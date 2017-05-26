Caltrans Gives Latest I-5 Construction Updates

Construction Activities
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Providencia Bridge: Crews are working on the deck for the bridge.
Empire Avenue: Crews are constructing concrete barrier.
Buena Vista/Winona Undercrossing: Crews are building concrete walls between abutments (the end of the bridge).
Northbound San Fernando Boulevard between Empire Avenue and Northbound I-5 on-ramp: Crews are installing a temporary barrier for clearing slopes.
Victory Place Separation: Crews are backfilling abutment walls, erecting falsework, and removing shoring.
Northbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing retaining walls and removing trees and other vegetation along San Fernando Boulevard.
Southbound I-5 at Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing approach slabs and constructing concrete barrier.
Southbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Burbank Boulevard:
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Intermittent nighttime lane closures on both northbound and southbound I-5 — weekdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekends from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Intermittent Daytime Closures on Flower Street.
Buena Vista Street Closures.
Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.