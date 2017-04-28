Burroughs Softball Shellacks Host Crescenta Valley, 14-0

By Rick Assad

Hoping to exact some revenge after an earlier one-run setback in eight innings to Crescenta Valley High, the Burroughs softball team did just that by routing the host Falcons 14-0 in a Pacific League match that was halted after six innings on Thursday afternoon.

“I absolutely expected a tight game,” first-year Burroughs coach Wes Tanigawa said. “CV’s a team that you can’t count out.”

Why was the outcome different this time than the first meeting in April?

“It was mostly mental,” Tanigawa explained. “The girls had their minds in the right place and when they do, they’re capable of doing this.”

Pitching ace Presley Miraglia allowed one hit and came within two outs of a no-hitter.

“This was probably one of the best games I’ve pitched,” said the junior hurler. “This time we found their weak points and we took advantage of them.”

Miraglia retired the side in order during the first, third and fourth innings and was helped by two nifty defensive efforts from junior second baseman Nikki Ricciardella in the opening frame and the fourth.

Senior shortstop Lauren Lopez also turned in a defensive gem in the sixth inning after Miraglia surrendered a one-out single to center field by senior Jessica Yzaguirre.

The bulk of the scoring came in the fifth and sixth innings as the Indians, who are in a three-way tie for first place in league with the Falcons (16-7-1 and 8-2 in league) and Arcadia, tallied seven and six runs.

Ten entered the batter’s box in the fifth inning and six contributed base hits.

Senior Tatiana Caceres had a run-scoring double to left center, junior Hannah Talavera added a two-run double to right center, while senior Brianna Johnson, the birthday girl, roped a run-scoring double to the gap in left.

Sophomore Mia Storer tossed in a run-producing single the opposite way to right, junior Jessica Amaya had a sacrifice fly and Lopez threw in a single to right field and later scored.

Ricciardella led off and reached base via an error and senior Amanda Flores was also safe on a miscue and both eventually scored.

Junior Emily Mulcahey was tagged with the defeat after surrendering nine hits across five innings, striking out one, walking one and hitting a batter.

Eleven trotted to the plate in the sixth inning for the Indians (15-8 and 8-2 in league) against freshman Maddie De Leon and four were aboard on base hits.

Flores opened with a single to right field, went to second on an error and later scored.

Talavera had a one-out single to left field and also crossed the plate. Storer walked with the bases filled while sophomore pinch hitter Kaitlin Escamilla delivered a run-scoring hit to center field that made it 12-0.

When sophomore pinch hitter Morgan Mersola reached on a fielder’s choice, the Indians’ lead swelled to 13-0.

After Flores chipped in with an infield single, the advantage became 14-0.

Burroughs led 1-0 in the fourth inning when Lopez’s hard-hit ball went off the glove of sophomore third baseman Peyton Hause for a single and then took second base on Mulcahey’s wild pitch.

Johnson’s sharp single to left field moved Lopez to third and a single by Miraglia (two hits) to center field produced the game’s first run.

After the lopsided victory, assistant coach Bill Dunaway was handed a store-bought container of cupcakes intended for Johnson and her teammates.

After all it was time to celebrate both a birthday and a job well done on the field.

Related Posts: