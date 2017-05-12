FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank Was Once Wine Country

In the early days of Burbank a number of farmers found that the soil in Burbank was good for growing grapes. Many of these early Burbankers began to produce locally made wine from the grapes. At one time the Hillsides of the Verdugo’s were covered in grape arbors.

One immigrant Family from Italy, the Grangetto family, were said to have moved to America specifically to Burbank because they heard that the area was great for producing wine.

Jefferson Elementary School was once the grounds of Gai’s Winery.

Every now and then an old Burbank Wine Bottle shows up on Ebay and they make a great decoration for your home.

The last winery in Burbank was the Brusso Winery. Located on Thornton Street near the Burbank Airport was in business until around 1967. The names of some of the other Burbank wineries are Gai, McClure, Randisi, Grangetto and Brusso.

My Brother in Law was working once on the Azusa city hall remodeling project with his construction company and found several empty bottles of wine from Burbanks Gai’s winery.

Apparently the original workers were fans of Burbank wine!

J Burbank wine came in your normal size bottles and also by the gallon Jug so next time you are on Ebay or at your local swap meet or flea market keep your eyes peeled for those old bottles of Burbanks Finest!

Burbank Historical Society presents

LOST BURBANK

By Michael McDaniel

The places and people of Burbank’s past tell a vibrant story. Before the arrival of Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, First National Pictures built its original studio lot on Olive Avenue in 1926. For over sixty years, Lockheed Aircraft Company produced some of the nation’s best airplanes where the massive Empire Shopping Center now stands. Heavyweight champion James Jeffries turned his Burbank ranch home and barn into a beloved landmark and boxing venue. Join die-hard Burbanker Michael McDaniel share theses and many more fascinating stories about “Lost Burbank”!

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017 @ 2:00 pm Where: Cunningham Room of the Gordon R. Howard Museum

Free parking behind George Izay Park

In the lot off Clark Street

(818) 841-6333 Admission: FREE

