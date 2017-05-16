Thursday is Bike to Work Day

In celebration of Clean Air Month, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO) will support three bike pit stops throughout the City of Burbank, during its annual “Bike & Walk to Work Day” on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Embracing the theme, “Bike. Walk. Breathe!” to promote healthy living, clean air, and getting people out of their cars to get to work, the BTMO is sponsoring bike pit stops, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, located at:

1) Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station on Front Street

2) Downtown Burbank at Orange Grove and Third

3) The Pointe at 2900 W Alameda Avenue

At The Pointe, there will be giveaways, healthy bites, and activities offered by featured partners, including Walk Bike Burbank, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank Community YMCA, American Lung Association, Metro, Burbank Police Department, Burbank Bike Angels, Sycle Club, MyBurbank.com, Velofix, and The Burbank Studios Café. There will also be an opportunity drawing to win several great prizes, including a Dahon Mariner folding commuter bicycle (donated by Dahon). Other prizes include a Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker, gift cards and much more!

Additionally, at the pit stop, walkers and bikers can demonstrate their commitment to Clean Air Month and biking or walking to work by taking a selfie with a BTMO frame for a chance to win a Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker. To be eligible, participants will need to “follow” the BTMO Instagram page, take a selfie or picture and post it with the hashtags #BurbankTMO and #BikeWalkBreathe. The winner will be selected at random from all qualifying posts. The two other Downtown Burbank pit stops will also feature giveaways.

“As Clean Air Month is promoted throughout the country, here in Burbank, we want to use this event to thank the bikers and walkers for doing their part to clean the air and contribute to a healthy lifestyle,” said Adam Gilbert, BTMO Clean Air Month Committee Co-chair and Director, Corporate Real Estate, The Walt Disney Company. We hope people will continue to see the benefits of getting out of their car and walking and biking to work throughout the year.”

The BTMO is a private-sector nonprofit organization formed to bring together employers, building owners, and other stakeholders to collectively establish policies, programs, and services which address local transportation and air quality issues and concerns.

The BTMO was formed to help reduce congestion, promote clean air, and solve mobility problems by providing services directly to its members and their employees to reduce dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel and encouraging the use of public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, and biking to work. It also integrates private sector involvement into the public sector transportation planning and implementation.

