FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank’s Own Song

Way back in the 1920’s Burbank and the Chamber of Commerce decided the City needed its own theme song.

Yes that is right! Our own song!

Have you ever sung or heard it played? Most likely not, but it is a fun toe tapper and enjoyable.

The song was written by a man named Code Morgan for the Chamber of Commerce to promote Burbank and its businesses. Once you hear it, it gets stuck in your head and at the oddest times you will find yourself humming it or singing the lyrics to yourself.

It is a fun song even if it is not Grammy material!

The sheet music was printed up like a large advertisement for local businesses and people bought ads to highlight their company. The title “In Burbank” indicates that it will clue you in on the virtues of living here “Neath the mountain Crest”!

If you are truly interested in hearing a performance of this home town song I will be giving a slide presentation this Saturday afternoon at the Burbank Historical Society Gordon Howard Museum at Olive Rec at 2 pm.

One of the highlights will be a performance of “In Burbank” followed by a sing along of this piece of wonderful Burbank history.

Join us for a fun time discussing our Book “Lost Burbank” by Wes Clark and myself. You will also receive a souvenir copy of the sheet music you see below.

Soon you will be singing and tapping your foot to this old time Burbank song!

Burbank Historical Society presents

LOST BURBANK

By Michael McDaniel

The places and people of Burbank’s past tell a vibrant story. Before the arrival of Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, First National Pictures built its original studio lot on Olive Avenue in 1926. For over sixty years, Lockheed Aircraft Company produced some of the nation’s best airplanes where the massive Empire Shopping Center now stands. Heavyweight champion James Jeffries turned his Burbank ranch home and barn into a beloved landmark and boxing venue. Join die-hard Burbanker Michael McDaniel share theses and many more fascinating stories about “Lost Burbank”!

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017 @ 2:00 pm Where: Cunningham Room of the Gordon R. Howard Museum

Free parking behind George Izay Park

In the lot off Clark Street

(818) 841-6333 Admission: FREE

NOW AVAILABLE!!

Get your Copy of Lost Burbank Now!

