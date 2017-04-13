Burroughs Track Earns Split With Glendale

With stars Alexander Hirsch and Emily Virtue taking the day off, Jagdeep Chahal took over as the leader of Burroughs High’s talented distance running group.

The junior set a personal best in one event and ran a fine time in another as the Indians defeated visiting Glendale High 104-32 in the boys’ varsity competition.

Glendale surprisingly won the girls competition, 69-51.

“For today, I wasn’t really concerned about the 1,600,” Chahal said. “I really wanted to PR (personal record) in the 800 because coach doesn’t put me in the 800 too often. (In the 1,600) I tried maintaining a kick for the last 400. I usually try to kick in the last 200.

Chahal won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 29 seconds. He took the 800 in a lifetime best of 1:58.99.

In the boys’ competition, Burroughs also got a victory from Daniel Han in the 110 high hurdles (16.0).

Max Carrillo won the 300 hurdles (42.37) and the triple jump (39 feet, 1 inch).

Christian Valles won the pole vault at 14-0 and took the long jump (19-3).

Sammy Duran won the 200 in an impressive 22.62. Daniel Fendrich took the the 3,200 (10:25).

Azeal Estrada won the high jump (5-6).

Mike Dermendjian won the discus (116-9).

Burroughs also won the 400 (45.12) and 1,600 meter relays (3:40.25).

In the girls’ competition Burroughs got a victory from Heidi Eligio in the 1,600 (5:36) and the 800 (2:31).

Emma Bartram won the 200 (27.06) and Vanessa Reveles the 3,200 (13:14).

Elizabeth Switzer won the pole vault (9-0) and Nadime Younan the discus (95-0).

Burroughs will host Burbank High next week in its final regular season dual meet of the season.

Related Posts: