Burroughs’ Wilson, Burbank’s Rostomyan Advance to CIF Swimming Competition

Burroughs High freshman Maya Wilson picked a good time to be at her best.
Wilson set school records in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events Thursday in the Pacific League finals at Burbank High.
“I’m in the middle of taper, so I think I’ll be able to peak at CIF,” Wilson said. ” Just a little rest helped me get these times today. I can’t wait to see what happens at CIF.”
Wilson won the 200 freestyle in one minute, 51.93 seconds. She narrowly missed the league record of 1:51.76, set by former Crescenta Valley star Heather MacDougall.

In the 500 freestyle, Wilson won in 5:04.66, a personal best by more than four seconds.
She also swam a school record setting time in the 100 free while being a part of the 4 x 100 free relay, going 52.85 on her leg.
“It’s cool to get these as a freshman,” Wilson said.
Burbank High’s Roman Rostomyan automatically qualified for CIF in the 100 butterfly as he finished second to Glendale High star Trenton Julian. Julian set a meet record in going 49.08. Rostomyan went 51.57. The CIF automatic qualifying standard is 52.5. Burroughs Reigh Abaoag finished third in 53.2, which earned him CIF consideration.
Burbank won the league title in the boys’ 200 free relay. The team of Justin Miller, David Lee, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan and Roman Rostomyan went 1:31.46, which is a CIF consideration time.
The Burbank team with the same four swimmers took third in league in the 400 free relay in 3:21.58. They also CIF consideration for that effort.

“I knew from the beginning this year was going to be our strongest,” said Rostomyan, who is a senior. “My exceeded my expectations by far and we want to do even better at CIF.”
Burroughs’ Abaoag earned a CIF consideration time in the 100 breaststroke, going 1:00.06 in finishing fourth.

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                 HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 1

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:             2:04.40  !     5/2/2011

Team

Crescenta Valley High School
Seeto, Benson,Connell, C; Gabor
RelayFinals Time 1          Crescenta Valley High SchoolA2:10.30 35.70                                              1:11.15 (35.45)1:40.91 (29.76)                      2:10.30 (29.39)  2 Arcadia High SchoolA2:13.64 33.73                                              1:10.32 (36.59)1:43.03 (32.71)                      2:13.64 (30.61)  3 John Burroughs High SchoolA2:21.85 36.82                                              1:18.86 (42.04)1:53.19 (34.33)                      2:21.85 (28.66)  4 Burbank High SchoolA2:32.93 38.28                                              1:21.51 (43.23)2:00.99 (39.48)                      2:32.93 (31.94)  5 Hoover High SchoolA2:38.53 40.38                                              1:26.54 (46.16)2:03.62 (37.08)                      2:38.53 (34.91)  6    Glendale High SchoolA2:39.04 41.49                                              1:22.49 (41.00)2:03.71 (41.22)                      2:39.04 (35.33)  –­John Burroughs High SchoolBx2:40.32 38.42                                              1:21.33 (42.91)2:04.19 (42.86)                      2:40.32 (36.13)  –­Pasadena High SchoolADQ 

Early take-off swimmer #4

43.08                                              1:26.98 (43.90)

2:01.11 (34.13)                            DQ (31.32)  –­Glendale High SchoolBDQ Stroke Infraction swimmer #2: Butterfly kick – breast  43.44                                              1:22.89 (39.45)2:07.15 (44.26)                            DQ (32.68)  Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity  Pacific Leag:             1:50.74  !     5/6/2011Crescenta Valley High School   R Carpenter, S. Catalfano, R. Griffin, J. Hales  TeamRelayFinals Time 1   Arcadia High School A  1:52.1028.76          1:00.40(31.64) 1:27.71 (27.31)1:52.10 (24.39) 2   Crescenta Valley High School A  2:01.6832.52          1:05.88(33.36) 1:35.28 (29.40)2:01.68 (26.40) 3 John Burroughs High School A  2:06.1435.58          1:09.20(33.62) 1:40.62 (31.42)2:06.14 (25.52) 4 Hoover High School A  2:08.5634.20          1:09.97(35.77) 1:38.61 (28.64)2:08.56 (29.95) 5   Glendale High School A  2:27.1535.40          1:19.71(44.31) 1:54.03 (34.32)2:27.15 (33.12) 6 Pasadena High School A  2:33.2046.66          1:22.85(36.19) 1:57.07 (34.22)2:33.20 (36.13) –­Crescenta Valley High School B  x2:10.0033.31          1:05.62(32.31) 1:39.96 (34.34)2:10.00 (30.04) –­John Burroughs High School B  x2:21.0639.80          1:16.02(36.22) 1:51.99 (35.97)2:21.06 (29.07) –­Glendale High School B  DQ

Early take-off swimmer #2

42.42           1:20.21

(37.79) 1:59.49 (39.28)DQ (31.69) –­Burbank High School A  DQ

Early take-off swimmer #2

38.17           1:11.75

(33.58) 1:42.64 (30.89)DQ (26.53)          

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                 HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 2

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag:   1:49.56 ! 5/4/2016            Crescenta Valley High School                        CV

Y Kim, H MacDougall, T Coker, S Kohn

Team                                                             Relay                                                                                     Finals Time

1    Crescenta Valley High School                      A                                                                                                  1:54.79

28.70                           1:02.54 (33.84)          1:29.33 (26.79)         1:54.79 (25.46)

2 Arcadia High School                                         A                                                                                                  1:56.67

28.95                           1:01.84 (32.89)          1:30.29 (28.45)         1:56.67 (26.38)

3 Pasadena High School                                      A                                                                                                  2:04.98

34.22                           1:11.38 (37.16)          1:39.13 (27.75)         2:04.98 (25.85)

4 John Burroughs High School                           A                                                                                                  2:05.21

34.28                           1:11.24 (36.96)          1:37.95 (26.71)         2:05.21 (27.26)

5 Burbank High School                                       A                                                                                                  2:08.21

32.35                           1:08.91 (36.56)          1:40.20 (31.29)         2:08.21 (28.01)

6 Glendale High School                                       A                                                                                                  2:11.31

34.21                           1:11.67 (37.46)          1:43.59 (31.92)         2:11.31 (27.72)

7 Hoover High School                                          A                                                                                                  2:19.80

36.24                           1:15.92 (39.68)          1:49.66 (33.74)         2:19.80 (30.14)

–­ Glendale High School                                          B                                                                                                x2:16.49

33.72                           1:15.47 (41.75)          1:46.87 (31.40)         2:16.49 (29.62)

–­ John Burroughs High School                              B                                                                                                x2:18.13

33.50                           1:12.69 (39.19)          1:45.13 (32.44)         2:18.13 (33.00)

Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag:   1:35.98 ! 5/1/2013            Crescenta Valley High School

H Thai, Y Seo, E Yi, J Ksendzov

Team                                                             Relay                                                                                     Finals Time

1    Arcadia High School                                      A                                                                                                  1:36.55

25.58                         52.48 (26.90)                1:16.44 (23.96)         1:36.55 (20.11)

2 Crescenta Valley High School                         A                                                                                                  1:39.92

24.63                         52.09 (27.46)                1:16.24 (24.15)         1:39.92 (23.68)

3 Glendale High School                                       A                                                                                                  1:40.97

27.00                         52.75 (25.75)                1:17.30 (24.55)         1:40.97 (23.67)

4 John Burroughs High School                           A                                                                                                  1:43.35

28.05                         55.80 (27.75)                1:20.24 (24.44)         1:43.35 (23.11)

5 Pasadena High School                                      A                                                                                                  1:47.11

27.84                         59.19 (31.35)                1:23.82 (24.63)         1:47.11 (23.29)

6 Burbank High School                                       A                                                                                                  1:47.57

28.39                         58.00 (29.61)                1:24.16 (26.16)         1:47.57 (23.41)

7 Hoover High School                                          A                                                                                                  1:53.07

30.49                           1:00.92 (30.43)          1:28.81 (27.89)         1:53.07 (24.26)

–­ Glendale High School                                          B                                                                                                x1:54.94

29.72                           1:03.69 (33.97)          1:31.34 (27.65)         1:54.94 (23.60)

–­ John Burroughs High School                              B                                                                                                x2:00.87

30.42                           1:07.71 (37.29)          1:36.08 (28.37)         2:00.87 (24.79)

Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:   2:10.96 ! 5/5/2011            Natalie Krebsbach                                             CVHS

Name                                                     Yr School                                                 Prelim Time             Finals Time

Championship Final

1    Hartounian, Jani                                   10 Crescenta Valley High School                    2:16.06                       2:15.57

30.67                           1:04.35 (33.68)          1:39.74 (35.39)         2:15.57 (35.83)

2 Benitez, Emma                                         10 Crescenta Valley High School                    2:22.32                       2:19.80

31.66                           1:06.20 (34.54)          1:42.60 (36.40)         2:19.80 (37.20)

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 3

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

3 Ranek, Audrey                                           10 Crescenta Valley High School                   2:26.43                         2:28.83

32.79                               1:10.48 (37.69)              2:28.83 (1:18.35)

4 Nie, Brandelyn                                             9 Arcadia High School                                  2:31.31                         2:31.98

33.76                               1:12.41 (38.65)              1:52.64 (40.23)            2:31.98 (39.34)

5 Wagener, Babette                                            John Burroughs High School                   2:31.25                         2:32.47

33.59                               1:12.17 (38.58)              1:52.99 (40.82)            2:32.47 (39.48)

6 Tong, Emeree                                               9 Arcadia High School                                  2:30.71                         2:32.72

35.48                               1:14.54 (39.06)              1:54.37 (39.83)            2:32.72 (38.35)

7 Avedissian, Krista                                            Crescenta Valley High School                  2:32.76                         2:32.90

33.49                               1:11.53 (38.04)              1:52.45 (40.92)            2:32.90 (40.45)

8 De La Cruz-Garcia, Melissa                     SO Burbank High School                               2:33.86                         2:37.91

33.83                               1:11.52 (37.69)              1:53.55 (42.03)            2:37.91 (44.36)

Consolation Final

9      Santoyo, Danielle                                  11 Arcadia High School                                 2:45.66                         2:39.81

36.19                               1:16.59 (40.40)              1:59.67 (43.08)            2:39.81 (40.14)

10 Hartounian, Nicole                                        John Burroughs High School                   2:47.72                         2:41.68

36.36                               1:16.66 (40.30)              1:59.78 (43.12)            2:41.68 (41.90)

11   Nazari, Sharlene                                    SO Burbank High School                               2:51.92                         2:42.23

35.56                               1:17.17 (41.61)              2:01.16 (43.99)            2:42.23 (41.07)

12 Benson, Carolyn                                      FR Burbank High School                               2:46.61                         2:45.33

36.12                               1:17.81 (41.69)              2:02.21 (44.40)            2:45.33 (43.12)

13   Beserra, Trinity                                      10 Pasadena High School                               2:47.55                         2:46.08

37.17                               1:18.31 (41.14)              2:01.98 (43.67)            2:46.08 (44.10)

14 Jian, Hannah                                            10 Arcadia High School                                 2:48.69                         2:48.03

35.78                               1:17.91 (42.13)              2:02.85 (44.94)            2:48.03 (45.18)

15 Mashati, Natalie                                            Hoover High School                                 2:54.24                         2:54.65

39.61                               1:22.92 (43.31)              2:09.68 (46.76)            2:54.65 (44.97)

16 Guadron, Maria                                       SO Glendale High School                               2:55.57                         2:58.29

38.53                               1:24.28 (45.75)              2:11.07 (46.79)            2:58.29 (47.22)

Preliminaries

9 Parks, Macy                                                 9 Crescenta Valley High School                    2:36.74

10 Montalvo, Itzel                                        10 Pasadena High School                               2:36.97

16 Huang, Charlene                                     10 Arcadia High School                                 2:49.36

17 Harvey, Samantha                                   9 Arcadia High School                                  2:50.36

19 Martin, Tracy                                           10 Crescenta Valley High School                   2:52.61

22 Kuehl, Audrey                                          FR Glendale High School                               2:56.80

23   Chavez, Jacqueline                               10 Pasadena High School                               2:57.77

24 Hakopian, Lidia                                      JR Glendale High School                                3:01.99

25 Monzon, Denisse                                           Hoover High School                                 3:05.65

26 Rizer, Milena                                            JR Glendale High School                                3:06.13

27 Ajoonian, Melanie                                  SO Glendale High School                               3:22.96

— Melkumyan, Meri                                    FR Glendale High School                                     DFS

— Lozano, Sarah                                                John Burroughs High School                            NS

Event 6 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:       1:56.39 ! 5/6/2010                 Robby Ruzicka                                                     CVHS

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                   Finals Time

Championship Final

1      Wong, Keith                                            10 Arcadia High School                                       2:01.38                       2:00.49

   25.99                          55.46 (29.47)                   1:27.77 (32.31)            2:00.49 (32.72)

2 Lowe, Christian                                             9 Arcadia High School                                       2:01.92                       2:01.98

   27.30                          57.45 (30.15)                   1:29.68 (32.23)            2:01.98 (32.30)

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 4

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 6 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

3 Hong, Derek                                              10 Arcadia High School                                 2:07.90                         2:05.00

  28.03                          58.77 (30.74)   1:31.61 (32.84)            2:05.00 (33.39)

4 Perez, Elisha                                              10 Arcadia High School                                 2:14.34                         2:06.21

  28.36                          59.44 (31.08)   1:33.10 (33.66)            2:06.21 (33.11)

5 Kazaria, Levon                                               Crescenta Valley High School                  2:14.32                         2:14.63

  29.13                            1:02.06 (32.93) 1:37.62 (35.56)          2:14.63 (37.01)

  6 Chamberlain, Owen                                     John Burroughs High School                   2:18.82                         2:15.71

  30.55                            1:05.13 (34.58) 1:40.58 (35.45)          2:15.71 (35.13)

7 Tsaturyan, Neky                                             Hoover High School                                 2:19.71                         2:19.02

  31.42                            1:06.24 (34.82) 1:43.24 (37.00)          2:19.02 (35.78)

8 Mucha, Matthew                                            John Burroughs High School                   2:22.72                         2:21.53

  31.87                            1:07.33 (35.46) 1:45.02 (37.69)          2:21.53 (36.51)

Consolation Final

9 O’Bryan, Cole                                                  Crescenta Valley High School                  2:22.89                         2:19.90

  31.78                            1:06.88 (35.10) 1:44.00 (37.12)          2:19.90 (35.90)

10 Eldridge, Arthur                                            John Burroughs High School                   2:27.13                         2:25.15

  31.89                            1:08.79 (36.90) 1:47.82 (39.03)          2:25.15 (37.33)

11 Babakhanian, Daniel                                   Crescenta Valley High School                  2:31.14                         2:25.56

  32.02                                                           2:25.84 ( )                    2:25.56 ( )

12 Nazarian, Hayk                                            Hoover High School                                 2:27.59                         2:31.19

  33.04                            1:10.55 (37.51) 2:31.19 (1:20.64)

13 Akopian, William                                         Crescenta Valley High School                  2:35.81                         2:31.30

  31.88                            1:10.27 (38.39) 1:51.42 (41.15)          2:31.30 (39.88)

14 Mirzakhanian, Leo                                      Hoover High School                                 2:39.09                         2:32.76

  32.63                            1:12.41 (39.78) 1:53.95 (41.54)          2:32.76 (38.81)

15 Al-Nihmy, Adam                                   JR Glendale High School                                2:40.84                         2:37.88

  36.35                            1:14.94 (38.59) 1:56.57 (41.63)          2:37.88 (41.31)

16 Benson, Christopher                              FR Burbank High School                               2:39.76                         2:44.31

  38.04                            1:20.55 (42.51) 2:03.10 (42.55)          2:44.31 (41.21)

Preliminaries

6 Ho, Marcus                                               11 Arcadia High School                                 2:16.73

9 Cook, Christian                                          9 Arcadia High School                                  2:21.70

19 Khosravi, Keon                                             Hoover High School                                 2:42.26

20 Gulyan, Erick                                                Hoover High School                                 2:43.48

21 Komjothy, Adam                                         Crescenta Valley High School                  2:44.67

22 Al-Nihmy, Rami                                     SO Glendale High School                               2:45.15

23 Al-Nihmy, Saif                                       FR Glendale High School                               3:07.27

24 Khachikyan, Allen                                 SO Glendale High School                               3:14.84

Event 7 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag:       1:51.76 ! 5/1/2013                 Heather MacDougall                                             CVHS

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                   Finals Time

Championship Final

1    Wilson, Maya                                               John Burroughs High School                          1:56.03                       1:51.93

   26.27                          54.35 (28.08)   1:23.12 (28.77)                            1:51.93 (28.81)

2    Icheva, Gabi                                                 Crescenta Valley High School                         1:54.99                       1:52.78

   25.82                          54.14 (28.32)   1:23.60 (29.46)                            1:52.78 (29.18)

3 Warshaw, Lauren                                           Hoover High School                                        2:00.31                       1:57.86

   26.90                          56.10 (29.20)   1:26.48 (30.38)                            1:57.86 (31.38)

4 Akopyan, Nane                                          9 Hoover High School                                         2:01.69                       2:01.01

   27.79                          58.17 (30.38)   1:29.46 (31.29)                            2:01.01 (31.55)

5 Brierty, Shannon                                          11 Pasadena High School                                  2:04.14                       2:03.93

   28.14                          58.99 (30.85)   1:31.43 (32.44)                            2:03.93 (32.50)

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 5

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 7 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

6 Moguel, Kaitlyn                                                Crescenta Valley High School                  2:11.95                         2:07.64

29.30                               1:01.07 (31.77)              1:34.37 (33.30)            2:07.64 (33.27)

7 Fallon, Mia                                                        John Burroughs High School                   2:14.39                         2:11.14

30.39                               1:03.48 (33.09)              1:37.66 (34.18)            2:11.14 (33.48)

8 Hale, Nicole                                                       Crescenta Valley High School                  2:13.79                         2:11.76

29.36                               1:03.01 (33.65)              1:38.38 (35.37)            2:11.76 (33.38)

Consolation Final

9 Koh, Jessica                                                12 Arcadia High School                                 2:14.40                         2:10.19

28.66                               1:00.69 (32.03)              1:35.21 (34.52)            2:10.19 (34.98)

10 Perkins, Tess                                             10 Pasadena High School                               2:15.83                         2:11.60

29.79                               1:03.67 (33.88)              1:38.95 (35.28)            2:11.60 (32.65)

11   Tan, Michelle                                           9 Arcadia High School                                  2:16.91                         2:12.82

30.63                               1:04.73 (34.10)              1:39.72 (34.99)            2:12.82 (33.10)

12 Alvarez, Fernanda                                   11 Pasadena High School                               2:23.88                         2:20.12

32.41                               1:07.53 (35.12)              1:43.97 (36.44)            2:20.12 (36.15)

13   Skrabak, Marlena                                       John Burroughs High School                   2:18.91                         2:21.05

30.98                               1:05.85 (34.87)              1:43.24 (37.39)            2:21.05 (37.81)

14 Cueto, Montana                                            Crescenta Valley High School                  2:23.21                         2:22.24

32.06                               1:07.56 (35.50)              1:45.11 (37.55)            2:22.24 (37.13)

15 Briones, Amanda                                    SO Glendale High School                               2:25.20                         2:26.46

33.61                               1:11.30 (37.69)              1:49.19 (37.89)            2:26.46 (37.27)

16 Doronila, Bernice                                     FR Glendale High School                               2:25.77                         2:26.64

32.58                               1:08.64 (36.06)              1:46.54 (37.90)            2:26.64 (40.10)

Preliminaries

17 Ho, Sally                                                     9 Arcadia High School                                  2:25.87

18 Wassall, Natalie                                       11 Arcadia High School                                 2:27.18

19 Ranek, Karly                                                  Crescenta Valley High School                  2:30.51

20 Nassirpour, Mondana                             JR Glendale High School                                2:30.84

21   Dangaran, Robin                                         John Burroughs High School                   2:32.26

22 Grande, Paige                                                 Crescenta Valley High School                  2:34.32

23 Beruman, Madaisha                                7 John Burroughs High School                     2:36.63

24 Melkonian, Dina                                      JR Burbank High School                                2:36.98

25 Granado, Viridiana                                 JR Glendale High School                                2:38.60

26 Friedman, Britni                                       SR Burbank High School                               2:45.52

27 Manukyan, Mariam                               10 Hoover High School                                  2:46.77

28 Ishida, Lorraine                                       SR Burbank High School                               2:47.58

29 Goumrikian, Melanie                              11 Hoover High School                                  2:57.71

30 Hosepo, Shauna                                      SR Burbank High School                               3:05.50

Event 8 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag:         1:39.55 ! 5/4/2011                 Louis Wojciechowski                                            CVHS

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                   Finals Time

Championship Final

1  Julian, Trenton                                     SR Glendale High School                                        1:46.86                       1:40.48

   22.81                          47.74 (24.93)                   1:13.89 (26.15)            1:40.48 (26.59)

2 Blake, William                                               Crescenta Valley High School                         1:47.98                       1:42.93

   23.47                          49.05 (25.58)                   1:15.77 (26.72)            1:42.93 (27.16)

3 Kow, Steven                                           10 Arcadia High School                                          1:47.47                       1:44.98

   24.47                          50.88 (26.41)                   1:17.89 (27.01)            1:44.98 (27.09)

4 Juett, Colin                                                9 Pasadena High School                                       1:53.00                       1:51.43

   25.33                          52.93 (27.60)                   1:21.97 (29.04)            1:51.43 (29.46)

5 Cu, Raymond                                        12 Arcadia High School                                          1:52.47                       1:51.99

   26.32                          54.39 (28.07)                   1:23.03 (28.64)            1:51.99 (28.96)

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 6

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 8 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

6 Ferris, Kierin                                              FR Glendale High School                                 1:54.58                         1:52.93

  25.94                          54.18 (28.24)                   1:23.69 (29.51)            1:52.93 (29.24)

7 Paing, Steven                                                9 Arcadia High School                                  1:56.32                         1:54.45

  25.94                          54.40 (28.46)                   1:24.51 (30.11)            1:54.45 (29.94)

8 Guskayan, Haik                                       12 Hoover High School                                   1:55.59                         1:57.13

  25.63                          54.09 (28.46)                   1:25.39 (31.30)            1:57.13 (31.74)

Consolation Final

9 Langley, Joseph                                                Crescenta Valley High School                  1:57.74                         1:54.00

  26.41                          54.65 (28.24)                   1:24.16 (29.51)            1:54.00 (29.84)

10   Su, Andy                                               10 Arcadia High School                                   1:57.26                         1:56.10

  26.76                          55.84 (29.08)                   1:26.20 (30.36)            1:56.10 (29.90)

11    Armstrong, Nathan                                     John Burroughs High School                   1:58.62                         1:56.52

  26.67                          55.91 (29.24)                   1:25.69 (29.78)            1:56.52 (30.83)

12 Hesse, Bennett                                               Crescenta Valley High School                  2:00.55                         1:57.51

  26.68                          57.13 (30.45)                   1:27.38 (30.25)            1:57.51 (30.13)

13   Gove, Charlie                                               John Burroughs High School                   2:00.00                         1:58.57

  27.51                          57.12 (29.61)                   1:27.55 (30.43)            1:58.57 (31.02)

14   Sauve, Scott                                                 John Burroughs High School                   2:00.01                         1:59.38

  27.38                          57.30 (29.92)                   1:28.37 (31.07)            1:59.38 (31.01)

15   Thorpe, Charlie                                    SO Burbank High School                                 2:02.49                         2:02.16

  27.45                          58.65 (31.20)                   1:30.45 (31.80)            2:02.16 (31.71)

16 Diaz, Ben                                                 SR Burbank High School                                 2:00.34                         2:02.41

  27.21                          58.16 (30.95)                   1:30.47 (32.31)            2:02.41 (31.94)

Preliminaries

17 Milne, Ashford                                       12 Pasadena High School                                 2:02.66

18 Wang, Simon                                          10 Hoover High School                                   2:03.54

19 Yang, Isaac                                             JR Burbank High School                                  2:04.00

20 Gault-Crabb, Nathan                                    John Burroughs High School                   2:04.72

21   Miller, Luke                                                  Crescenta Valley High School                  2:05.01

22 Guttierrez, Antonio                                JR Glendale High School                                 2:06.98

23 Ryang, Eric                                                     Crescenta Valley High School                  2:07.79

24 Burns, Leon                                                    John Burroughs High School                   2:12.10

25 Goldsen, Brenner                                   12 John Burroughs High School                      2:12.45

26 Han, Jae                                                          Crescenta Valley High School                  2:12.57

27 Roll, Ford                                                 SO Burbank High School                                 2:13.54

28 Cordero, Nathan                                    10 Pasadena High School                                 2:15.26

29 Akopyan, Robert                                     11 Hoover High School                                  2:18.96

30 Juett, Blake                                             12 Pasadena High School                                 2:22.90

31 Avartzarian, Sevada                              11 Hoover High School                                  2:24.95

–­ Thonginpong, Kevin                                SR Glendale High School                                         DQ

Event 9 Girls 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:         1:09.97 ! 5/2/2012                 Lynley Fernandez                                                 CVHS

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                   Finals Time

Championship Final

1  Ziccardi, Hanna                                        9 Crescenta Valley High School                         1:09.41                       1:09.03!

   31.94                            1:09.03 (37.09)

2  Seidfathi, Hanna                                    10 Crescenta Valley High School                         1:11.80                       1:10.78

   31.48                            1:10.78 (39.30)

3  Kawachi, Lexie                                         9 Crescenta Valley High School                         1:12.00                       1:13.33

   33.85                            1:13.33 (39.48)

4 Wang, Elizabeth                                     11 Arcadia High School                                        1:15.61                       1:15.67

   34.40                            1:15.67 (41.27)

 

   
   
 
   
ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 9 Girls 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time
5    Ng, Kaitlyn                                             10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:17.19 1:16.04
35.36                                                    1:16.04 (40.68)    
6    Villareal, Jemina                                    10 Pasadena High School 1:16.69 1:16.41
35.04                                                    1:16.41 (41.37)    
7    Jun, Natalia                                            10 Arcadia High School 1:18.60 1:18.18
38.12                                                    1:18.18 (40.06)    
8    Tam, Kali                                                 9 Arcadia High School 1:19.44 1:19.33
38.44                                                    1:19.33 (40.89)    
Consolation Final    
9    Bijasa, Jaelynn                                        9 John Burroughs High School 1:19.86 1:17.39
34.33                                                                                1:17.39 (43.06)    
10    Lee, Katrina                                             9 Arcadia High School 1:20.62 1:19.41
36.66                                                    1:19.41 (42.75)    
11  Moradi, Melody                                   FR Burbank High School 1:24.17 1:22.13
37.31                                                                                1:22.13 (44.82)    
12    Oporta, Isabel                                              John Burroughs High School 1:22.70 1:22.95
39.80                                                    1:22.95 (43.15)    
13    Griffith, Abby                                       FR Burbank High School 1:26.07 1:24.84
38.72                                                    1:24.84 (46.12)    
14    Thomas, Mallory                                         John Burroughs High School 1:27.15 1:27.14
39.92                                                    1:27.14 (47.22)    
15    Chavez, Angie                                      FR Burbank High School 1:29.97 1:28.00
40.02                                                    1:28.00 (47.98)    
16    Asateryan, Milena                               JR Glendale High School 1:32.18 1:30.93
39.92                                                    1:30.93 (51.01)    
Preliminaries    
7    Duarte, Taylor                                       11 Crescenta Valley High School 1:18.23  
14    Panozo, Camila                                           John Burroughs High School 1:25.21  
19    Landaverde, Alessandra                            Hoover High School 1:34.68  
20    Tom, Elisha                                              9 Arcadia High School 1:38.07  
21    Vargas, Julissa                                      FR Glendale High School 1:38.67  
22    Nunez, Sofia                                         SO Glendale High School 1:38.77  
23    Khatchadourian, Stephanie                11 Pasadena High School 1:41.40  
24 Kennedy, Samantha                                      Hoover High School 1:41.72  
25    Mirzakhanian, Liya                                    Hoover High School 1:44.27  
26    Tatosian, Siona                                            Hoover High School 1:49.12  
–­Obrigon, Danielle                                               Muir High School DQ  
Event 10 Boys 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                 1:00.60    !     5/6/2010          Jason Suh CVHS  
Name                                                       Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final

1          Kyi, Allen                                                10 Arcadia High School

 1:04.38 1:03.75
29.43                                                    1:03.75 (34.32)    
2    Bagramian, Vahagn                                   Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.72 1:04.33
31.31                                                                                1:04.33 (33.02)    
3    Harnanto, Enoch                                  12 Arcadia High School 1:05.49 1:05.39
30.05                                                    1:05.39 (35.34)    
4    Lim, Ricky                                              10 Arcadia High School 1:06.33 1:06.26
31.03                                                                                1:06.26 (35.23)    
5    Lee, Adrian                                             11 Arcadia High School 1:06.38 1:06.79
30.55                                                    1:06.79 (36.24)    

 

   
   
 
   
ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 10 Boys 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time
6    Taratchila, Timoty                                      John Burroughs High School 1:08.44 1:08.22
31.77              1:08.22 (36.45)    
7 Margaryan, Henry                                  FR Burbank High School 1:09.75 1:10.67
31.01              1:10.67 (39.66)    
8    Avanessian, Arggin                                      Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.91 1:11.44
31.23              1:11.44 (40.21)    
Consolation Final    
9    Yaguchi, Daniel                                            Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.93 1:08.88
33.01              1:08.88 (35.87)    
10    Kazaria, Levon                                            Crescenta Valley High School 1:10.16 1:10.23
32.19              1:10.23 (38.04)    
11  Loney, Ryan                                        JR Burbank High School 1:10.90 1:11.19
32.71              1:11.19 (38.48)    
12    Gallardo, Angel                                    JR Burbank High School 1:14.73 1:12.06
33.88              1:12.06 (38.18)    
13    Kadzhikyan, Arthur                            SO Burbank High School 1:13.25 1:13.82
33.29              1:13.82 (40.53)    
14    Issakhanian, Shirak                                    Hoover High School 1:14.46 1:14.70
33.90              1:14.70 (40.80)    
15    Ranchpar, Daniel                                        Hoover High School 1:16.17 1:15.59
36.39              1:15.59 (39.20)    
16    Vertanus, Emmanuel                          SO Glendale High School 1:17.19 1:17.23
36.37              1:17.23 (40.86)    
Preliminaries    
7    Navarro, Victtorio                                 10 Arcadia High School 1:09.01  
8    Liu, Edison                                             11 Arcadia High School 1:09.73  
14    De Souza, Rodrigo                                      John Burroughs High School 1:11.02  
20    Haghnazarian, Patrick                               Hoover High School 1:18.48  
21    Mouradian, Michael                                   Hoover High School 1:23.10  
*22 Khayoyan, Samuel                                          Hoover High School 1:24.23  
*22      AbiSaab, Nedy                                             Crescenta Valley High School 1:24.23  
24 Panikyan, Andranik                               FR Glendale High School 1:25.85  
25    Gevorgyan, Frunzik                            SO Glendale High School 1:29.07  
26 Al-Nihmy, Adam                                    JR Glendale High School 1:29.51  
—Londe, Sam                                               FR Burbank High School DQ  
—Chaglasian, Levon                                   FR Glendale High School DQ  
Event 11 Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                 2:02.84    !     5/6/2010          Yumi So CVHS  
Name                                                       Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final

1          Park, Kimmy                                                Crescenta Valley High School

 2:17.69 2:13.40
28.14              1:01.27 (33.13)            1:42.30 (41.03) 2:13.40 (31.10)  
2    Tse, Janelle                                             12 Arcadia High School 2:21.88 2:20.08
29.91              1:06.54 (36.63)            1:46.95 (40.41) 2:20.08 (33.13)  
3    Shirvanian, Erika                                         Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.46 2:24.31
30.14              1:07.26 (37.12)            1:48.69 (41.43) 2:24.31 (35.62)  
4    Shirvanian, Emily                                        Crescenta Valley High School 2:28.80 2:27.93
31.94              1:10.39 (38.45)            1:53.51 (43.12) 2:27.93 (34.42)  
5    Veerman, Samantha                              9 Arcadia High School 2:32.84 2:29.69
30.86              1:10.58 (39.72)            1:56.59 (46.01) 2:29.69 (33.10)  
6    Baek, Grace                                                  Crescenta Valley High School 2:30.89 2:30.17
32.97              1:10.21 (37.24)            1:56.05 (45.84) 2:30.17 (34.12)  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 9

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 11 Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

7 Cimino, Sophia                                            12 Pasadena High School                                    2:40.33                       2:41.92

33.97                            1:14.44 (40.47) 2:02.99 (48.55)                          2:41.92 (38.93)

8 Mueller, Emma                                            SO Glendale High School                                    2:42.13                       2:43.94

34.39                            1:14.62 (40.23) 2:04.07 (49.45)                          2:43.94 (39.87)

Consolation Final

9 Lam, Kelsey                                                10 Arcadia High School                                        2:43.24                       2:41.56

34.05                            1:17.40 (43.35) 2:03.18 (45.78)                          2:41.56 (38.38)

  10 Trajano, Leigh-Ann                              10 Arcadia High School                                        2:43.44                       2:41.79

32.40                            1:12.78 (40.38) 2:03.12 (50.34)                          2:41.79 (38.67)

11  Melkonian, Tina                                        JR Burbank High School                                    2:45.29                       2:45.38

37.49                            1:22.35 (44.86) 2:08.49 (46.14)                          2:45.38 (36.89)

12 Avalos, Naphtali                                        SR Burbank High School                                    2:43.77                       2:45.62

33.59                            1:16.93 (43.34) 2:06.54 (49.61)                          2:45.62 (39.08)

13 Kogan, Annette                                              John Burroughs High School                          2:47.05                       2:46.38

37.92                            1:22.72 (44.80) 2:08.79 (46.07)                          2:46.38 (37.59)

14 Coad, Erin                                                   10 Pasadena High School                                    2:46.68                       2:46.70

36.05                            1:18.76 (42.71) 2:08.99 (50.23)                          2:46.70 (37.71)

15 Doronila, Bernice                                       FR Glendale High School                                    2:46.78                       2:47.69

36.23                            1:18.15 (41.92) 2:09.22 (51.07)                          2:47.69 (38.47)

16 Winsky, Sara                                              11 Pasadena High School                                    2:48.52                       2:47.78

37.95                            1:21.70 (43.75) 2:10.73 (49.03)                          2:47.78 (37.05)

Preliminaries

 
   

 

       7   Maritnez, Mary Jane                                  Crescenta Valley High School

       9   Weiss, Naomi                                               Crescenta Valley High School

     19   Astengo, Angelica                                 10 Hoover High School

–­Ortiz, Scarleth                                                  JR Burbank High School

Event 12 Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity

Pacific Leag:                 1:51.29    !     5/1/2013          Harrison Thai

Name                                                                    Yr School

 2:39.21 2:41.35 2:59.25 DQ

CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final        
1 Wang, Ryan   12 Arcadia High School 2:01.19 1:56.06
    25.06 55.27 (30.21)                       1:27.73 (32.46) 1:56.06 (28.33)  
2 Akopen, Vahe   Hoover High School 2:04.44 1:58.84
    25.32 55.64 (30.32)                       1:30.85 (35.21) 1:58.84 (27.99)  
3 Lim, Adrian   12 Arcadia High School 2:02.19 2:00.32
    25.38 56.09 (30.71)                       1:31.69 (35.60) 2:00.32 (28.63)  
4 Yarcan, Andre   Crescenta Valley High School 2:01.21 2:01.88
    25.95 58.73 (32.78)                       1:32.46 (33.73) 2:01.88 (29.42)  
5 Sheen, Justin   Crescenta Valley High School 2:03.40 2:03.09
    26.01 58.46 (32.45)                       1:32.21 (33.75) 2:03.09 (30.88)  
6 Yeh, Jonathan   11 Arcadia High School 2:07.77 2:05.58
    27.14 59.67 (32.53)                       1:34.83 (35.16) 2:05.58 (30.75)  
7 Chan, Nick   Arcadia High School 2:06.57 2:07.84
    27.76 1:00.89 (33.13)                    1:37.37 (36.48) 2:07.84 (30.47)  
8 Hartoonian, Nick Crescenta Valley High School 2:07.38 2:08.50
    27.86 59.21 (31.35)                       1:37.46 (38.25) 2:08.50 (31.04)  
Consolation Final        
9 Ovsepyan, Anthony JR Glendale High School 2:09.16 2:05.80
    26.13 57.70 (31.57)                       1:36.21 (38.51) 2:05.80 (29.59)  
10 Suh, Yu Young   Crescenta Valley High School 2:10.29 2:09.59
    27.71 1:00.94 (33.23)                    1:37.61 (36.67) 2:09.59 (31.98)  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                        HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 10

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 12 Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity)

Name                                                                   Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time
11 Gavurmadzhyan, Ashot SO Burbank High School 2:11.50 2:11.07
  26.30 58.63 (32.33)                 1:37.26 (38.63) 2:11.07 (33.81)  
12 Munsell, Nate 12 Pasadena High School 2:21.02 2:17.12
  27.80 1:04.37 (36.57)              1:45.78 (41.41) 2:17.12 (31.34)  
13 Graham, Liam SR Glendale High School 2:19.73 2:17.23
  29.36 1:04.00 (34.64)              1:45.67 (41.67) 2:17.23 (31.56)  
14 Min, Brent SR Burbank High School 2:18.65 2:17.24
  28.52 1:04.86 (36.34)              1:45.00 (40.14) 2:17.24 (32.24)  
15 Anderson, Paxton 12 John Burroughs High School 2:25.00 2:23.18
  28.96 1:07.73 (38.77)              1:50.78 (43.05) 2:23.18 (32.40)  
Marinero, Daniel John Burroughs High School 2:27.24 DQ
  Butterfly kick – breast      
  29.95 1:05.94 (35.99)              1:53.38 (47.44) DQ (31.27)  

Preliminaries

14 Huang, Joshua                                           9 Arcadia High School                                  2:20.72

16 Lahlou, Ghali                                                  Crescenta Valley High School                  2:22.48

19 Davoodian, Edgar                                   10 Hoover High School                                  2:29.05

20 Choe, Alden                                              SO Burbank High School                               2:34.42

21   Salgado, Ivan                                        11 Pasadena High School                               2:44.75

22 Rubio, Joshua                                          11 Pasadena High School                               2:46.93

–­ Andrei, Dorian                                            SO Burbank High School                                       DQ

Event 13 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:                    26.73    !     5/5/2011

Name

 Jesse Gabor
Yr School		 CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final

1          Hawes, Vienna

2 Nathan, Emanuella

3    Jiang, Emily

4 Kamm, Lily

5    Ruano, Sabrina

6 Kosco, Lauren

7    Tam, Kali

8 Maldonado, Libby

 9 Crescenta Valley High School John Burroughs High School

12 Arcadia High School

FR Burbank High School

John Burroughs High School

9 Crescenta Valley High School

9 Arcadia High School

10 Pasadena High School

 28.40
28.92
29.27
29.87
30.55
30.03
29.4130.50		 28.23
28.27
29.38
29.76
29.91
30.05
30.08
30.48
Consolation Final      
9    Obrigon, Danielle Muir High School 30.90 28.81
10    Chien, Cecilia 10 Arcadia High School 31.00 30.48
11  Wang, Sophia 13 Crescenta Valley High School 31.25 30.52
12    De La Cruz-Garcia, Melissa SO Burbank High School 31.32 30.89
13    Tomasek, Grace B FR Burbank High School 31.66 30.90
14 Meneses, Brianna John Burroughs High School 31.46 31.52
15    Lingad, Madeline John Burroughs High School 31.72 31.57
16    Santoyo, Danielle 11 Arcadia High School 32.20 33.04
Preliminaries      
17    Medvedeva, Alice 10 Crescenta Valley High School 32.23  
18    Jennings, Ella John Burroughs High School 32.52  
19 Feng, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 33.05  
20    Renfroe, Sheridan SO Burbank High School 33.26  
21    Mejia, Leslie 9 Pasadena High School 33.42  
22    Nazari, Sharlene SO Burbank High School 33.77  
23    Hunsaker, Brooklyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School 33.85  
24 Abnos, Serly Hoover High School 33.90  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                        HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 11

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 13 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

25   Serenco, Ecaterina                                 JR Burbank High School                                  34.17

26 Mirzoyan, Diana                                            Hoover High School                                     34.37

27 Garcia, Gabby                                          SO Glendale High School                                  34.70

28 Navarro, Briza                                          FR Glendale High School                                  35.15

29 Shah, Riya                                                      John Burroughs High School                       36.62

30 Cox, Madeline                                          FR Glendale High School                                  37.26

31 Kaser, Claire                                             SO Glendale High School                                  37.39

32 Wen, Katie                                                     9 Arcadia High School                                  37.70

33 Guerrez, Evilyn                                               Muir High School                                         38.48

34 Buzi, Alexandra                                         9 Pasadena High School                                  38.56

35 Ter-Barsegyan, Liliya                              JR Glendale High School                                  38.75

36 Sarkissian, Annie                                           Hoover High School                                     38.82

37   Stephan, Sarah                                        9 Crescenta Valley High School                       39.37

38 Morris, Jasmine                                              Muir High School                                         41.11

39 Yau, Sierra                                                      Muir High School                                         41.23

40 Ghazarian, Nareh                                          Hoover High School                                     42.09

41   Mirzakhanian, Pereni                                 Hoover High School                                     43.00

42 Gyodakyan, Carol                                   SO Glendale High School                                  43.24

43 Matous, Serin                                                 Hoover High School                                     50.23

44 Ruiz, Rachel                                                   Muir High School                                         51.59

45 Applebaum, Lauren                                FR Burbank High School                                  56.71

–­ Navarro, Desere                                          FR Burbank High School                                       NS

Event 14 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:            23.55 ! 5/7/2014                 Ian Arlington                                                        BHS

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

Championship Final

1  Lowe, Christian                                         9 Arcadia High School                                     25.04                           24.36

2 Woo, Kyle                                                 11 Arcadia High School                                     25.40                           25.12

3 Hua, Baron                                               11 Arcadia High School                                     25.13                           25.23

4 De Fabry, John Paul                                     John Burroughs High School                        25.78                           25.55

5 Ong, Joshua                                              10 Arcadia High School                                     25.65                           25.75

6 Fournier, Trevor                                            John Burroughs High School                        26.15                           26.03

7 Akopyan, Arthur                                           Crescenta Valley High School                       26.18                           26.43

— Artsvelian, Hakop                                          Crescenta Valley High School                       25.85                                NS

Consolation Final

9 Londe, Sam                                            FR Burbank High School                                     27.33                           26.70

10 Alvarez, Avin A                                      FR Burbank High School                                     26.53                           26.71

11   Meza, Aaron                                                John Burroughs High School                        27.38                           27.12

12 Keane, Sean                                                    John Burroughs High School                        27.63                           27.41

13 Glover, Nick                                             SO Burbank High School                                     27.61                           27.45

14 Choi, Daniel                                                    Crescenta Valley High School                       27.70                           28.61

15   Solorzano, Daniel                                  11 Pasadena High School                                    28.79                           28.77

16 Begijani, Eric                                                   Hoover High School                                     28.12                           29.16
Preliminaries

7 Tran, Andrew                                              9 Arcadia High School                                     26.14

11   Kelkelian, Serop                                     10 Arcadia High School                                     27.18

17 Ward, Aaron                                                   John Burroughs High School                        27.75

18 Rosales, David                                               John Burroughs High School                        27.95

21   Ziccardi, Anthony                                        Hoover High School                                     28.98

22 Shrestha, Videsh                                     FR Burbank High School                                     29.50

23 Ezadpanah, Joseph                                 JR Glendale High School                                    29.90

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                        HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 12

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 14 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                  Finals Time

24 Ghiya, Ash                                                      Crescenta Valley High School                      29.96

25 George, Ronald                                        FR Glendale High School                                  30.10

26 Saloman, Cooper                                           Muir High School                                         30.49

27 Abrams, Romone                                          Muir High School                                         31.20

28 Gasparyan, Alex                                      SO Glendale High School                                  31.34

29 Khosravi, Keon                                              Hoover High School                                     32.69

30 Gallagher, George                                    11 Pasadena High School                                  33.95

31 Luna, Max                                                FR Glendale High School                                  34.49

32   Scaff, Nate                                                   Crescenta Valley High School                      34.57

33 Setaghayan, Adrian                                 FR Burbank High School                                  34.68

34 Mendez, James                                              Muir High School                                         34.71

35 Akopyan, Edmond                                  SO Glendale High School                                  35.38

36 Harautonian, Alec                                     9 Pasadena High School                                  37.24

37 Kim, Brandon                                                 Crescenta Valley High School                      40.28

38 Panosian, Pierre                                              Hoover High School                                     43.09

— Zamanyan, Eric                                        SO Glendale High School                                       NS

— Melikyan, Alan                                               Hoover High School                                          NS

Event 15 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag:                    23.91

Name

 !       1992                Lonna Stacey

Yr School

 AHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final      
1          Garas, Alex Crescenta Valley High School 25.75 25.30
2 Huang, Cindy 12 Arcadia High School 26.38 25.35
3    Higuchi, Miya Crescenta Valley High School 26.29 25.47
4    Liu, Melissa 10 Arcadia High School 26.12 26.04
5    Abelian, Andrea Crescenta Valley High School 26.09 26.18
6 Menke, Samantha Crescenta Valley High School 27.12 27.16
7    Morlock, Michelle SO Burbank High School 27.45 27.19
8    Yengibaryan, Lusin 9 Hoover High School 28.06 27.93
Consolation Final      
9    Perez, Angelica JR Burbank High School 28.46 28.30
10    Wang, Jessalyn 10 Arcadia High School 28.33 28.35
11  Briones, Amanda SO Glendale High School 28.80 28.58
12    Agharsaryan, Sona 12 Hoover High School 29.50 28.69
13    Bethel, Simone FR Burbank High School 28.93 28.86
14    Marsh, Lily John Burroughs High School 28.42 28.94
15    Cho, Clara SO Glendale High School 29.34 29.04
16    Fritz, Jamie FR Glendale High School 29.71 29.69
Preliminaries      
14    Hall, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 28.98  
18    Bethel, Geneva FR Burbank High School 30.08  
19 Ter-Mkrtanyan, Anna JR Glendale High School 30.23  
20 Harvey, Haley 11 Arcadia High School 30.38  
21    Novo, Elisa 11 Pasadena High School 30.71  
22    Batres, Ellie JR Glendale High School 30.82  
23    Perkins, Hope 12 Pasadena High School 30.88  
24 Dangaran, Robin John Burroughs High School 31.17  
25    Saroyan, Viktorya John Burroughs High School 31.24  
26    Harkness, Stephanie JR Burbank High School 31.54  
27    Schamber, Allison John Burroughs High School 32.14  
28   Kalantaryan, Arnella SR Burbank High School 32.82  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                        HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 13

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 15 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                  Finals Time

29 Brenard, Calypso                                    11 Pasadena High School                                   33.21

30 Argumedo, Kim                                              John Burroughs High School                       33.28

31 Ramos, Jordan                                          9 Hoover High School                                      33.79

32 Tribble, Mckenna                                      9 Hoover High School                                      33.93

33 Liceaga, Vanessa                                           John Burroughs High School                       34.36

34 Akoypyan, Inga                                      10 Hoover High School                                     34.45

35 Garces, Samantha                                 SO Glendale High School                                    34.76

36 Hosepo, Shauna                                      SR Burbank High School                                   38.66

–­ Li, Miranda                                                       Crescenta Valley High School                         DFS

Event 16 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag:          20.76 ! 5/6/2015                 Tenny Chong                                                        Arcadia

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                  Finals Time

Championship Final

1    Chong, Tenny

2    Miller, Justin

3    Tran, Edwin

4    Salandi, Jonathan

5    Bassi, Marcelo

6 Lee, Tom (Hyunho)

7    Baelly, Drew

8    Hesse, Bennett

 12 Arcadia High School SR Burbank High School 12 Arcadia High School 12 Hoover High School 12 Hoover High School

Crescenta Valley High School

John Burroughs High School

Crescenta Valley High School

 22.65
23.15
22.87
24.14
23.68
23.45
23.7023.76		 20.76!
22.33
22.94
23.08
23.22
23.25
23.31
23.56
Consolation Final      
9    Sukiasyan, Aren 12 Hoover High School 24.24 23.62
10 Lam, Jordan 10 Arcadia High School 24.22 23.96
11  Ashkharian, David 10 Hoover High School 24.28 23.99
12    Avanessian, Sevada Crescenta Valley High School 24.14 24.11
13    McNevin, Kurtis Crescenta Valley High School 24.27 24.21
14 Do, Ben SO Glendale High School 24.86 24.58
15    Marshall, Brent 12 Pasadena High School 24.57 24.84
16    Rosen, Dillon SR Burbank High School 24.69 24.88
Preliminaries      
14 Wyss, Bodoe Crescenta Valley High School 24.33  
15    Mitchell, Nick Crescenta Valley High School 24.40  
19    Truong, Hanson 11 Arcadia High School 25.01  
20    Yang, Isaac JR Burbank High School 25.70  
21    Porras Harth, Eden 10 Pasadena High School 25.75  
22    Lopez, Miles John Burroughs High School 25.78  
23    Bautista, Marlo SR Glendale High School 26.07  
24 Honarchian, Armando 10 Hoover High School 26.14  
25    Gharibyan, Vachik JR Glendale High School 27.50  
26 Zekowski, Max John Burroughs High School 27.74  
27    Pashaian, Hike SO Glendale High School 28.26  
—Jauregui, Blake 11 Arcadia High School DFS  
—Thonginpong, Kevin SR Glendale High School DFS  
—Austin, Ryan SR Burbank High School NS  
—Gukasyan, Levon 12 Hoover High School NS  
—Georgizian, Michael SO Glendale High School NS  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 14

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 17 Girls 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:         31.66     !     5/7/2014          Caroline Bearden

Name                                                                    Yr School

 CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final

1            Ziccardi, Hanna                                       9 Crescenta Valley High School

2    Seidfathi, Hanna                                    10 Crescenta Valley High School

3    Tjhin, Pauline                                       12 Arcadia High School

4    Ng, Kaitlyn                                              10 Crescenta Valley High School

5    Hunsaker, Sydney                                 10 Crescenta Valley High School

6    Rosado, Isabel                                              John Burroughs High School

7    Abbott, Audrey                                    10 Arcadia High School

8    Bijasa, Jaelynn                                          9 John Burroughs High School

 30.72
31.54
31.79
33.22
32.52
34.37
33.2834.56		 30.64!
31.29!
31.64!
32.32
32.60
33.43
33.64
34.28
Consolation Final    
9     Villareal, Jemina                                  10 Pasadena High School 35.26 35.56
10    Huang, Charlene                                 10 Arcadia High School 36.79 36.40
11  Chien, Cecilia                                       10 Arcadia High School 36.75 37.53
12    Wells, Erandy                                               Pasadena High School 39.68 38.54
13    Danesh, Ava                                         FR Burbank High School 38.37 39.69
14 Mirzakhani, Vana                                  JR Burbank High School 41.47 40.14
15    Rushing, Reace                                    JR Burbank High School 41.05 40.50
16    Chavez, Angie                                      FR Burbank High School 42.53 40.97
Preliminaries    
10    Panozo, Camila                                           John Burroughs High School 36.41  
13    Jian, Hannah                                        10 Arcadia High School 37.66  
17    Parks, Macy                                             9 Crescenta Valley High School 41.17  
20    Nalbandian, Lori                                 10 Pasadena High School 43.26  
21    Guadron, Maria                                   SO Glendale High School 43.96  
22    Rizer, Milena                                        JR Glendale High School 44.01  
23    Hakopian, Lidia                                  JR Glendale High School 45.31  
24 Landaverde, Alessandra                               Hoover High School 45.51  
25    Kaser, Claire                                         SO Glendale High School 45.98  
26 Kennedy, Samantha                                      Hoover High School 47.11  
27 Voskanian, Brenda                                FR Burbank High School 48.59  
28    Tatosian, Siona                                            Hoover High School 52.73  
—Mashati, Natalie                                               Hoover High School DQ  
—Harvey, Samantha                                      9 Arcadia High School DQ  
—Karapetyan, Melanie                                       Hoover High School NS  
—Yang, Lydia                                               10 Crescenta Valley High School NS  
Event 18 Boys 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity    
Pacific Leag:         26.42     !     5/4/2011          Parker Griffin CVHS  
Name                                                                    Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

 

Championship Final

1     Cook, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 28.17 27.83
2     Kyi, Allen 10 Arcadia High School 28.02 27.90
3     Ong, Joshua 10 Arcadia High School 28.03 27.98
4     Pruett, Henry Hoover High School 28.77 28.46
5 Akopyan, Arthur Crescenta Valley High School 30.24 29.40
6     Oo, Daniel 9 Arcadia High School 29.77 29.69
7 Magdaleno, Nathan John Burroughs High School 32.01 31.10
–­De Souza, Rodrigo John Burroughs High School 30.88 NS
Consolation Final

9 Kadzhikyan, Arthur

 SO Burbank High School 32.09 30.91

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 15

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 18 Boys 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time

10 Vertanus, Emmanuel                            SO Glendale High School                                    33.43                           32.27

11  Haghnazarian, Patrick                                 Hoover High School                                     33.91                           32.77

12 Sanchez, Josh                                                 John Burroughs High School                       34.83                           33.20

13 Gulyan, Erick                                                  Hoover High School                                     33.36                           33.35

14 Solorzano, Daniel                                    11 Pasadena High School                                   35.23                           33.57

15  Saw, Chansen                                                Crescenta Valley High School                      35.81                           34.50

16 Pugh, Spencer                                                 Hoover High School                                     35.86                           36.99
Preliminaries

6 Lee, Adrian                                                 11 Arcadia High School                                     29.78

8 Woo, Kyle                                                   11 Arcadia High School                                     30.31

19  Schmidt, Kyle                                                Crescenta Valley High School                      35.97

20 Ezadpanah, Joseph                               JR Glendale High School                                     36.07

21 Khachadourian, Emmanuel                FR Burbank High School                                     37.02

22 Akopyan, David                                            Crescenta Valley High School                      50.19

Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity

Pacific Leag:         55.29 ! 4/30/2008                Yumi So                                                                 CVHS

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                 Finals Time

Championship Final

1      Icheva, Gabi                                                 Crescenta Valley High School                       59.52                          57.90

27.24                          57.90 (30.66)

2 Higuchi, Miya                                                   Crescenta Valley High School                         1:01.95                    58.93

27.67                          58.93 (31.26)

3 Lepasant, Isabelle                                    12 Pasadena High School                                     59.03                          59.09

28.03                          59.09 (31.06)

4 Gonzalez, Genevieve                                       Crescenta Valley High School                         1:04.46                       1:03.12

29.21                            1:03.12 (33.91)

5      Yi, Maddie                                                    Crescenta Valley High School                         1:07.15                       1:05.48

30.86                            1:05.48 (34.62)

  6 Veerman, Samantha                                9 Arcadia High School                                         1:04.82                       1:06.48

13.62                            1:06.48 (52.86)

7 Koh, Jessica                                               12 Arcadia High School                                          1:07.20                       1:07.12

31.13                            1:07.12 (35.99)

8 Ah-Quah, Chelsea                                    10 Arcadia High School                                          1:07.93                       1:08.21

31.08                            1:08.21 (37.13)

Consolation Final

9 Udall, Emily                                              SO Burbank High School                                        1:09.74                       1:07.70

31.74                            1:07.70 (35.96)

10 Wang, Jessalyn                                       10 Arcadia High School                                          1:09.95                       1:08.17

31.07                            1:08.17 (37.10)

11   Lo, Kaylin                                             SO Glendale High School                                        1:12.21                       1:11.05

33.43                            1:11.05 (37.62)

12   Santana, Sarah                                       9 Pasadena High School                                       1:13.74                       1:13.34

33.31                            1:13.34 (40.03)

13 Avalos, Naphtali                                    SR Burbank High School                                        1:13.31                       1:14.85

34.23                            1:14.85 (40.62)

14 Cimino, Sophia                                      12 Pasadena High School                                        1:17.67                       1:16.89

35.74                            1:16.89 (41.15)

15 Aghasaryan, Tatev                                   9 Hoover High School                                         1:24.23                       1:20.61

35.16                            1:20.61 (45.45)

16 Winsky, Sara                                          11 Pasadena High School                                        1:23.15                       1:21.80

37.10                            1:21.80 (44.70)

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 16

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time

Preliminaries

14     Lee, Helen                                                     Crescenta Valley High School

15     Weiss, Naomi                                               Crescenta Valley High School

19     Artooni, Mineh                                     SO Glendale High School

Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity

Pacific Leag:                    49.90     !     5/2/2013          Young Tae Seo

Name                                                                    Yr School

 1:14.53

1:17.25

1:29.66

CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final

1            Julian, Trenton

 SR Glendale High School 52.41 49.08!
23.61 49.08 (25.47)    
2 Rostomyan, Roman SR Burbank High School 52.45 51.57
23.98 51.57 (27.59)    
3 Abaoag, Reigh John Burroughs High School 53.17 53.20
24.88 53.20 (28.32)    
4 Lim, Adrian 12 Arcadia High School 55.98 53.48
25.08 53.48 (28.40)    
*5 Kow, Steven 10 Arcadia High School 54.64 54.45
25.22 54.45 (29.23)    
*5 Gavurmadzhyan, Ashot SO Burbank High School 56.06 54.45
25.56 54.45 (28.89)    
7     Duran, Derick John Burroughs High School 56.27 55.17
24.98 55.17 (30.19)    
8     Ferris, Kierin FR Glendale High School 56.26 55.24
25.90 55.24 (29.34)    
Consolation Final

9 Ovsepyan, Anthony

 JR Glendale High School 56.27 54.77
25.66 54.77 (29.11)    
10 Lee, Tom (Hyunho) Crescenta Valley High School 56.44 55.52
25.75 55.52 (29.77)    
11  Wee, Daron Crescenta Valley High School 57.13 56.10
26.15 56.10 (29.95)    
12    Corpuz, Jordan 10 Hoover High School 58.23 56.93
27.09 56.93 (29.84)    
13    Inguanzo, Roman 10 Pasadena High School 56.81 57.20
25.58 57.20 (31.62)    
14    Langley, Joseph Crescenta Valley High School 58.50 57.75
26.77 57.75 (30.98)    
15    Dysthe, Davis 20 John Burroughs High School 59.13 59.20
27.56 59.20 (31.64)    
16    Suzuki, Takumi Crescenta Valley High School 1:00.19 1:00.57
27.99 1:00.57 (32.58)    
Preliminaries      
17    Bailey, Ryan 11 Arcadia High School 1:00.73  
18    Munsell, Nate 12 Pasadena High School 1:02.52  
19    Anderson, Paxton 12 John Burroughs High School 1:02.71  
20 Truong, Hanson 11 Arcadia High School 1:03.00  
21    Feldman, Ryan FR Burbank High School 1:03.20  
22    Bautista, Marlo SR Glendale High School 1:05.66  
23    Dieguez, Mihali 10 Pasadena High School 1:07.51  
24 Choe, Alden SO Burbank High School 1:07.66  
25    Karapetyan, Stephan FR Glendale High School 1:07.99  
26    Churkin, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 1:10.87  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                        HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 17

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity)

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                  Finals Time

27 Avartzarian, Sevada                               11 Hoover High School                                   1:12.53

28 Acosta, Jeremy                                               John Burroughs High School                     1:13.90

29 Zargaryan, Armen                                   10 Hoover High School                                   1:19.14

–­ Ibrahim, Rayyan                                             Crescenta Valley High School                            DQ

–­ Andrei, Dorian                                          SO Burbank High School

Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:       1:00.37 ! 5/5/2011                 Jesse Gabor                                                           CVHS

Name                                                        Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time

Championship Final

1            Hawes, Vienna 9 Crescenta Valley High School 1:03.21 1:01.59
30.17 1:01.59 (31.42)    
2    Hartounian, Jani 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:02.06 1:02.06
29.60 1:02.06 (32.46)    
3    Hunsaker, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.87 1:05.65
31.49 1:05.65 (34.16)    
4    Jiang, Emily 12 Arcadia High School 1:07.11 1:05.86
32.78 1:05.86 (33.08)    
5 Maldonado, Libby 10 Pasadena High School 1:08.62 1:08.18
32.46 1:08.18 (35.72)    
6 Kamm, Lily FR Burbank High School 1:08.72 1:08.44
32.03 1:08.44 (36.41)    
7 Nie, Brandelyn 9 Arcadia High School 1:07.04 1:08.51
32.73 1:08.51 (35.78)    
8    Avedissian, Krista Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.31 1:10.02
33.33 1:10.02 (36.69)    
Consolation Final

9    Ruano, Sabrina

 John Burroughs High School 1:10.68 1:10.00
32.40 1:10.00 (37.60)    
10 Tomasek, Grace B FR Burbank High School 1:13.23 1:11.09
33.71 1:11.09 (37.38)    
11 Meneses, Brianna John Burroughs High School 1:10.25 1:11.45
33.14 1:11.45 (38.31)    
12 Feng, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 1:10.71 1:11.80
33.75 1:11.80 (38.05)    
13 Ha, Yumin 9 Arcadia High School 1:11.90 1:12.51
34.17 1:12.51 (38.34)    
14 Thomas, Mallory John Burroughs High School 1:15.60 1:14.87
36.47 1:14.87 (38.40)    
15   Renfroe, Sheridan SO Burbank High School 1:17.37 1:15.06
34.56 1:15.06 (40.50)    
16   Serrano, Fatima John Burroughs High School 1:16.73 1:17.30
34.80 1:17.30 (42.50)    
Preliminaries      
12   Montalvo, Itzel 10 Pasadena High School 1:10.92  
15   Reil, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:13.76  
16   Medvedeva, Alice 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:14.92  
18 Liu, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 1:15.94  
21 Beberyan, Amy John Burroughs High School 1:19.80  
22 Gunawan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 1:21.25  
23   Gaitan, Nyah Hoover High School 1:21.35  
24 Abnos, Serly Hoover High School 1:22.06  
25   Chavez, Carolina SO Glendale High School 1:22.46  

 

ALSO Swimming /De Armas                                                                                                                          HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 18

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time

26 Higareda, Jazmin                                     FR Glendale High School                               1:23.08

27 Navarro, Briza                                          FR Glendale High School                               1:23.38

28 Mirzoyan, Diana                                            Hoover High School                                 1:23.66

29 Rosas, Ashley                                           FR Glendale High School                               1:25.25

30 Kapoor, Kavika                                             Hoover High School                                 1:25.94

31   Monzon, Denisse                                         Hoover High School                                 1:27.48

32 Hernandez, Larissa                                 SO Glendale High School                               1:27.99

33 Buzi, Alexandra                                         9 Pasadena High School                               1:31.07

34 Mkhitarian, Hasmik                                      John Burroughs High School                   1:33.03

35 Diaz, Melissa                                            SO Glendale High School                               1:34.31

36 Guerrez, Evilyn                                               Muir High School                                     1:38.19

37 Nieto, Alondra                                                Muir High School                                     1:53.83

38 Ruiz, Rachel                                                   Muir High School                                     2:17.42

–­ Ruiz, Rosa                                                         Muir High School                                             DQ

Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:                     52.55

Name

 !       5/6/2010          Rusty Blakey

Yr School

 CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final

1            Wong, Keith

25.94

 10 Arcadia High School 54.02 (28.08) 54.65 54.02
2 Hua, Baron

26.13

 11 Arcadia High School 55.27 (29.14) 55.85 55.27
3 Gao, Matthew

26.26

 10 Arcadia High School 55.49 (29.23) 55.94 55.49
4    Zarokian, Chris

27.19

 Crescenta Valley High School

56.93 (29.74)

 57.48 56.93
5 Hong, Derek

27.86

 10 Arcadia High School 56.99 (29.13) 57.81 56.99
6 De Fabry, John Paul

26.54

 John Burroughs High School

57.86 (31.32)

 57.14 57.86
7 Alvarez, Avin A

27.73

 FR Burbank High School 58.77 (31.04) 59.11 58.77
8    Fournier, Trevor

29.11

Consolation Final

9    Pruett, Henry

30.03

 John Burroughs High School

1:01.76 (32.65)

Hoover High School

1:01.16 (31.13)

 1:00.58

1:00.74

 1:01.76

1:01.16
10 Loney, Ryan

30.26

 JR Burbank High School 1:01.40 (31.14) 1:01.07 1:01.40
11  Yaguchi, Daniel

29.48

 Crescenta Valley High School

1:01.91 (32.43)

 1:01.82 1:01.91
12     Choi, Daniel

30.03

 Crescenta Valley High School

1:02.64 (32.61)

 1:02.06 1:02.64
13 Ward, Aaron

30.78

 John Burroughs High School

1:03.67 (32.89)

 1:02.08 1:03.67
14 Meza, Aaron

30.43

 John Burroughs High School

1:03.73 (33.30)

 1:02.24 1:03.73
15 Margaryan, Henry

30.85

 FR Burbank High School 1:04.78 (33.93) 1:05.98 1:04.78
16     Bdirek, Carlin

31.15

 Crescenta Valley High School

1:05.75 (34.60)

 1:05.90 1:05.75

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time 
Preliminaries

7 Perez, Elisha                                              10 Arcadia High School                                       58.41

10 Tran, Harrison                                           9 Arcadia High School                                  1:00.60

19 Nazarian, Hayk                                             Hoover High School                                 1:07.36

20 Avakian, Christopher                                    John Burroughs High School                   1:08.05

21  Akopian, William                                          Crescenta Valley High School                  1:09.68

22 Saakyan, Vahagn                                          John Burroughs High School                   1:11.28

23 Pugh, Spencer                                                 Hoover High School                                 1:11.67

24 Ziccardi, Anthony                                          Hoover High School                                 1:12.10

25 Gasparyan, Alex                                    SO Glendale High School                                 1:12.47

26 Saloman, Cooper                                           Muir High School                                     1:12.52

27 Gevorgyan, Frunzik                               SO Glendale High School                                 1:14.67

28 Chaglasian, Levon                                FR Glendale High School                                 1:15.99

29 Gallagher, George                                  11 Pasadena High School                                 1:17.51

30 Al-Nihmy, Saif                                       FR Glendale High School                                 1:19.69

31  Mendez, James                                              Muir High School                                     1:20.08

32 Gharibian, Vedi                                              Hoover High School                                 1:21.30

33 Graham, Jasper                                              Muir High School                                     1:22.47

34 Akopyan, Edmond                                SO Glendale High School                                 1:26.87

35 Harautonian, Alec                                    9 Pasadena High School                                1:27.37

— Sahakian, Shant                                     SO Glendale High School                                         DQ

Event 23 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag:                    52.49     !

Name

 1992        Lonna Stacey
Yr School		 AHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final

1            Garas, Alex

26.66

 Crescenta Valley High School

55.81 (29.15)

 56.38 55.81
2 Park, Kimmy

26.96

 Crescenta Valley High School

55.93 (28.97)

 55.93 55.93
3 Huang, Cindy

27.42

 12 Arcadia High School 56.15 (28.73) 57.58 56.15
4 Brierty, Shannon

27.62

 11 Pasadena High School 56.84 (29.22) 57.45 56.84
5    Li, Miranda

27.68

 Crescenta Valley High School

57.47 (29.79)

 57.82 57.47
6    Perkins, Tess

27.32

 10 Pasadena High School 57.58 (30.26) 1:00.09 57.58
7    Abelian, Andrea

27.40

 Crescenta Valley High School

59.36 (31.96)

 58.47 59.36
8    Cho, Ella

29.11

Consolation Final

9    Sanchez, Bianca

29.87

 10 Arcadia High School 1:01.44 (32.33)

John Burroughs High School

1:01.46 (31.59)

 1:00.25

1:02.33

 1:01.44

1:01.46
10     Santana, Sarah

29.84

 9 Pasadena High School 1:02.74 (32.90) 1:03.07 1:02.74
11  Wassall, Natalie

30.44

 11 Arcadia High School 1:03.94 (33.50) 1:04.46 1:03.94
12     Agharsaryan, Sona

30.42

 12 Hoover High School
1:03.95 (33.53)		 1:05.12 1:03.95
13    Perez, Angelica JR Burbank High School 1:05.41 1:04.18

30.65            1:04.18 (33.53)

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 23 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                        Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time
14    Ter-Mkrtanyan, Anna                        JR Glendale High School 1:07.03 1:04.83
30.43                                                    1:04.83 (34.40)    
15    Astengo, Angelica                                10 Hoover High School 1:04.83 1:05.45
31.28                                                    1:05.45 (34.17)    
16    Yengibaryan, Lusin                                9 Hoover High School 1:04.70 1:06.63
30.48                                                    1:06.63 (36.15)    
Preliminaries    
7     Menke, Samantha                                      Crescenta Valley High School 59.89  
10    Canelo, Isabelle                                           John Burroughs High School 1:02.27  
13    Sayre, Katie                                                  Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.26  
20    Harvey, Haley                                       11 Arcadia High School 1:08.63  
21    Perez, Jazmin                                       SR Glendale High School 1:08.86  
22 Wang, Emily                                                    Hoover High School 1:10.33  
23    Granado, Viridiana                             JR Glendale High School 1:11.57  
24 Mirzoyan, Anahit                                   10 Hoover High School 1:12.46  
25    Silva, Andrea                                        23 John Burroughs High School 1:12.59  
26    Shabazian, Arpa                                  JR Glendale High School 1:13.68  
27    Sanchez, Karla                                     JR Glendale High School 1:14.24  
28 Argumedo, Kim                                               John Burroughs High School 1:14.62  
29    Shabazian, Aleh                                  JR Glendale High School 1:14.86  
30    Voskanian, Rebecca                            11 Hoover High School 1:15.19  
31    Kalantaryan, Arnella                          SR Burbank High School 1:15.99  
32    Friedman, Britni                                   SR Burbank High School 1:18.17  
33    Turner, Lauren                                             John Burroughs High School 1:19.64  
—Mendez, Angie                                                  Muir High School NS  
—Kolus, Haley                                              SR Burbank High School NS  
Event 24 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                    47.16     !     1999                James Jenkins CVHS  
Name                                                       Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final

1            Miller, Justin                                         SR Burbank High School

 50.45 49.72
23.78                                                       49.72 (25.94)    
2     Guskayan, Haik                                  12 Hoover High School 51.10 50.69
24.22                                                       50.69 (26.47)    
3     Tran, Edwin                                          12 Arcadia High School 52.29 51.27
24.12                                                       51.27 (27.15)    
4     Baelly, Drew                                                 John Burroughs High School 51.06 51.42
24.40                                                       51.42 (27.02)    
5     Milne, Ashford                                     12 Pasadena High School 51.73 51.77
24.59                                                       51.77 (27.18)    
6     Hale, Alex                                                     Crescenta Valley High School 52.47 52.62
25.01                                                       52.62 (27.61)    
7     Lee, David                                            FR Burbank High School 52.63 53.19
25.57                                                       53.19 (27.62)    
8     Inguanzo, Roman                               10 Pasadena High School 52.29 54.38
25.39                                                       54.38 (28.99)    
Consolation Final    
9     Bassi, Marcelo                                     12 Hoover High School 52.75 50.77
24.76                                                       50.77 (26.01)    
10    Avanessian, Sevada                                   Crescenta Valley High School 54.38 53.37
25.43                                                       53.37 (27.94)    

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 24 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                                    Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time
11          Sukiasyan, Aren                                  12 Hoover High School 53.38 53.43
25.65                                                       53.43 (27.78)    
12    Bailey, Ryan                                          11 Arcadia High School 54.22 53.83
25.88                                                       53.83 (27.95)    
13    Graham, Liam                                     SR Glendale High School 54.61 54.12
26.06                                                       54.12 (28.06)    
14    Wyss, Bodoe                                                 Crescenta Valley High School 53.41 54.16
24.98                                                       54.16 (29.18)    
15    Do, Ben                                                 SO Glendale High School 54.09 54.43
25.85                                                       54.43 (28.58)    
16    Kim, Noah                                                     Crescenta Valley High School 54.12 54.76
25.52                                                       54.76 (29.24)    
Preliminaries    
16    McNevin, Kurtis                                           Crescenta Valley High School 54.51  
18    Gove, Charlie                                               John Burroughs High School 54.62  
19    Mitchell, Nick                                               Crescenta Valley High School J54.62  
20    Ashkharian, David                              10 Hoover High School 55.71  
21    Cai, Frank                                                9 Arcadia High School 55.96  
22    Sauve, Scott                                                 John Burroughs High School 55.97  
23    Grossman, Leo                                     SO Glendale High School 57.05  
24 Rosen, Dillon                                           SR Burbank High School 57.47  
25    Marinero, Daniel                                         John Burroughs High School 57.91  
*26       Akopyan, Robert                                  11 Hoover High School 58.52  
*26       Lopez, Miles                                                 John Burroughs High School 58.52  
28    Dieguez, Mihali                                    10 Pasadena High School 58.67  
29    Porras Harth, Eden                              10 Pasadena High School 58.99  
30    Pashaian, Hike                                     SO Glendale High School 1:02.59  
31    Zekowski, Max                                            John Burroughs High School 1:02.81  
32    Duvenjian, Hagop                               FR Glendale High School 1:07.04  
—Jauregui, Blake                                           11 Arcadia High School DFS  
—Gukasyan, Levon                                     12 Hoover High School NS  
—Diaz, Ben                                                   SR Burbank High School NS  
—Austin, Ryan                                             SR Burbank High School NS  
—Georgizian, Michael                                 SO Glendale High School NS  
—Mendez, Jose                                                     Muir High School NS  
Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                 4:55.01     !     5/5/2004          Sara Sun CVHS  
Name                                                                    Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final

1            Wilson, Maya                                              John Burroughs High School

 5:09.37 5:04.66
27.55                                                       57.35 (29.80)              1:27.58 (30.23) 1:58.57 (30.99)  
2:29.54 (30.97)                                    3:00.44 (30.90)              3:31.78 (31.34) 4:02.93 (31.15)  
4:34.31 (31.38)                                    5:04.66 (30.35)    
2 Warshaw, Lauren                                                   Hoover High School 5:13.37 5:11.38
27.80                                                       57.85 (30.05)              1:28.65 (30.80) 1:59.97 (31.32)  
2:31.76 (31.79)                                    3:03.78 (32.02)              3:35.93 (32.15) 4:07.84 (31.91)  
4:39.85 (32.01)                                    5:11.38 (31.53)    
3            Akopyan, Nane                                       9 Hoover High School 5:20.18 5:20.17
28.85                                                    1:00.62 (31.77)              1:32.62 (32.00) 2:05.27 (32.65)  
2:37.98 (32.71)                                    3:10.50 (32.52)              3:43.00 (32.50) 4:16.08 (33.08)  
4:48.63 (32.55)                                    5:20.17 (31.54)    

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                     Yr School                                                 Prelim Time             Finals Time

 
   

 

4 Fallon, Mia John Burroughs High School 5:49.45 5:40.33
  30.46 1:03.37 (32.91)         1:37.34 (33.97) 2:11.55 (34.21)  
  2:46.46 (34.91) 3:20.99 (34.53)         3:56.13 (35.14) 4:31.23 (35.10)  
  5:06.31 (35.08) 5:40.33 (34.02)    
5 Moguel, Kaitlyn Crescenta Valley High School 5:51.65 5:50.14
  31.28 1:05.44 (34.16)         1:40.61 (35.17) 2:16.16 (35.55)  
  2:52.25 (36.09) 3:28.13 (35.88)         4:04.26 (36.13) 4:40.43 (36.17)  
  5:16.15 (35.72) 5:50.14 (33.99)    
6 Higuchi, Teagan Crescenta Valley High School 5:57.01 5:50.76
  30.66 1:03.77 (33.11)         1:38.07 (34.30) 2:13.21 (35.14)  
  2:48.73 (35.52) 3:24.73 (36.00)         4:01.23 (36.50) 4:37.75 (36.52)  
  5:14.68 (36.93) 5:50.76 (36.08)    
7 Hale, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 5:57.28 5:56.48
  31.56 1:06.47 (34.91)         1:42.64 (36.17) 2:19.81 (37.17)  
  2:56.65 (36.84) 3:33.71 (37.06)         4:09.72 (36.01) 4:46.41 (36.69)  
  5:23.08 (36.67) 5:56.48 (33.40)    
8 Khine, Sandi 9 Arcadia High School 6:09.62 6:09.17
  31.03 1:05.68 (34.65)         1:42.45 (36.77) 2:19.84 (37.39)  
  2:57.94 (38.10) 3:36.36 (38.42)         4:15.06 (38.70) 4:53.87 (38.81)  
5:32.41 (38.54) 6:09.17 (36.76)    
Consolation Final      
9 Udall, Emily SO Burbank High School 6:13.05 5:59.86
  33.59 1:08.98 (35.39)         1:45.19 (36.21) 2:21.87 (36.68)  
  2:59.33 (37.46) 3:36.90 (37.57)         4:14.48 (37.58) 4:51.37 (36.89)  
  5:26.59 (35.22) 5:59.86 (33.27)    
10 Jackson-Gain, Roxy Crescenta Valley High School 6:11.32 6:05.06
  31.31 1:06.60 (35.29)         1:43.33 (36.73) 2:19.76 (36.43)  
  2:57.03 (37.27) 3:34.42 (37.39)         4:12.45 (38.03) 4:50.28 (37.83)  
  5:27.33 (37.05) 6:05.06 (37.73)    
11 Lo, Kaylin SO Glendale High School 6:21.66 6:10.00
  34.79 1:12.54 (37.75)         1:50.49 (37.95) 2:28.67 (38.18)  
  3:06.16 (37.49) 3:43.50 (37.34)         4:20.71 (37.21) 4:58.19 (37.48)  
  5:35.29 (37.10) 6:10.00 (34.71)    
12 Ah-Quah, Chelsea 10 Arcadia High School 6:29.95 6:11.65
  33.08 1:09.84 (36.76)         1:47.37 (37.53) 2:24.87 (37.50)  
  3:02.13 (37.26) 3:40.27 (38.14)         4:18.42 (38.15) 4:56.70 (38.28)  
  5:35.24 (38.54) 6:11.65 (36.41)    
13 Wen, Jeannie 10 Arcadia High School 6:13.44 6:15.40
  33.65 1:10.47 (36.82)         1:48.65 (38.18) 2:27.45 (38.80)  
  3:06.33 (38.88) 3:44.67 (38.34)         4:23.14 (38.47) 5:02.14 (39.00)  
  5:40.06 (37.92) 6:15.40 (35.34)    
14 Alvarez, Fernanda 11 Pasadena High School 6:28.04 6:18.29
  34.63 1:12.14 (37.51)         1:50.32 (38.18) 2:28.72 (38.40)  
  3:07.58 (38.86) 3:46.46 (38.88)         4:25.44 (38.98) 5:03.92 (38.48)  
  5:42.49 (38.57) 6:18.29 (35.80)    
15 Ho, Sally 9 Arcadia High School 6:21.52 6:18.31
  32.73 1:10.38 (37.65)         1:48.64 (38.26) 2:27.33 (38.69)  
  3:06.50 (39.17) 3:45.00 (38.50)         4:24.29 (39.29) 5:03.39 (39.10)  
  5:41.98 (38.59) 6:18.31 (36.33)    
16 Nassirpour, Mondana JR Glendale High School 6:52.52 6:51.76
  35.26 1:14.01 (38.75)         1:55.15 (41.14) 2:38.00 (42.85)  
  3:21.04 (43.04) 4:04.99 (43.95)         4:48.51 (43.52) 5:32.74 (44.23)  
  6:13.49 (40.75) 6:51.76 (38.27)    

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                     Yr School                                                 Prelim Time             Finals Time

Preliminaries

12 Cueto, Montana                                            Crescenta Valley High School            6:19.78

15 Maritnez, Mary Jane                                     Crescenta Valley High School            6:26.81

19 Beruman, Madaisha                                7 John Burroughs High School                7:08.46

20 Lusparyan, Arpi                                       11 Hoover High School                              7:51.03

21   Allahyarian, Preni                                 11 Hoover High School                              8:15.83

Event 26 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 4:30.61 ! 5/4/2011               Young Tae Seo                                                    CVHS

Name                                                       Yr School                                            Prelim Time                Finals Time

Championship Final

1    Blake, William                                               Crescenta Valley High School                   4:45.70                       4:37.18

24.86                         52.38 (27.52)               1:20.30 (27.92)           1:48.43 (28.13)

2:16.92 (28.49)                          2:44.79 (27.87)         3:13.17 (28.38)           3:41.72 (28.55)

4:09.62 (27.90)                          4:37.18 (27.56)

2 Akopen, Vahe                                                   Hoover High School                                    5:03.06                       4:50.34

25.48                         53.25 (27.77)               1:21.42 (28.17)           1:50.18 (28.76)

2:19.40 (29.22)                          2:48.71 (29.31)         3:18.98 (30.27)           3:49.52 (30.54)

4:20.08 (30.56)                          4:50.34 (30.26)

   3 Rostomyan, Roman                           SR Burbank High School                                      4:59.34                       4:53.90

25.26                         53.71 (28.45)               1:22.89 (29.18)           1:52.29 (29.40)

2:21.91 (29.62)                          2:51.95 (30.04)         3:22.36 (30.41)           3:53.19 (30.83)

4:23.88 (30.69)                          4:53.90 (30.02)

*4 Komjathy, David                                           Crescenta Valley High School                   5:02.56                       4:59.73

26.94                         56.43 (29.49)               1:26.86 (30.43)           1:57.29 (30.43)

2:27.84 (30.55)                          2:58.94 (31.10)         3:30.00 (31.06)           4:00.87 (30.87)

4:31.48 (30.61)                          4:59.73 (28.25)

*4 Yeh, Jonathan                                        11 Arcadia High School                                      5:09.55                       4:59.73

27.43                         57.77 (30.34)               1:28.74 (30.97)           2:00.24 (31.50)

2:30.74 (30.50)                          3:01.84 (31.10)         3:30.70 (28.86)           4:01.25 (30.55)

4:31.04 (29.79)                          4:59.73 (28.69)

6 Paing, Steven                                               9 Arcadia High School                                      5:10.34                       5:04.44

27.15                         57.35 (30.20)               1:27.93 (30.58)           1:59.20 (31.27)

2:30.42 (31.22)                          3:01.53 (31.11)         3:32.41 (30.88)           4:03.65 (31.24)

4:34.71 (31.06)                          5:04.44 (29.73)

7 Chan, Nick                                                        Arcadia High School                                    5:10.27                       5:17.26

27.80                         58.54 (30.74)               1:30.02 (31.48)           2:02.10 (32.08)

2:34.45 (32.35)                          3:07.06 (32.61)         3:39.87 (32.81)           4:12.79 (32.92)

4:45.18 (32.39)                          5:17.26 (32.08)

8 Lee, Michael                                                     Crescenta Valley High School                   5:22.67                       5:26.39

28.98                           1:00.53 (31.55)         1:32.84 (32.31)           2:06.00 (33.16)

2:39.17 (33.17)                          3:13.00 (33.83)         3:46.65 (33.65)           4:20.38 (33.73)

4:54.14 (33.76)                          5:26.39 (32.25)
Consolation Final

     9 Armstrong, Nathan                                     John Burroughs High School                      5:28.20                       5:18.53

26.89                         56.68 (29.79)               1:28.32 (31.64)           2:00.95 (32.63)

2:34.11 (33.16)                          3:07.53 (33.42)         3:41.01 (33.48)           4:14.67 (33.66)

4:47.62 (32.95)                          5:18.53 (30.91)

10 Gault-Crabb, Nathan                                    John Burroughs High School                      5:38.00                       5:29.18

27.33                         58.28 (30.95)               1:30.99 (32.71)           2:04.24 (33.25)

2:37.19 (32.95)                          3:11.12 (33.93)         3:45.83 (34.71)           4:20.75 (34.92)

4:55.60 (34.85)                          5:29.18 (33.58)

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 26 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name                                                                   Yr School                                                 Prelim Time             Finals Time
11 Guttierrez, Antonio   JR Glendale High School   5:35.99 5:31.06
  29.22 1:01.24 (32.02)          1:34.65 (33.41) 2:08.57 (33.92)  
  2:42.79 (34.22) 3:17.04 (34.25)          3:50.30 (33.26) 4:24.54 (34.24)  
  4:58.58 (34.04) 5:31.06 (32.48)      
12 Panfilov, Max   SO Burbank High School   5:37.24 5:31.46
  26.71 57.93 (31.22)          1:30.60 (32.67) 2:04.08 (33.48)  
  2:38.73 (34.65) 3:13.41 (34.68)          3:48.18 (34.77) 4:23.23 (35.05)  
  4:58.25 (35.02) 5:31.46 (33.21)      
13 Berkun, Samuel   9 Arcadia High School   5:34.06 5:35.53
  29.97 1:03.53 (33.56)          1:36.95 (33.42) 2:11.59 (34.64)  
  2:45.47 (33.88) 3:19.77 (34.30)          3:53.74 (33.97) 4:28.36 (34.62)  
  5:03.32 (34.96) 5:35.53 (32.21)      
14 Suzuki, Takumi   Crescenta Valley High School   5:33.59 5:36.26
  28.35 59.71 (31.36)          1:32.50 (32.79) 2:05.76 (33.26)  
  2:40.45 (34.69) 3:15.46 (35.01)          3:51.27 (35.81) 4:27.01 (35.74)  
  5:03.19 (36.18) 5:36.26 (33.07)      
15 Thorpe, Charlie   SO Burbank High School   5:47.03 5:49.82
  28.49 1:01.38 (32.89)          1:36.56 (35.18) 2:12.39 (35.83)  
  2:48.25 (35.86) 3:24.69 (36.44)          4:01.44 (36.75) 4:38.54 (37.10)  
  5:14.94 (36.40) 5:49.82 (34.88)      
16 Salandi, Nicolas   10 Hoover High School   5:54.97 5:59.06
  29.56 1:02.69 (33.13)          1:37.62 (34.93) 2:12.60 (34.98)  
  2:50.29 (37.69)   4:05.92 ( ) 4:44.38 (38.46)  

5:59.06 (1:14.68)
Preliminaries

16 Miller, Luke                                                     Crescenta Valley High School            5:50.51

18 Burns, Leon                                                    John Burroughs High School               5:55.93

19 Cordero, Nathan                                    10 Pasadena High School                            5:56.17

20 Karapetyan, Stephan                            FR Glendale High School                             5:56.24

21   Juett, Blake                                           12 Pasadena High School                            6:21.63

–­ Goldsen, Brenner                                     12 John Burroughs High School                          NS

Event 27 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:   1:55.75 ! 5/2/2013            Cresenta Valley High School

  1. Duarte, C. Beardon, S. Berthold, B. Fernandez

Team                                                             Relay                                                                                     Finals Time

1   Crescenta Valley High School   A         1:54.11!
29.14              57.26 (28.12)   1:25.43 (28.17) 1:54.11 (28.68)  
2 Burbank High School   A         2:02.43
30.71           1:00.75 (30.04)   1:32.20 (31.45) 2:02.43 (30.23)  
3   Arcadia High School   A         2:02.72
32.03           1:03.48 (31.45)   1:33.05 (29.57) 2:02.72 (29.67)  
4 John Burroughs High School   A         2:02.75
29.80           1:01.22 (31.42)   1:32.98 (31.76) 2:02.75 (29.77)  
5   Pasadena High School   A         2:08.71
31.99           1:04.46 (32.47)   1:41.56 (37.10) 2:08.71 (27.15)  
6 Hoover High School   A         2:26.70
38.74           1:15.14 (36.40)   1:52.43 (37.29) 2:26.70 (34.27)  
7   Glendale High School   A         2:26.98
38.61           1:14.94 (36.33)   1:49.81 (34.87) 2:26.98 (37.17)  
8 Muir High School   A         2:44.31
45.91           1:27.45 (41.54)   2:15.33 (47.88) 2:44.31 (28.98)  
–­John Burroughs High School   B         x2:13.33
32.56           1:05.41 (32.85)   1:38.37 (32.96) 2:13.33 (34.96)  

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Event 27 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)

Team                                                               Relay                                                                                   Finals Time

–­ Glendale High School                                          B                                                                                              x2:43.57

39.57          1:20.50 (40.93)         2:03.75 (43.25)          2:43.57 (39.82)

Event 28 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:  1:37.66 ! 5/6/2010            Cresenta Valley High School

  1. Panosyan, N. Rapose, R. Ruzicka, R. Blakey

Team                                                               Relay                                                                                   Finals Time

1            John Burroughs High School   A   1:45.58
26.52                                                     52.86 (26.34) 1:20.31 (27.45)        1:45.58 (25.27)  
2 Burbank High School   A   1:47.76
26.73                                                     53.03 (26.30) 1:20.09 (27.06)        1:47.76 (27.67)  
3     Crescenta Valley High School   A   1:49.49
26.19                                                     53.98 (27.79) 1:22.63 (28.65)        1:49.49 (26.86)  
4 Hoover High School   A   1:57.97
28.82                                                     58.46 (29.64) 1:28.35 (29.89)        1:57.97 (29.62)  
5     Glendale High School   A   2:06.73
30.13                                                 1:02.22 (32.09) 1:34.05 (31.83)        2:06.73 (32.68)  
6 Pasadena High School   A   2:07.48
29.79                                                 1:06.53 (36.74) 1:38.32 (31.79)        2:07.48 (29.16)  
7 Muir High School   A   2:10.60
32.95                                                 1:06.94 (33.99) 1:40.68 (33.74)        2:10.60 (29.92)  
–­John Burroughs High School   B   x1:54.63
28.15                                                     56.36 (28.21) 1:25.87 (29.51)        1:54.63 (28.76)  
–­Crescenta Valley High School   B   x2:02.43
31.19                                                     59.02 (27.83) 1:31.67 (32.65)        2:02.43 (30.76)  
–­Glendale High School   B   DQ
Early take-off swimmer #4

33.61                                                 1:06.84

 (33.23) 1:40.52 (33.68)                DQ (32.17)  
–­Arcadia High School   A DQ
Early take-off swimmer #3

25.05                                                     50.12

 (25.07) 1:14.74 (24.62)                DQ (25.21)  
Event 29 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity    
Pacific Leag:               1:42.54  !     5/4/2011 Arcadia High School    
    I Tran, E Chow, B Burk, S Winthein    
Team     Relay   Finals Time
1   Crescenta Valley High School   A         1:42.44!
25.87 51.81 (25.94)   1:17.69 (25.88) 1:42.44 (24.75)  
2 Hoover High School     A         1:48.45
29.55 55.54 (25.99)   1:23.48 (27.94) 1:48.45 (24.97)  
3   Arcadia High School     A         1:49.60
26.32 54.05 (27.73)   1:22.17 (28.12) 1:49.60 (27.43)  
4 Pasadena High School     A         1:51.61
28.92 56.81 (27.89)   1:25.98 (29.17) 1:51.61 (25.63)  
5 John Burroughs High School   A         1:52.74
28.69 56.48 (27.79)   1:24.51 (28.03) 1:52.74 (28.23)  
6 Burbank High School     A         1:54.82
30.41 58.20 (27.79)   1:27.09 (28.89) 1:54.82 (27.73)  
7   Glendale High School     A         2:02.14
31.21 1:00.54 (29.33)   1:31.68 (31.14) 2:02.14 (30.46)  
–­John Burroughs High School   B         x2:01.62
30.73 1:01.04 (30.31)   1:29.58 (28.54) 2:01.62 (32.04)  
–­Glendale High School     B         x2:08.57
33.00 1:05.61 (32.61)   1:37.27 (31.66) 2:08.57 (31.30)  
                     

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 30 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag:                  1:26.19    !     5/4/2011          Cresenta Valley High School

L Wojciechowski, H Thai, J CHI, Y Seo

Team                                                                Relay

 Finals Time
1   Burbank High School                                    A 1:31.46
22.51                                                       46.50 (23.99)              1:09.88 (23.38) 1:31.46 (21.58)  
2 Hoover High School                                          A   1:31.66
23.64                                                       46.60 (22.96)              1:09.11 (22.51) 1:31.66 (22.55)  
3 Arcadia High School                                          A   1:33.24
23.79                                                       48.08 (24.29)              1:10.97 (22.89) 1:33.24 (22.27)  
4     Crescenta Valley High School                      A   1:33.55
23.33                                                       47.27 (23.94)              1:10.29 (23.02) 1:33.55 (23.26)  
5 John Burroughs High School                            A   1:38.43
24.31                                                       49.26 (24.95)              1:14.41 (25.15) 1:38.43 (24.02)  
6 Pasadena High School                                      A   1:39.38
24.82                                                       50.25 (25.43)              1:15.67 (25.42) 1:39.38 (23.71)  
–­John Burroughs High School                              B   x1:46.55
27.14                                                       54.76 (27.62)              1:20.28 (25.52) 1:46.55 (26.27)  
–­Glendale High School                                           B   x1:48.86
27.10                                                       54.40 (27.30)              1:20.92 (26.52) 1:48.86 (27.94)  
–­Glendale High School                                           A   DQ
Early take-off swimmer #3

26.32                                                       51.42 (25.10)              1:16.31 (24.89)

 DQ (23.82)  
Event 31 Girls 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                    31.50     !     5/7/2014          Rachel Ward CVHS  
Name                                                       Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final    
1   Benitez, Emma                                       10 Crescenta Valley High School 35.08 33.34
2     Wang, Elizabeth                                    11 Arcadia High School 34.58 34.29
3     Ranek, Audrey                                       10 Crescenta Valley High School 36.52 35.64
4 Ha, Yumin                                                   9 Arcadia High School 36.65 37.04
5     Bermudez, LeAnn                                       John Burroughs High School 38.67 37.49
6     Caneday, Chloe                                          John Burroughs High School 39.70 37.78
7     Benson, Carolyn                                  FR Burbank High School 39.85 38.49
8     Gaitan, Nyah                                                Hoover High School 39.58 39.40
Consolation Final

9    Lee, Esther                                               10 Crescenta Valley High School

 39.93 37.49
*10    Liu, Wendy                                             11 Arcadia High School 40.09 39.17
*10    Hunsaker, Brooklyn                              10 Crescenta Valley High School 40.55 39.17
12    Rushing, Reace                                    JR Burbank High School 40.38 39.58
13    Tong, Emeree                                          9 Arcadia High School 40.69 40.54
14    Serrano, Fatima                                           John Burroughs High School 41.44 40.75
15    Chavez, Jacqueline                             10 Pasadena High School 39.97 41.74
16    Wells, Erandy                                               Pasadena High School 41.40 41.77
Preliminaries    
17    Kim, Alejandra                                            John Burroughs High School 41.68  
18    Beserra, Trinity                                    10 Pasadena High School 41.90  
19    Martin, Tracy                                          10 Crescenta Valley High School 44.17  
*20    Kuehl, Audrey                                      FR Glendale High School 45.19  
*20    Tom, Elisha                                              9 Arcadia High School 45.19  
22    Karazi, Ashley                                      FR Burbank High School 46.18  
23    Stott, Haley                                             10 Crescenta Valley High School 46.27  
24 Higareda, Jazmin                                    FR Glendale High School 46.32  

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 31 Girls 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity)

Name                                                        Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time
25     Kapoor, Kavika                                           Hoover High School

26     Khatchadourian, Stephanie                11 Pasadena High School

27     Yau, Sierra                                                    Muir High School

28 Applebaum, Lauren                                  FR Burbank High School

29     Mendoza, Bianey                                        John Burroughs High School

30     Cox, Madeline                                       FR Glendale High School

31     Pinto, Alexis                                             JR Burbank High School

32 Baghoomian, Ania                                    FR Burbank High School

33     Mendez, Angie                                             Muir High School

34     Morris, Jasmine                                            Muir High School

 46.87
47.65
49.15
50.35
51.21
51.58
52.62
53.851:08.17

1:18.42

  
–­Page, Sarah                                                   11 Pasadena High School DQ  
–­Hernandez, Larissa                                   SO Glendale High School DQ  
–­Aquirre, Jackie                                                    Muir High School DQ  
–­Melkumyan, Meri                                      FR Glendale High School    
–­Matous, Serin                                                     Hoover High School NS  
–­Estrada, Melanie                                                John Burroughs High School NS  
Event 32 Boys 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                    28.59     !     5/5/2011          Russell Carpenter CVHS  
Name                                                       Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final    
1            Gao, Matthew                                      10 Arcadia High School 28.83 28.92
2     Navarro, Victtorio                               10 Arcadia High School 30.60 30.30
3     Kelkelyan, Aramis                               10 Arcadia High School 32.14 31.26
4     Harnanto, Enoch                                 12 Arcadia High School 31.33 31.60
5     Avanessian, Arggin                                     Crescenta Valley High School 33.47 33.39
6     Issakhanian, Shirak                                    Hoover High School 32.92 33.61
7     Bagramian, Vahagn                                   Crescenta Valley High School 33.80 34.05
8     Tsaturyan, Neky                                          Hoover High School 34.03 35.51
Consolation Final    
9     Keane, Sean                                                 John Burroughs High School 35.07 34.49
10    Azaryan, Eric                                               Hoover High School 34.64 34.54
11  Quijano, Kevin                                             John Burroughs High School 35.06 35.55
12    George, Ronald                                    FR Glendale High School 37.71 35.61
13    Schmidt, Kyle                                               Crescenta Valley High School 35.44 35.89
14    Saw, Chansen                                              Crescenta Valley High School 40.02 40.17
15    Benson, Christopher                           FR Burbank High School 40.38 41.43
16    Sakoyan, Suren                                   SO Glendale High School 40.88 41.70
Preliminaries    
5     Huyanh, Dylan                                      11 Arcadia High School 32.42  
6     Ho, Marcus                                            11 Arcadia High School 32.67  
18    Setaghayan, Adrian                            FR Burbank High School 40.57  
19    Karagezyan, David                                     John Burroughs High School 40.63  
21    Eldridge, Arthur                                            John Burroughs High School 40.97  
22    Safarian, Sevak                                   SO Glendale High School 43.10  
23    Hambarsoumian, Galeh                            Hoover High School 44.88  
24    Akopyan, David                                          Crescenta Valley High School 45.15  
25    Graham, Jasper                                            Muir High School 46.10  
26    Mendez, Jose                                                Muir High School 49.18  
–­Glover, Nick                                                SO Burbank High School DQ  
–­Abrams, Romone                                              Muir High School DQ  

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 33 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity

Pacific Leag:         57.28     !     4/30/2008        Yumi So

Name                                                                    Yr School

 CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final

1         Gonzalez, Genevieve                         Crescenta Valley High School

 1:04.00 1:01.61
29.43                                                    1:01.61 (32.18)    
2         Lepasant, Isabelle                        12 Pasadena High School 1:02.87 1:01.71
29.92                                                    1:01.71 (31.79)    
3         Liu, Melissa                                10 Arcadia High School 1:03.35 1:02.36
29.73                                                    1:02.36 (32.63)    
4         Sayre, Katie                                      Crescenta Valley High School 1:11.78 1:08.08
33.29                                                    1:08.08 (34.79)    
5         Morlock, Michelle                       SO Burbank High School 1:12.70 1:11.17
34.46                                                    1:11.17 (36.71)    
6         Morrison, Claire                          33 Pasadena High School 1:11.06 1:12.01
34.59                                                    1:12.01 (37.42)    
7         Khine, Sandi                                 9 Arcadia High School 1:11.60 1:12.35
34.76                                                    1:12.35 (37.59)    
8         Mueller, Emma                           SO Glendale High School 1:13.78 1:14.72
35.92                                                    1:14.72 (38.80)    
Consolation Final    
9         Canelo, Isabelle                                 John Burroughs High School 1:14.71 1:13.37
34.80                                                    1:13.37 (38.57)    
10       Wen, Jeannie                              10 Arcadia High School 1:15.77 1:14.34
36.68                                                    1:14.34 (37.66)    
11       Bethel, Geneva                           FR Burbank High School 1:16.47 1:14.77
36.19                                                    1:14.77 (38.58)    
12       Lee, Helen                                       Crescenta Valley High School 1:14.71 1:14.81
34.87                                                    1:14.81 (39.94)    
13       Young, Georgia                                John Burroughs High School 1:17.08 1:15.02
35.02                                                    1:15.02 (40.00)    
14       Cho, Clara                                 SO Glendale High School 1:15.38 1:16.04
36.14                                                    1:16.04 (39.90)    
15       Trajano, Leigh-Ann                     10 Arcadia High School 1:16.48 1:16.15
36.76                                                    1:16.15 (39.39)    
16       Melkonian, Dina                         JR Burbank High School 1:17.28 1:19.36
38.38                                                    1:19.36 (40.98)    
Preliminaries    
17       Cervik, Elyse                                    John Burroughs High School 1:17.44  
18       Coad, Erin                                 10 Pasadena High School 1:17.88  
19       Hall, Nicole                                      Crescenta Valley High School 1:17.89  
20       Ranek, Karly                                    Crescenta Valley High School 1:18.97  
21       Perez, Jazmin                             SR Glendale High School 1:20.13  
22       Ishida, Lorraine                          SR Burbank High School 1:24.65  
23       Ortiz, Scarleth                            JR Burbank High School 1:25.65  
24       Grande, Paige                                   Crescenta Valley High School 1:30.25  
Event 34 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity    
Pacific Leag:         51.16     !     5/2/2012          Harrison Thai CVHS  
Name                                                                    Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final

1         Chong, Tenny                             12 Arcadia High School

 52.61 50.52!

24.67               50.52 (25.85)

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 34 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity)

Name                                                                    Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time
2 Hartoonian, Nick Crescenta Valley High School 58.30 57.78
  28.07 57.78 (29.71)    
3 Lam, Jordan 10 Arcadia High School 59.52 59.05
  28.24 59.05 (30.81)    
4 Wee, Daron Crescenta Valley High School 1:02.37 1:00.51
  29.24 1:00.51 (31.27)    
5 Hale, Alex Crescenta Valley High School 1:00.14 1:00.60
  29.35 1:00.60 (31.25)    
*6 Flinchbaugh, Josh John Burroughs High School 1:00.98 1:00.74
  29.30 1:00.74 (31.44)    
*6 Juett, Colin 9 Pasadena High School 1:00.42 1:00.74
  29.91 1:00.74 (30.83)    
8 Su, Andy 10 Arcadia High School 1:02.18 1:01.80
  30.16 1:01.80 (31.64)    
Consolation Final      
9 Lee, David FR Burbank High School 1:02.56 1:02.25
  30.37 1:02.25 (31.88)    
10 Cai, Frank 9 Arcadia High School 1:03.58 1:03.16
  30.62 1:03.16 (32.54)    
11 Grossman, Leo SO Glendale High School 1:05.36 1:05.56
  32.41 1:05.56 (33.15)    
12 Kim, Noah Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.34 1:06.87
  31.22 1:06.87 (35.65)    
13 Dowling, Isaack John Burroughs High School 1:07.01 1:07.72
  32.51 1:07.72 (35.21)    
14 Davoodian, Edgar 10 Hoover High School 1:11.48 1:09.90
  33.34 1:09.90 (36.56)    
15 Wang, Simon 10 Hoover High School 1:15.04 1:12.77
  34.70 1:12.77 (38.07)    
16 Aleksanyan, Gregory SO Glendale High School 1:13.73 1:18.71
  38.42 1:18.71 (40.29)    
Preliminaries      
14 Lahlou, Ghali Crescenta Valley High School 1:07.84  
15 Lee, Michael Crescenta Valley High School 1:08.02  
19 Salgado, Ivan 11 Pasadena High School 1:18.48  

Event 35 Girls 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:                    35.01     !     5/6/2014

Name

 Kate Wilke
Yr School		 Burroughs

Prelim Time                       Finals Time
Championship Final      
1                   Kawachi, Lexie 9 Crescenta Valley High School 36.14 35.85
2     Tjhin, Pauline 12 Arcadia High School 36.63 37.09
3     Jun, Natalia 10 Arcadia High School 37.54 38.02
4     Reil, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 39.39 38.08
5     Duarte, Taylor 11 Crescenta Valley High School 37.42 38.40
6 Kosco, Lauren 9 Crescenta Valley High School 38.85 38.98
7     Lingad, Madeline John Burroughs High School 39.65 39.68
8 Abbott, Audrey 10 Arcadia High School 39.29 40.72
Consolation Final      
9     Lee, Katrina 9 Arcadia High School 41.42 41.20
10          Oporta, Isabel John Burroughs High School 42.58 41.71
11  Voskanyan, Linet JR Glendale High School 41.95 42.89
12          Page, Sarah 11 Pasadena High School 43.69 42.98

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 35 Girls 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity)

Name                                                        Yr School                                                 Prelim Time                  Finals Time

13   Serenco, Ecaterina                                 JR Burbank High School                                    43.14                          43.06

14 Danesh, Ava                                             FR Burbank High School                                    43.52                          43.12

15 Vlick, Kathryn                                                John Burroughs High School                          43.05                          43.63

16 Puglisi, Sedona                                               John Burroughs High School                          43.76                          45.85

Preliminaries

9 Wang, Sophia                                          13 Crescenta Valley High                                    School        40.91

14 Han, Jenny                                                 9 Crescenta Valley High School                          43.12

16 Gunawan, Michelle                                      9 Arcadia High School                                    43.20

20 Nalbandian, Lori                                      10 Pasadena High School                                    44.10

21   Griffith, Abby                                         FR Burbank High School                                    45.35

22 Ter-Barsegyan, Liliya                              JR Glendale High School                                    46.06

23   Sarkissian, Annie                                         Hoover High School                                      46.16

24 Mejia, Leslie                                                9 Pasadena High School                                    46.39

25 Moradi, Melody                                       FR Burbank High School                                    47.39

26 Vargas, Julissa                                          FR Glendale High School                                    47.42

27 Ajoonian, Melanie                                   SO Glendale High School                                    47.57

28 Nunez, Sofia                                             SO Glendale High School                                    48.29

29 Baghoomian, Ania                                  FR Burbank High School                                    48.74

30 Mirzakhanian, Pereni                                    Hoover High School                                      49.32

31 Wen, Katie                                                     9 Arcadia High School                                    49.84

32 Mirzakhanian, Liya                                      Hoover High School                                      52.60

33 Ghazarian, Nareh                                          Hoover High School                                      53.99

–­ Asateryan, Milena                                      JR Glendale High School                                       DFS

–­ Navarro, Desere                                          FR Burbank High School                                         NS

–­ Bustos, Valaree                                          FR Burbank High School                                         NS

Event 36 Boys 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:          30.72 ! 5/5/2011                 Sammy Catalfamo                                                CVHS

Name                                                        Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                 Finals Time

Championship Final

1    Liu, Edison 11 Arcadia High School 32.60 31.71
2    Chiu, Geoffrey 10 Arcadia High School 31.50 32.17
3 Lim, Ricky 10 Arcadia High School 32.62 32.24
4 Liu, Raymond 10 Arcadia High School 31.90 32.67
5    Taratchila, Timoty John Burroughs High School 34.35 34.15
6    Zarokian, Chris Crescenta Valley High School 34.26 34.38
7    Shrestha, Videsh FR Burbank High School 35.80 34.74
8 Noubarentzy, Vem Hoover High School 35.72 35.16
Consolation Final      
9 Chamberlain, Owen John Burroughs High School 36.30 35.44
10   Babakhanian, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 36.92 36.88
11 Gallardo, Angel JR Burbank High School 36.34 37.11
12   Begijani, Eric Hoover High School 37.39 38.36
13   Panikyan, Andranik FR Glendale High School 38.43 38.79
14 Al-Nihmy, Rami SO Glendale High School 38.95 39.08
15 Khayoyan, Samuel Hoover High School 39.36 39.36
16   Khachikyan, Allen SO Glendale High School 40.63 39.94
Preliminaries      
7    Oo, Daniel 9 Arcadia High School 34.44  
10 Kim, Noah 11 Arcadia High School 35.99  
17 Hatamian, Monteh FR Glendale High School 39.22  
20 Komjothy, Adam Crescenta Valley High School 40.77  

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 36 Boys 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity)

Name                                                        Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time
21    Khachadourian, Emmanuel          FR Burbank High School

22    AbiSaab, Nedy                                 Crescenta Valley High School

23    Azarian, Raffi                                   Hoover High School

24 Karagezyan, David                               John Burroughs High School

25    Scaff, Nate                                      Crescenta Valley High School

–­Bonilla, Matthew                                    John Burroughs High School

 41.08
41.41
42.68
45.44
45.91DQ		  
–­Tweedy, Daniel                                     Crescenta Valley High School DQ  
–­Sahakian, Shant                               SO Glendale High School DFS  
–­Zamanyan, Eric                               SO Glendale High School NS  
Event 37 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity    
Pacific Leag:                  1:05.23    !     5/2/2013          Heather MacDougall CVHS  
Name                                                       Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time
Championship Final

1         Tse, Janelle                                12 Arcadia High School

 1:11.26 1:11.42
34.56                                                    1:11.42 (36.86)    
2    Higuchi, Teagan                                Crescenta Valley High School 1:14.90 1:12.77
34.50                                                    1:12.77 (38.27)    
3    Tan, Michelle                                9 Arcadia High School 1:13.92 1:13.37
34.78                                                    1:13.37 (38.59)    
4    Shirvanian, Erika                              Crescenta Valley High School 1:15.37 1:14.42
35.26                                                    1:14.42 (39.16)    
5    Shirvanian, Emily                              Crescenta Valley High School 1:17.67 1:17.62
36.35                                                    1:17.62 (41.27)    
6    Baek, Grace                                     Crescenta Valley High School 1:18.70 1:19.05
37.69                                                    1:19.05 (41.36)    
7    Morning, Amabelle                            John Burroughs High School 1:19.22 1:19.08
37.42                                                    1:19.08 (41.66)    
8    Cho, Ella                                   10 Arcadia High School 1:19.47 1:20.76
37.83                                                    1:20.76 (42.93)    
Consolation Final    
9    Lam, Kelsey                               10 Arcadia High School 1:21.22 1:19.23
37.64                                                    1:19.23 (41.59)    
10   Bethel, Simone                           FR Burbank High School 1:19.90 1:20.02
37.87                                                    1:20.02 (42.15)    
11  Melkonian, Tina                          JR Burbank High School 1:21.69 1:20.08
36.95                                                    1:20.08 (43.13)    
12   Fritz, Jamie                                FR Glendale High School 1:23.43 1:22.20
38.54                                                    1:22.20 (43.66)    
13   Brenard, Calypso                          11 Pasadena High School 1:25.52 1:23.44
39.60                                                    1:23.44 (43.84)    
14   Kogan, Annette                                John Burroughs High School 1:25.59 1:23.87
39.56                                                    1:23.87 (44.31)    
15   Perkins, Hope                            12 Pasadena High School 1:25.17 1:25.27
39.67                                                    1:25.27 (45.60)    
16   Artooni, Mineh                           SO Glendale High School 1:28.71 1:29.85
43.60                                                    1:29.85 (46.25)    
Preliminaries    
7    Yi, Maddie                                       Crescenta Valley High School 1:19.22  
18   Harkness, Stephanie                    JR Burbank High School 1:29.43  
19   Novo, Elisa                                 11 Pasadena High School 1:29.48  
20 Wang, Emily                                       Hoover High School 1:30.31  
21   Jackson-Gain, Roxy                           Crescenta Valley High School 1:32.22  

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 37 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity)

Name                                                      Yr School                                                  Prelim Time                Finals Time

22 Batres, Ellie                                             JR Glendale High School                                 1:37.08

–­ Saroyan, Viktorya                                             John Burroughs High School                            NS

Event 38 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity

Pacific Leag:  58.19

Pacific Leag:  58.19

Name

 !   5/4/2016          Ryan Wang

!   5/5/2011          Young Tae Seo

Yr School

 Arcadia CVHS

Prelim Time

 Finals Time
Championship Final      
1 Wang, Ryan 12 Arcadia High School 1:03.48 57.50!
27.46 57.50 (30.04)    
2     Sheen, Justin Crescenta Valley High School 59.91 59.89
28.13 59.89 (31.76)    
3     Yarcan, Andre Crescenta Valley High School 1:00.20 59.97
28.51 59.97 (31.46)    
4 Abaoag, Reigh John Burroughs High School 1:00.99 1:00.06
28.52 1:00.06 (31.54)    
5 Suh, Yu Young Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.01 1:03.76
29.71 1:03.76 (34.05)    
6 Komjathy, David Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.49 1:05.29
30.37 1:05.29 (34.92)    
7 Cu, Raymond 12 Arcadia High School 1:05.41 1:05.45
30.58 1:05.45 (34.87)    
8 Huang, Joshua 9 Arcadia High School 1:07.53 1:06.89
31.73 1:06.89 (35.16)    
Consolation Final

9    Corpuz, Jordan

 10 Hoover High School 1:08.98 1:07.34
32.03 1:07.34 (35.31)    
10    Min, Brent SR Burbank High School 1:09.98 1:07.79
31.24 1:07.79 (36.55)    
11  Berkun, Samuel 9 Arcadia High School 1:10.03 1:08.80
31.93 1:08.80 (36.87)    
12    Panfilov, Max SO Burbank High School 1:07.72 1:09.29
31.56 1:09.29 (37.73)    
13 Feldman, Ryan FR Burbank High School 1:09.53 1:10.09
32.42 1:10.09 (37.67)    
14    Marshall, Brent 12 Pasadena High School 1:12.05 1:10.95
32.97 1:10.95 (37.98)    
15    Roll, Ford SO Burbank High School 1:13.41 1:12.93
33.15 1:12.93 (39.78)    
16 Honarchian, Armando 10 Hoover High School 1:18.82 1:17.35
35.65 1:17.35 (41.70)    
Preliminaries      
9     Han, Jae Crescenta Valley High School 1:07.62  
16    Simonyan, Arthur Crescenta Valley High School 1:12.50  
19    Rubio, Joshua 11 Pasadena High School 1:22.77  

 

Event 39 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag:     4:10.85 ! 5/5/2011                  Cresenta Valley High School

  1. Campbell, M. Connell, I. Seeto, N. Krebsbach

Team                                                              Relay                                                                                       Finals Time

1  Crescenta Valley High School                       A                                                                                                 4:14.91

29.76                             1:03.03 (1:03.03)         1:34.06 (31.03)              2:08.16 (1:05.13)

                 2:38.93 (30.77)            3:12.26 (1:04.10)         3:41.91 (29.65)              4:14.91 (1:02.65)

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Event 39 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)

Team                                                                           Relay                                                                                     Finals Time
2 Arcadia High School   A 4:29.67
32.30                                              1:07.98 (1:07.98) 1:40.04 (32.06)                  2:16.36 (1:08.38)  
2:47.63 (31.27)                            3:22.03 (1:05.67) 3:55.76 (33.73)                  4:29.67 (1:07.64)  
3 Burbank High School   A 4:46.63
33.04                                              1:10.51 (1:10.51) 1:45.40 (34.89)                  2:23.52 (1:13.01)  
2:57.69 (34.17)                            3:39.71 (1:16.19) 4:09.99 (30.28)                  4:46.63 (1:06.92)  
4 Pasadena High School   A 4:57.63
34.85                                              1:14.03 (1:14.03) 1:46.61 (32.58)                  2:28.07 (1:14.04)  
3:01.21 (33.14)                            3:40.04 (1:11.97) 4:18.14 (38.10)                  4:57.63 (1:17.59)  
5 John Burroughs High School   A 4:58.93
33.34                                              1:12.45 (1:12.45) 1:47.71 (35.26)                  2:29.84 (1:17.39)  
3:05.13 (35.29)                            3:44.58 (1:14.74) 4:20.74 (36.16)                  4:58.93 (1:14.35)  
6     Glendale High School   A 5:22.52
39.23                                              1:21.83 (1:21.83) 2:00.05 (38.22)                  2:41.66 (1:19.83)  
3:20.16 (38.50)                            4:03.17 (1:21.51) 4:41.15 (37.98)                  5:22.52 (1:19.35)  
7 Hoover High School   A 5:29.99
39.82                                              1:22.63 (1:22.63) 2:00.49 (37.86)                  2:45.84 (1:23.21)  
3:24.46 (38.62)                            4:12.07 (1:26.23) 4:48.61 (36.54)                  5:29.99 (1:17.92)  
–­John Burroughs High School   B x5:05.65
35.36                                              1:13.67 (1:13.67) 1:49.79 (36.12)                  2:32.82 (1:19.15)  
3:09.02 (36.20)                            3:48.46 (1:15.64) 4:24.91 (36.45)                  5:05.65 (1:17.19)  
–­Glendale High School   B DQ
Early take-off swimmer #2

37.86                                              1:22.50

 (1:22.50) 2:01.12 (38.62)                  2:44.63 (1:22.13)  
3:24.53 (39.90)                            4:08.76 (1:24.13) 4:45.04 (36.28)                       DQ (1:20.12)  
Event 40 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity  
Pacific Leag:             3:38.54    !     5/6/2010 Cresenta Valley High School  
    A. Lee, J. Suh, S. Arslanian, R. Ruzicka  
Team     Relay Finals Time
1   Arcadia High School A     3:42.80
27.65                                                    56.76 (56.76)   1:22.21 (25.45) 1:51.76 (55.00)  
2:18.60 (26.84)                              2:47.77 (56.01)   3:13.50 (25.73) 3:42.80 (55.03)  
2   Crescenta Valley High School A     4:04.04
29.60                                            1:02.93 (1:02.93)   1:31.71 (28.78) 2:04.88 (1:01.95)  
2:33.92 (29.04)                           3:06.11 (1:01.23)   3:33.86 (27.75) 4:04.04 (57.93)  
3 Burbank High School A     4:04.47
28.15                                                    59.79 (59.79)   1:28.96 (29.17) 2:02.12 (1:02.33)  
2:30.76 (28.64)                           3:03.25 (1:01.13)   3:31.64 (28.39) 4:04.47 (1:01.22)  
4 John Burroughs High School A     4:04.88
29.88                                            1:01.67 (1:01.67)   1:29.85 (28.18) 2:02.03 (1:00.36)  
2:31.99 (29.96)                           3:07.04 (1:05.01)   3:33.34 (26.30) 4:04.88 (57.84)  
5 Hoover High School A     4:13.87
29.65                                            1:03.13 (1:03.13)   1:33.30 (30.17) 2:07.90 (1:04.77)  
2:38.87 (30.97)                           3:10.85 (1:02.95)   3:40.35 (29.50) 4:13.87 (1:03.02)  
–­John Burroughs High School B     x4:20.24
32.35                                            1:07.97 (1:07.97)   1:37.87 (29.90) 2:11.52 (1:03.55)  
2:41.95 (30.43)                           3:15.73 (1:04.21)   3:46.18 (30.45) 4:20.24 (1:04.51)  
–­Crescenta Valley High School B     x4:22.44
29.72                                            1:02.05 (1:02.05)   1:32.73 (30.68) 2:07.73 (1:05.68)  
2:40.53 (32.80)                           3:19.14 (1:11.41)   3:49.42 (30.28) 4:22.44 (1:03.30)  
               

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

(Event 40 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)

Team                                                                           Relay

     Finals Time
–­Glendale High School B       DQ
Early take-off swimmer #2

32.72                                              1:11.64

 (1:11.64) 1:48.03 (36.39) 2:30.66 (1:19.02)  
3:05.15 (34.49)                            3:47.88 (1:17.22) 4:23.31 (35.43) DQ (1:21.59)  
–­Glendale High School A       DQ
Early take-off swimmer #3

35.74                                              1:23.58

 (1:23.58) 1:55.40 (31.82) 2:31.67 (1:08.09)  
3:05.66 (33.99)                            3:46.80 (1:15.13) 4:18.75 (31.95) DQ (1:08.56)  

 

Event 41 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag:             3:32.01    !                                      5/4/2016

Team

 Crescenta Valley High School                        CV

T Coker, Y Kim, S Kohn, H MacDougall

Relay

 Finals Time
1            Crescenta Valley High School A 3:41.79
25.58 53.44 (53.44) 1:19.88 (26.44)                      1:50.04 (56.60)  
2:15.80 (25.76) 2:44.64 (54.60) 3:11.44 (26.80)                      3:41.79 (57.15)  
2 Arcadia High School   A 3:50.85
27.41 57.59 (57.59) 1:24.91 (27.32)                      1:56.46 (58.87)  
2:23.57 (27.11) 2:53.80 (57.34) 3:20.63 (26.83)                      3:50.85 (57.05)  
3    Pasadena High School   A 3:56.23
30.50 1:03.41 (1:03.41) 1:31.56 (28.15)                      2:01.97 (58.56)  
2:28.74 (26.77) 3:00.31 (58.34) 3:27.11 (26.80)                      3:56.23 (55.92)  
4 Hoover High School   A 4:00.91
26.52 55.28 (55.28) 1:25.38 (30.10)                  2:00.89 (1:05.61)  
2:30.62 (29.73) 3:04.75 (1:03.86) 3:23.05 (18.30)                      4:00.91 (56.16)  
5 John Burroughs High School A 4:02.09
26.04 52.89 (52.89) 1:21.83 (28.94)                  1:54.84 (1:01.95)  
2:24.36 (29.52) 2:58.46 (1:03.62) 3:28.12 (29.66)                  4:02.09 (1:03.63)  
6 Burbank High School   A 4:20.52
30.74 1:05.90 (1:05.90) 1:36.68 (30.78)                  2:13.44 (1:07.54)  
2:43.51 (30.07) 3:17.01 (1:03.57) 3:46.85 (29.84)                  4:20.52 (1:03.51)  
7     Glendale High School   A 4:33.31
31.95 1:07.46 (1:07.46) 1:39.53 (32.07)                  2:14.22 (1:06.76)  
2:46.46 (32.24) 3:24.05 (1:09.83) 3:56.81 (32.76)                  4:33.31 (1:09.26)  
–­Glendale High School   B x4:37.52
32.08 1:09.12 (1:09.12) 1:40.67 (31.55)                  2:17.51 (1:08.39)  
2:50.23 (32.72) 3:29.03 (1:11.52) 4:00.82 (31.79)                  4:37.52 (1:08.49)  
–­John Burroughs High School B DQ
False start

32.84

 1:12.44 (1:12.44) 1:42.72 (30.28)                  2:16.81 (1:04.37)  
2:49.10 (32.29) 3:24.61 (1:07.80) 3:59.35 (34.74)                         DQ (1:12.69)  
Event 42 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity  
Pacific Leag:             3:10.06    ! 5/2/2012 Cresenta Valley High School  
    L Wojciechowski, E Yi, H Thai, Y Seo  
Team     Relay Finals Time
1   Arcadia High School   A         3:11.77
23.37                                                    48.53 (48.53)   1:11.65 (23.12) 1:36.82 (48.29)  
2:00.38 (23.56)                               2:26.15 (49.33)   2:48.02 (21.87) 3:11.77 (45.62)  
2   Crescenta Valley High School   A         3:20.55
22.55                                                    46.67 (46.67)   1:11.42 (24.75) 1:38.47 (51.80)  
2:02.35 (23.88)                               2:29.14 (50.67)   2:53.44 (24.30) 3:20.55 (51.41)  
                     

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Event 42 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity)

Team   Relay         Finals Time
3 Burbank High School   A         3:21.58
23.41 49.57 (49.57) 1:14.52 (24.95) 1:41.96 (52.39)  
2:05.88 (23.92) 2:33.56 (51.60) 2:56.08 (22.52) 3:21.58 (48.02)  
4 Hoover High School   A         3:21.61
24.04 49.79 (49.79) 1:13.99 (24.20) 1:40.31 (50.52)  
2:04.66 (24.35) 2:32.03 (51.72) 2:55.29 (23.26) 3:21.61 (49.58)  
5   Glendale High School   A         3:23.94
25.00 52.31 (52.31) 1:17.46 (25.15) 1:46.08 (53.77)  
2:10.32 (24.24) 2:37.67 (51.59) 2:59.46 (21.79) 3:23.94 (46.27)  
6 Pasadena High School   A         3:28.49
25.29 52.66 (52.66) 1:17.06 (24.40) 1:45.77 (53.11)  
2:09.09 (23.32) 2:36.48 (50.71) 3:00.42 (23.94) 3:28.49 (52.01)  
7 John Burroughs High School A         3:30.12
24.53 52.08 (52.08) 1:16.42 (24.34) 1:43.82 (51.74)  
2:09.35 (25.53) 2:38.36 (54.54) 3:02.77 (24.41) 3:30.12 (51.76)  
–­John Burroughs High School B         x3:49.67
28.47 58.80 (58.80) 1:25.29 (26.49) 1:53.52 (54.72)  
2:20.65 (27.13) 2:51.13 (57.61) 3:18.08 (26.95) 3:49.67 (58.54)  
–­Glendale High School   B         x4:13.20
29.90 1:04.37 (1:04.37) 1:32.79 (28.42) 2:04.39 (1:00.02)  
2:35.81 (31.42) 3:11.23 (1:06.84) 3:40.60 (29.37) 4:13.20 (1:01.97)  

Scores – Women

Women – Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42

 
   

 

1. Crescenta Valley High School   565 2. Arcadia High School 392
3. Pasadena High School   235 4. John Burroughs High School 201
5. Hoover High School   178 6. Burbank High School 176
7. Glendale High School   135    
Scores – Men        
  Men – Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42  
1. Arcadia High School   461 2. Crescenta Valley High School 409.5
3. Burbank High School   240.5 4. Hoover High School 230
5. John Burroughs High School   201.5 6. Glendale High School 168
7. Pasadena High School   146.5    
Scores – Women        
  Women – Junior Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42  
1. Crescenta Valley High School   534.5 2. Arcadia High School 393.5
3. John Burroughs High School   259 4. Burbank High School 210
5. Pasadena High School   122 6. Hoover High School 91
7. Glendale High School   84 8. Muir High School 31
Scores – Men        
  Men – Junior Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42  
1. Arcadia High School   549 2. Crescenta Valley High School 288
3. John Burroughs High School   271 4. Hoover High School 198
5. Burbank High School   164 6. Glendale High School 80

 

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Scores – Men)

  1. Pasadena High School 57 8. Muir High School                                                               24

 

 

