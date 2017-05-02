Burbank Noon Rotary Honors Teachers Of Excellence

The Burbank Noon Rotary hosted its second annual Teacher of Excellence Awards ceremony recently and recognized three outstanding middle school teachers in the Burbank Unified School District.

The purpose of the Teacher of Excellence award is to foster and encourage excellence in teaching and dedication to education, explained Rotary President Jessa Freemyer.

“Burbank Noon Rotary wishes to demonstrate in a concrete way, that the community cares about the quality of public schools by conducting a competition to select those exceptional teachers that deserve special recognition,” she said.

Cari Knight, who teaches science at Luther Burbank Middle School, “has been an exemplary teacher who is invested in the success of her learners. Cari Knight goes above and beyond to make science come alive. She truly engages students and makes learning fun and memorable while dealing with very complex content.”

David Starr Jordan Middle School Physical Education teacher Helen Quayle “was selected due to her selfless commitment to the Jordan School community. Since she started at Jordan, Helen has been involved in almost every aspect of the school community. She is always there to help staff and students, and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the school succeed.”

English teacher Lynn Rothacker from John Muir Middle School “is an amazing teacher whose passion for teaching English and strong relationships with her students creates a classroom where students are engaged and happy to be learning.”

“I was deeply impressed with each teacher’s dedication to teaching and the creative efforts put forth to make learning enjoyable and challenging,” added Freemyer. “These are the teachers who inspire our students, and we were privileged to recognize them.”

Related Posts: