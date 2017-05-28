Arrest Reports for May 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in May 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
May 1st
Derrick Antoine Cozart, 26 of Inglewood
12:05a Hollywood Way and Chandler
Dry Reckless, Driving Without A License
Christopher John Martinez, 26 of Burbank
2:35a 346 W Valencia
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Joffrey Nathanael Molina, 24 of Los Angeles
5:00a Olive and Sparks
Possession of Methamphetamine
May 2nd
Jeremy David Beaumont, 26 of Camarillo
1:00a Van Owen and Valley
Possession of Methamphetamine
Doron Steve Kahanowicz, 47 of Los Angeles
2:55a LAPD Metro
Possession of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft
Kevin Moyser Vega, 23 of Glendale
3:30a 210 W Tujunga
Drunk in Public
Jeremiah Justin Walker, 39 of Sunland
8:40a 220 N San Fernando
Possession of Methamphetamine
Ryan John Davis, 37 of Burbank
2:00p 937 Bethany
Violating A Court Order
Juan Guillermo Rivera Jr, 52 of Burbank
3:20p Redacted
Lewd Acts with a Child (under 14)
Anna Hovhannisyan, 49 of Valley Glen
6:35p 201 E Cypress
Petty Theft
Ericah Knipple, 22 of Burbank
8:20p Redacted
Domestic Battery
May 3rd
Angelica De Jesus Rodriguez, 28 of Burbank
7:00a Izay Park
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Times James Smith, 25 of Burbank
10:45a 1817 W Verdugo
Appropriation of Lost Property
Jose Luis Bolanos, 58 of Burbank
3:05p BPD Jail Lobby
Petty Theft
Fredrick Paul Fagiani, 78 of Burbank
7:20p Redacted
Corporal Injury on Spouse
Gisela Quiroz Lopez, 32 of Burbank
11:10p Redcacted
Child Endangerment
John Rivera, 26 of North Hollywood
11:45p Thornton and Niagra
Assault & Battery, Parole Violation, Gang Enhancement, False Identification to a Police Officer, Felon with a Firearm
May 4th
Christopher Edward Anter, 29 of Adelanto
1:20a 101 N Victory
Drunk in Public
Abel Cesar Rojo, 30 of Burbank
6:30a Redacted
False Imprisonment, Corporal Injury on Spouse
Angel Gandara, 29 of Chatsworth
6:50a 100 W Magnolia
Drunk in Public
Giovanni Limon, 23 of San Fernando
7:00a Glendale PD Jail
Suspended Drivers License
Victor Nochez, 61 of Hollywood
8:15a Buena Vista and Magnolia
Drunk in Public
Ellen Elizabeth Petre, 21 of Van Nuys
2:55p Jail Lobby
Petty Theft
Kimberly Michelle Harwood in
3:29p BPD Jail Lobby
Falsified Registration Sticker
Ignacio Nuñez, 30 of Lancaster
5:00p Buena Vista and San Fernando
Driving Without A License, Driving with a Suspended License, DUI, Bringing Contraband Into Jail
Johnny Anthony Farias, 25 of Van Nuys
7:16p 1551 Victory
Petty Theft
Elizabeth Louise Routenberg, 34 of Burbank
11:00p Glendale PD
Possession of Methamphetamine
May 5th