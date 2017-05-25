Adult School Students Graduate as Burbank High Prepares For A Change

The Adult School Class of 2017 graduated Wednesday evening in the Luther Middle School Auditorium. There were speeches, scholarships were presented and all the Pomp and Circumstance that those students deserved.

While across town the Burbank High School football field was being outfitted with a stage, sound system and seating for over 7,000 students and guests.

The school’s administration decided to relocate this year’s graduation exercise from the Starlight Bowl to the school’s football field, saving the school district over $25,000.

Logistics have taken months of planning, which included meeting with Crown Development, the owners of the former IKEA site, to use their vacant parking structure to house over 1500 cars. Meetings were also held with Burbank’s Traffic Engineer and Police Traffic Department to handle the traffic around the school during graduation.

Traffic advisories and postings have been put out that include most streets around the school that will be closed from 4 pm until 9 pm on Friday.

