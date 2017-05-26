Caltrans Gives Latest I-5 Construction Updates

By On May 26, 2017

Leave a reply

Construction Activities

Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard

Providencia Bridge:  Crews are working on the deck for the bridge.  

   
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street

Empire Avenue: Crews are constructing concrete barrier.

Buena Vista/Winona Undercrossing:  Crews are building concrete walls between abutments (the end of the bridge).

Northbound San Fernando Boulevard between Empire Avenue and Northbound I-5 on-ramp:  Crews are installing a temporary barrier for clearing slopes.

Victory Place Separation:  Crews are backfilling abutment walls, erecting falsework, and removing shoring.

Caltrans Photo

Northbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing retaining walls and removing trees and other vegetation along San Fernando Boulevard.

Southbound I-5 at Buena Vista Street:  Crews are constructing approach slabs and constructing concrete barrier.

Southbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Burbank Boulevard:

Crews are placing lean concrete base.
 

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard

 Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.

Intermittent nighttime lane closures on both northbound and southbound I-5 — weekdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekends from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  Intermittent Daytime Closures on Flower Street.

Flower Street under the I-5 bridge will be closed intermittently during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
 Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street

 Buena Vista Street Closures.

Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.    

 Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.
Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
 
On- and Off-Ramp Closures.
Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.  Detours will be provided.
 
Empire Avenue Closure.
Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through fall 2017.  A detour will be posted.  

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *