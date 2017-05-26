Burroughs’ Valles Advances to State Meet

Burroughs High junior pole vaulter Christian Valles was hoping for better Friday in the CIF Southern Section Master’s Meet at Arcadia High.

He didn’t get that. But what he did get was another chance.

Valles cleared his personal best of 15 feet for the third time this season, which was enough to get him to the California State Championships next week.

He was one of seven CIF Southern Section pole vaulters to advance and one of just two juniors.

“Hopefully I have two more meets with state prelims and state finals,” Valles said.

Valles said he liked the atmosphere for the event.

“They were perfect conditions. You couldn’t ask for a constant tailwind. It was pretty awesome,” he said.

He opened the competition at 14-0 and easily cleared it on his first attempt. He then cleared 14-6 on his first attempt, before clearing 15-0 on his third and final attempt.

He missed on all three chances at 15-6.

“My step was off and the third attempt it starts to get to you when you run a little faster, so your step gets messed up,” Valles said of going after 15-6.

The event was won by Tate Curran of Redondo Union, who cleared 17-0. Ironically, Valles has been working with Curran’s father, Anthony, the UCLA pole vault coach.

