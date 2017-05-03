Man Survives Fall Off Flood Control Bridge

Burbank Firefighters along with Burbank Police officers were called to the flood control channel on Flower Street near Olive Avenue behind Borrmann Steel Tuesday after a man jumped off a bridge into the channel.

The 30 year old Lancaster man, who was suffering from one, possibly two broken legs, was treated by Burbank Paramedics.

The rescue required Firefighters to descend into the wash and then use ropes and a stokes basket that was lifted by a fire truck with specialized equipment.

The victim, who was reportedly under the influence, was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

Related Posts: