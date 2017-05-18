Have You Seen This Burbank Bank Robber?

The Burbank Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a bank robbery at U.S. Bank in Burbank as well as a bank robbery at Wells Fargo in South Pasadena.

On May 15, 2017, at about 4:20 P.M., a man entered the U.S. Bank branch located at 1750 West Olive Avenue. He approached a bank teller and passed a note demanding cash, threatening to harm people inside the bank if his demands were not met. Fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the bank teller provided the suspect with the money. The suspect then exited the bank on foot and possibly entered a Ford Flex parked nearby.

About 45 minutes later, the same suspect committed a bank robbery in the city of South Pasadena (1000 Fair Oaks Avenue). He again produced a demand note to a Wells Fargo teller and stole money from the bank.

The suspect is described as a male, possibly of Armenian descent. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a gray baseball hat with a white stripe along the brim and aviator-style sunglasses. At the time these crimes were committed, the suspect had facial hair. The Ford Flex, which is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, is black in color with a silver top. It also has a moon roof and aluminum paneling on the tailgate.

At this time, the total monetary loss is not being disclosed.

Anyone with information about these robberies, or information that might lead to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Detective Bureau, at 818-238-3210. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or by using the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org .

