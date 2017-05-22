Get Out Of Town!: EvolvCycle

Indoor cycling classes are a popular cardio workout for all ages, abilities and weather conditions. EvolvCycle in Studio City is one of the very best indoor cycling studios in all of Los Angeles.

High ceilings and a minimalist, updated decor make EvolvCycle both chill and stylish. Amenities include showers and bathrooms for men and women, body care products, hairdryers, free towels, free shoe rentals and lockable cubbies.

But it is EvolvCycle’s teachers who really put the studio on top. Great energy, great music and positivite attitudes combine for an fast and energetic 45-minute workout.

Also known as spinning, indoor cycling is often recommended as a cardio workout for people whose bodies can’t tolerate impact exercise, as well as for typical, healthy people looking for a great workout.

The bikes at EvolvCycle, while not Keisers (my favorite), are the respectable Schwinn Carbon Blue. They are adjustable for height and arm and leg length, along with resistance, for perfect comfort. Monitors on each bike tell the rider how fast they are going, how far, approximately the number of calories burned and more.

I’ve tried spin classes all over Burbank and Los Angeles, and my favorite for vibe, flexibility and number of classes and easy access is EvolvCycle. They have so many classes to choose from throughout the day, every day.

After each ride, chilled eucalyptus oil scented towels await hot and sweaty riders for a pleasant and refreshing way to cool off.

The indoor cycling studio also offers some of the best packages around. Any client, new or regular, can take advantage of a one-time special one-month unlimited package for $49. Typical one-month unlimited packages run $149 at the studio.

EvolvCycle is located at 12038 Ventura Blvd., Suite B, Studio City, CA 91604, in the Trader Joe’s and Du-par’s shopping center. Parking is free for 90 minutes in the lot. For more information on EvolvCycle, visit their website.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

