Fresh Brothers Donates Proceeds to Local Elementary Schools

Fresh Brothers, the award-winning fast casual pizza chain, celebrated the grand opening of its first Burbank location by teaming up with Rio Vista Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Toluca Lake Elementary and Stevenson Elementary schools on Sunday, May 7 to offer its “Pay What You Want” fundraiser that raised $4,620. All of the proceeds will be donated back to the schools.

The event demonstrates Fresh Brothers’ commitment to be an active part of the communities that it serves by supporting local schools, sports teams and charitable organizations. More than $40,000 has been raised in total through similar fundraising events at Fresh Brothers’ previous four grand openings across Orange and San Diego counties.

“With this grand opening, we are thrilled to establish a

partnership with the Burbank community,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “Our fresh, family-friendly menu offering a variety of pizza, salad and wing selections has become a favorite among households across Southern California. With this new location, we are now able to serve residents along with businesses and studios in Burbank, while also advancing our mission to support the local neighborhood schools and charitable organizations as Fresh Brothers seeks to do in every community in which we operate.”

“Stevenson Elementary PTA is dedicated to bringing meaningful programs to students and offering community and character building opportunities. Our fundraising efforts like this one with Fresh Brothers, a Pay What You Want fundraiser, help to support our programs like the Kindness Committee, Valentine’s Day party, Wellness Week, Science/Invention Convention, and class field trips,” said Estrella Penney, Stevenson Elementary PTA President.

Located at 4005 Riverside Avenue, between Pass and Maple, Burbank marks the 19th location of the family-owned fast casual chain in Southern California. The restaurant will primarily serve customers seeking takeout and delivery service. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Parking is available on the street. Orders can be placed online or by phone: 818-858-1800. Customers also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android as well as become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off every order with a code.

A family-run business, founders Adam and Debbie Goldberg’s goal was to take their traditional Chicago-style family recipes, originally created by Adam’s older brother, Scott, and give them a fresh California twist. The Fresh Brothers sauce is packed with 100% fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The mozzarella is all natural, with no fillers, additives or preservatives. Nothing is ever fried; wings, bites, and tenders, even the Fresh fries are baked. The Fresh Kids(™) Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce.

Other menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, meatball sliders, garlic knots and seasonal offerings such as the NEW Chicken Parmesan Slider. For those with special dietary preferences, Fresh Brothers offers a gluten-free menu, as well as vegan options, including vegan cheese, vegan “chicken” bites and even vegan ranch and blue cheese dressing. Fresh Brothers is also a nut-free restaurant.

Related Posts: