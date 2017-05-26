Burbank, Burroughs Will Be Well Represented in College

Graduation season is always one with mixed emotions, as a new group of graduates are sent out into the world.

Burbank and Burroughs Highs will both miss a number of graduates who will be tough to replace as leaders in sports.

The following summarizes where student athletes from the two schools will continue their education and athletic careers.

Burbank

With two teams that reached CIF Championship contests, the Bulldogs will certainly have some representation at the college level.

Burbank’s football team has at least six that will continue their careers, all in separate directions.

Receiver Joey Miller is headed to the University of California, Davis. Linebacker Jake Kelley is headed to the University of La Verne. Quarterback Guy Gibbs will move on to Glendale Community College. Receiver Forrest Fajardo will play at Pasadena City College. Offensive lineman Scott Breslin will continue at Ventura College and defensive end Matthew Villagran will play at Los Angeles Valley College.

From the basketball team, Michael Woods is headed to UC Merced. Thomas Clark is headed to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. Point guard Cameron Sweeten is going to play at Compton Community College. Faraz Khandaker plans to play, but has yet to make a decision.

From the Burbank baseball team, Danny Porras is headed to Claremont McKenna. Matt Lungaro will attend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Lungaro will have a teammate nearby, as Henry Leake is continuing his career at Babson College in Massachusetts.

Girls’ soccer and track star Kira Bochard will compete in both sports at the University of Montevallo in Alabama. Her soccer teammate Dani Yanez is moving on to play at Chico State University. Track star Haleigh Cusumano will continue her career at UC San Diego.

Boys’ track star Vedavit Shetty will move on to Glendale Community College. GCC will also get a boost from distance runner Angel Flores. Burbank girls’ distance runner Jamie Giammichele will move on to Cal State Northridge, where she will make an attempt to compete with the cross country team.

From the girls’ volleyball team, Rachel Wiley will continue her career at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

Burroughs

The Indians’ class of 2017 is headlined by football players Chance Bell and Jesse Chamberlain. Bell, a running back, is headed to San Diego State. Chamberlain, an offensive lineman, signed a letter of intent with San Jose State University.

Burroughs boys’ basketball star Tristen Hull will continue his career at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

Diego Galaviz, a left-sided defender on Burroughs’ Pacific League champion boys’ soccer team, has signed with Cal State Dominguez Hill. Cameron Kelly and Jake Lasso-Spell are both planning on playing at Los Angeles Mission College.

Goalkeeper Jordan Morgan is uncommitted, but will play in college. Defender Richard Alonzo is also considering the idea of continuing his career, but is undecided.

From the girls’ soccer team, Mireya Gonzalez and Alondra Solis will both move on to Alcorn State University. Golfer Maddie Riggs, who also played soccer, will bring her clubs to UC Irvine.

Also from the girls’ golf team, Ashley Phelps will play at Cal State Northridge and Raelinn Arnold will play at Buena Vista University.

From the boys’ golf team, Louis D’Aquila will play at College of the Canyons.

Boys’ volleyball star Connor Ludlum is planning on playing at Santa Barbara Community College.

Distance runners Patrick and Timothy Wells will continue their cross country and track careers at Pepperdine University.

Middle distance star Daniel Fendrich is still undecided between Glendale Community College and Cal State Northridge.

Distance runner Heidi Eligio will continue at Northridge. Izzy Funes, a jumper and sprinter, will continue her career at Occidental College. Sprinter Megan Wade will continue at the University of La Verne.

Burroughs’ softball team will continue have a few more players moving on. Lauren Lopez will continue at Wilmington College in Delaware next year. Brianna Johnson will be playing at Bloomfield College in New Jersey and Amanda Flores will be at Pasadena City College.

From the girls’ basketball team Haley Wilson and Caitlyn Pentland are expected to play at Glendale Community College.

Burroughs baseball players Justin Palafox and Riley Hooper are also expected to play at Glendale Community College.

Related Posts: