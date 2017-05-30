Police Negotiators Help Save Man Threatening to Jump at Caltrans Site

A Burbank Police Patrol unit on routine patrol near the Empire Center Monday afternoon notice a male standing on a ledge about 25 feet high in the construction area where the new Empire under-crossing will be eventually be.

The patrol unit was not sure if the male, dressed in black, was marking graffiti or stuck or even looking to jump off the 18 inch ledge.

All vehicles on Victory Place were stopped in both directions in the area of the Empire Center, causing traffic to get backed while cars were detoured around the new interchange.

It took over 24 Firefighters to get the huge rescue cushion into place while Burbank Police assisted and had two of their crises negotiators attempt to talk to the male down.

The Burbank Police Officers were successful in convincing the gentleman to walk back to where he walked on the ledge and they took him into protective custody. They determined the male Latino might have been suffering from possible psychological issues and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Related Posts: