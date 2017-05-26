Caltrans Gives Latest I-5 Construction Updates

Flower Street under the I-5 bridge will be closed intermittently during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent nighttime lane closures on both northbound and southbound I-5 — weekdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekends from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Intermittent Daytime Closures on Flower Street.

Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.

Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On- and Off-Ramp Closures.

Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours will be provided.

Empire Avenue Closure.

Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through fall 2017. A detour will be posted.