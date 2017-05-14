Arrest Reports for March 2017

By On May 14, 2017

Leave a reply

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following  are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in March 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

If you would like your name redacted from the list, please fill out the following form – ALL 3 fields must be filled in for a redaction.

Request Name Removial - ALL Fields must be filled out
Sending

April 15th
Evelyn Marina Vasquez, 35 of Los Angeles
2:49a Magnolia and Hollywood Way
DUI

Donta Gilbert, 36 of Los Angeles
12:00n 1575 Victory Pl
Possession of Methamphetamine, Burlary

Darnell Marcus Norman, 36 of Las Vegas
4:50p 620 E Harvard
Possession of Controlled Substance, Forgery

Demontez Lemar Tyler, 21 of Lancaster
4:35p Kenneth and Eton
Resisting Arrest

Natalie Talia Schneider, 34 of Thousands Oak
3:45p Verdugo and Hollywood Way
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Juan Manuel Leon, 24 of North Hollywood
11:30p LAPD Van Nuys
Robbery

Joana Lynnette Cortes, 21 of North Hollywood
11:44p 1331 Victory
Brandishing a Weapon, Gun or Firearm, Petty Theft

April 16th
Joel Anthony Sanchez, 22 of North Hollywood
12:05a Walmart
Petty Theft

Manuel Fierro, 24 of Sun Valley
12:05a Walmart
Petty Theft

Ulysses Martínez, 24 of Van Nuys
3:45a Glenoaks and Andover
Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jose Luis Caceres Jr, 29 of North Hollywood
3:15a Glenoaks and Andover
Carrying a Concealed Firearm, DUI

Anabella Bageri, 26 of Palmdale
8:00a 444 E Provedencia
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance

Cody Allen Carter, 26 of Van Nuys
8:00a 444 E Provedencia
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance

Nestor Hernandez, 33 of Sylmar
2:55p Redacted
Possession of Controlled Substance, Domestic Battery

Rosa Cortez, 30 of Santa Ana
7:45p Walmart
Resisting Arrest, Petty Theft

Denis Christopher Kanos, 35 of Burbank
11:30p Walmart
Petty Theft, Parole Violations

Jason Whaley, 18 of Burbank
11:41p 1400 W Olive
Drunk in Public

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *