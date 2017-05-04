Burroughs’ Wilson, Burbank’s Rostomyan Advance to CIF Swimming Competition

Burroughs High freshman Maya Wilson picked a good time to be at her best.
Wilson set school records in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events Thursday in the Pacific League finals at Burbank High.
“I’m in the middle of taper, so I think I’ll be able to peak at CIF,” Wilson said. ” Just a little rest helped me get these times today. I can’t wait to see what happens at CIF.”
Wilson won the 200 freestyle in one minute, 51.93 seconds. She narrowly missed the league record of 1:51.76, set by former Crescenta Valley star Heather MacDougall.
In the 500 freestyle, Wilson won in 5:04.66, a personal best by more than four seconds.
She also swam a school record setting time in the 100 free while being a part of the 4 x 100 free relay, going 52.85 on her leg.
“It’s cool to get these as a freshman,” Wilson said.
Burbank High’s Roman Rostomyan automatically qualified for CIF in the 100 butterfly as he finished second to Glendale High star Trenton Julian. Julian set a meet record in going 49.08. Rostomyan went 51.57. The CIF automatic qualifying standard is 52.5. Burroughs Reigh Abaoag finished third in 53.2, which earned him CIF consideration.
Burbank won the league title in the boys’ 200 free relay. The team of Justin Miller, David Lee, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan and Roman Rostomyan went 1:31.46, which is a CIF consideration time.
The Burbank team with the same four swimmers took third in league in the 400 free relay in 3:21.58. They also CIF consideration for that effort.
“I knew from the beginning this year was going to be our strongest,” said Rostomyan, who is a senior. “My exceeded my expectations by far and we want to do even better at CIF.”
Burroughs’ Abaoag earned a CIF consideration time in the 100 breaststroke, going 1:00.06 in finishing fourth.
ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 1
Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 2:04.40 ! 5/2/2011
Team
Crescenta Valley High School
Seeto, Benson,Connell, C; Gabor
RelayFinals Time 1 Crescenta Valley High SchoolA2:10.30 35.70 1:11.15 (35.45)1:40.91 (29.76) 2:10.30 (29.39) 2 Arcadia High SchoolA2:13.64 33.73 1:10.32 (36.59)1:43.03 (32.71) 2:13.64 (30.61) 3 John Burroughs High SchoolA2:21.85 36.82 1:18.86 (42.04)1:53.19 (34.33) 2:21.85 (28.66) 4 Burbank High SchoolA2:32.93 38.28 1:21.51 (43.23)2:00.99 (39.48) 2:32.93 (31.94) 5 Hoover High SchoolA2:38.53 40.38 1:26.54 (46.16)2:03.62 (37.08) 2:38.53 (34.91) 6 Glendale High SchoolA2:39.04 41.49 1:22.49 (41.00)2:03.71 (41.22) 2:39.04 (35.33) –John Burroughs High SchoolBx2:40.32 38.42 1:21.33 (42.91)2:04.19 (42.86) 2:40.32 (36.13) –Pasadena High SchoolADQ
Early take-off swimmer #4
43.08 1:26.98 (43.90)
2:01.11 (34.13) DQ (31.32) –Glendale High SchoolBDQ Stroke Infraction swimmer #2: Butterfly kick – breast 43.44 1:22.89 (39.45)2:07.15 (44.26) DQ (32.68) Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 1:50.74 ! 5/6/2011Crescenta Valley High School R Carpenter, S. Catalfano, R. Griffin, J. Hales TeamRelayFinals Time 1 Arcadia High School A 1:52.1028.76 1:00.40(31.64) 1:27.71 (27.31)1:52.10 (24.39) 2 Crescenta Valley High School A 2:01.6832.52 1:05.88(33.36) 1:35.28 (29.40)2:01.68 (26.40) 3 John Burroughs High School A 2:06.1435.58 1:09.20(33.62) 1:40.62 (31.42)2:06.14 (25.52) 4 Hoover High School A 2:08.5634.20 1:09.97(35.77) 1:38.61 (28.64)2:08.56 (29.95) 5 Glendale High School A 2:27.1535.40 1:19.71(44.31) 1:54.03 (34.32)2:27.15 (33.12) 6 Pasadena High School A 2:33.2046.66 1:22.85(36.19) 1:57.07 (34.22)2:33.20 (36.13) –Crescenta Valley High School B x2:10.0033.31 1:05.62(32.31) 1:39.96 (34.34)2:10.00 (30.04) –John Burroughs High School B x2:21.0639.80 1:16.02(36.22) 1:51.99 (35.97)2:21.06 (29.07) –Glendale High School B DQ
Early take-off swimmer #2
42.42 1:20.21
(37.79) 1:59.49 (39.28)DQ (31.69) –Burbank High School A DQ
Early take-off swimmer #2
38.17 1:11.75
(33.58) 1:42.64 (30.89)DQ (26.53)
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:49.56 ! 5/4/2016 Crescenta Valley High School CV
Y Kim, H MacDougall, T Coker, S Kohn
Team Relay Finals Time
1 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:54.79
28.70 1:02.54 (33.84) 1:29.33 (26.79) 1:54.79 (25.46)
2 Arcadia High School A 1:56.67
28.95 1:01.84 (32.89) 1:30.29 (28.45) 1:56.67 (26.38)
3 Pasadena High School A 2:04.98
34.22 1:11.38 (37.16) 1:39.13 (27.75) 2:04.98 (25.85)
4 John Burroughs High School A 2:05.21
34.28 1:11.24 (36.96) 1:37.95 (26.71) 2:05.21 (27.26)
5 Burbank High School A 2:08.21
32.35 1:08.91 (36.56) 1:40.20 (31.29) 2:08.21 (28.01)
6 Glendale High School A 2:11.31
34.21 1:11.67 (37.46) 1:43.59 (31.92) 2:11.31 (27.72)
7 Hoover High School A 2:19.80
36.24 1:15.92 (39.68) 1:49.66 (33.74) 2:19.80 (30.14)
– Glendale High School B x2:16.49
33.72 1:15.47 (41.75) 1:46.87 (31.40) 2:16.49 (29.62)
– John Burroughs High School B x2:18.13
33.50 1:12.69 (39.19) 1:45.13 (32.44) 2:18.13 (33.00)
Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:35.98 ! 5/1/2013 Crescenta Valley High School
H Thai, Y Seo, E Yi, J Ksendzov
Team Relay Finals Time
1 Arcadia High School A 1:36.55
25.58 52.48 (26.90) 1:16.44 (23.96) 1:36.55 (20.11)
2 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:39.92
24.63 52.09 (27.46) 1:16.24 (24.15) 1:39.92 (23.68)
3 Glendale High School A 1:40.97
27.00 52.75 (25.75) 1:17.30 (24.55) 1:40.97 (23.67)
4 John Burroughs High School A 1:43.35
28.05 55.80 (27.75) 1:20.24 (24.44) 1:43.35 (23.11)
5 Pasadena High School A 1:47.11
27.84 59.19 (31.35) 1:23.82 (24.63) 1:47.11 (23.29)
6 Burbank High School A 1:47.57
28.39 58.00 (29.61) 1:24.16 (26.16) 1:47.57 (23.41)
7 Hoover High School A 1:53.07
30.49 1:00.92 (30.43) 1:28.81 (27.89) 1:53.07 (24.26)
– Glendale High School B x1:54.94
29.72 1:03.69 (33.97) 1:31.34 (27.65) 1:54.94 (23.60)
– John Burroughs High School B x2:00.87
30.42 1:07.71 (37.29) 1:36.08 (28.37) 2:00.87 (24.79)
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 2:10.96 ! 5/5/2011 Natalie Krebsbach CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Hartounian, Jani 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:16.06 2:15.57
30.67 1:04.35 (33.68) 1:39.74 (35.39) 2:15.57 (35.83)
2 Benitez, Emma 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.32 2:19.80
31.66 1:06.20 (34.54) 1:42.60 (36.40) 2:19.80 (37.20)
Championship Final … (Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
3 Ranek, Audrey 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:26.43 2:28.83
32.79 1:10.48 (37.69) 2:28.83 (1:18.35)
4 Nie, Brandelyn 9 Arcadia High School 2:31.31 2:31.98
33.76 1:12.41 (38.65) 1:52.64 (40.23) 2:31.98 (39.34)
5 Wagener, Babette John Burroughs High School 2:31.25 2:32.47
33.59 1:12.17 (38.58) 1:52.99 (40.82) 2:32.47 (39.48)
6 Tong, Emeree 9 Arcadia High School 2:30.71 2:32.72
35.48 1:14.54 (39.06) 1:54.37 (39.83) 2:32.72 (38.35)
7 Avedissian, Krista Crescenta Valley High School 2:32.76 2:32.90
33.49 1:11.53 (38.04) 1:52.45 (40.92) 2:32.90 (40.45)
8 De La Cruz-Garcia, Melissa SO Burbank High School 2:33.86 2:37.91
33.83 1:11.52 (37.69) 1:53.55 (42.03) 2:37.91 (44.36)
Consolation Final
9 Santoyo, Danielle 11 Arcadia High School 2:45.66 2:39.81
36.19 1:16.59 (40.40) 1:59.67 (43.08) 2:39.81 (40.14)
10 Hartounian, Nicole John Burroughs High School 2:47.72 2:41.68
36.36 1:16.66 (40.30) 1:59.78 (43.12) 2:41.68 (41.90)
11 Nazari, Sharlene SO Burbank High School 2:51.92 2:42.23
35.56 1:17.17 (41.61) 2:01.16 (43.99) 2:42.23 (41.07)
12 Benson, Carolyn FR Burbank High School 2:46.61 2:45.33
36.12 1:17.81 (41.69) 2:02.21 (44.40) 2:45.33 (43.12)
13 Beserra, Trinity 10 Pasadena High School 2:47.55 2:46.08
37.17 1:18.31 (41.14) 2:01.98 (43.67) 2:46.08 (44.10)
14 Jian, Hannah 10 Arcadia High School 2:48.69 2:48.03
35.78 1:17.91 (42.13) 2:02.85 (44.94) 2:48.03 (45.18)
15 Mashati, Natalie Hoover High School 2:54.24 2:54.65
39.61 1:22.92 (43.31) 2:09.68 (46.76) 2:54.65 (44.97)
16 Guadron, Maria SO Glendale High School 2:55.57 2:58.29
38.53 1:24.28 (45.75) 2:11.07 (46.79) 2:58.29 (47.22)
Preliminaries
9 Parks, Macy 9 Crescenta Valley High School 2:36.74
10 Montalvo, Itzel 10 Pasadena High School 2:36.97
16 Huang, Charlene 10 Arcadia High School 2:49.36
17 Harvey, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School 2:50.36
19 Martin, Tracy 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:52.61
22 Kuehl, Audrey FR Glendale High School 2:56.80
23 Chavez, Jacqueline 10 Pasadena High School 2:57.77
24 Hakopian, Lidia JR Glendale High School 3:01.99
25 Monzon, Denisse Hoover High School 3:05.65
26 Rizer, Milena JR Glendale High School 3:06.13
27 Ajoonian, Melanie SO Glendale High School 3:22.96
— Melkumyan, Meri FR Glendale High School DFS
— Lozano, Sarah John Burroughs High School NS
Event 6 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:56.39 ! 5/6/2010 Robby Ruzicka CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Wong, Keith 10 Arcadia High School 2:01.38 2:00.49
25.99 55.46 (29.47) 1:27.77 (32.31) 2:00.49 (32.72)
2 Lowe, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 2:01.92 2:01.98
27.30 57.45 (30.15) 1:29.68 (32.23) 2:01.98 (32.30)
Championship Final … (Event 6 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
3 Hong, Derek 10 Arcadia High School 2:07.90 2:05.00
28.03 58.77 (30.74) 1:31.61 (32.84) 2:05.00 (33.39)
4 Perez, Elisha 10 Arcadia High School 2:14.34 2:06.21
28.36 59.44 (31.08) 1:33.10 (33.66) 2:06.21 (33.11)
5 Kazaria, Levon Crescenta Valley High School 2:14.32 2:14.63
29.13 1:02.06 (32.93) 1:37.62 (35.56) 2:14.63 (37.01)
6 Chamberlain, Owen John Burroughs High School 2:18.82 2:15.71
30.55 1:05.13 (34.58) 1:40.58 (35.45) 2:15.71 (35.13)
7 Tsaturyan, Neky Hoover High School 2:19.71 2:19.02
31.42 1:06.24 (34.82) 1:43.24 (37.00) 2:19.02 (35.78)
8 Mucha, Matthew John Burroughs High School 2:22.72 2:21.53
31.87 1:07.33 (35.46) 1:45.02 (37.69) 2:21.53 (36.51)
Consolation Final
9 O’Bryan, Cole Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.89 2:19.90
31.78 1:06.88 (35.10) 1:44.00 (37.12) 2:19.90 (35.90)
10 Eldridge, Arthur John Burroughs High School 2:27.13 2:25.15
31.89 1:08.79 (36.90) 1:47.82 (39.03) 2:25.15 (37.33)
11 Babakhanian, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 2:31.14 2:25.56
32.02 2:25.84 ( ) 2:25.56 ( )
12 Nazarian, Hayk Hoover High School 2:27.59 2:31.19
33.04 1:10.55 (37.51) 2:31.19 (1:20.64)
13 Akopian, William Crescenta Valley High School 2:35.81 2:31.30
31.88 1:10.27 (38.39) 1:51.42 (41.15) 2:31.30 (39.88)
14 Mirzakhanian, Leo Hoover High School 2:39.09 2:32.76
32.63 1:12.41 (39.78) 1:53.95 (41.54) 2:32.76 (38.81)
15 Al-Nihmy, Adam JR Glendale High School 2:40.84 2:37.88
36.35 1:14.94 (38.59) 1:56.57 (41.63) 2:37.88 (41.31)
16 Benson, Christopher FR Burbank High School 2:39.76 2:44.31
38.04 1:20.55 (42.51) 2:03.10 (42.55) 2:44.31 (41.21)
Preliminaries
6 Ho, Marcus 11 Arcadia High School 2:16.73
9 Cook, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 2:21.70
19 Khosravi, Keon Hoover High School 2:42.26
20 Gulyan, Erick Hoover High School 2:43.48
21 Komjothy, Adam Crescenta Valley High School 2:44.67
22 Al-Nihmy, Rami SO Glendale High School 2:45.15
23 Al-Nihmy, Saif FR Glendale High School 3:07.27
24 Khachikyan, Allen SO Glendale High School 3:14.84
Event 7 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:51.76 ! 5/1/2013 Heather MacDougall CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Wilson, Maya John Burroughs High School 1:56.03 1:51.93
26.27 54.35 (28.08) 1:23.12 (28.77) 1:51.93 (28.81)
2 Icheva, Gabi Crescenta Valley High School 1:54.99 1:52.78
25.82 54.14 (28.32) 1:23.60 (29.46) 1:52.78 (29.18)
3 Warshaw, Lauren Hoover High School 2:00.31 1:57.86
26.90 56.10 (29.20) 1:26.48 (30.38) 1:57.86 (31.38)
4 Akopyan, Nane 9 Hoover High School 2:01.69 2:01.01
27.79 58.17 (30.38) 1:29.46 (31.29) 2:01.01 (31.55)
5 Brierty, Shannon 11 Pasadena High School 2:04.14 2:03.93
28.14 58.99 (30.85) 1:31.43 (32.44) 2:03.93 (32.50)
Championship Final … (Event 7 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
6 Moguel, Kaitlyn Crescenta Valley High School 2:11.95 2:07.64
29.30 1:01.07 (31.77) 1:34.37 (33.30) 2:07.64 (33.27)
7 Fallon, Mia John Burroughs High School 2:14.39 2:11.14
30.39 1:03.48 (33.09) 1:37.66 (34.18) 2:11.14 (33.48)
8 Hale, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 2:13.79 2:11.76
29.36 1:03.01 (33.65) 1:38.38 (35.37) 2:11.76 (33.38)
Consolation Final
9 Koh, Jessica 12 Arcadia High School 2:14.40 2:10.19
28.66 1:00.69 (32.03) 1:35.21 (34.52) 2:10.19 (34.98)
10 Perkins, Tess 10 Pasadena High School 2:15.83 2:11.60
29.79 1:03.67 (33.88) 1:38.95 (35.28) 2:11.60 (32.65)
11 Tan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 2:16.91 2:12.82
30.63 1:04.73 (34.10) 1:39.72 (34.99) 2:12.82 (33.10)
12 Alvarez, Fernanda 11 Pasadena High School 2:23.88 2:20.12
32.41 1:07.53 (35.12) 1:43.97 (36.44) 2:20.12 (36.15)
13 Skrabak, Marlena John Burroughs High School 2:18.91 2:21.05
30.98 1:05.85 (34.87) 1:43.24 (37.39) 2:21.05 (37.81)
14 Cueto, Montana Crescenta Valley High School 2:23.21 2:22.24
32.06 1:07.56 (35.50) 1:45.11 (37.55) 2:22.24 (37.13)
15 Briones, Amanda SO Glendale High School 2:25.20 2:26.46
33.61 1:11.30 (37.69) 1:49.19 (37.89) 2:26.46 (37.27)
16 Doronila, Bernice FR Glendale High School 2:25.77 2:26.64
32.58 1:08.64 (36.06) 1:46.54 (37.90) 2:26.64 (40.10)
Preliminaries
17 Ho, Sally 9 Arcadia High School 2:25.87
18 Wassall, Natalie 11 Arcadia High School 2:27.18
19 Ranek, Karly Crescenta Valley High School 2:30.51
20 Nassirpour, Mondana JR Glendale High School 2:30.84
21 Dangaran, Robin John Burroughs High School 2:32.26
22 Grande, Paige Crescenta Valley High School 2:34.32
23 Beruman, Madaisha 7 John Burroughs High School 2:36.63
24 Melkonian, Dina JR Burbank High School 2:36.98
25 Granado, Viridiana JR Glendale High School 2:38.60
26 Friedman, Britni SR Burbank High School 2:45.52
27 Manukyan, Mariam 10 Hoover High School 2:46.77
28 Ishida, Lorraine SR Burbank High School 2:47.58
29 Goumrikian, Melanie 11 Hoover High School 2:57.71
30 Hosepo, Shauna SR Burbank High School 3:05.50
Event 8 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:39.55 ! 5/4/2011 Louis Wojciechowski CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Julian, Trenton SR Glendale High School 1:46.86 1:40.48
22.81 47.74 (24.93) 1:13.89 (26.15) 1:40.48 (26.59)
2 Blake, William Crescenta Valley High School 1:47.98 1:42.93
23.47 49.05 (25.58) 1:15.77 (26.72) 1:42.93 (27.16)
3 Kow, Steven 10 Arcadia High School 1:47.47 1:44.98
24.47 50.88 (26.41) 1:17.89 (27.01) 1:44.98 (27.09)
4 Juett, Colin 9 Pasadena High School 1:53.00 1:51.43
25.33 52.93 (27.60) 1:21.97 (29.04) 1:51.43 (29.46)
5 Cu, Raymond 12 Arcadia High School 1:52.47 1:51.99
26.32 54.39 (28.07) 1:23.03 (28.64) 1:51.99 (28.96)
Championship Final … (Event 8 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
6 Ferris, Kierin FR Glendale High School 1:54.58 1:52.93
25.94 54.18 (28.24) 1:23.69 (29.51) 1:52.93 (29.24)
7 Paing, Steven 9 Arcadia High School 1:56.32 1:54.45
25.94 54.40 (28.46) 1:24.51 (30.11) 1:54.45 (29.94)
8 Guskayan, Haik 12 Hoover High School 1:55.59 1:57.13
25.63 54.09 (28.46) 1:25.39 (31.30) 1:57.13 (31.74)
Consolation Final
9 Langley, Joseph Crescenta Valley High School 1:57.74 1:54.00
26.41 54.65 (28.24) 1:24.16 (29.51) 1:54.00 (29.84)
10 Su, Andy 10 Arcadia High School 1:57.26 1:56.10
26.76 55.84 (29.08) 1:26.20 (30.36) 1:56.10 (29.90)
11 Armstrong, Nathan John Burroughs High School 1:58.62 1:56.52
26.67 55.91 (29.24) 1:25.69 (29.78) 1:56.52 (30.83)
12 Hesse, Bennett Crescenta Valley High School 2:00.55 1:57.51
26.68 57.13 (30.45) 1:27.38 (30.25) 1:57.51 (30.13)
13 Gove, Charlie John Burroughs High School 2:00.00 1:58.57
27.51 57.12 (29.61) 1:27.55 (30.43) 1:58.57 (31.02)
14 Sauve, Scott John Burroughs High School 2:00.01 1:59.38
27.38 57.30 (29.92) 1:28.37 (31.07) 1:59.38 (31.01)
15 Thorpe, Charlie SO Burbank High School 2:02.49 2:02.16
27.45 58.65 (31.20) 1:30.45 (31.80) 2:02.16 (31.71)
16 Diaz, Ben SR Burbank High School 2:00.34 2:02.41
27.21 58.16 (30.95) 1:30.47 (32.31) 2:02.41 (31.94)
Preliminaries
17 Milne, Ashford 12 Pasadena High School 2:02.66
18 Wang, Simon 10 Hoover High School 2:03.54
19 Yang, Isaac JR Burbank High School 2:04.00
20 Gault-Crabb, Nathan John Burroughs High School 2:04.72
21 Miller, Luke Crescenta Valley High School 2:05.01
22 Guttierrez, Antonio JR Glendale High School 2:06.98
23 Ryang, Eric Crescenta Valley High School 2:07.79
24 Burns, Leon John Burroughs High School 2:12.10
25 Goldsen, Brenner 12 John Burroughs High School 2:12.45
26 Han, Jae Crescenta Valley High School 2:12.57
27 Roll, Ford SO Burbank High School 2:13.54
28 Cordero, Nathan 10 Pasadena High School 2:15.26
29 Akopyan, Robert 11 Hoover High School 2:18.96
30 Juett, Blake 12 Pasadena High School 2:22.90
31 Avartzarian, Sevada 11 Hoover High School 2:24.95
– Thonginpong, Kevin SR Glendale High School DQ
Event 9 Girls 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:09.97 ! 5/2/2012 Lynley Fernandez CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Ziccardi, Hanna 9 Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.41 1:09.03!
31.94 1:09.03 (37.09)
2 Seidfathi, Hanna 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:11.80 1:10.78
31.48 1:10.78 (39.30)
3 Kawachi, Lexie 9 Crescenta Valley High School 1:12.00 1:13.33
33.85 1:13.33 (39.48)
4 Wang, Elizabeth 11 Arcadia High School 1:15.61 1:15.67
34.40 1:15.67 (41.27)
Championship Final … (Event 9 Girls 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|5 Ng, Kaitlyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:17.19
|1:16.04
|35.36 1:16.04 (40.68)
|6 Villareal, Jemina 10 Pasadena High School
|1:16.69
|1:16.41
|35.04 1:16.41 (41.37)
|7 Jun, Natalia 10 Arcadia High School
|1:18.60
|1:18.18
|38.12 1:18.18 (40.06)
|8 Tam, Kali 9 Arcadia High School
|1:19.44
|1:19.33
|38.44 1:19.33 (40.89)
|Consolation Final
|9 Bijasa, Jaelynn 9 John Burroughs High School
|1:19.86
|1:17.39
|34.33 1:17.39 (43.06)
|10 Lee, Katrina 9 Arcadia High School
|1:20.62
|1:19.41
|36.66 1:19.41 (42.75)
|11 Moradi, Melody FR Burbank High School
|1:24.17
|1:22.13
|37.31 1:22.13 (44.82)
|12 Oporta, Isabel John Burroughs High School
|1:22.70
|1:22.95
|39.80 1:22.95 (43.15)
|13 Griffith, Abby FR Burbank High School
|1:26.07
|1:24.84
|38.72 1:24.84 (46.12)
|14 Thomas, Mallory John Burroughs High School
|1:27.15
|1:27.14
|39.92 1:27.14 (47.22)
|15 Chavez, Angie FR Burbank High School
|1:29.97
|1:28.00
|40.02 1:28.00 (47.98)
|16 Asateryan, Milena JR Glendale High School
|1:32.18
|1:30.93
|39.92 1:30.93 (51.01)
|Preliminaries
|7 Duarte, Taylor 11 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:18.23
|14 Panozo, Camila John Burroughs High School
|1:25.21
|19 Landaverde, Alessandra Hoover High School
|1:34.68
|20 Tom, Elisha 9 Arcadia High School
|1:38.07
|21 Vargas, Julissa FR Glendale High School
|1:38.67
|22 Nunez, Sofia SO Glendale High School
|1:38.77
|23 Khatchadourian, Stephanie 11 Pasadena High School
|1:41.40
|24 Kennedy, Samantha Hoover High School
|1:41.72
|25 Mirzakhanian, Liya Hoover High School
|1:44.27
|26 Tatosian, Siona Hoover High School
|1:49.12
|–Obrigon, Danielle Muir High School
|DQ
|Event 10 Boys 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 1:00.60 ! 5/6/2010 Jason Suh
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Kyi, Allen 10 Arcadia High School
|1:04.38
|1:03.75
|29.43 1:03.75 (34.32)
|2 Bagramian, Vahagn Crescenta Valley High School
|1:05.72
|1:04.33
|31.31 1:04.33 (33.02)
|3 Harnanto, Enoch 12 Arcadia High School
|1:05.49
|1:05.39
|30.05 1:05.39 (35.34)
|4 Lim, Ricky 10 Arcadia High School
|1:06.33
|1:06.26
|31.03 1:06.26 (35.23)
|5 Lee, Adrian 11 Arcadia High School
|1:06.38
|1:06.79
|30.55 1:06.79 (36.24)
Championship Final … (Event 10 Boys 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|6 Taratchila, Timoty John Burroughs High School
|1:08.44
|1:08.22
|31.77 1:08.22 (36.45)
|7 Margaryan, Henry FR Burbank High School
|1:09.75
|1:10.67
|31.01 1:10.67 (39.66)
|8 Avanessian, Arggin Crescenta Valley High School
|1:09.91
|1:11.44
|31.23 1:11.44 (40.21)
|Consolation Final
|9 Yaguchi, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School
|1:09.93
|1:08.88
|33.01 1:08.88 (35.87)
|10 Kazaria, Levon Crescenta Valley High School
|1:10.16
|1:10.23
|32.19 1:10.23 (38.04)
|11 Loney, Ryan JR Burbank High School
|1:10.90
|1:11.19
|32.71 1:11.19 (38.48)
|12 Gallardo, Angel JR Burbank High School
|1:14.73
|1:12.06
|33.88 1:12.06 (38.18)
|13 Kadzhikyan, Arthur SO Burbank High School
|1:13.25
|1:13.82
|33.29 1:13.82 (40.53)
|14 Issakhanian, Shirak Hoover High School
|1:14.46
|1:14.70
|33.90 1:14.70 (40.80)
|15 Ranchpar, Daniel Hoover High School
|1:16.17
|1:15.59
|36.39 1:15.59 (39.20)
|16 Vertanus, Emmanuel SO Glendale High School
|1:17.19
|1:17.23
|36.37 1:17.23 (40.86)
|Preliminaries
|7 Navarro, Victtorio 10 Arcadia High School
|1:09.01
|8 Liu, Edison 11 Arcadia High School
|1:09.73
|14 De Souza, Rodrigo John Burroughs High School
|1:11.02
|20 Haghnazarian, Patrick Hoover High School
|1:18.48
|21 Mouradian, Michael Hoover High School
|1:23.10
|*22 Khayoyan, Samuel Hoover High School
|1:24.23
|*22 AbiSaab, Nedy Crescenta Valley High School
|1:24.23
|24 Panikyan, Andranik FR Glendale High School
|1:25.85
|25 Gevorgyan, Frunzik SO Glendale High School
|1:29.07
|26 Al-Nihmy, Adam JR Glendale High School
|1:29.51
|—Londe, Sam FR Burbank High School
|DQ
|—Chaglasian, Levon FR Glendale High School
|DQ
|Event 11 Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 2:02.84 ! 5/6/2010 Yumi So
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Park, Kimmy Crescenta Valley High School
|2:17.69
|2:13.40
|28.14 1:01.27 (33.13) 1:42.30 (41.03)
|2:13.40 (31.10)
|2 Tse, Janelle 12 Arcadia High School
|2:21.88
|2:20.08
|29.91 1:06.54 (36.63) 1:46.95 (40.41)
|2:20.08 (33.13)
|3 Shirvanian, Erika Crescenta Valley High School
|2:22.46
|2:24.31
|30.14 1:07.26 (37.12) 1:48.69 (41.43)
|2:24.31 (35.62)
|4 Shirvanian, Emily Crescenta Valley High School
|2:28.80
|2:27.93
|31.94 1:10.39 (38.45) 1:53.51 (43.12)
|2:27.93 (34.42)
|5 Veerman, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School
|2:32.84
|2:29.69
|30.86 1:10.58 (39.72) 1:56.59 (46.01)
|2:29.69 (33.10)
|6 Baek, Grace Crescenta Valley High School
|2:30.89
|2:30.17
|32.97 1:10.21 (37.24) 1:56.05 (45.84)
|2:30.17 (34.12)
Championship Final … (Event 11 Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
7 Cimino, Sophia 12 Pasadena High School 2:40.33 2:41.92
33.97 1:14.44 (40.47) 2:02.99 (48.55) 2:41.92 (38.93)
8 Mueller, Emma SO Glendale High School 2:42.13 2:43.94
34.39 1:14.62 (40.23) 2:04.07 (49.45) 2:43.94 (39.87)
Consolation Final
9 Lam, Kelsey 10 Arcadia High School 2:43.24 2:41.56
34.05 1:17.40 (43.35) 2:03.18 (45.78) 2:41.56 (38.38)
10 Trajano, Leigh-Ann 10 Arcadia High School 2:43.44 2:41.79
32.40 1:12.78 (40.38) 2:03.12 (50.34) 2:41.79 (38.67)
11 Melkonian, Tina JR Burbank High School 2:45.29 2:45.38
37.49 1:22.35 (44.86) 2:08.49 (46.14) 2:45.38 (36.89)
12 Avalos, Naphtali SR Burbank High School 2:43.77 2:45.62
33.59 1:16.93 (43.34) 2:06.54 (49.61) 2:45.62 (39.08)
13 Kogan, Annette John Burroughs High School 2:47.05 2:46.38
37.92 1:22.72 (44.80) 2:08.79 (46.07) 2:46.38 (37.59)
14 Coad, Erin 10 Pasadena High School 2:46.68 2:46.70
36.05 1:18.76 (42.71) 2:08.99 (50.23) 2:46.70 (37.71)
15 Doronila, Bernice FR Glendale High School 2:46.78 2:47.69
36.23 1:18.15 (41.92) 2:09.22 (51.07) 2:47.69 (38.47)
16 Winsky, Sara 11 Pasadena High School 2:48.52 2:47.78
37.95 1:21.70 (43.75) 2:10.73 (49.03) 2:47.78 (37.05)
Preliminaries
| 7 Maritnez, Mary Jane Crescenta Valley High School
9 Weiss, Naomi Crescenta Valley High School
19 Astengo, Angelica 10 Hoover High School
–Ortiz, Scarleth JR Burbank High School
Event 12 Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:51.29 ! 5/1/2013 Harrison Thai
Name Yr School
|2:39.21 2:41.35 2:59.25 DQ
CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
|1
|Wang, Ryan
|12 Arcadia High School
|2:01.19
|1:56.06
|25.06
|55.27 (30.21) 1:27.73 (32.46)
|1:56.06 (28.33)
|2
|Akopen, Vahe
|Hoover High School
|2:04.44
|1:58.84
|25.32
|55.64 (30.32) 1:30.85 (35.21)
|1:58.84 (27.99)
|3
|Lim, Adrian
|12 Arcadia High School
|2:02.19
|2:00.32
|25.38
|56.09 (30.71) 1:31.69 (35.60)
|2:00.32 (28.63)
|4
|Yarcan, Andre
|Crescenta Valley High School
|2:01.21
|2:01.88
|25.95
|58.73 (32.78) 1:32.46 (33.73)
|2:01.88 (29.42)
|5
|Sheen, Justin
|Crescenta Valley High School
|2:03.40
|2:03.09
|26.01
|58.46 (32.45) 1:32.21 (33.75)
|2:03.09 (30.88)
|6
|Yeh, Jonathan
|11 Arcadia High School
|2:07.77
|2:05.58
|27.14
|59.67 (32.53) 1:34.83 (35.16)
|2:05.58 (30.75)
|7
|Chan, Nick
|Arcadia High School
|2:06.57
|2:07.84
|27.76
|1:00.89 (33.13) 1:37.37 (36.48)
|2:07.84 (30.47)
|8
|Hartoonian, Nick
|Crescenta Valley High School
|2:07.38
|2:08.50
|27.86
|59.21 (31.35) 1:37.46 (38.25)
|2:08.50 (31.04)
|Consolation Final
|9
|Ovsepyan, Anthony
|JR Glendale High School
|2:09.16
|2:05.80
|26.13
|57.70 (31.57) 1:36.21 (38.51)
|2:05.80 (29.59)
|10
|Suh, Yu Young
|Crescenta Valley High School
|2:10.29
|2:09.59
|27.71
|1:00.94 (33.23) 1:37.61 (36.67)
|2:09.59 (31.98)
Consolation Final … (Event 12 Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|11
|Gavurmadzhyan, Ashot
|SO Burbank High School
|2:11.50
|2:11.07
|26.30
|58.63 (32.33) 1:37.26 (38.63)
|2:11.07 (33.81)
|12
|Munsell, Nate
|12 Pasadena High School
|2:21.02
|2:17.12
|27.80
|1:04.37 (36.57) 1:45.78 (41.41)
|2:17.12 (31.34)
|13
|Graham, Liam
|SR Glendale High School
|2:19.73
|2:17.23
|29.36
|1:04.00 (34.64) 1:45.67 (41.67)
|2:17.23 (31.56)
|14
|Min, Brent
|SR Burbank High School
|2:18.65
|2:17.24
|28.52
|1:04.86 (36.34) 1:45.00 (40.14)
|2:17.24 (32.24)
|15
|Anderson, Paxton
|12 John Burroughs High School
|2:25.00
|2:23.18
|28.96
|1:07.73 (38.77) 1:50.78 (43.05)
|2:23.18 (32.40)
|—
|Marinero, Daniel
|John Burroughs High School
|2:27.24
|DQ
|Butterfly kick – breast
|29.95
|1:05.94 (35.99) 1:53.38 (47.44)
|DQ (31.27)
Preliminaries
14 Huang, Joshua 9 Arcadia High School 2:20.72
16 Lahlou, Ghali Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.48
19 Davoodian, Edgar 10 Hoover High School 2:29.05
20 Choe, Alden SO Burbank High School 2:34.42
21 Salgado, Ivan 11 Pasadena High School 2:44.75
22 Rubio, Joshua 11 Pasadena High School 2:46.93
– Andrei, Dorian SO Burbank High School DQ
Event 13 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 26.73 ! 5/5/2011
Name
|Jesse Gabor
Yr School
|CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Hawes, Vienna
2 Nathan, Emanuella
3 Jiang, Emily
4 Kamm, Lily
5 Ruano, Sabrina
6 Kosco, Lauren
7 Tam, Kali
8 Maldonado, Libby
|9 Crescenta Valley High School John Burroughs High School
12 Arcadia High School
FR Burbank High School
John Burroughs High School
9 Crescenta Valley High School
9 Arcadia High School
10 Pasadena High School
|28.40
28.92
29.27
29.87
30.55
30.03
29.4130.50
|28.23
28.27
29.38
29.76
29.91
30.05
30.08
30.48
|Consolation Final
|9 Obrigon, Danielle
|Muir High School
|30.90
|28.81
|10 Chien, Cecilia
|10 Arcadia High School
|31.00
|30.48
|11 Wang, Sophia
|13 Crescenta Valley High School
|31.25
|30.52
|12 De La Cruz-Garcia, Melissa
|SO Burbank High School
|31.32
|30.89
|13 Tomasek, Grace B
|FR Burbank High School
|31.66
|30.90
|14 Meneses, Brianna
|John Burroughs High School
|31.46
|31.52
|15 Lingad, Madeline
|John Burroughs High School
|31.72
|31.57
|16 Santoyo, Danielle
|11 Arcadia High School
|32.20
|33.04
|Preliminaries
|17 Medvedeva, Alice
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|32.23
|18 Jennings, Ella
|John Burroughs High School
|32.52
|19 Feng, Wendy
|11 Arcadia High School
|33.05
|20 Renfroe, Sheridan
|SO Burbank High School
|33.26
|21 Mejia, Leslie
|9 Pasadena High School
|33.42
|22 Nazari, Sharlene
|SO Burbank High School
|33.77
|23 Hunsaker, Brooklyn
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|33.85
|24 Abnos, Serly
|Hoover High School
|33.90
Preliminaries … (Event 13 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
25 Serenco, Ecaterina JR Burbank High School 34.17
26 Mirzoyan, Diana Hoover High School 34.37
27 Garcia, Gabby SO Glendale High School 34.70
28 Navarro, Briza FR Glendale High School 35.15
29 Shah, Riya John Burroughs High School 36.62
30 Cox, Madeline FR Glendale High School 37.26
31 Kaser, Claire SO Glendale High School 37.39
32 Wen, Katie 9 Arcadia High School 37.70
33 Guerrez, Evilyn Muir High School 38.48
34 Buzi, Alexandra 9 Pasadena High School 38.56
35 Ter-Barsegyan, Liliya JR Glendale High School 38.75
36 Sarkissian, Annie Hoover High School 38.82
37 Stephan, Sarah 9 Crescenta Valley High School 39.37
38 Morris, Jasmine Muir High School 41.11
39 Yau, Sierra Muir High School 41.23
40 Ghazarian, Nareh Hoover High School 42.09
41 Mirzakhanian, Pereni Hoover High School 43.00
42 Gyodakyan, Carol SO Glendale High School 43.24
43 Matous, Serin Hoover High School 50.23
44 Ruiz, Rachel Muir High School 51.59
45 Applebaum, Lauren FR Burbank High School 56.71
– Navarro, Desere FR Burbank High School NS
Event 14 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 23.55 ! 5/7/2014 Ian Arlington BHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Lowe, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 25.04 24.36
2 Woo, Kyle 11 Arcadia High School 25.40 25.12
3 Hua, Baron 11 Arcadia High School 25.13 25.23
4 De Fabry, John Paul John Burroughs High School 25.78 25.55
5 Ong, Joshua 10 Arcadia High School 25.65 25.75
6 Fournier, Trevor John Burroughs High School 26.15 26.03
7 Akopyan, Arthur Crescenta Valley High School 26.18 26.43
— Artsvelian, Hakop Crescenta Valley High School 25.85 NS
Consolation Final
9 Londe, Sam FR Burbank High School 27.33 26.70
10 Alvarez, Avin A FR Burbank High School 26.53 26.71
11 Meza, Aaron John Burroughs High School 27.38 27.12
12 Keane, Sean John Burroughs High School 27.63 27.41
13 Glover, Nick SO Burbank High School 27.61 27.45
14 Choi, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 27.70 28.61
15 Solorzano, Daniel 11 Pasadena High School 28.79 28.77
16 Begijani, Eric Hoover High School 28.12 29.16
Preliminaries
7 Tran, Andrew 9 Arcadia High School 26.14
11 Kelkelian, Serop 10 Arcadia High School 27.18
17 Ward, Aaron John Burroughs High School 27.75
18 Rosales, David John Burroughs High School 27.95
21 Ziccardi, Anthony Hoover High School 28.98
22 Shrestha, Videsh FR Burbank High School 29.50
23 Ezadpanah, Joseph JR Glendale High School 29.90
Preliminaries … (Event 14 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
24 Ghiya, Ash Crescenta Valley High School 29.96
25 George, Ronald FR Glendale High School 30.10
26 Saloman, Cooper Muir High School 30.49
27 Abrams, Romone Muir High School 31.20
28 Gasparyan, Alex SO Glendale High School 31.34
29 Khosravi, Keon Hoover High School 32.69
30 Gallagher, George 11 Pasadena High School 33.95
31 Luna, Max FR Glendale High School 34.49
32 Scaff, Nate Crescenta Valley High School 34.57
33 Setaghayan, Adrian FR Burbank High School 34.68
34 Mendez, James Muir High School 34.71
35 Akopyan, Edmond SO Glendale High School 35.38
36 Harautonian, Alec 9 Pasadena High School 37.24
37 Kim, Brandon Crescenta Valley High School 40.28
38 Panosian, Pierre Hoover High School 43.09
— Zamanyan, Eric SO Glendale High School NS
— Melikyan, Alan Hoover High School NS
Event 15 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 23.91
Name
|! 1992 Lonna Stacey
Yr School
|AHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
|1 Garas, Alex
|Crescenta Valley High School
|25.75
|25.30
|2 Huang, Cindy
|12 Arcadia High School
|26.38
|25.35
|3 Higuchi, Miya
|Crescenta Valley High School
|26.29
|25.47
|4 Liu, Melissa
|10 Arcadia High School
|26.12
|26.04
|5 Abelian, Andrea
|Crescenta Valley High School
|26.09
|26.18
|6 Menke, Samantha
|Crescenta Valley High School
|27.12
|27.16
|7 Morlock, Michelle
|SO Burbank High School
|27.45
|27.19
|8 Yengibaryan, Lusin
|9 Hoover High School
|28.06
|27.93
|Consolation Final
|9 Perez, Angelica
|JR Burbank High School
|28.46
|28.30
|10 Wang, Jessalyn
|10 Arcadia High School
|28.33
|28.35
|11 Briones, Amanda
|SO Glendale High School
|28.80
|28.58
|12 Agharsaryan, Sona
|12 Hoover High School
|29.50
|28.69
|13 Bethel, Simone
|FR Burbank High School
|28.93
|28.86
|14 Marsh, Lily
|John Burroughs High School
|28.42
|28.94
|15 Cho, Clara
|SO Glendale High School
|29.34
|29.04
|16 Fritz, Jamie
|FR Glendale High School
|29.71
|29.69
|Preliminaries
|14 Hall, Nicole
|Crescenta Valley High School
|28.98
|18 Bethel, Geneva
|FR Burbank High School
|30.08
|19 Ter-Mkrtanyan, Anna
|JR Glendale High School
|30.23
|20 Harvey, Haley
|11 Arcadia High School
|30.38
|21 Novo, Elisa
|11 Pasadena High School
|30.71
|22 Batres, Ellie
|JR Glendale High School
|30.82
|23 Perkins, Hope
|12 Pasadena High School
|30.88
|24 Dangaran, Robin
|John Burroughs High School
|31.17
|25 Saroyan, Viktorya
|John Burroughs High School
|31.24
|26 Harkness, Stephanie
|JR Burbank High School
|31.54
|27 Schamber, Allison
|John Burroughs High School
|32.14
|28 Kalantaryan, Arnella
|SR Burbank High School
|32.82
Preliminaries … (Event 15 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
29 Brenard, Calypso 11 Pasadena High School 33.21
30 Argumedo, Kim John Burroughs High School 33.28
31 Ramos, Jordan 9 Hoover High School 33.79
32 Tribble, Mckenna 9 Hoover High School 33.93
33 Liceaga, Vanessa John Burroughs High School 34.36
34 Akoypyan, Inga 10 Hoover High School 34.45
35 Garces, Samantha SO Glendale High School 34.76
36 Hosepo, Shauna SR Burbank High School 38.66
– Li, Miranda Crescenta Valley High School DFS
Event 16 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Pacific Leag: 20.76 ! 5/6/2015 Tenny Chong Arcadia
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
|1 Chong, Tenny
2 Miller, Justin
3 Tran, Edwin
4 Salandi, Jonathan
5 Bassi, Marcelo
6 Lee, Tom (Hyunho)
7 Baelly, Drew
8 Hesse, Bennett
|12 Arcadia High School SR Burbank High School 12 Arcadia High School 12 Hoover High School 12 Hoover High School
Crescenta Valley High School
John Burroughs High School
Crescenta Valley High School
|22.65
23.15
22.87
24.14
23.68
23.45
23.7023.76
|20.76!
22.33
22.94
23.08
23.22
23.25
23.31
23.56
|Consolation Final
|9 Sukiasyan, Aren
|12 Hoover High School
|24.24
|23.62
|10 Lam, Jordan
|10 Arcadia High School
|24.22
|23.96
|11 Ashkharian, David
|10 Hoover High School
|24.28
|23.99
|12 Avanessian, Sevada
|Crescenta Valley High School
|24.14
|24.11
|13 McNevin, Kurtis
|Crescenta Valley High School
|24.27
|24.21
|14 Do, Ben
|SO Glendale High School
|24.86
|24.58
|15 Marshall, Brent
|12 Pasadena High School
|24.57
|24.84
|16 Rosen, Dillon
|SR Burbank High School
|24.69
|24.88
|Preliminaries
|14 Wyss, Bodoe
|Crescenta Valley High School
|24.33
|15 Mitchell, Nick
|Crescenta Valley High School
|24.40
|19 Truong, Hanson
|11 Arcadia High School
|25.01
|20 Yang, Isaac
|JR Burbank High School
|25.70
|21 Porras Harth, Eden
|10 Pasadena High School
|25.75
|22 Lopez, Miles
|John Burroughs High School
|25.78
|23 Bautista, Marlo
|SR Glendale High School
|26.07
|24 Honarchian, Armando
|10 Hoover High School
|26.14
|25 Gharibyan, Vachik
|JR Glendale High School
|27.50
|26 Zekowski, Max
|John Burroughs High School
|27.74
|27 Pashaian, Hike
|SO Glendale High School
|28.26
|—Jauregui, Blake
|11 Arcadia High School
|DFS
|—Thonginpong, Kevin
|SR Glendale High School
|DFS
|—Austin, Ryan
|SR Burbank High School
|NS
|—Gukasyan, Levon
|12 Hoover High School
|NS
|—Georgizian, Michael
|SO Glendale High School
|NS
Event 17 Girls 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 31.66 ! 5/7/2014 Caroline Bearden
Name Yr School
|CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Ziccardi, Hanna 9 Crescenta Valley High School
2 Seidfathi, Hanna 10 Crescenta Valley High School
3 Tjhin, Pauline 12 Arcadia High School
4 Ng, Kaitlyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School
5 Hunsaker, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School
6 Rosado, Isabel John Burroughs High School
7 Abbott, Audrey 10 Arcadia High School
8 Bijasa, Jaelynn 9 John Burroughs High School
|30.72
31.54
31.79
33.22
32.52
34.37
33.2834.56
|30.64!
31.29!
31.64!
32.32
32.60
33.43
33.64
34.28
|Consolation Final
|9 Villareal, Jemina 10 Pasadena High School
|35.26
|35.56
|10 Huang, Charlene 10 Arcadia High School
|36.79
|36.40
|11 Chien, Cecilia 10 Arcadia High School
|36.75
|37.53
|12 Wells, Erandy Pasadena High School
|39.68
|38.54
|13 Danesh, Ava FR Burbank High School
|38.37
|39.69
|14 Mirzakhani, Vana JR Burbank High School
|41.47
|40.14
|15 Rushing, Reace JR Burbank High School
|41.05
|40.50
|16 Chavez, Angie FR Burbank High School
|42.53
|40.97
|Preliminaries
|10 Panozo, Camila John Burroughs High School
|36.41
|13 Jian, Hannah 10 Arcadia High School
|37.66
|17 Parks, Macy 9 Crescenta Valley High School
|41.17
|20 Nalbandian, Lori 10 Pasadena High School
|43.26
|21 Guadron, Maria SO Glendale High School
|43.96
|22 Rizer, Milena JR Glendale High School
|44.01
|23 Hakopian, Lidia JR Glendale High School
|45.31
|24 Landaverde, Alessandra Hoover High School
|45.51
|25 Kaser, Claire SO Glendale High School
|45.98
|26 Kennedy, Samantha Hoover High School
|47.11
|27 Voskanian, Brenda FR Burbank High School
|48.59
|28 Tatosian, Siona Hoover High School
|52.73
|—Mashati, Natalie Hoover High School
|DQ
|—Harvey, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School
|DQ
|—Karapetyan, Melanie Hoover High School
|NS
|—Yang, Lydia 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|NS
|Event 18 Boys 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 26.42 ! 5/4/2011 Parker Griffin
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
Championship Final
|1 Cook, Christian
|9 Arcadia High School
|28.17
|27.83
|2 Kyi, Allen
|10 Arcadia High School
|28.02
|27.90
|3 Ong, Joshua
|10 Arcadia High School
|28.03
|27.98
|4 Pruett, Henry
|Hoover High School
|28.77
|28.46
|5 Akopyan, Arthur
|Crescenta Valley High School
|30.24
|29.40
|6 Oo, Daniel
|9 Arcadia High School
|29.77
|29.69
|7 Magdaleno, Nathan
|John Burroughs High School
|32.01
|31.10
|–De Souza, Rodrigo
|John Burroughs High School
|30.88
|NS
|Consolation Final
9 Kadzhikyan, Arthur
|SO Burbank High School
|32.09
|30.91
ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 15
Consolation Final … (Event 18 Boys 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
10 Vertanus, Emmanuel SO Glendale High School 33.43 32.27
11 Haghnazarian, Patrick Hoover High School 33.91 32.77
12 Sanchez, Josh John Burroughs High School 34.83 33.20
13 Gulyan, Erick Hoover High School 33.36 33.35
14 Solorzano, Daniel 11 Pasadena High School 35.23 33.57
15 Saw, Chansen Crescenta Valley High School 35.81 34.50
16 Pugh, Spencer Hoover High School 35.86 36.99
Preliminaries
6 Lee, Adrian 11 Arcadia High School 29.78
8 Woo, Kyle 11 Arcadia High School 30.31
19 Schmidt, Kyle Crescenta Valley High School 35.97
20 Ezadpanah, Joseph JR Glendale High School 36.07
21 Khachadourian, Emmanuel FR Burbank High School 37.02
22 Akopyan, David Crescenta Valley High School 50.19
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity
Pacific Leag: 55.29 ! 4/30/2008 Yumi So CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Icheva, Gabi Crescenta Valley High School 59.52 57.90
27.24 57.90 (30.66)
2 Higuchi, Miya Crescenta Valley High School 1:01.95 58.93
27.67 58.93 (31.26)
3 Lepasant, Isabelle 12 Pasadena High School 59.03 59.09
28.03 59.09 (31.06)
4 Gonzalez, Genevieve Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.46 1:03.12
29.21 1:03.12 (33.91)
5 Yi, Maddie Crescenta Valley High School 1:07.15 1:05.48
30.86 1:05.48 (34.62)
6 Veerman, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School 1:04.82 1:06.48
13.62 1:06.48 (52.86)
7 Koh, Jessica 12 Arcadia High School 1:07.20 1:07.12
31.13 1:07.12 (35.99)
8 Ah-Quah, Chelsea 10 Arcadia High School 1:07.93 1:08.21
31.08 1:08.21 (37.13)
Consolation Final
9 Udall, Emily SO Burbank High School 1:09.74 1:07.70
31.74 1:07.70 (35.96)
10 Wang, Jessalyn 10 Arcadia High School 1:09.95 1:08.17
31.07 1:08.17 (37.10)
11 Lo, Kaylin SO Glendale High School 1:12.21 1:11.05
33.43 1:11.05 (37.62)
12 Santana, Sarah 9 Pasadena High School 1:13.74 1:13.34
33.31 1:13.34 (40.03)
13 Avalos, Naphtali SR Burbank High School 1:13.31 1:14.85
34.23 1:14.85 (40.62)
14 Cimino, Sophia 12 Pasadena High School 1:17.67 1:16.89
35.74 1:16.89 (41.15)
15 Aghasaryan, Tatev 9 Hoover High School 1:24.23 1:20.61
35.16 1:20.61 (45.45)
16 Winsky, Sara 11 Pasadena High School 1:23.15 1:21.80
37.10 1:21.80 (44.70)
Preliminaries … (Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Preliminaries
|14 Lee, Helen Crescenta Valley High School
15 Weiss, Naomi Crescenta Valley High School
19 Artooni, Mineh SO Glendale High School
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity
Pacific Leag: 49.90 ! 5/2/2013 Young Tae Seo
Name Yr School
|1:14.53
1:17.25
1:29.66
CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Julian, Trenton
|SR Glendale High School
|52.41
|49.08!
|23.61
|49.08 (25.47)
|2 Rostomyan, Roman
|SR Burbank High School
|52.45
|51.57
|23.98
|51.57 (27.59)
|3 Abaoag, Reigh
|John Burroughs High School
|53.17
|53.20
|24.88
|53.20 (28.32)
|4 Lim, Adrian
|12 Arcadia High School
|55.98
|53.48
|25.08
|53.48 (28.40)
|*5 Kow, Steven
|10 Arcadia High School
|54.64
|54.45
|25.22
|54.45 (29.23)
|*5 Gavurmadzhyan, Ashot
|SO Burbank High School
|56.06
|54.45
|25.56
|54.45 (28.89)
|7 Duran, Derick
|John Burroughs High School
|56.27
|55.17
|24.98
|55.17 (30.19)
|8 Ferris, Kierin
|FR Glendale High School
|56.26
|55.24
|25.90
|55.24 (29.34)
|Consolation Final
9 Ovsepyan, Anthony
|JR Glendale High School
|56.27
|54.77
|25.66
|54.77 (29.11)
|10 Lee, Tom (Hyunho)
|Crescenta Valley High School
|56.44
|55.52
|25.75
|55.52 (29.77)
|11 Wee, Daron
|Crescenta Valley High School
|57.13
|56.10
|26.15
|56.10 (29.95)
|12 Corpuz, Jordan
|10 Hoover High School
|58.23
|56.93
|27.09
|56.93 (29.84)
|13 Inguanzo, Roman
|10 Pasadena High School
|56.81
|57.20
|25.58
|57.20 (31.62)
|14 Langley, Joseph
|Crescenta Valley High School
|58.50
|57.75
|26.77
|57.75 (30.98)
|15 Dysthe, Davis
|20 John Burroughs High School
|59.13
|59.20
|27.56
|59.20 (31.64)
|16 Suzuki, Takumi
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:00.19
|1:00.57
|27.99
|1:00.57 (32.58)
|Preliminaries
|17 Bailey, Ryan
|11 Arcadia High School
|1:00.73
|18 Munsell, Nate
|12 Pasadena High School
|1:02.52
|19 Anderson, Paxton
|12 John Burroughs High School
|1:02.71
|20 Truong, Hanson
|11 Arcadia High School
|1:03.00
|21 Feldman, Ryan
|FR Burbank High School
|1:03.20
|22 Bautista, Marlo
|SR Glendale High School
|1:05.66
|23 Dieguez, Mihali
|10 Pasadena High School
|1:07.51
|24 Choe, Alden
|SO Burbank High School
|1:07.66
|25 Karapetyan, Stephan
|FR Glendale High School
|1:07.99
|26 Churkin, Daniel
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:10.87
ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 17
Preliminaries … (Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
27 Avartzarian, Sevada 11 Hoover High School 1:12.53
28 Acosta, Jeremy John Burroughs High School 1:13.90
29 Zargaryan, Armen 10 Hoover High School 1:19.14
– Ibrahim, Rayyan Crescenta Valley High School DQ
– Andrei, Dorian SO Burbank High School
Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:00.37 ! 5/5/2011 Jesse Gabor CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
|1 Hawes, Vienna
|9 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:03.21
|1:01.59
|30.17
|1:01.59 (31.42)
|2 Hartounian, Jani
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:02.06
|1:02.06
|29.60
|1:02.06 (32.46)
|3 Hunsaker, Sydney
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:05.87
|1:05.65
|31.49
|1:05.65 (34.16)
|4 Jiang, Emily
|12 Arcadia High School
|1:07.11
|1:05.86
|32.78
|1:05.86 (33.08)
|5 Maldonado, Libby
|10 Pasadena High School
|1:08.62
|1:08.18
|32.46
|1:08.18 (35.72)
|6 Kamm, Lily
|FR Burbank High School
|1:08.72
|1:08.44
|32.03
|1:08.44 (36.41)
|7 Nie, Brandelyn
|9 Arcadia High School
|1:07.04
|1:08.51
|32.73
|1:08.51 (35.78)
|8 Avedissian, Krista
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:09.31
|1:10.02
|33.33
|1:10.02 (36.69)
|Consolation Final
9 Ruano, Sabrina
|John Burroughs High School
|1:10.68
|1:10.00
|32.40
|1:10.00 (37.60)
|10 Tomasek, Grace B
|FR Burbank High School
|1:13.23
|1:11.09
|33.71
|1:11.09 (37.38)
|11 Meneses, Brianna
|John Burroughs High School
|1:10.25
|1:11.45
|33.14
|1:11.45 (38.31)
|12 Feng, Wendy
|11 Arcadia High School
|1:10.71
|1:11.80
|33.75
|1:11.80 (38.05)
|13 Ha, Yumin
|9 Arcadia High School
|1:11.90
|1:12.51
|34.17
|1:12.51 (38.34)
|14 Thomas, Mallory
|John Burroughs High School
|1:15.60
|1:14.87
|36.47
|1:14.87 (38.40)
|15 Renfroe, Sheridan
|SO Burbank High School
|1:17.37
|1:15.06
|34.56
|1:15.06 (40.50)
|16 Serrano, Fatima
|John Burroughs High School
|1:16.73
|1:17.30
|34.80
|1:17.30 (42.50)
|Preliminaries
|12 Montalvo, Itzel
|10 Pasadena High School
|1:10.92
|15 Reil, Sydney
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:13.76
|16 Medvedeva, Alice
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|1:14.92
|18 Liu, Wendy
|11 Arcadia High School
|1:15.94
|21 Beberyan, Amy
|John Burroughs High School
|1:19.80
|22 Gunawan, Michelle
|9 Arcadia High School
|1:21.25
|23 Gaitan, Nyah
|Hoover High School
|1:21.35
|24 Abnos, Serly
|Hoover High School
|1:22.06
|25 Chavez, Carolina
|SO Glendale High School
|1:22.46
ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 18
Preliminaries … (Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
26 Higareda, Jazmin FR Glendale High School 1:23.08
27 Navarro, Briza FR Glendale High School 1:23.38
28 Mirzoyan, Diana Hoover High School 1:23.66
29 Rosas, Ashley FR Glendale High School 1:25.25
30 Kapoor, Kavika Hoover High School 1:25.94
31 Monzon, Denisse Hoover High School 1:27.48
32 Hernandez, Larissa SO Glendale High School 1:27.99
33 Buzi, Alexandra 9 Pasadena High School 1:31.07
34 Mkhitarian, Hasmik John Burroughs High School 1:33.03
35 Diaz, Melissa SO Glendale High School 1:34.31
36 Guerrez, Evilyn Muir High School 1:38.19
37 Nieto, Alondra Muir High School 1:53.83
38 Ruiz, Rachel Muir High School 2:17.42
– Ruiz, Rosa Muir High School DQ
Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 52.55
Name
|! 5/6/2010 Rusty Blakey
Yr School
|CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Wong, Keith
25.94
|10 Arcadia High School 54.02 (28.08)
|54.65
|54.02
|2 Hua, Baron
26.13
|11 Arcadia High School 55.27 (29.14)
|55.85
|55.27
|3 Gao, Matthew
26.26
|10 Arcadia High School 55.49 (29.23)
|55.94
|55.49
|4 Zarokian, Chris
27.19
|Crescenta Valley High School
56.93 (29.74)
|57.48
|56.93
|5 Hong, Derek
27.86
|10 Arcadia High School 56.99 (29.13)
|57.81
|56.99
|6 De Fabry, John Paul
26.54
|John Burroughs High School
57.86 (31.32)
|57.14
|57.86
|7 Alvarez, Avin A
27.73
|FR Burbank High School 58.77 (31.04)
|59.11
|58.77
|8 Fournier, Trevor
29.11
Consolation Final
9 Pruett, Henry
30.03
|John Burroughs High School
1:01.76 (32.65)
Hoover High School
1:01.16 (31.13)
|1:00.58
1:00.74
|1:01.76
1:01.16
|10 Loney, Ryan
30.26
|JR Burbank High School 1:01.40 (31.14)
|1:01.07
|1:01.40
|11 Yaguchi, Daniel
29.48
|Crescenta Valley High School
1:01.91 (32.43)
|1:01.82
|1:01.91
|12 Choi, Daniel
30.03
|Crescenta Valley High School
1:02.64 (32.61)
|1:02.06
|1:02.64
|13 Ward, Aaron
30.78
|John Burroughs High School
1:03.67 (32.89)
|1:02.08
|1:03.67
|14 Meza, Aaron
30.43
|John Burroughs High School
1:03.73 (33.30)
|1:02.24
|1:03.73
|15 Margaryan, Henry
30.85
|FR Burbank High School 1:04.78 (33.93)
|1:05.98
|1:04.78
|16 Bdirek, Carlin
31.15
|Crescenta Valley High School
1:05.75 (34.60)
|1:05.90
|1:05.75
ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 19
Preliminaries … (Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Preliminaries
7 Perez, Elisha 10 Arcadia High School 58.41
10 Tran, Harrison 9 Arcadia High School 1:00.60
19 Nazarian, Hayk Hoover High School 1:07.36
20 Avakian, Christopher John Burroughs High School 1:08.05
21 Akopian, William Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.68
22 Saakyan, Vahagn John Burroughs High School 1:11.28
23 Pugh, Spencer Hoover High School 1:11.67
24 Ziccardi, Anthony Hoover High School 1:12.10
25 Gasparyan, Alex SO Glendale High School 1:12.47
26 Saloman, Cooper Muir High School 1:12.52
27 Gevorgyan, Frunzik SO Glendale High School 1:14.67
28 Chaglasian, Levon FR Glendale High School 1:15.99
29 Gallagher, George 11 Pasadena High School 1:17.51
30 Al-Nihmy, Saif FR Glendale High School 1:19.69
31 Mendez, James Muir High School 1:20.08
32 Gharibian, Vedi Hoover High School 1:21.30
33 Graham, Jasper Muir High School 1:22.47
34 Akopyan, Edmond SO Glendale High School 1:26.87
35 Harautonian, Alec 9 Pasadena High School 1:27.37
— Sahakian, Shant SO Glendale High School DQ
Event 23 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 52.49 !
Name
|1992 Lonna Stacey
Yr School
|AHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Garas, Alex
26.66
|Crescenta Valley High School
55.81 (29.15)
|56.38
|55.81
|2 Park, Kimmy
26.96
|Crescenta Valley High School
55.93 (28.97)
|55.93
|55.93
|3 Huang, Cindy
27.42
|12 Arcadia High School 56.15 (28.73)
|57.58
|56.15
|4 Brierty, Shannon
27.62
|11 Pasadena High School 56.84 (29.22)
|57.45
|56.84
|5 Li, Miranda
27.68
|Crescenta Valley High School
57.47 (29.79)
|57.82
|57.47
|6 Perkins, Tess
27.32
|10 Pasadena High School 57.58 (30.26)
|1:00.09
|57.58
|7 Abelian, Andrea
27.40
|Crescenta Valley High School
59.36 (31.96)
|58.47
|59.36
|8 Cho, Ella
29.11
Consolation Final
9 Sanchez, Bianca
29.87
|10 Arcadia High School 1:01.44 (32.33)
John Burroughs High School
1:01.46 (31.59)
|1:00.25
1:02.33
|1:01.44
1:01.46
|10 Santana, Sarah
29.84
|9 Pasadena High School 1:02.74 (32.90)
|1:03.07
|1:02.74
|11 Wassall, Natalie
30.44
|11 Arcadia High School 1:03.94 (33.50)
|1:04.46
|1:03.94
|12 Agharsaryan, Sona
30.42
|12 Hoover High School
1:03.95 (33.53)
|1:05.12
|1:03.95
|13 Perez, Angelica
|JR Burbank High School
|1:05.41
|1:04.18
30.65 1:04.18 (33.53)
Consolation Final … (Event 23 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|14 Ter-Mkrtanyan, Anna JR Glendale High School
|1:07.03
|1:04.83
|30.43 1:04.83 (34.40)
|15 Astengo, Angelica 10 Hoover High School
|1:04.83
|1:05.45
|31.28 1:05.45 (34.17)
|16 Yengibaryan, Lusin 9 Hoover High School
|1:04.70
|1:06.63
|30.48 1:06.63 (36.15)
|Preliminaries
|7 Menke, Samantha Crescenta Valley High School
|59.89
|10 Canelo, Isabelle John Burroughs High School
|1:02.27
|13 Sayre, Katie Crescenta Valley High School
|1:04.26
|20 Harvey, Haley 11 Arcadia High School
|1:08.63
|21 Perez, Jazmin SR Glendale High School
|1:08.86
|22 Wang, Emily Hoover High School
|1:10.33
|23 Granado, Viridiana JR Glendale High School
|1:11.57
|24 Mirzoyan, Anahit 10 Hoover High School
|1:12.46
|25 Silva, Andrea 23 John Burroughs High School
|1:12.59
|26 Shabazian, Arpa JR Glendale High School
|1:13.68
|27 Sanchez, Karla JR Glendale High School
|1:14.24
|28 Argumedo, Kim John Burroughs High School
|1:14.62
|29 Shabazian, Aleh JR Glendale High School
|1:14.86
|30 Voskanian, Rebecca 11 Hoover High School
|1:15.19
|31 Kalantaryan, Arnella SR Burbank High School
|1:15.99
|32 Friedman, Britni SR Burbank High School
|1:18.17
|33 Turner, Lauren John Burroughs High School
|1:19.64
|—Mendez, Angie Muir High School
|NS
|—Kolus, Haley SR Burbank High School
|NS
|Event 24 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 47.16 ! 1999 James Jenkins
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Miller, Justin SR Burbank High School
|50.45
|49.72
|23.78 49.72 (25.94)
|2 Guskayan, Haik 12 Hoover High School
|51.10
|50.69
|24.22 50.69 (26.47)
|3 Tran, Edwin 12 Arcadia High School
|52.29
|51.27
|24.12 51.27 (27.15)
|4 Baelly, Drew John Burroughs High School
|51.06
|51.42
|24.40 51.42 (27.02)
|5 Milne, Ashford 12 Pasadena High School
|51.73
|51.77
|24.59 51.77 (27.18)
|6 Hale, Alex Crescenta Valley High School
|52.47
|52.62
|25.01 52.62 (27.61)
|7 Lee, David FR Burbank High School
|52.63
|53.19
|25.57 53.19 (27.62)
|8 Inguanzo, Roman 10 Pasadena High School
|52.29
|54.38
|25.39 54.38 (28.99)
|Consolation Final
|9 Bassi, Marcelo 12 Hoover High School
|52.75
|50.77
|24.76 50.77 (26.01)
|10 Avanessian, Sevada Crescenta Valley High School
|54.38
|53.37
|25.43 53.37 (27.94)
Consolation Final … (Event 24 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|11 Sukiasyan, Aren 12 Hoover High School
|53.38
|53.43
|25.65 53.43 (27.78)
|12 Bailey, Ryan 11 Arcadia High School
|54.22
|53.83
|25.88 53.83 (27.95)
|13 Graham, Liam SR Glendale High School
|54.61
|54.12
|26.06 54.12 (28.06)
|14 Wyss, Bodoe Crescenta Valley High School
|53.41
|54.16
|24.98 54.16 (29.18)
|15 Do, Ben SO Glendale High School
|54.09
|54.43
|25.85 54.43 (28.58)
|16 Kim, Noah Crescenta Valley High School
|54.12
|54.76
|25.52 54.76 (29.24)
|Preliminaries
|16 McNevin, Kurtis Crescenta Valley High School
|54.51
|18 Gove, Charlie John Burroughs High School
|54.62
|19 Mitchell, Nick Crescenta Valley High School
|J54.62
|20 Ashkharian, David 10 Hoover High School
|55.71
|21 Cai, Frank 9 Arcadia High School
|55.96
|22 Sauve, Scott John Burroughs High School
|55.97
|23 Grossman, Leo SO Glendale High School
|57.05
|24 Rosen, Dillon SR Burbank High School
|57.47
|25 Marinero, Daniel John Burroughs High School
|57.91
|*26 Akopyan, Robert 11 Hoover High School
|58.52
|*26 Lopez, Miles John Burroughs High School
|58.52
|28 Dieguez, Mihali 10 Pasadena High School
|58.67
|29 Porras Harth, Eden 10 Pasadena High School
|58.99
|30 Pashaian, Hike SO Glendale High School
|1:02.59
|31 Zekowski, Max John Burroughs High School
|1:02.81
|32 Duvenjian, Hagop FR Glendale High School
|1:07.04
|—Jauregui, Blake 11 Arcadia High School
|DFS
|—Gukasyan, Levon 12 Hoover High School
|NS
|—Diaz, Ben SR Burbank High School
|NS
|—Austin, Ryan SR Burbank High School
|NS
|—Georgizian, Michael SO Glendale High School
|NS
|—Mendez, Jose Muir High School
|NS
|Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 4:55.01 ! 5/5/2004 Sara Sun
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Wilson, Maya John Burroughs High School
|5:09.37
|5:04.66
|27.55 57.35 (29.80) 1:27.58 (30.23)
|1:58.57 (30.99)
|2:29.54 (30.97) 3:00.44 (30.90) 3:31.78 (31.34)
|4:02.93 (31.15)
|4:34.31 (31.38) 5:04.66 (30.35)
|2 Warshaw, Lauren Hoover High School
|5:13.37
|5:11.38
|27.80 57.85 (30.05) 1:28.65 (30.80)
|1:59.97 (31.32)
|2:31.76 (31.79) 3:03.78 (32.02) 3:35.93 (32.15)
|4:07.84 (31.91)
|4:39.85 (32.01) 5:11.38 (31.53)
|3 Akopyan, Nane 9 Hoover High School
|5:20.18
|5:20.17
|28.85 1:00.62 (31.77) 1:32.62 (32.00)
|2:05.27 (32.65)
|2:37.98 (32.71) 3:10.50 (32.52) 3:43.00 (32.50)
|4:16.08 (33.08)
|4:48.63 (32.55) 5:20.17 (31.54)
Championship Final … (Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|4
|Fallon, Mia
|John Burroughs High School
|5:49.45
|5:40.33
|30.46
|1:03.37 (32.91) 1:37.34 (33.97)
|2:11.55 (34.21)
|2:46.46 (34.91)
|3:20.99 (34.53) 3:56.13 (35.14)
|4:31.23 (35.10)
|5:06.31 (35.08)
|5:40.33 (34.02)
|5
|Moguel, Kaitlyn
|Crescenta Valley High School
|5:51.65
|5:50.14
|31.28
|1:05.44 (34.16) 1:40.61 (35.17)
|2:16.16 (35.55)
|2:52.25 (36.09)
|3:28.13 (35.88) 4:04.26 (36.13)
|4:40.43 (36.17)
|5:16.15 (35.72)
|5:50.14 (33.99)
|6
|Higuchi, Teagan
|Crescenta Valley High School
|5:57.01
|5:50.76
|30.66
|1:03.77 (33.11) 1:38.07 (34.30)
|2:13.21 (35.14)
|2:48.73 (35.52)
|3:24.73 (36.00) 4:01.23 (36.50)
|4:37.75 (36.52)
|5:14.68 (36.93)
|5:50.76 (36.08)
|7
|Hale, Nicole
|Crescenta Valley High School
|5:57.28
|5:56.48
|31.56
|1:06.47 (34.91) 1:42.64 (36.17)
|2:19.81 (37.17)
|2:56.65 (36.84)
|3:33.71 (37.06) 4:09.72 (36.01)
|4:46.41 (36.69)
|5:23.08 (36.67)
|5:56.48 (33.40)
|8
|Khine, Sandi
|9 Arcadia High School
|6:09.62
|6:09.17
|31.03
|1:05.68 (34.65) 1:42.45 (36.77)
|2:19.84 (37.39)
|2:57.94 (38.10)
|3:36.36 (38.42) 4:15.06 (38.70)
|4:53.87 (38.81)
|5:32.41 (38.54)
|6:09.17 (36.76)
|Consolation Final
|9
|Udall, Emily
|SO Burbank High School
|6:13.05
|5:59.86
|33.59
|1:08.98 (35.39) 1:45.19 (36.21)
|2:21.87 (36.68)
|2:59.33 (37.46)
|3:36.90 (37.57) 4:14.48 (37.58)
|4:51.37 (36.89)
|5:26.59 (35.22)
|5:59.86 (33.27)
|10
|Jackson-Gain, Roxy
|Crescenta Valley High School
|6:11.32
|6:05.06
|31.31
|1:06.60 (35.29) 1:43.33 (36.73)
|2:19.76 (36.43)
|2:57.03 (37.27)
|3:34.42 (37.39) 4:12.45 (38.03)
|4:50.28 (37.83)
|5:27.33 (37.05)
|6:05.06 (37.73)
|11
|Lo, Kaylin
|SO Glendale High School
|6:21.66
|6:10.00
|34.79
|1:12.54 (37.75) 1:50.49 (37.95)
|2:28.67 (38.18)
|3:06.16 (37.49)
|3:43.50 (37.34) 4:20.71 (37.21)
|4:58.19 (37.48)
|5:35.29 (37.10)
|6:10.00 (34.71)
|12
|Ah-Quah, Chelsea
|10 Arcadia High School
|6:29.95
|6:11.65
|33.08
|1:09.84 (36.76) 1:47.37 (37.53)
|2:24.87 (37.50)
|3:02.13 (37.26)
|3:40.27 (38.14) 4:18.42 (38.15)
|4:56.70 (38.28)
|5:35.24 (38.54)
|6:11.65 (36.41)
|13
|Wen, Jeannie
|10 Arcadia High School
|6:13.44
|6:15.40
|33.65
|1:10.47 (36.82) 1:48.65 (38.18)
|2:27.45 (38.80)
|3:06.33 (38.88)
|3:44.67 (38.34) 4:23.14 (38.47)
|5:02.14 (39.00)
|5:40.06 (37.92)
|6:15.40 (35.34)
|14
|Alvarez, Fernanda
|11 Pasadena High School
|6:28.04
|6:18.29
|34.63
|1:12.14 (37.51) 1:50.32 (38.18)
|2:28.72 (38.40)
|3:07.58 (38.86)
|3:46.46 (38.88) 4:25.44 (38.98)
|5:03.92 (38.48)
|5:42.49 (38.57)
|6:18.29 (35.80)
|15
|Ho, Sally
|9 Arcadia High School
|6:21.52
|6:18.31
|32.73
|1:10.38 (37.65) 1:48.64 (38.26)
|2:27.33 (38.69)
|3:06.50 (39.17)
|3:45.00 (38.50) 4:24.29 (39.29)
|5:03.39 (39.10)
|5:41.98 (38.59)
|6:18.31 (36.33)
|16
|Nassirpour, Mondana
|JR Glendale High School
|6:52.52
|6:51.76
|35.26
|1:14.01 (38.75) 1:55.15 (41.14)
|2:38.00 (42.85)
|3:21.04 (43.04)
|4:04.99 (43.95) 4:48.51 (43.52)
|5:32.74 (44.23)
|6:13.49 (40.75)
|6:51.76 (38.27)
Preliminaries … (Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Preliminaries
12 Cueto, Montana Crescenta Valley High School 6:19.78
15 Maritnez, Mary Jane Crescenta Valley High School 6:26.81
19 Beruman, Madaisha 7 John Burroughs High School 7:08.46
20 Lusparyan, Arpi 11 Hoover High School 7:51.03
21 Allahyarian, Preni 11 Hoover High School 8:15.83
Event 26 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity
Pacific Leag: 4:30.61 ! 5/4/2011 Young Tae Seo CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
1 Blake, William Crescenta Valley High School 4:45.70 4:37.18
24.86 52.38 (27.52) 1:20.30 (27.92) 1:48.43 (28.13)
2:16.92 (28.49) 2:44.79 (27.87) 3:13.17 (28.38) 3:41.72 (28.55)
4:09.62 (27.90) 4:37.18 (27.56)
2 Akopen, Vahe Hoover High School 5:03.06 4:50.34
25.48 53.25 (27.77) 1:21.42 (28.17) 1:50.18 (28.76)
2:19.40 (29.22) 2:48.71 (29.31) 3:18.98 (30.27) 3:49.52 (30.54)
4:20.08 (30.56) 4:50.34 (30.26)
3 Rostomyan, Roman SR Burbank High School 4:59.34 4:53.90
25.26 53.71 (28.45) 1:22.89 (29.18) 1:52.29 (29.40)
2:21.91 (29.62) 2:51.95 (30.04) 3:22.36 (30.41) 3:53.19 (30.83)
4:23.88 (30.69) 4:53.90 (30.02)
*4 Komjathy, David Crescenta Valley High School 5:02.56 4:59.73
26.94 56.43 (29.49) 1:26.86 (30.43) 1:57.29 (30.43)
2:27.84 (30.55) 2:58.94 (31.10) 3:30.00 (31.06) 4:00.87 (30.87)
4:31.48 (30.61) 4:59.73 (28.25)
*4 Yeh, Jonathan 11 Arcadia High School 5:09.55 4:59.73
27.43 57.77 (30.34) 1:28.74 (30.97) 2:00.24 (31.50)
2:30.74 (30.50) 3:01.84 (31.10) 3:30.70 (28.86) 4:01.25 (30.55)
4:31.04 (29.79) 4:59.73 (28.69)
6 Paing, Steven 9 Arcadia High School 5:10.34 5:04.44
27.15 57.35 (30.20) 1:27.93 (30.58) 1:59.20 (31.27)
2:30.42 (31.22) 3:01.53 (31.11) 3:32.41 (30.88) 4:03.65 (31.24)
4:34.71 (31.06) 5:04.44 (29.73)
7 Chan, Nick Arcadia High School 5:10.27 5:17.26
27.80 58.54 (30.74) 1:30.02 (31.48) 2:02.10 (32.08)
2:34.45 (32.35) 3:07.06 (32.61) 3:39.87 (32.81) 4:12.79 (32.92)
4:45.18 (32.39) 5:17.26 (32.08)
8 Lee, Michael Crescenta Valley High School 5:22.67 5:26.39
28.98 1:00.53 (31.55) 1:32.84 (32.31) 2:06.00 (33.16)
2:39.17 (33.17) 3:13.00 (33.83) 3:46.65 (33.65) 4:20.38 (33.73)
4:54.14 (33.76) 5:26.39 (32.25)
Consolation Final
9 Armstrong, Nathan John Burroughs High School 5:28.20 5:18.53
26.89 56.68 (29.79) 1:28.32 (31.64) 2:00.95 (32.63)
2:34.11 (33.16) 3:07.53 (33.42) 3:41.01 (33.48) 4:14.67 (33.66)
4:47.62 (32.95) 5:18.53 (30.91)
10 Gault-Crabb, Nathan John Burroughs High School 5:38.00 5:29.18
27.33 58.28 (30.95) 1:30.99 (32.71) 2:04.24 (33.25)
2:37.19 (32.95) 3:11.12 (33.93) 3:45.83 (34.71) 4:20.75 (34.92)
4:55.60 (34.85) 5:29.18 (33.58)
Consolation Final … (Event 26 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|11
|Guttierrez, Antonio
|JR Glendale High School
|5:35.99
|5:31.06
|29.22
|1:01.24
|(32.02) 1:34.65 (33.41)
|2:08.57
|(33.92)
|2:42.79 (34.22)
|3:17.04
|(34.25) 3:50.30 (33.26)
|4:24.54
|(34.24)
|4:58.58 (34.04)
|5:31.06
|(32.48)
|12
|Panfilov, Max
|SO Burbank High School
|5:37.24
|5:31.46
|26.71
|57.93
|(31.22) 1:30.60 (32.67)
|2:04.08
|(33.48)
|2:38.73 (34.65)
|3:13.41
|(34.68) 3:48.18 (34.77)
|4:23.23
|(35.05)
|4:58.25 (35.02)
|5:31.46
|(33.21)
|13
|Berkun, Samuel
|9 Arcadia High School
|5:34.06
|5:35.53
|29.97
|1:03.53
|(33.56) 1:36.95 (33.42)
|2:11.59
|(34.64)
|2:45.47 (33.88)
|3:19.77
|(34.30) 3:53.74 (33.97)
|4:28.36
|(34.62)
|5:03.32 (34.96)
|5:35.53
|(32.21)
|14
|Suzuki, Takumi
|Crescenta Valley High School
|5:33.59
|5:36.26
|28.35
|59.71
|(31.36) 1:32.50 (32.79)
|2:05.76
|(33.26)
|2:40.45 (34.69)
|3:15.46
|(35.01) 3:51.27 (35.81)
|4:27.01
|(35.74)
|5:03.19 (36.18)
|5:36.26
|(33.07)
|15
|Thorpe, Charlie
|SO Burbank High School
|5:47.03
|5:49.82
|28.49
|1:01.38
|(32.89) 1:36.56 (35.18)
|2:12.39
|(35.83)
|2:48.25 (35.86)
|3:24.69
|(36.44) 4:01.44 (36.75)
|4:38.54
|(37.10)
|5:14.94 (36.40)
|5:49.82
|(34.88)
|16
|Salandi, Nicolas
|10 Hoover High School
|5:54.97
|5:59.06
|29.56
|1:02.69
|(33.13) 1:37.62 (34.93)
|2:12.60
|(34.98)
|2:50.29 (37.69)
|4:05.92 ( )
|4:44.38
|(38.46)
5:59.06 (1:14.68)
Preliminaries
16 Miller, Luke Crescenta Valley High School 5:50.51
18 Burns, Leon John Burroughs High School 5:55.93
19 Cordero, Nathan 10 Pasadena High School 5:56.17
20 Karapetyan, Stephan FR Glendale High School 5:56.24
21 Juett, Blake 12 Pasadena High School 6:21.63
– Goldsen, Brenner 12 John Burroughs High School NS
Event 27 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:55.75 ! 5/2/2013 Cresenta Valley High School
- Duarte, C. Beardon, S. Berthold, B. Fernandez
Team Relay Finals Time
|1 Crescenta Valley High School
|A
|1:54.11!
|29.14 57.26
|(28.12)
|1:25.43
|(28.17)
|1:54.11
|(28.68)
|2 Burbank High School
|A
|2:02.43
|30.71 1:00.75
|(30.04)
|1:32.20
|(31.45)
|2:02.43
|(30.23)
|3 Arcadia High School
|A
|2:02.72
|32.03 1:03.48
|(31.45)
|1:33.05
|(29.57)
|2:02.72
|(29.67)
|4 John Burroughs High School
|A
|2:02.75
|29.80 1:01.22
|(31.42)
|1:32.98
|(31.76)
|2:02.75
|(29.77)
|5 Pasadena High School
|A
|2:08.71
|31.99 1:04.46
|(32.47)
|1:41.56
|(37.10)
|2:08.71
|(27.15)
|6 Hoover High School
|A
|2:26.70
|38.74 1:15.14
|(36.40)
|1:52.43
|(37.29)
|2:26.70
|(34.27)
|7 Glendale High School
|A
|2:26.98
|38.61 1:14.94
|(36.33)
|1:49.81
|(34.87)
|2:26.98
|(37.17)
|8 Muir High School
|A
|2:44.31
|45.91 1:27.45
|(41.54)
|2:15.33
|(47.88)
|2:44.31
|(28.98)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|x2:13.33
|32.56 1:05.41
|(32.85)
|1:38.37
|(32.96)
|2:13.33
|(34.96)
(Event 27 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)
Team Relay Finals Time
– Glendale High School B x2:43.57
39.57 1:20.50 (40.93) 2:03.75 (43.25) 2:43.57 (39.82)
Event 28 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 1:37.66 ! 5/6/2010 Cresenta Valley High School
- Panosyan, N. Rapose, R. Ruzicka, R. Blakey
Team Relay Finals Time
|1 John Burroughs High School
|A
|1:45.58
|26.52 52.86
|(26.34)
|1:20.31 (27.45) 1:45.58
|(25.27)
|2 Burbank High School
|A
|1:47.76
|26.73 53.03
|(26.30)
|1:20.09 (27.06) 1:47.76
|(27.67)
|3 Crescenta Valley High School
|A
|1:49.49
|26.19 53.98
|(27.79)
|1:22.63 (28.65) 1:49.49
|(26.86)
|4 Hoover High School
|A
|1:57.97
|28.82 58.46
|(29.64)
|1:28.35 (29.89) 1:57.97
|(29.62)
|5 Glendale High School
|A
|2:06.73
|30.13 1:02.22
|(32.09)
|1:34.05 (31.83) 2:06.73
|(32.68)
|6 Pasadena High School
|A
|2:07.48
|29.79 1:06.53
|(36.74)
|1:38.32 (31.79) 2:07.48
|(29.16)
|7 Muir High School
|A
|2:10.60
|32.95 1:06.94
|(33.99)
|1:40.68 (33.74) 2:10.60
|(29.92)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|x1:54.63
|28.15 56.36
|(28.21)
|1:25.87 (29.51) 1:54.63
|(28.76)
|–Crescenta Valley High School
|B
|x2:02.43
|31.19 59.02
|(27.83)
|1:31.67 (32.65) 2:02.43
|(30.76)
|–Glendale High School
|B
|DQ
|Early take-off swimmer #4
33.61 1:06.84
|(33.23)
|1:40.52 (33.68) DQ (32.17)
|–Arcadia High School
|A
|DQ
|Early take-off swimmer #3
25.05 50.12
|(25.07)
|1:14.74 (24.62) DQ (25.21)
|Event 29 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 1:42.54 ! 5/4/2011
|Arcadia High School
|I Tran, E Chow, B Burk, S Winthein
|Team
|Relay
|Finals Time
|1 Crescenta Valley High School
|A
|1:42.44!
|25.87
|51.81
|(25.94)
|1:17.69
|(25.88)
|1:42.44
|(24.75)
|2 Hoover High School
|A
|1:48.45
|29.55
|55.54
|(25.99)
|1:23.48
|(27.94)
|1:48.45
|(24.97)
|3 Arcadia High School
|A
|1:49.60
|26.32
|54.05
|(27.73)
|1:22.17
|(28.12)
|1:49.60
|(27.43)
|4 Pasadena High School
|A
|1:51.61
|28.92
|56.81
|(27.89)
|1:25.98
|(29.17)
|1:51.61
|(25.63)
|5 John Burroughs High School
|A
|1:52.74
|28.69
|56.48
|(27.79)
|1:24.51
|(28.03)
|1:52.74
|(28.23)
|6 Burbank High School
|A
|1:54.82
|30.41
|58.20
|(27.79)
|1:27.09
|(28.89)
|1:54.82
|(27.73)
|7 Glendale High School
|A
|2:02.14
|31.21
|1:00.54
|(29.33)
|1:31.68
|(31.14)
|2:02.14
|(30.46)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|x2:01.62
|30.73
|1:01.04
|(30.31)
|1:29.58
|(28.54)
|2:01.62
|(32.04)
|–Glendale High School
|B
|x2:08.57
|33.00
|1:05.61
|(32.61)
|1:37.27
|(31.66)
|2:08.57
|(31.30)
Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals
Event 30 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 1:26.19 ! 5/4/2011 Cresenta Valley High School
L Wojciechowski, H Thai, J CHI, Y Seo
Team Relay
|Finals Time
|1 Burbank High School A
|1:31.46
|22.51 46.50 (23.99) 1:09.88 (23.38)
|1:31.46 (21.58)
|2 Hoover High School A
|1:31.66
|23.64 46.60 (22.96) 1:09.11 (22.51)
|1:31.66 (22.55)
|3 Arcadia High School A
|1:33.24
|23.79 48.08 (24.29) 1:10.97 (22.89)
|1:33.24 (22.27)
|4 Crescenta Valley High School A
|1:33.55
|23.33 47.27 (23.94) 1:10.29 (23.02)
|1:33.55 (23.26)
|5 John Burroughs High School A
|1:38.43
|24.31 49.26 (24.95) 1:14.41 (25.15)
|1:38.43 (24.02)
|6 Pasadena High School A
|1:39.38
|24.82 50.25 (25.43) 1:15.67 (25.42)
|1:39.38 (23.71)
|–John Burroughs High School B
|x1:46.55
|27.14 54.76 (27.62) 1:20.28 (25.52)
|1:46.55 (26.27)
|–Glendale High School B
|x1:48.86
|27.10 54.40 (27.30) 1:20.92 (26.52)
|1:48.86 (27.94)
|–Glendale High School A
|DQ
|Early take-off swimmer #3
26.32 51.42 (25.10) 1:16.31 (24.89)
|DQ (23.82)
|Event 31 Girls 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 31.50 ! 5/7/2014 Rachel Ward
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
|1 Benitez, Emma 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|35.08
|33.34
|2 Wang, Elizabeth 11 Arcadia High School
|34.58
|34.29
|3 Ranek, Audrey 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|36.52
|35.64
|4 Ha, Yumin 9 Arcadia High School
|36.65
|37.04
|5 Bermudez, LeAnn John Burroughs High School
|38.67
|37.49
|6 Caneday, Chloe John Burroughs High School
|39.70
|37.78
|7 Benson, Carolyn FR Burbank High School
|39.85
|38.49
|8 Gaitan, Nyah Hoover High School
|39.58
|39.40
|Consolation Final
9 Lee, Esther 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|39.93
|37.49
|*10 Liu, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School
|40.09
|39.17
|*10 Hunsaker, Brooklyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|40.55
|39.17
|12 Rushing, Reace JR Burbank High School
|40.38
|39.58
|13 Tong, Emeree 9 Arcadia High School
|40.69
|40.54
|14 Serrano, Fatima John Burroughs High School
|41.44
|40.75
|15 Chavez, Jacqueline 10 Pasadena High School
|39.97
|41.74
|16 Wells, Erandy Pasadena High School
|41.40
|41.77
|Preliminaries
|17 Kim, Alejandra John Burroughs High School
|41.68
|18 Beserra, Trinity 10 Pasadena High School
|41.90
|19 Martin, Tracy 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|44.17
|*20 Kuehl, Audrey FR Glendale High School
|45.19
|*20 Tom, Elisha 9 Arcadia High School
|45.19
|22 Karazi, Ashley FR Burbank High School
|46.18
|23 Stott, Haley 10 Crescenta Valley High School
|46.27
|24 Higareda, Jazmin FR Glendale High School
|46.32
Preliminaries … (Event 31 Girls 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|25 Kapoor, Kavika Hoover High School
26 Khatchadourian, Stephanie 11 Pasadena High School
27 Yau, Sierra Muir High School
28 Applebaum, Lauren FR Burbank High School
29 Mendoza, Bianey John Burroughs High School
30 Cox, Madeline FR Glendale High School
31 Pinto, Alexis JR Burbank High School
32 Baghoomian, Ania FR Burbank High School
33 Mendez, Angie Muir High School
34 Morris, Jasmine Muir High School
|46.87
47.65
49.15
50.35
51.21
51.58
52.62
53.851:08.17
1:18.42
|–Page, Sarah 11 Pasadena High School
|DQ
|–Hernandez, Larissa SO Glendale High School
|DQ
|–Aquirre, Jackie Muir High School
|DQ
|–Melkumyan, Meri FR Glendale High School
|–Matous, Serin Hoover High School
|NS
|–Estrada, Melanie John Burroughs High School
|NS
|Event 32 Boys 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 28.59 ! 5/5/2011 Russell Carpenter
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
|1 Gao, Matthew 10 Arcadia High School
|28.83
|28.92
|2 Navarro, Victtorio 10 Arcadia High School
|30.60
|30.30
|3 Kelkelyan, Aramis 10 Arcadia High School
|32.14
|31.26
|4 Harnanto, Enoch 12 Arcadia High School
|31.33
|31.60
|5 Avanessian, Arggin Crescenta Valley High School
|33.47
|33.39
|6 Issakhanian, Shirak Hoover High School
|32.92
|33.61
|7 Bagramian, Vahagn Crescenta Valley High School
|33.80
|34.05
|8 Tsaturyan, Neky Hoover High School
|34.03
|35.51
|Consolation Final
|9 Keane, Sean John Burroughs High School
|35.07
|34.49
|10 Azaryan, Eric Hoover High School
|34.64
|34.54
|11 Quijano, Kevin John Burroughs High School
|35.06
|35.55
|12 George, Ronald FR Glendale High School
|37.71
|35.61
|13 Schmidt, Kyle Crescenta Valley High School
|35.44
|35.89
|14 Saw, Chansen Crescenta Valley High School
|40.02
|40.17
|15 Benson, Christopher FR Burbank High School
|40.38
|41.43
|16 Sakoyan, Suren SO Glendale High School
|40.88
|41.70
|Preliminaries
|5 Huyanh, Dylan 11 Arcadia High School
|32.42
|6 Ho, Marcus 11 Arcadia High School
|32.67
|18 Setaghayan, Adrian FR Burbank High School
|40.57
|19 Karagezyan, David John Burroughs High School
|40.63
|21 Eldridge, Arthur John Burroughs High School
|40.97
|22 Safarian, Sevak SO Glendale High School
|43.10
|23 Hambarsoumian, Galeh Hoover High School
|44.88
|24 Akopyan, David Crescenta Valley High School
|45.15
|25 Graham, Jasper Muir High School
|46.10
|26 Mendez, Jose Muir High School
|49.18
|–Glover, Nick SO Burbank High School
|DQ
|–Abrams, Romone Muir High School
|DQ
Event 33 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 57.28 ! 4/30/2008 Yumi So
Name Yr School
|CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Gonzalez, Genevieve Crescenta Valley High School
|1:04.00
|1:01.61
|29.43 1:01.61 (32.18)
|2 Lepasant, Isabelle 12 Pasadena High School
|1:02.87
|1:01.71
|29.92 1:01.71 (31.79)
|3 Liu, Melissa 10 Arcadia High School
|1:03.35
|1:02.36
|29.73 1:02.36 (32.63)
|4 Sayre, Katie Crescenta Valley High School
|1:11.78
|1:08.08
|33.29 1:08.08 (34.79)
|5 Morlock, Michelle SO Burbank High School
|1:12.70
|1:11.17
|34.46 1:11.17 (36.71)
|6 Morrison, Claire 33 Pasadena High School
|1:11.06
|1:12.01
|34.59 1:12.01 (37.42)
|7 Khine, Sandi 9 Arcadia High School
|1:11.60
|1:12.35
|34.76 1:12.35 (37.59)
|8 Mueller, Emma SO Glendale High School
|1:13.78
|1:14.72
|35.92 1:14.72 (38.80)
|Consolation Final
|9 Canelo, Isabelle John Burroughs High School
|1:14.71
|1:13.37
|34.80 1:13.37 (38.57)
|10 Wen, Jeannie 10 Arcadia High School
|1:15.77
|1:14.34
|36.68 1:14.34 (37.66)
|11 Bethel, Geneva FR Burbank High School
|1:16.47
|1:14.77
|36.19 1:14.77 (38.58)
|12 Lee, Helen Crescenta Valley High School
|1:14.71
|1:14.81
|34.87 1:14.81 (39.94)
|13 Young, Georgia John Burroughs High School
|1:17.08
|1:15.02
|35.02 1:15.02 (40.00)
|14 Cho, Clara SO Glendale High School
|1:15.38
|1:16.04
|36.14 1:16.04 (39.90)
|15 Trajano, Leigh-Ann 10 Arcadia High School
|1:16.48
|1:16.15
|36.76 1:16.15 (39.39)
|16 Melkonian, Dina JR Burbank High School
|1:17.28
|1:19.36
|38.38 1:19.36 (40.98)
|Preliminaries
|17 Cervik, Elyse John Burroughs High School
|1:17.44
|18 Coad, Erin 10 Pasadena High School
|1:17.88
|19 Hall, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School
|1:17.89
|20 Ranek, Karly Crescenta Valley High School
|1:18.97
|21 Perez, Jazmin SR Glendale High School
|1:20.13
|22 Ishida, Lorraine SR Burbank High School
|1:24.65
|23 Ortiz, Scarleth JR Burbank High School
|1:25.65
|24 Grande, Paige Crescenta Valley High School
|1:30.25
|Event 34 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 51.16 ! 5/2/2012 Harrison Thai
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Chong, Tenny 12 Arcadia High School
|52.61
|50.52!
24.67 50.52 (25.85)
Championship Final … (Event 34 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|2
|Hartoonian, Nick
|Crescenta Valley High School
|58.30
|57.78
|28.07
|57.78 (29.71)
|3
|Lam, Jordan
|10 Arcadia High School
|59.52
|59.05
|28.24
|59.05 (30.81)
|4
|Wee, Daron
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:02.37
|1:00.51
|29.24
|1:00.51 (31.27)
|5
|Hale, Alex
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:00.14
|1:00.60
|29.35
|1:00.60 (31.25)
|*6
|Flinchbaugh, Josh
|John Burroughs High School
|1:00.98
|1:00.74
|29.30
|1:00.74 (31.44)
|*6
|Juett, Colin
|9 Pasadena High School
|1:00.42
|1:00.74
|29.91
|1:00.74 (30.83)
|8
|Su, Andy
|10 Arcadia High School
|1:02.18
|1:01.80
|30.16
|1:01.80 (31.64)
|Consolation Final
|9
|Lee, David
|FR Burbank High School
|1:02.56
|1:02.25
|30.37
|1:02.25 (31.88)
|10
|Cai, Frank
|9 Arcadia High School
|1:03.58
|1:03.16
|30.62
|1:03.16 (32.54)
|11
|Grossman, Leo
|SO Glendale High School
|1:05.36
|1:05.56
|32.41
|1:05.56 (33.15)
|12
|Kim, Noah
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:04.34
|1:06.87
|31.22
|1:06.87 (35.65)
|13
|Dowling, Isaack
|John Burroughs High School
|1:07.01
|1:07.72
|32.51
|1:07.72 (35.21)
|14
|Davoodian, Edgar
|10 Hoover High School
|1:11.48
|1:09.90
|33.34
|1:09.90 (36.56)
|15
|Wang, Simon
|10 Hoover High School
|1:15.04
|1:12.77
|34.70
|1:12.77 (38.07)
|16
|Aleksanyan, Gregory
|SO Glendale High School
|1:13.73
|1:18.71
|38.42
|1:18.71 (40.29)
|Preliminaries
|14
|Lahlou, Ghali
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:07.84
|15
|Lee, Michael
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:08.02
|19
|Salgado, Ivan
|11 Pasadena High School
|1:18.48
Event 35 Girls 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 35.01 ! 5/6/2014
Name
|Kate Wilke
Yr School
|Burroughs
Prelim Time Finals Time
|Championship Final
|1 Kawachi, Lexie
|9 Crescenta Valley High School
|36.14
|35.85
|2 Tjhin, Pauline
|12 Arcadia High School
|36.63
|37.09
|3 Jun, Natalia
|10 Arcadia High School
|37.54
|38.02
|4 Reil, Sydney
|10 Crescenta Valley High School
|39.39
|38.08
|5 Duarte, Taylor
|11 Crescenta Valley High School
|37.42
|38.40
|6 Kosco, Lauren
|9 Crescenta Valley High School
|38.85
|38.98
|7 Lingad, Madeline
|John Burroughs High School
|39.65
|39.68
|8 Abbott, Audrey
|10 Arcadia High School
|39.29
|40.72
|Consolation Final
|9 Lee, Katrina
|9 Arcadia High School
|41.42
|41.20
|10 Oporta, Isabel
|John Burroughs High School
|42.58
|41.71
|11 Voskanyan, Linet
|JR Glendale High School
|41.95
|42.89
|12 Page, Sarah
|11 Pasadena High School
|43.69
|42.98
Consolation Final … (Event 35 Girls 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
13 Serenco, Ecaterina JR Burbank High School 43.14 43.06
14 Danesh, Ava FR Burbank High School 43.52 43.12
15 Vlick, Kathryn John Burroughs High School 43.05 43.63
16 Puglisi, Sedona John Burroughs High School 43.76 45.85
Preliminaries
9 Wang, Sophia 13 Crescenta Valley High School 40.91
14 Han, Jenny 9 Crescenta Valley High School 43.12
16 Gunawan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 43.20
20 Nalbandian, Lori 10 Pasadena High School 44.10
21 Griffith, Abby FR Burbank High School 45.35
22 Ter-Barsegyan, Liliya JR Glendale High School 46.06
23 Sarkissian, Annie Hoover High School 46.16
24 Mejia, Leslie 9 Pasadena High School 46.39
25 Moradi, Melody FR Burbank High School 47.39
26 Vargas, Julissa FR Glendale High School 47.42
27 Ajoonian, Melanie SO Glendale High School 47.57
28 Nunez, Sofia SO Glendale High School 48.29
29 Baghoomian, Ania FR Burbank High School 48.74
30 Mirzakhanian, Pereni Hoover High School 49.32
31 Wen, Katie 9 Arcadia High School 49.84
32 Mirzakhanian, Liya Hoover High School 52.60
33 Ghazarian, Nareh Hoover High School 53.99
– Asateryan, Milena JR Glendale High School DFS
– Navarro, Desere FR Burbank High School NS
– Bustos, Valaree FR Burbank High School NS
Event 36 Boys 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 30.72 ! 5/5/2011 Sammy Catalfamo CVHS
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final
|1 Liu, Edison
|11 Arcadia High School
|32.60
|31.71
|2 Chiu, Geoffrey
|10 Arcadia High School
|31.50
|32.17
|3 Lim, Ricky
|10 Arcadia High School
|32.62
|32.24
|4 Liu, Raymond
|10 Arcadia High School
|31.90
|32.67
|5 Taratchila, Timoty
|John Burroughs High School
|34.35
|34.15
|6 Zarokian, Chris
|Crescenta Valley High School
|34.26
|34.38
|7 Shrestha, Videsh
|FR Burbank High School
|35.80
|34.74
|8 Noubarentzy, Vem
|Hoover High School
|35.72
|35.16
|Consolation Final
|9 Chamberlain, Owen
|John Burroughs High School
|36.30
|35.44
|10 Babakhanian, Daniel
|Crescenta Valley High School
|36.92
|36.88
|11 Gallardo, Angel
|JR Burbank High School
|36.34
|37.11
|12 Begijani, Eric
|Hoover High School
|37.39
|38.36
|13 Panikyan, Andranik
|FR Glendale High School
|38.43
|38.79
|14 Al-Nihmy, Rami
|SO Glendale High School
|38.95
|39.08
|15 Khayoyan, Samuel
|Hoover High School
|39.36
|39.36
|16 Khachikyan, Allen
|SO Glendale High School
|40.63
|39.94
|Preliminaries
|7 Oo, Daniel
|9 Arcadia High School
|34.44
|10 Kim, Noah
|11 Arcadia High School
|35.99
|17 Hatamian, Monteh
|FR Glendale High School
|39.22
|20 Komjothy, Adam
|Crescenta Valley High School
|40.77
Preliminaries … (Event 36 Boys 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
|21 Khachadourian, Emmanuel FR Burbank High School
22 AbiSaab, Nedy Crescenta Valley High School
23 Azarian, Raffi Hoover High School
24 Karagezyan, David John Burroughs High School
25 Scaff, Nate Crescenta Valley High School
–Bonilla, Matthew John Burroughs High School
|41.08
41.41
42.68
45.44
45.91DQ
|–Tweedy, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School
|DQ
|–Sahakian, Shant SO Glendale High School
|DFS
|–Zamanyan, Eric SO Glendale High School
|NS
|Event 37 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 1:05.23 ! 5/2/2013 Heather MacDougall
|CVHS
|Name Yr School
|Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
1 Tse, Janelle 12 Arcadia High School
|1:11.26
|1:11.42
|34.56 1:11.42 (36.86)
|2 Higuchi, Teagan Crescenta Valley High School
|1:14.90
|1:12.77
|34.50 1:12.77 (38.27)
|3 Tan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School
|1:13.92
|1:13.37
|34.78 1:13.37 (38.59)
|4 Shirvanian, Erika Crescenta Valley High School
|1:15.37
|1:14.42
|35.26 1:14.42 (39.16)
|5 Shirvanian, Emily Crescenta Valley High School
|1:17.67
|1:17.62
|36.35 1:17.62 (41.27)
|6 Baek, Grace Crescenta Valley High School
|1:18.70
|1:19.05
|37.69 1:19.05 (41.36)
|7 Morning, Amabelle John Burroughs High School
|1:19.22
|1:19.08
|37.42 1:19.08 (41.66)
|8 Cho, Ella 10 Arcadia High School
|1:19.47
|1:20.76
|37.83 1:20.76 (42.93)
|Consolation Final
|9 Lam, Kelsey 10 Arcadia High School
|1:21.22
|1:19.23
|37.64 1:19.23 (41.59)
|10 Bethel, Simone FR Burbank High School
|1:19.90
|1:20.02
|37.87 1:20.02 (42.15)
|11 Melkonian, Tina JR Burbank High School
|1:21.69
|1:20.08
|36.95 1:20.08 (43.13)
|12 Fritz, Jamie FR Glendale High School
|1:23.43
|1:22.20
|38.54 1:22.20 (43.66)
|13 Brenard, Calypso 11 Pasadena High School
|1:25.52
|1:23.44
|39.60 1:23.44 (43.84)
|14 Kogan, Annette John Burroughs High School
|1:25.59
|1:23.87
|39.56 1:23.87 (44.31)
|15 Perkins, Hope 12 Pasadena High School
|1:25.17
|1:25.27
|39.67 1:25.27 (45.60)
|16 Artooni, Mineh SO Glendale High School
|1:28.71
|1:29.85
|43.60 1:29.85 (46.25)
|Preliminaries
|7 Yi, Maddie Crescenta Valley High School
|1:19.22
|18 Harkness, Stephanie JR Burbank High School
|1:29.43
|19 Novo, Elisa 11 Pasadena High School
|1:29.48
|20 Wang, Emily Hoover High School
|1:30.31
|21 Jackson-Gain, Roxy Crescenta Valley High School
|1:32.22
ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 32
Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017
Results – Finals
Preliminaries … (Event 37 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity)
Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
22 Batres, Ellie JR Glendale High School 1:37.08
– Saroyan, Viktorya John Burroughs High School NS
Event 38 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 58.19
Pacific Leag: 58.19
Name
|! 5/4/2016 Ryan Wang
! 5/5/2011 Young Tae Seo
Yr School
|Arcadia CVHS
Prelim Time
|Finals Time
|Championship Final
|1 Wang, Ryan
|12 Arcadia High School
|1:03.48
|57.50!
|27.46
|57.50 (30.04)
|2 Sheen, Justin
|Crescenta Valley High School
|59.91
|59.89
|28.13
|59.89 (31.76)
|3 Yarcan, Andre
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:00.20
|59.97
|28.51
|59.97 (31.46)
|4 Abaoag, Reigh
|John Burroughs High School
|1:00.99
|1:00.06
|28.52
|1:00.06 (31.54)
|5 Suh, Yu Young
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:04.01
|1:03.76
|29.71
|1:03.76 (34.05)
|6 Komjathy, David
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:05.49
|1:05.29
|30.37
|1:05.29 (34.92)
|7 Cu, Raymond
|12 Arcadia High School
|1:05.41
|1:05.45
|30.58
|1:05.45 (34.87)
|8 Huang, Joshua
|9 Arcadia High School
|1:07.53
|1:06.89
|31.73
|1:06.89 (35.16)
|Consolation Final
9 Corpuz, Jordan
|10 Hoover High School
|1:08.98
|1:07.34
|32.03
|1:07.34 (35.31)
|10 Min, Brent
|SR Burbank High School
|1:09.98
|1:07.79
|31.24
|1:07.79 (36.55)
|11 Berkun, Samuel
|9 Arcadia High School
|1:10.03
|1:08.80
|31.93
|1:08.80 (36.87)
|12 Panfilov, Max
|SO Burbank High School
|1:07.72
|1:09.29
|31.56
|1:09.29 (37.73)
|13 Feldman, Ryan
|FR Burbank High School
|1:09.53
|1:10.09
|32.42
|1:10.09 (37.67)
|14 Marshall, Brent
|12 Pasadena High School
|1:12.05
|1:10.95
|32.97
|1:10.95 (37.98)
|15 Roll, Ford
|SO Burbank High School
|1:13.41
|1:12.93
|33.15
|1:12.93 (39.78)
|16 Honarchian, Armando
|10 Hoover High School
|1:18.82
|1:17.35
|35.65
|1:17.35 (41.70)
|Preliminaries
|9 Han, Jae
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:07.62
|16 Simonyan, Arthur
|Crescenta Valley High School
|1:12.50
|19 Rubio, Joshua
|11 Pasadena High School
|1:22.77
Event 39 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity
Pacific Leag: 4:10.85 ! 5/5/2011 Cresenta Valley High School
- Campbell, M. Connell, I. Seeto, N. Krebsbach
Team Relay Finals Time
1 Crescenta Valley High School A 4:14.91
29.76 1:03.03 (1:03.03) 1:34.06 (31.03) 2:08.16 (1:05.13)
2:38.93 (30.77) 3:12.26 (1:04.10) 3:41.91 (29.65) 4:14.91 (1:02.65)
(Event 39 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)
Team Relay Finals Time
|2 Arcadia High School
|A
|4:29.67
|32.30 1:07.98
|(1:07.98)
|1:40.04 (32.06) 2:16.36 (1:08.38)
|2:47.63 (31.27) 3:22.03
|(1:05.67)
|3:55.76 (33.73) 4:29.67 (1:07.64)
|3 Burbank High School
|A
|4:46.63
|33.04 1:10.51
|(1:10.51)
|1:45.40 (34.89) 2:23.52 (1:13.01)
|2:57.69 (34.17) 3:39.71
|(1:16.19)
|4:09.99 (30.28) 4:46.63 (1:06.92)
|4 Pasadena High School
|A
|4:57.63
|34.85 1:14.03
|(1:14.03)
|1:46.61 (32.58) 2:28.07 (1:14.04)
|3:01.21 (33.14) 3:40.04
|(1:11.97)
|4:18.14 (38.10) 4:57.63 (1:17.59)
|5 John Burroughs High School
|A
|4:58.93
|33.34 1:12.45
|(1:12.45)
|1:47.71 (35.26) 2:29.84 (1:17.39)
|3:05.13 (35.29) 3:44.58
|(1:14.74)
|4:20.74 (36.16) 4:58.93 (1:14.35)
|6 Glendale High School
|A
|5:22.52
|39.23 1:21.83
|(1:21.83)
|2:00.05 (38.22) 2:41.66 (1:19.83)
|3:20.16 (38.50) 4:03.17
|(1:21.51)
|4:41.15 (37.98) 5:22.52 (1:19.35)
|7 Hoover High School
|A
|5:29.99
|39.82 1:22.63
|(1:22.63)
|2:00.49 (37.86) 2:45.84 (1:23.21)
|3:24.46 (38.62) 4:12.07
|(1:26.23)
|4:48.61 (36.54) 5:29.99 (1:17.92)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|x5:05.65
|35.36 1:13.67
|(1:13.67)
|1:49.79 (36.12) 2:32.82 (1:19.15)
|3:09.02 (36.20) 3:48.46
|(1:15.64)
|4:24.91 (36.45) 5:05.65 (1:17.19)
|–Glendale High School
|B
|DQ
|Early take-off swimmer #2
37.86 1:22.50
|(1:22.50)
|2:01.12 (38.62) 2:44.63 (1:22.13)
|3:24.53 (39.90) 4:08.76
|(1:24.13)
|4:45.04 (36.28) DQ (1:20.12)
|Event 40 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 3:38.54 ! 5/6/2010
|Cresenta Valley High School
|A. Lee, J. Suh, S. Arslanian, R. Ruzicka
|Team
|Relay
|Finals Time
|1 Arcadia High School
|A
|3:42.80
|27.65 56.76 (56.76)
|1:22.21 (25.45)
|1:51.76 (55.00)
|2:18.60 (26.84) 2:47.77 (56.01)
|3:13.50 (25.73)
|3:42.80 (55.03)
|2 Crescenta Valley High School
|A
|4:04.04
|29.60 1:02.93 (1:02.93)
|1:31.71 (28.78)
|2:04.88 (1:01.95)
|2:33.92 (29.04) 3:06.11 (1:01.23)
|3:33.86 (27.75)
|4:04.04 (57.93)
|3 Burbank High School
|A
|4:04.47
|28.15 59.79 (59.79)
|1:28.96 (29.17)
|2:02.12 (1:02.33)
|2:30.76 (28.64) 3:03.25 (1:01.13)
|3:31.64 (28.39)
|4:04.47 (1:01.22)
|4 John Burroughs High School
|A
|4:04.88
|29.88 1:01.67 (1:01.67)
|1:29.85 (28.18)
|2:02.03 (1:00.36)
|2:31.99 (29.96) 3:07.04 (1:05.01)
|3:33.34 (26.30)
|4:04.88 (57.84)
|5 Hoover High School
|A
|4:13.87
|29.65 1:03.13 (1:03.13)
|1:33.30 (30.17)
|2:07.90 (1:04.77)
|2:38.87 (30.97) 3:10.85 (1:02.95)
|3:40.35 (29.50)
|4:13.87 (1:03.02)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|x4:20.24
|32.35 1:07.97 (1:07.97)
|1:37.87 (29.90)
|2:11.52 (1:03.55)
|2:41.95 (30.43) 3:15.73 (1:04.21)
|3:46.18 (30.45)
|4:20.24 (1:04.51)
|–Crescenta Valley High School
|B
|x4:22.44
|29.72 1:02.05 (1:02.05)
|1:32.73 (30.68)
|2:07.73 (1:05.68)
|2:40.53 (32.80) 3:19.14 (1:11.41)
|3:49.42 (30.28)
|4:22.44 (1:03.30)
|(Event 40 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)
Team Relay
|Finals Time
|–Glendale High School
|B
|DQ
|Early take-off swimmer #2
32.72 1:11.64
|(1:11.64)
|1:48.03
|(36.39)
|2:30.66 (1:19.02)
|3:05.15 (34.49) 3:47.88
|(1:17.22)
|4:23.31
|(35.43)
|DQ (1:21.59)
|–Glendale High School
|A
|DQ
|Early take-off swimmer #3
35.74 1:23.58
|(1:23.58)
|1:55.40
|(31.82)
|2:31.67 (1:08.09)
|3:05.66 (33.99) 3:46.80
|(1:15.13)
|4:18.75
|(31.95)
|DQ (1:08.56)
Event 41 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 3:32.01 ! 5/4/2016
Team
|Crescenta Valley High School CV
T Coker, Y Kim, S Kohn, H MacDougall
Relay
|Finals Time
|1 Crescenta Valley High School
|A
|3:41.79
|25.58
|53.44 (53.44)
|1:19.88 (26.44) 1:50.04 (56.60)
|2:15.80 (25.76)
|2:44.64 (54.60)
|3:11.44 (26.80) 3:41.79 (57.15)
|2 Arcadia High School
|A
|3:50.85
|27.41
|57.59 (57.59)
|1:24.91 (27.32) 1:56.46 (58.87)
|2:23.57 (27.11)
|2:53.80 (57.34)
|3:20.63 (26.83) 3:50.85 (57.05)
|3 Pasadena High School
|A
|3:56.23
|30.50
|1:03.41 (1:03.41)
|1:31.56 (28.15) 2:01.97 (58.56)
|2:28.74 (26.77)
|3:00.31 (58.34)
|3:27.11 (26.80) 3:56.23 (55.92)
|4 Hoover High School
|A
|4:00.91
|26.52
|55.28 (55.28)
|1:25.38 (30.10) 2:00.89 (1:05.61)
|2:30.62 (29.73)
|3:04.75 (1:03.86)
|3:23.05 (18.30) 4:00.91 (56.16)
|5 John Burroughs High School
|A
|4:02.09
|26.04
|52.89 (52.89)
|1:21.83 (28.94) 1:54.84 (1:01.95)
|2:24.36 (29.52)
|2:58.46 (1:03.62)
|3:28.12 (29.66) 4:02.09 (1:03.63)
|6 Burbank High School
|A
|4:20.52
|30.74
|1:05.90 (1:05.90)
|1:36.68 (30.78) 2:13.44 (1:07.54)
|2:43.51 (30.07)
|3:17.01 (1:03.57)
|3:46.85 (29.84) 4:20.52 (1:03.51)
|7 Glendale High School
|A
|4:33.31
|31.95
|1:07.46 (1:07.46)
|1:39.53 (32.07) 2:14.22 (1:06.76)
|2:46.46 (32.24)
|3:24.05 (1:09.83)
|3:56.81 (32.76) 4:33.31 (1:09.26)
|–Glendale High School
|B
|x4:37.52
|32.08
|1:09.12 (1:09.12)
|1:40.67 (31.55) 2:17.51 (1:08.39)
|2:50.23 (32.72)
|3:29.03 (1:11.52)
|4:00.82 (31.79) 4:37.52 (1:08.49)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|DQ
|False start
32.84
|1:12.44 (1:12.44)
|1:42.72 (30.28) 2:16.81 (1:04.37)
|2:49.10 (32.29)
|3:24.61 (1:07.80)
|3:59.35 (34.74) DQ (1:12.69)
|Event 42 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
|Pacific Leag: 3:10.06 !
|5/2/2012
|Cresenta Valley High School
|L Wojciechowski, E Yi, H Thai, Y Seo
|Team
|Relay
|Finals Time
|1 Arcadia High School
|A
|3:11.77
|23.37 48.53
|(48.53)
|1:11.65
|(23.12)
|1:36.82
|(48.29)
|2:00.38 (23.56) 2:26.15
|(49.33)
|2:48.02
|(21.87)
|3:11.77
|(45.62)
|2 Crescenta Valley High School
|A
|3:20.55
|22.55 46.67
|(46.67)
|1:11.42
|(24.75)
|1:38.47
|(51.80)
|2:02.35 (23.88) 2:29.14
|(50.67)
|2:53.44
|(24.30)
|3:20.55
|(51.41)
(Event 42 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity)
|Team
|Relay
|Finals Time
|3 Burbank High School
|A
|3:21.58
|23.41
|49.57
|(49.57)
|1:14.52
|(24.95)
|1:41.96
|(52.39)
|2:05.88 (23.92)
|2:33.56
|(51.60)
|2:56.08
|(22.52)
|3:21.58
|(48.02)
|4 Hoover High School
|A
|3:21.61
|24.04
|49.79
|(49.79)
|1:13.99
|(24.20)
|1:40.31
|(50.52)
|2:04.66 (24.35)
|2:32.03
|(51.72)
|2:55.29
|(23.26)
|3:21.61
|(49.58)
|5 Glendale High School
|A
|3:23.94
|25.00
|52.31
|(52.31)
|1:17.46
|(25.15)
|1:46.08
|(53.77)
|2:10.32 (24.24)
|2:37.67
|(51.59)
|2:59.46
|(21.79)
|3:23.94
|(46.27)
|6 Pasadena High School
|A
|3:28.49
|25.29
|52.66
|(52.66)
|1:17.06
|(24.40)
|1:45.77
|(53.11)
|2:09.09 (23.32)
|2:36.48
|(50.71)
|3:00.42
|(23.94)
|3:28.49
|(52.01)
|7 John Burroughs High School
|A
|3:30.12
|24.53
|52.08
|(52.08)
|1:16.42
|(24.34)
|1:43.82
|(51.74)
|2:09.35 (25.53)
|2:38.36
|(54.54)
|3:02.77
|(24.41)
|3:30.12
|(51.76)
|–John Burroughs High School
|B
|x3:49.67
|28.47
|58.80
|(58.80)
|1:25.29
|(26.49)
|1:53.52
|(54.72)
|2:20.65 (27.13)
|2:51.13
|(57.61)
|3:18.08
|(26.95)
|3:49.67
|(58.54)
|–Glendale High School
|B
|x4:13.20
|29.90
|1:04.37 (1:04.37)
|1:32.79
|(28.42)
|2:04.39 (1:00.02)
|2:35.81 (31.42)
|3:11.23 (1:06.84)
|3:40.60
|(29.37)
|4:13.20 (1:01.97)
Scores – Women
Women – Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42
|1. Crescenta Valley High School
|565
|2. Arcadia High School
|392
|3. Pasadena High School
|235
|4. John Burroughs High School
|201
|5. Hoover High School
|178
|6. Burbank High School
|176
|7. Glendale High School
|135
|Scores – Men
|Men – Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42
|1. Arcadia High School
|461
|2. Crescenta Valley High School
|409.5
|3. Burbank High School
|240.5
|4. Hoover High School
|230
|5. John Burroughs High School
|201.5
|6. Glendale High School
|168
|7. Pasadena High School
|146.5
|Scores – Women
|Women – Junior Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42
|1. Crescenta Valley High School
|534.5
|2. Arcadia High School
|393.5
|3. John Burroughs High School
|259
|4. Burbank High School
|210
|5. Pasadena High School
|122
|6. Hoover High School
|91
|7. Glendale High School
|84
|8. Muir High School
|31
|Scores – Men
|Men – Junior Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42
|1. Arcadia High School
|549
|2. Crescenta Valley High School
|288
|3. John Burroughs High School
|271
|4. Hoover High School
|198
|5. Burbank High School
|164
|6. Glendale High School
|80
(Scores – Men)
- Pasadena High School 57 8. Muir High School 24