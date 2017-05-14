Arrest Reports for March 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in March 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



April 15th

Evelyn Marina Vasquez, 35 of Los Angeles

2:49a Magnolia and Hollywood Way

DUI

Donta Gilbert, 36 of Los Angeles

12:00n 1575 Victory Pl

Possession of Methamphetamine, Burlary

Darnell Marcus Norman, 36 of Las Vegas

4:50p 620 E Harvard

Possession of Controlled Substance, Forgery

Demontez Lemar Tyler, 21 of Lancaster

4:35p Kenneth and Eton

Resisting Arrest

Natalie Talia Schneider, 34 of Thousands Oak

3:45p Verdugo and Hollywood Way

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Juan Manuel Leon, 24 of North Hollywood

11:30p LAPD Van Nuys

Robbery

Joana Lynnette Cortes, 21 of North Hollywood

11:44p 1331 Victory

Brandishing a Weapon, Gun or Firearm, Petty Theft

April 16th

Joel Anthony Sanchez, 22 of North Hollywood

12:05a Walmart

Petty Theft

Manuel Fierro, 24 of Sun Valley

12:05a Walmart

Petty Theft

Ulysses Martínez, 24 of Van Nuys

3:45a Glenoaks and Andover

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jose Luis Caceres Jr, 29 of North Hollywood

3:15a Glenoaks and Andover

Carrying a Concealed Firearm, DUI

Anabella Bageri, 26 of Palmdale

8:00a 444 E Provedencia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance

Cody Allen Carter, 26 of Van Nuys

8:00a 444 E Provedencia

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance

Nestor Hernandez, 33 of Sylmar

2:55p Redacted

Possession of Controlled Substance, Domestic Battery

Rosa Cortez, 30 of Santa Ana

7:45p Walmart

Resisting Arrest, Petty Theft

Denis Christopher Kanos, 35 of Burbank

11:30p Walmart

Petty Theft, Parole Violations

Jason Whaley, 18 of Burbank

11:41p 1400 W Olive

Drunk in Public

