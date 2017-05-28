Arrest Reports for May 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in May 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



May 1st

Derrick Antoine Cozart, 26 of Inglewood

12:05a Hollywood Way and Chandler

Dry Reckless, Driving Without A License

Christopher John Martinez, 26 of Burbank

2:35a 346 W Valencia

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joffrey Nathanael Molina, 24 of Los Angeles

5:00a Olive and Sparks

Possession of Methamphetamine

May 2nd

Jeremy David Beaumont, 26 of Camarillo

1:00a Van Owen and Valley

Possession of Methamphetamine

Doron Steve Kahanowicz, 47 of Los Angeles

2:55a LAPD Metro

Possession of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft

Kevin Moyser Vega, 23 of Glendale

3:30a 210 W Tujunga

Drunk in Public

Jeremiah Justin Walker, 39 of Sunland

8:40a 220 N San Fernando

Possession of Methamphetamine

Ryan John Davis, 37 of Burbank

2:00p 937 Bethany

Violating A Court Order

Juan Guillermo Rivera Jr, 52 of Burbank

3:20p Redacted

Lewd Acts with a Child (under 14)

Anna Hovhannisyan, 49 of Valley Glen

6:35p 201 E Cypress

Petty Theft

Ericah Knipple, 22 of Burbank

8:20p Redacted

Domestic Battery

May 3rd

Angelica De Jesus Rodriguez, 28 of Burbank

7:00a Izay Park

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Times James Smith, 25 of Burbank

10:45a 1817 W Verdugo

Appropriation of Lost Property

Jose Luis Bolanos, 58 of Burbank

3:05p BPD Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Fredrick Paul Fagiani, 78 of Burbank

7:20p Redacted

Corporal Injury on Spouse

Gisela Quiroz Lopez, 32 of Burbank

11:10p Redcacted

Child Endangerment

John Rivera, 26 of North Hollywood

11:45p Thornton and Niagra

Assault & Battery, Parole Violation, Gang Enhancement, False Identification to a Police Officer, Felon with a Firearm

May 4th

Christopher Edward Anter, 29 of Adelanto

1:20a 101 N Victory

Drunk in Public

Abel Cesar Rojo, 30 of Burbank

6:30a Redacted

False Imprisonment, Corporal Injury on Spouse

Angel Gandara, 29 of Chatsworth

6:50a 100 W Magnolia

Drunk in Public

Giovanni Limon, 23 of San Fernando

7:00a Glendale PD Jail

Suspended Drivers License

Victor Nochez, 61 of Hollywood

8:15a Buena Vista and Magnolia

Drunk in Public

Ellen Elizabeth Petre, 21 of Van Nuys

2:55p Jail Lobby

Petty Theft

Kimberly Michelle Harwood in

3:29p BPD Jail Lobby

Falsified Registration Sticker

Ignacio Nuñez, 30 of Lancaster

5:00p Buena Vista and San Fernando

Driving Without A License, Driving with a Suspended License, DUI, Bringing Contraband Into Jail

Johnny Anthony Farias, 25 of Van Nuys

7:16p 1551 Victory

Petty Theft

Elizabeth Louise Routenberg, 34 of Burbank

11:00p Glendale PD

Possession of Methamphetamine

May 5th

