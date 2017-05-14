Arrest Reports for March 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in March 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
April 15th
Evelyn Marina Vasquez, 35 of Los Angeles
2:49a Magnolia and Hollywood Way
DUI
Donta Gilbert, 36 of Los Angeles
12:00n 1575 Victory Pl
Possession of Methamphetamine, Burlary
Darnell Marcus Norman, 36 of Las Vegas
4:50p 620 E Harvard
Possession of Controlled Substance, Forgery
Demontez Lemar Tyler, 21 of Lancaster
4:35p Kenneth and Eton
Resisting Arrest
Natalie Talia Schneider, 34 of Thousands Oak
3:45p Verdugo and Hollywood Way
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
Juan Manuel Leon, 24 of North Hollywood
11:30p LAPD Van Nuys
Robbery
Joana Lynnette Cortes, 21 of North Hollywood
11:44p 1331 Victory
Brandishing a Weapon, Gun or Firearm, Petty Theft
April 16th
Joel Anthony Sanchez, 22 of North Hollywood
12:05a Walmart
Petty Theft
Manuel Fierro, 24 of Sun Valley
12:05a Walmart
Petty Theft
Ulysses Martínez, 24 of Van Nuys
3:45a Glenoaks and Andover
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Jose Luis Caceres Jr, 29 of North Hollywood
3:15a Glenoaks and Andover
Carrying a Concealed Firearm, DUI
Anabella Bageri, 26 of Palmdale
8:00a 444 E Provedencia
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance
Cody Allen Carter, 26 of Van Nuys
8:00a 444 E Provedencia
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance
Nestor Hernandez, 33 of Sylmar
2:55p Redacted
Possession of Controlled Substance, Domestic Battery
Rosa Cortez, 30 of Santa Ana
7:45p Walmart
Resisting Arrest, Petty Theft
Denis Christopher Kanos, 35 of Burbank
11:30p Walmart
Petty Theft, Parole Violations
Jason Whaley, 18 of Burbank
11:41p 1400 W Olive
Drunk in Public