Things To Do in Burbank for Mother’s Day!



Did you forget tomorrow is Mother’s Day and now you don’t know where to take her? Here is what is going on Burbank, so you can make her day even more special.

The SmokeHouse Restaurant

Where: 4420 Lakeside Dr

About: Join us on Sunday, May 14th, 2017 for our Ultimate Champagne Mother’s Day Brunch.

Featuring: Chilled seafood, salads, fruits, breakfast items, lunch items, carving, pasta and omelet stations, garlic bread, desserts, and much more. Brunch Hours: 9am-4pm Last Seating for brunch is 3pm

For dinner, we will be serving a Mother’s Day special menu starting at 4:30pm. Our regular dinner menu will not be available. Last seating for dinner will be 8:30pm.

Website: Smokehouse

Burbank Bar and Grille

Where: 112 N San Fernando Blvd.

About: They are serving a 4-course meal with a complimentary glass of wine or champagne for $34.95.

Website: Burbank Bar and Grille

My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!

Where: 555 North Third Street

About: With in this 85 minute one – woman show, Candice slips in and out of her family impersonations as she cooks up a full meal of growing up Staten Island.

Website: Colony Theater

Yummy Cupcakes

Where: 2918 W. Magnolia Blvd.

About: Themed cupcakes for the holiday. Yummy Cupcakes Gift Cards make a sweet treat for Mom on Mother’s Day. Great in store offer through Mother’s Day – Buy a gift card for Mom for $40 and we will treat you to a $10 gift card. (Gift cards can’t be used on the same day as purchased)

Website: Yummy Cupcakes

Flappers Comedy Club

Where: 102 East Magnolia Blvd.

About: Mommy Mayhem Mothers Day Starring: Laurie Kilmartin, Mary Gallagher, Kira Soltanovich and Nancy Bellany at 7pm.

Website: Flappers

The Castaway Restaurant

Where: 1250 E. Harvard Rd.

About: Sunday, May 14th | 9:30am-5:30pm Treat Mom to an unforgettable dining experience this Mother’s Day at our Champagne Buffet! Buffet Menu Includes:Homemade Waffles and Made-to-Order Omelets, Carving Station featuring Prime Rib, Roasted Turkey & Spring Lamb, Marinated Tri Tip, BBQ Chicken & Ribs, Enchiladas, Seafood Bar including Crab Legs, Peel & Eat Shrimp, Oysters on the ½ Shell, Pan Seared Salmon, Assorted Pies, Desserts and much more! Plus, a Mother’s Day Card Station, Flowers for Mom* and Photo Booth Fun! $56.95 Adults | $24.95 Children

Website: For the full menu, click here.

The STAGE California Fusion Restaurant and Cafe

Where: 546 S San Fernando Blvd.

About: A six course meal for $55 per person with live music.

Website: For the full menu, click here.

Holiday Inn Burbank

Where: 150 E Angeleno Ave

About: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10:30a to 2:30p for $29.95.

Website: Holiday Inn Burbank

