshman Adan Perez was left stranded while junior Matthew Diaz added a two-out base hit in the sixth inning, and was also left stranded.

Senior Henrik Buchanan worked the seventh inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout and a hit batter.

Senior Bryce Wong collected a pair of singles for Glendale, which played the Indians close three days earlier.

“That was a different team than the one we watched on Tuesday,” Sherwood said. “It seems that we always play better on Friday. Maybe it’s home cooking?”

