Sudden Change in Weather Creates Problems on Clark Ave.

Burbank Police officer Brent Fekety was dispatched around 3:30pm to a reported tree onto a house in the 3400 block of Clark Ave. Upon his arrival, that’s exactly what he found as a city parkway tree, a huge one, had uprooted and fell on a house and a neighbor’s car sitting in a driveway.

He checked to see if anyone was trapped inside the house, and finding all occupants out, he requested Burbank Forestry Division. A short time later four trucks and a crew consisting of Juan Cardenas, Felipe Orozco, Hen Horn, Joseph Deagon, and Sr. Tree Trimmer Baudelio Loera were on the scene.

The parkway tree was a 60 year-old Modesto Ash. It had uprooted, even with light winds blowing, and went falling down into the resident’s home.

Clark Avenue was closed for about two hours while the forestry crew cut up and removed the tree, leaving the stump for removal during the week.

Several residents out for their Sunday walk stopped and snapped pictures as the debris was whisked away and the street was reopened.

Because this is Burbank, the tree was cutup and removed quickly even though it was a Sunday. There was no damage to either the house or parked car. This was the second time the forestry crew was called out on Sunday. They responded earlier in the day to another parkway tree uprooted on Screenland Drive.

The only loss appeared to be the shade from the tree.

(All Photos by Ross A. Benson)

Related Posts: