Sudden Change in Weather Creates Problems on Clark Ave.

By On May 6, 2013

Burbank Police officer Brent Fekety was dispatched around 3:30pm to a reported tree onto a house in the 3400 block of Clark Ave. Upon his arrival, that’s exactly what he found as a city parkway tree, a huge one,  had uprooted and fell on a house and a neighbor’s car sitting in a driveway.

There is a house and a car somewhere under this parkway Ash tree that fell in the 3400 Blk Clark Street on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

He checked to see if anyone was trapped inside the house, and finding all occupants out, he requested Burbank Forestry Division.  A short time later four trucks and a crew consisting of Juan Cardenas, Felipe Orozco, Hen Horn, Joseph Deagon, and Sr. Tree Trimmer Baudelio Loera were on the scene.

The parkway tree was a 60 year-old Modesto Ash.  It had uprooted, even with light winds blowing, and went falling down into the resident’s home.

If you counted the circles that show the years of a tree, this one was about 60 years old. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Clark Avenue was closed for about two hours while the forestry crew cut up and removed the tree, leaving the stump for removal during the week.

Several residents out for their Sunday walk stopped and snapped pictures as the debris was whisked away and the street was reopened.

Because this is Burbank, the tree was cutup and removed quickly even though it was a Sunday.  There was no damage to either the house or parked car. This was the second time the forestry crew was called out on Sunday. They responded earlier in the day to another parkway tree uprooted on Screenland Drive.

The only loss appeared to be the shade from the tree.

(All Photos by Ross A. Benson)

 

Two hours later the tree was all cut up and removed by Burbank's Forestry Division. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

(Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Hen Horn from Forestry Division left a little firewood for the resident, after cutting up the 60 year old Ash tree that fell in the front yard. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Burbank Forestry Crew remove this 60 year old Ash tree that fell on a house in the 3400 Blk. of Clark Street Sunday. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

(Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Burbank Forestry Sr. Tree Trimmer Baudelio Loera checks out the base of this Ash tree that fell Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

One thought on "Sudden Change in Weather Creates Problems on Clark Ave.

  Scott Concertman

    New Cement work for widening driveway apron and curb caused tree's failure. Hope municipality remembers that when contractor bids for public work next time. Bet someone blamed tree for its failure.

    Reply

