Burbank Arts For All Foundation Gala Nets Over $100,000 For Arts Education

More than 400 members of the Burbank community gathered for the sixth annual Arts For All Foundation gala, Party For The Arts, on April 21.

Over $100,000 in net revenue was raised by the event to support the Burbank Arts For All Foundation’s grant making program and community engagement efforts, in addition to the Foundation’s on-going operations.

“While we are going to have a lot more fun here tonight, we take our work very seriously — and there is still so much work to be done,” Carrie Brown, Chair of the Board of Directors, told the audience that evening. “While we will continue to support teachers needing critical arts supplies or materials for an innovative project, we are excited that the District is determining the three-year priorities for their Arts for All plan.”

“We are ready to deepen our partnership with them and our community to make larger, more impactful, sustainable gifts that will help the district meet critical priorities and strengthen existing programs.”

“My favorite part of the night – beyond witnessing all of our guests dancing on the dance floor – was incorporating those directly impacted by some of the investments we have made in arts education,” commented Executive Director Trena Pitchford.

“From greeting guests with the talents of John Burroughs High School’s Vocal Music students, to hearing Avra Warsofsky share the impact of the arts on Magnolia Park School, to seeing high school students Micangelo Ferrante and Brighton Thomas perform on stage and, finally, the testimony of Walt Disney Elementary School Principal, Molly Hwang, and 3rd grade student Morgan Wright, who closed the evening’s program with, ‘The arts are something to look forward to during a day full of tests. The arts is something that you can do at any age, any time, any place.’”

The Party For The Arts event honored Woodbury University as Patron of the Arts, David Starr Jordan Middle School teacher Christine DeMore as Arts For All Educator and Brenda Burroughs with Champion of the Arts Award.

