Burroughs’ Wilson, Burbank’s Rostomyan Advance to CIF Swimming Competition

Burroughs High freshman Maya Wilson picked a good time to be at her best.

Wilson set school records in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events Thursday in the Pacific League finals at Burbank High.

“I’m in the middle of taper, so I think I’ll be able to peak at CIF,” Wilson said. ” Just a little rest helped me get these times today. I can’t wait to see what happens at CIF.”

Wilson won the 200 freestyle in one minute, 51.93 seconds. She narrowly missed the league record of 1:51.76, set by former Crescenta Valley star Heather MacDougall.

In the 500 freestyle, Wilson won in 5:04.66, a personal best by more than four seconds.

She also swam a school record setting time in the 100 free while being a part of the 4 x 100 free relay, going 52.85 on her leg.

“It’s cool to get these as a freshman,” Wilson said.

Burbank High’s Roman Rostomyan automatically qualified for CIF in the 100 butterfly as he finished second to Glendale High star Trenton Julian. Julian set a meet record in going 49.08. Rostomyan went 51.57. The CIF automatic qualifying standard is 52.5. Burroughs Reigh Abaoag finished third in 53.2, which earned him CIF consideration.

Burbank won the league title in the boys’ 200 free relay. The team of Justin Miller, David Lee, Ashot Gavurmadzhyan and Roman Rostomyan went 1:31.46, which is a CIF consideration time.

The Burbank team with the same four swimmers took third in league in the 400 free relay in 3:21.58. They also CIF consideration for that effort.

“I knew from the beginning this year was going to be our strongest,” said Rostomyan, who is a senior. “My exceeded my expectations by far and we want to do even better at CIF.”

Burroughs’ Abaoag earned a CIF consideration time in the 100 breaststroke, going 1:00.06 in finishing fourth.

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 2:04.40 ! 5/2/2011

Team

Crescenta Valley High School

Seeto, Benson,Connell, C; Gabor

RelayFinals Time 1 Crescenta Valley High SchoolA2:10.30 35.70 1:11.15 (35.45)1:40.91 (29.76) 2:10.30 (29.39) 2 Arcadia High SchoolA2:13.64 33.73 1:10.32 (36.59)1:43.03 (32.71) 2:13.64 (30.61) 3 John Burroughs High SchoolA2:21.85 36.82 1:18.86 (42.04)1:53.19 (34.33) 2:21.85 (28.66) 4 Burbank High SchoolA2:32.93 38.28 1:21.51 (43.23)2:00.99 (39.48) 2:32.93 (31.94) 5 Hoover High SchoolA2:38.53 40.38 1:26.54 (46.16)2:03.62 (37.08) 2:38.53 (34.91) 6 Glendale High SchoolA2:39.04 41.49 1:22.49 (41.00)2:03.71 (41.22) 2:39.04 (35.33) –­John Burroughs High SchoolBx2:40.32 38.42 1:21.33 (42.91)2:04.19 (42.86) 2:40.32 (36.13) –­Pasadena High SchoolADQ

Early take-off swimmer #4

43.08 1:26.98 (43.90)

2:01.11 (34.13) DQ (31.32) –­Glendale High SchoolBDQ Stroke Infraction swimmer #2: Butterfly kick – breast 43.44 1:22.89 (39.45)2:07.15 (44.26) DQ (32.68) Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 1:50.74 ! 5/6/2011Crescenta Valley High School R Carpenter, S. Catalfano, R. Griffin, J. Hales TeamRelayFinals Time 1 Arcadia High School A 1:52.1028.76 1:00.40(31.64) 1:27.71 (27.31)1:52.10 (24.39) 2 Crescenta Valley High School A 2:01.6832.52 1:05.88(33.36) 1:35.28 (29.40)2:01.68 (26.40) 3 John Burroughs High School A 2:06.1435.58 1:09.20(33.62) 1:40.62 (31.42)2:06.14 (25.52) 4 Hoover High School A 2:08.5634.20 1:09.97(35.77) 1:38.61 (28.64)2:08.56 (29.95) 5 Glendale High School A 2:27.1535.40 1:19.71(44.31) 1:54.03 (34.32)2:27.15 (33.12) 6 Pasadena High School A 2:33.2046.66 1:22.85(36.19) 1:57.07 (34.22)2:33.20 (36.13) –­Crescenta Valley High School B x2:10.0033.31 1:05.62(32.31) 1:39.96 (34.34)2:10.00 (30.04) –­John Burroughs High School B x2:21.0639.80 1:16.02(36.22) 1:51.99 (35.97)2:21.06 (29.07) –­Glendale High School B DQ

Early take-off swimmer #2

42.42 1:20.21

(37.79) 1:59.49 (39.28)DQ (31.69) –­Burbank High School A DQ

Early take-off swimmer #2

38.17 1:11.75

(33.58) 1:42.64 (30.89)DQ (26.53)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:49.56 ! 5/4/2016 Crescenta Valley High School CV

Y Kim, H MacDougall, T Coker, S Kohn

Team Relay Finals Time

1 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:54.79

28.70 1:02.54 (33.84) 1:29.33 (26.79) 1:54.79 (25.46)

2 Arcadia High School A 1:56.67

28.95 1:01.84 (32.89) 1:30.29 (28.45) 1:56.67 (26.38)

3 Pasadena High School A 2:04.98

34.22 1:11.38 (37.16) 1:39.13 (27.75) 2:04.98 (25.85)

4 John Burroughs High School A 2:05.21

34.28 1:11.24 (36.96) 1:37.95 (26.71) 2:05.21 (27.26)

5 Burbank High School A 2:08.21

32.35 1:08.91 (36.56) 1:40.20 (31.29) 2:08.21 (28.01)

6 Glendale High School A 2:11.31

34.21 1:11.67 (37.46) 1:43.59 (31.92) 2:11.31 (27.72)

7 Hoover High School A 2:19.80

36.24 1:15.92 (39.68) 1:49.66 (33.74) 2:19.80 (30.14)

–­ Glendale High School B x2:16.49

33.72 1:15.47 (41.75) 1:46.87 (31.40) 2:16.49 (29.62)

–­ John Burroughs High School B x2:18.13

33.50 1:12.69 (39.19) 1:45.13 (32.44) 2:18.13 (33.00)

Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:35.98 ! 5/1/2013 Crescenta Valley High School

H Thai, Y Seo, E Yi, J Ksendzov

Team Relay Finals Time

1 Arcadia High School A 1:36.55

25.58 52.48 (26.90) 1:16.44 (23.96) 1:36.55 (20.11)

2 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:39.92

24.63 52.09 (27.46) 1:16.24 (24.15) 1:39.92 (23.68)

3 Glendale High School A 1:40.97

27.00 52.75 (25.75) 1:17.30 (24.55) 1:40.97 (23.67)

4 John Burroughs High School A 1:43.35

28.05 55.80 (27.75) 1:20.24 (24.44) 1:43.35 (23.11)

5 Pasadena High School A 1:47.11

27.84 59.19 (31.35) 1:23.82 (24.63) 1:47.11 (23.29)

6 Burbank High School A 1:47.57

28.39 58.00 (29.61) 1:24.16 (26.16) 1:47.57 (23.41)

7 Hoover High School A 1:53.07

30.49 1:00.92 (30.43) 1:28.81 (27.89) 1:53.07 (24.26)

–­ Glendale High School B x1:54.94

29.72 1:03.69 (33.97) 1:31.34 (27.65) 1:54.94 (23.60)

–­ John Burroughs High School B x2:00.87

30.42 1:07.71 (37.29) 1:36.08 (28.37) 2:00.87 (24.79)

Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 2:10.96 ! 5/5/2011 Natalie Krebsbach CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Hartounian, Jani 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:16.06 2:15.57

30.67 1:04.35 (33.68) 1:39.74 (35.39) 2:15.57 (35.83)

2 Benitez, Emma 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.32 2:19.80

31.66 1:06.20 (34.54) 1:42.60 (36.40) 2:19.80 (37.20)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 5 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

3 Ranek, Audrey 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:26.43 2:28.83

32.79 1:10.48 (37.69) 2:28.83 (1:18.35)

4 Nie, Brandelyn 9 Arcadia High School 2:31.31 2:31.98

33.76 1:12.41 (38.65) 1:52.64 (40.23) 2:31.98 (39.34)

5 Wagener, Babette John Burroughs High School 2:31.25 2:32.47

33.59 1:12.17 (38.58) 1:52.99 (40.82) 2:32.47 (39.48)

6 Tong, Emeree 9 Arcadia High School 2:30.71 2:32.72

35.48 1:14.54 (39.06) 1:54.37 (39.83) 2:32.72 (38.35)

7 Avedissian, Krista Crescenta Valley High School 2:32.76 2:32.90

33.49 1:11.53 (38.04) 1:52.45 (40.92) 2:32.90 (40.45)

8 De La Cruz-Garcia, Melissa SO Burbank High School 2:33.86 2:37.91

33.83 1:11.52 (37.69) 1:53.55 (42.03) 2:37.91 (44.36)

Consolation Final

9 Santoyo, Danielle 11 Arcadia High School 2:45.66 2:39.81

36.19 1:16.59 (40.40) 1:59.67 (43.08) 2:39.81 (40.14)

10 Hartounian, Nicole John Burroughs High School 2:47.72 2:41.68

36.36 1:16.66 (40.30) 1:59.78 (43.12) 2:41.68 (41.90)

11 Nazari, Sharlene SO Burbank High School 2:51.92 2:42.23

35.56 1:17.17 (41.61) 2:01.16 (43.99) 2:42.23 (41.07)

12 Benson, Carolyn FR Burbank High School 2:46.61 2:45.33

36.12 1:17.81 (41.69) 2:02.21 (44.40) 2:45.33 (43.12)

13 Beserra, Trinity 10 Pasadena High School 2:47.55 2:46.08

37.17 1:18.31 (41.14) 2:01.98 (43.67) 2:46.08 (44.10)

14 Jian, Hannah 10 Arcadia High School 2:48.69 2:48.03

35.78 1:17.91 (42.13) 2:02.85 (44.94) 2:48.03 (45.18)

15 Mashati, Natalie Hoover High School 2:54.24 2:54.65

39.61 1:22.92 (43.31) 2:09.68 (46.76) 2:54.65 (44.97)

16 Guadron, Maria SO Glendale High School 2:55.57 2:58.29

38.53 1:24.28 (45.75) 2:11.07 (46.79) 2:58.29 (47.22)

Preliminaries

9 Parks, Macy 9 Crescenta Valley High School 2:36.74

10 Montalvo, Itzel 10 Pasadena High School 2:36.97

16 Huang, Charlene 10 Arcadia High School 2:49.36

17 Harvey, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School 2:50.36

19 Martin, Tracy 10 Crescenta Valley High School 2:52.61

22 Kuehl, Audrey FR Glendale High School 2:56.80

23 Chavez, Jacqueline 10 Pasadena High School 2:57.77

24 Hakopian, Lidia JR Glendale High School 3:01.99

25 Monzon, Denisse Hoover High School 3:05.65

26 Rizer, Milena JR Glendale High School 3:06.13

27 Ajoonian, Melanie SO Glendale High School 3:22.96

— Melkumyan, Meri FR Glendale High School DFS

— Lozano, Sarah John Burroughs High School NS

Event 6 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:56.39 ! 5/6/2010 Robby Ruzicka CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Wong, Keith 10 Arcadia High School 2:01.38 2:00.49

25.99 55.46 (29.47) 1:27.77 (32.31) 2:00.49 (32.72)

2 Lowe, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 2:01.92 2:01.98

27.30 57.45 (30.15) 1:29.68 (32.23) 2:01.98 (32.30)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 6 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

3 Hong, Derek 10 Arcadia High School 2:07.90 2:05.00

28.03 58.77 (30.74) 1:31.61 (32.84) 2:05.00 (33.39)

4 Perez, Elisha 10 Arcadia High School 2:14.34 2:06.21

28.36 59.44 (31.08) 1:33.10 (33.66) 2:06.21 (33.11)

5 Kazaria, Levon Crescenta Valley High School 2:14.32 2:14.63

29.13 1:02.06 (32.93) 1:37.62 (35.56) 2:14.63 (37.01)

6 Chamberlain, Owen John Burroughs High School 2:18.82 2:15.71

30.55 1:05.13 (34.58) 1:40.58 (35.45) 2:15.71 (35.13)

7 Tsaturyan, Neky Hoover High School 2:19.71 2:19.02

31.42 1:06.24 (34.82) 1:43.24 (37.00) 2:19.02 (35.78)

8 Mucha, Matthew John Burroughs High School 2:22.72 2:21.53

31.87 1:07.33 (35.46) 1:45.02 (37.69) 2:21.53 (36.51)

Consolation Final

9 O’Bryan, Cole Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.89 2:19.90

31.78 1:06.88 (35.10) 1:44.00 (37.12) 2:19.90 (35.90)

10 Eldridge, Arthur John Burroughs High School 2:27.13 2:25.15

31.89 1:08.79 (36.90) 1:47.82 (39.03) 2:25.15 (37.33)

11 Babakhanian, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 2:31.14 2:25.56

32.02 2:25.84 ( ) 2:25.56 ( )

12 Nazarian, Hayk Hoover High School 2:27.59 2:31.19

33.04 1:10.55 (37.51) 2:31.19 (1:20.64)

13 Akopian, William Crescenta Valley High School 2:35.81 2:31.30

31.88 1:10.27 (38.39) 1:51.42 (41.15) 2:31.30 (39.88)

14 Mirzakhanian, Leo Hoover High School 2:39.09 2:32.76

32.63 1:12.41 (39.78) 1:53.95 (41.54) 2:32.76 (38.81)

15 Al-Nihmy, Adam JR Glendale High School 2:40.84 2:37.88

36.35 1:14.94 (38.59) 1:56.57 (41.63) 2:37.88 (41.31)

16 Benson, Christopher FR Burbank High School 2:39.76 2:44.31

38.04 1:20.55 (42.51) 2:03.10 (42.55) 2:44.31 (41.21)

Preliminaries

6 Ho, Marcus 11 Arcadia High School 2:16.73

9 Cook, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 2:21.70

19 Khosravi, Keon Hoover High School 2:42.26

20 Gulyan, Erick Hoover High School 2:43.48

21 Komjothy, Adam Crescenta Valley High School 2:44.67

22 Al-Nihmy, Rami SO Glendale High School 2:45.15

23 Al-Nihmy, Saif FR Glendale High School 3:07.27

24 Khachikyan, Allen SO Glendale High School 3:14.84

Event 7 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:51.76 ! 5/1/2013 Heather MacDougall CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Wilson, Maya John Burroughs High School 1:56.03 1:51.93

26.27 54.35 (28.08) 1:23.12 (28.77) 1:51.93 (28.81)

2 Icheva, Gabi Crescenta Valley High School 1:54.99 1:52.78

25.82 54.14 (28.32) 1:23.60 (29.46) 1:52.78 (29.18)

3 Warshaw, Lauren Hoover High School 2:00.31 1:57.86

26.90 56.10 (29.20) 1:26.48 (30.38) 1:57.86 (31.38)

4 Akopyan, Nane 9 Hoover High School 2:01.69 2:01.01

27.79 58.17 (30.38) 1:29.46 (31.29) 2:01.01 (31.55)

5 Brierty, Shannon 11 Pasadena High School 2:04.14 2:03.93

28.14 58.99 (30.85) 1:31.43 (32.44) 2:03.93 (32.50)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 7 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

6 Moguel, Kaitlyn Crescenta Valley High School 2:11.95 2:07.64

29.30 1:01.07 (31.77) 1:34.37 (33.30) 2:07.64 (33.27)

7 Fallon, Mia John Burroughs High School 2:14.39 2:11.14

30.39 1:03.48 (33.09) 1:37.66 (34.18) 2:11.14 (33.48)

8 Hale, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 2:13.79 2:11.76

29.36 1:03.01 (33.65) 1:38.38 (35.37) 2:11.76 (33.38)

Consolation Final

9 Koh, Jessica 12 Arcadia High School 2:14.40 2:10.19

28.66 1:00.69 (32.03) 1:35.21 (34.52) 2:10.19 (34.98)

10 Perkins, Tess 10 Pasadena High School 2:15.83 2:11.60

29.79 1:03.67 (33.88) 1:38.95 (35.28) 2:11.60 (32.65)

11 Tan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 2:16.91 2:12.82

30.63 1:04.73 (34.10) 1:39.72 (34.99) 2:12.82 (33.10)

12 Alvarez, Fernanda 11 Pasadena High School 2:23.88 2:20.12

32.41 1:07.53 (35.12) 1:43.97 (36.44) 2:20.12 (36.15)

13 Skrabak, Marlena John Burroughs High School 2:18.91 2:21.05

30.98 1:05.85 (34.87) 1:43.24 (37.39) 2:21.05 (37.81)

14 Cueto, Montana Crescenta Valley High School 2:23.21 2:22.24

32.06 1:07.56 (35.50) 1:45.11 (37.55) 2:22.24 (37.13)

15 Briones, Amanda SO Glendale High School 2:25.20 2:26.46

33.61 1:11.30 (37.69) 1:49.19 (37.89) 2:26.46 (37.27)

16 Doronila, Bernice FR Glendale High School 2:25.77 2:26.64

32.58 1:08.64 (36.06) 1:46.54 (37.90) 2:26.64 (40.10)

Preliminaries

17 Ho, Sally 9 Arcadia High School 2:25.87

18 Wassall, Natalie 11 Arcadia High School 2:27.18

19 Ranek, Karly Crescenta Valley High School 2:30.51

20 Nassirpour, Mondana JR Glendale High School 2:30.84

21 Dangaran, Robin John Burroughs High School 2:32.26

22 Grande, Paige Crescenta Valley High School 2:34.32

23 Beruman, Madaisha 7 John Burroughs High School 2:36.63

24 Melkonian, Dina JR Burbank High School 2:36.98

25 Granado, Viridiana JR Glendale High School 2:38.60

26 Friedman, Britni SR Burbank High School 2:45.52

27 Manukyan, Mariam 10 Hoover High School 2:46.77

28 Ishida, Lorraine SR Burbank High School 2:47.58

29 Goumrikian, Melanie 11 Hoover High School 2:57.71

30 Hosepo, Shauna SR Burbank High School 3:05.50

Event 8 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:39.55 ! 5/4/2011 Louis Wojciechowski CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Julian, Trenton SR Glendale High School 1:46.86 1:40.48

22.81 47.74 (24.93) 1:13.89 (26.15) 1:40.48 (26.59)

2 Blake, William Crescenta Valley High School 1:47.98 1:42.93

23.47 49.05 (25.58) 1:15.77 (26.72) 1:42.93 (27.16)

3 Kow, Steven 10 Arcadia High School 1:47.47 1:44.98

24.47 50.88 (26.41) 1:17.89 (27.01) 1:44.98 (27.09)

4 Juett, Colin 9 Pasadena High School 1:53.00 1:51.43

25.33 52.93 (27.60) 1:21.97 (29.04) 1:51.43 (29.46)

5 Cu, Raymond 12 Arcadia High School 1:52.47 1:51.99

26.32 54.39 (28.07) 1:23.03 (28.64) 1:51.99 (28.96)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 8 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

6 Ferris, Kierin FR Glendale High School 1:54.58 1:52.93

25.94 54.18 (28.24) 1:23.69 (29.51) 1:52.93 (29.24)

7 Paing, Steven 9 Arcadia High School 1:56.32 1:54.45

25.94 54.40 (28.46) 1:24.51 (30.11) 1:54.45 (29.94)

8 Guskayan, Haik 12 Hoover High School 1:55.59 1:57.13

25.63 54.09 (28.46) 1:25.39 (31.30) 1:57.13 (31.74)

Consolation Final

9 Langley, Joseph Crescenta Valley High School 1:57.74 1:54.00

26.41 54.65 (28.24) 1:24.16 (29.51) 1:54.00 (29.84)

10 Su, Andy 10 Arcadia High School 1:57.26 1:56.10

26.76 55.84 (29.08) 1:26.20 (30.36) 1:56.10 (29.90)

11 Armstrong, Nathan John Burroughs High School 1:58.62 1:56.52

26.67 55.91 (29.24) 1:25.69 (29.78) 1:56.52 (30.83)

12 Hesse, Bennett Crescenta Valley High School 2:00.55 1:57.51

26.68 57.13 (30.45) 1:27.38 (30.25) 1:57.51 (30.13)

13 Gove, Charlie John Burroughs High School 2:00.00 1:58.57

27.51 57.12 (29.61) 1:27.55 (30.43) 1:58.57 (31.02)

14 Sauve, Scott John Burroughs High School 2:00.01 1:59.38

27.38 57.30 (29.92) 1:28.37 (31.07) 1:59.38 (31.01)

15 Thorpe, Charlie SO Burbank High School 2:02.49 2:02.16

27.45 58.65 (31.20) 1:30.45 (31.80) 2:02.16 (31.71)

16 Diaz, Ben SR Burbank High School 2:00.34 2:02.41

27.21 58.16 (30.95) 1:30.47 (32.31) 2:02.41 (31.94)

Preliminaries

17 Milne, Ashford 12 Pasadena High School 2:02.66

18 Wang, Simon 10 Hoover High School 2:03.54

19 Yang, Isaac JR Burbank High School 2:04.00

20 Gault-Crabb, Nathan John Burroughs High School 2:04.72

21 Miller, Luke Crescenta Valley High School 2:05.01

22 Guttierrez, Antonio JR Glendale High School 2:06.98

23 Ryang, Eric Crescenta Valley High School 2:07.79

24 Burns, Leon John Burroughs High School 2:12.10

25 Goldsen, Brenner 12 John Burroughs High School 2:12.45

26 Han, Jae Crescenta Valley High School 2:12.57

27 Roll, Ford SO Burbank High School 2:13.54

28 Cordero, Nathan 10 Pasadena High School 2:15.26

29 Akopyan, Robert 11 Hoover High School 2:18.96

30 Juett, Blake 12 Pasadena High School 2:22.90

31 Avartzarian, Sevada 11 Hoover High School 2:24.95

–­ Thonginpong, Kevin SR Glendale High School DQ

Event 9 Girls 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:09.97 ! 5/2/2012 Lynley Fernandez CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Ziccardi, Hanna 9 Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.41 1:09.03!

31.94 1:09.03 (37.09)

2 Seidfathi, Hanna 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:11.80 1:10.78

31.48 1:10.78 (39.30)

3 Kawachi, Lexie 9 Crescenta Valley High School 1:12.00 1:13.33

33.85 1:13.33 (39.48)

4 Wang, Elizabeth 11 Arcadia High School 1:15.61 1:15.67

34.40 1:15.67 (41.27)

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK's MEET MANAGER 6.0 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Championship Final … (Event 9 Girls 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 5 Ng, Kaitlyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:17.19 1:16.04 35.36 1:16.04 (40.68) 6 Villareal, Jemina 10 Pasadena High School 1:16.69 1:16.41 35.04 1:16.41 (41.37) 7 Jun, Natalia 10 Arcadia High School 1:18.60 1:18.18 38.12 1:18.18 (40.06) 8 Tam, Kali 9 Arcadia High School 1:19.44 1:19.33 38.44 1:19.33 (40.89) Consolation Final 9 Bijasa, Jaelynn 9 John Burroughs High School 1:19.86 1:17.39 34.33 1:17.39 (43.06) 10 Lee, Katrina 9 Arcadia High School 1:20.62 1:19.41 36.66 1:19.41 (42.75) 11 Moradi, Melody FR Burbank High School 1:24.17 1:22.13 37.31 1:22.13 (44.82) 12 Oporta, Isabel John Burroughs High School 1:22.70 1:22.95 39.80 1:22.95 (43.15) 13 Griffith, Abby FR Burbank High School 1:26.07 1:24.84 38.72 1:24.84 (46.12) 14 Thomas, Mallory John Burroughs High School 1:27.15 1:27.14 39.92 1:27.14 (47.22) 15 Chavez, Angie FR Burbank High School 1:29.97 1:28.00 40.02 1:28.00 (47.98) 16 Asateryan, Milena JR Glendale High School 1:32.18 1:30.93 39.92 1:30.93 (51.01) Preliminaries 7 Duarte, Taylor 11 Crescenta Valley High School 1:18.23 14 Panozo, Camila John Burroughs High School 1:25.21 19 Landaverde, Alessandra Hoover High School 1:34.68 20 Tom, Elisha 9 Arcadia High School 1:38.07 21 Vargas, Julissa FR Glendale High School 1:38.67 22 Nunez, Sofia SO Glendale High School 1:38.77 23 Khatchadourian, Stephanie 11 Pasadena High School 1:41.40 24 Kennedy, Samantha Hoover High School 1:41.72 25 Mirzakhanian, Liya Hoover High School 1:44.27 26 Tatosian, Siona Hoover High School 1:49.12 –­Obrigon, Danielle Muir High School DQ Event 10 Boys 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 1:00.60 ! 5/6/2010 Jason Suh CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Kyi, Allen 10 Arcadia High School 1:04.38 1:03.75 29.43 1:03.75 (34.32) 2 Bagramian, Vahagn Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.72 1:04.33 31.31 1:04.33 (33.02) 3 Harnanto, Enoch 12 Arcadia High School 1:05.49 1:05.39 30.05 1:05.39 (35.34) 4 Lim, Ricky 10 Arcadia High School 1:06.33 1:06.26 31.03 1:06.26 (35.23) 5 Lee, Adrian 11 Arcadia High School 1:06.38 1:06.79 30.55 1:06.79 (36.24)

Championship Final … (Event 10 Boys 100 Yard IM Junior Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 6 Taratchila, Timoty John Burroughs High School 1:08.44 1:08.22 31.77 1:08.22 (36.45) 7 Margaryan, Henry FR Burbank High School 1:09.75 1:10.67 31.01 1:10.67 (39.66) 8 Avanessian, Arggin Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.91 1:11.44 31.23 1:11.44 (40.21) Consolation Final 9 Yaguchi, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.93 1:08.88 33.01 1:08.88 (35.87) 10 Kazaria, Levon Crescenta Valley High School 1:10.16 1:10.23 32.19 1:10.23 (38.04) 11 Loney, Ryan JR Burbank High School 1:10.90 1:11.19 32.71 1:11.19 (38.48) 12 Gallardo, Angel JR Burbank High School 1:14.73 1:12.06 33.88 1:12.06 (38.18) 13 Kadzhikyan, Arthur SO Burbank High School 1:13.25 1:13.82 33.29 1:13.82 (40.53) 14 Issakhanian, Shirak Hoover High School 1:14.46 1:14.70 33.90 1:14.70 (40.80) 15 Ranchpar, Daniel Hoover High School 1:16.17 1:15.59 36.39 1:15.59 (39.20) 16 Vertanus, Emmanuel SO Glendale High School 1:17.19 1:17.23 36.37 1:17.23 (40.86) Preliminaries 7 Navarro, Victtorio 10 Arcadia High School 1:09.01 8 Liu, Edison 11 Arcadia High School 1:09.73 14 De Souza, Rodrigo John Burroughs High School 1:11.02 20 Haghnazarian, Patrick Hoover High School 1:18.48 21 Mouradian, Michael Hoover High School 1:23.10 *22 Khayoyan, Samuel Hoover High School 1:24.23 *22 AbiSaab, Nedy Crescenta Valley High School 1:24.23 24 Panikyan, Andranik FR Glendale High School 1:25.85 25 Gevorgyan, Frunzik SO Glendale High School 1:29.07 26 Al-Nihmy, Adam JR Glendale High School 1:29.51 —Londe, Sam FR Burbank High School DQ —Chaglasian, Levon FR Glendale High School DQ Event 11 Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity Pacific Leag: 2:02.84 ! 5/6/2010 Yumi So CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Park, Kimmy Crescenta Valley High School 2:17.69 2:13.40 28.14 1:01.27 (33.13) 1:42.30 (41.03) 2:13.40 (31.10) 2 Tse, Janelle 12 Arcadia High School 2:21.88 2:20.08 29.91 1:06.54 (36.63) 1:46.95 (40.41) 2:20.08 (33.13) 3 Shirvanian, Erika Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.46 2:24.31 30.14 1:07.26 (37.12) 1:48.69 (41.43) 2:24.31 (35.62) 4 Shirvanian, Emily Crescenta Valley High School 2:28.80 2:27.93 31.94 1:10.39 (38.45) 1:53.51 (43.12) 2:27.93 (34.42) 5 Veerman, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School 2:32.84 2:29.69 30.86 1:10.58 (39.72) 1:56.59 (46.01) 2:29.69 (33.10) 6 Baek, Grace Crescenta Valley High School 2:30.89 2:30.17 32.97 1:10.21 (37.24) 1:56.05 (45.84) 2:30.17 (34.12)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 11 Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

7 Cimino, Sophia 12 Pasadena High School 2:40.33 2:41.92

33.97 1:14.44 (40.47) 2:02.99 (48.55) 2:41.92 (38.93)

8 Mueller, Emma SO Glendale High School 2:42.13 2:43.94

34.39 1:14.62 (40.23) 2:04.07 (49.45) 2:43.94 (39.87)

Consolation Final

9 Lam, Kelsey 10 Arcadia High School 2:43.24 2:41.56

34.05 1:17.40 (43.35) 2:03.18 (45.78) 2:41.56 (38.38)

10 Trajano, Leigh-Ann 10 Arcadia High School 2:43.44 2:41.79

32.40 1:12.78 (40.38) 2:03.12 (50.34) 2:41.79 (38.67)

11 Melkonian, Tina JR Burbank High School 2:45.29 2:45.38

37.49 1:22.35 (44.86) 2:08.49 (46.14) 2:45.38 (36.89)

12 Avalos, Naphtali SR Burbank High School 2:43.77 2:45.62

33.59 1:16.93 (43.34) 2:06.54 (49.61) 2:45.62 (39.08)

13 Kogan, Annette John Burroughs High School 2:47.05 2:46.38

37.92 1:22.72 (44.80) 2:08.79 (46.07) 2:46.38 (37.59)

14 Coad, Erin 10 Pasadena High School 2:46.68 2:46.70

36.05 1:18.76 (42.71) 2:08.99 (50.23) 2:46.70 (37.71)

15 Doronila, Bernice FR Glendale High School 2:46.78 2:47.69

36.23 1:18.15 (41.92) 2:09.22 (51.07) 2:47.69 (38.47)

16 Winsky, Sara 11 Pasadena High School 2:48.52 2:47.78

37.95 1:21.70 (43.75) 2:10.73 (49.03) 2:47.78 (37.05)

Preliminaries

Preliminaries 7 Maritnez, Mary Jane Crescenta Valley High School 9 Weiss, Naomi Crescenta Valley High School 19 Astengo, Angelica 10 Hoover High School –­Ortiz, Scarleth JR Burbank High School Event 12 Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity Pacific Leag: 1:51.29 ! 5/1/2013 Harrison Thai Name Yr School 2:39.21 2:41.35 2:59.25 DQ CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Wang, Ryan 12 Arcadia High School 2:01.19 1:56.06 25.06 55.27 (30.21) 1:27.73 (32.46) 1:56.06 (28.33) 2 Akopen, Vahe Hoover High School 2:04.44 1:58.84 25.32 55.64 (30.32) 1:30.85 (35.21) 1:58.84 (27.99) 3 Lim, Adrian 12 Arcadia High School 2:02.19 2:00.32 25.38 56.09 (30.71) 1:31.69 (35.60) 2:00.32 (28.63) 4 Yarcan, Andre Crescenta Valley High School 2:01.21 2:01.88 25.95 58.73 (32.78) 1:32.46 (33.73) 2:01.88 (29.42) 5 Sheen, Justin Crescenta Valley High School 2:03.40 2:03.09 26.01 58.46 (32.45) 1:32.21 (33.75) 2:03.09 (30.88) 6 Yeh, Jonathan 11 Arcadia High School 2:07.77 2:05.58 27.14 59.67 (32.53) 1:34.83 (35.16) 2:05.58 (30.75) 7 Chan, Nick Arcadia High School 2:06.57 2:07.84 27.76 1:00.89 (33.13) 1:37.37 (36.48) 2:07.84 (30.47) 8 Hartoonian, Nick Crescenta Valley High School 2:07.38 2:08.50 27.86 59.21 (31.35) 1:37.46 (38.25) 2:08.50 (31.04) Consolation Final 9 Ovsepyan, Anthony JR Glendale High School 2:09.16 2:05.80 26.13 57.70 (31.57) 1:36.21 (38.51) 2:05.80 (29.59) 10 Suh, Yu Young Crescenta Valley High School 2:10.29 2:09.59 27.71 1:00.94 (33.23) 1:37.61 (36.67) 2:09.59 (31.98)

Consolation Final … (Event 12 Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 11 Gavurmadzhyan, Ashot SO Burbank High School 2:11.50 2:11.07 26.30 58.63 (32.33) 1:37.26 (38.63) 2:11.07 (33.81) 12 Munsell, Nate 12 Pasadena High School 2:21.02 2:17.12 27.80 1:04.37 (36.57) 1:45.78 (41.41) 2:17.12 (31.34) 13 Graham, Liam SR Glendale High School 2:19.73 2:17.23 29.36 1:04.00 (34.64) 1:45.67 (41.67) 2:17.23 (31.56) 14 Min, Brent SR Burbank High School 2:18.65 2:17.24 28.52 1:04.86 (36.34) 1:45.00 (40.14) 2:17.24 (32.24) 15 Anderson, Paxton 12 John Burroughs High School 2:25.00 2:23.18 28.96 1:07.73 (38.77) 1:50.78 (43.05) 2:23.18 (32.40) — Marinero, Daniel John Burroughs High School 2:27.24 DQ Butterfly kick – breast 29.95 1:05.94 (35.99) 1:53.38 (47.44) DQ (31.27)

Preliminaries

14 Huang, Joshua 9 Arcadia High School 2:20.72

16 Lahlou, Ghali Crescenta Valley High School 2:22.48

19 Davoodian, Edgar 10 Hoover High School 2:29.05

20 Choe, Alden SO Burbank High School 2:34.42

21 Salgado, Ivan 11 Pasadena High School 2:44.75

22 Rubio, Joshua 11 Pasadena High School 2:46.93

–­ Andrei, Dorian SO Burbank High School DQ

Event 13 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 26.73 ! 5/5/2011 Name Jesse Gabor

Yr School CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Hawes, Vienna 2 Nathan, Emanuella 3 Jiang, Emily 4 Kamm, Lily 5 Ruano, Sabrina 6 Kosco, Lauren 7 Tam, Kali 8 Maldonado, Libby 9 Crescenta Valley High School John Burroughs High School 12 Arcadia High School FR Burbank High School John Burroughs High School 9 Crescenta Valley High School 9 Arcadia High School 10 Pasadena High School 28.40

28.92

29.27

29.87

30.55

30.03

29.4130.50 28.23

28.27

29.38

29.76

29.91

30.05

30.08

30.48 Consolation Final 9 Obrigon, Danielle Muir High School 30.90 28.81 10 Chien, Cecilia 10 Arcadia High School 31.00 30.48 11 Wang, Sophia 13 Crescenta Valley High School 31.25 30.52 12 De La Cruz-Garcia, Melissa SO Burbank High School 31.32 30.89 13 Tomasek, Grace B FR Burbank High School 31.66 30.90 14 Meneses, Brianna John Burroughs High School 31.46 31.52 15 Lingad, Madeline John Burroughs High School 31.72 31.57 16 Santoyo, Danielle 11 Arcadia High School 32.20 33.04 Preliminaries 17 Medvedeva, Alice 10 Crescenta Valley High School 32.23 18 Jennings, Ella John Burroughs High School 32.52 19 Feng, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 33.05 20 Renfroe, Sheridan SO Burbank High School 33.26 21 Mejia, Leslie 9 Pasadena High School 33.42 22 Nazari, Sharlene SO Burbank High School 33.77 23 Hunsaker, Brooklyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School 33.85 24 Abnos, Serly Hoover High School 33.90

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 13 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

25 Serenco, Ecaterina JR Burbank High School 34.17

26 Mirzoyan, Diana Hoover High School 34.37

27 Garcia, Gabby SO Glendale High School 34.70

28 Navarro, Briza FR Glendale High School 35.15

29 Shah, Riya John Burroughs High School 36.62

30 Cox, Madeline FR Glendale High School 37.26

31 Kaser, Claire SO Glendale High School 37.39

32 Wen, Katie 9 Arcadia High School 37.70

33 Guerrez, Evilyn Muir High School 38.48

34 Buzi, Alexandra 9 Pasadena High School 38.56

35 Ter-Barsegyan, Liliya JR Glendale High School 38.75

36 Sarkissian, Annie Hoover High School 38.82

37 Stephan, Sarah 9 Crescenta Valley High School 39.37

38 Morris, Jasmine Muir High School 41.11

39 Yau, Sierra Muir High School 41.23

40 Ghazarian, Nareh Hoover High School 42.09

41 Mirzakhanian, Pereni Hoover High School 43.00

42 Gyodakyan, Carol SO Glendale High School 43.24

43 Matous, Serin Hoover High School 50.23

44 Ruiz, Rachel Muir High School 51.59

45 Applebaum, Lauren FR Burbank High School 56.71

–­ Navarro, Desere FR Burbank High School NS

Event 14 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 23.55 ! 5/7/2014 Ian Arlington BHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Lowe, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 25.04 24.36

2 Woo, Kyle 11 Arcadia High School 25.40 25.12

3 Hua, Baron 11 Arcadia High School 25.13 25.23

4 De Fabry, John Paul John Burroughs High School 25.78 25.55

5 Ong, Joshua 10 Arcadia High School 25.65 25.75

6 Fournier, Trevor John Burroughs High School 26.15 26.03

7 Akopyan, Arthur Crescenta Valley High School 26.18 26.43

— Artsvelian, Hakop Crescenta Valley High School 25.85 NS

Consolation Final

9 Londe, Sam FR Burbank High School 27.33 26.70

10 Alvarez, Avin A FR Burbank High School 26.53 26.71

11 Meza, Aaron John Burroughs High School 27.38 27.12

12 Keane, Sean John Burroughs High School 27.63 27.41

13 Glover, Nick SO Burbank High School 27.61 27.45

14 Choi, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 27.70 28.61

15 Solorzano, Daniel 11 Pasadena High School 28.79 28.77

16 Begijani, Eric Hoover High School 28.12 29.16

Preliminaries

7 Tran, Andrew 9 Arcadia High School 26.14

11 Kelkelian, Serop 10 Arcadia High School 27.18

17 Ward, Aaron John Burroughs High School 27.75

18 Rosales, David John Burroughs High School 27.95

21 Ziccardi, Anthony Hoover High School 28.98

22 Shrestha, Videsh FR Burbank High School 29.50

23 Ezadpanah, Joseph JR Glendale High School 29.90

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 14 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

24 Ghiya, Ash Crescenta Valley High School 29.96

25 George, Ronald FR Glendale High School 30.10

26 Saloman, Cooper Muir High School 30.49

27 Abrams, Romone Muir High School 31.20

28 Gasparyan, Alex SO Glendale High School 31.34

29 Khosravi, Keon Hoover High School 32.69

30 Gallagher, George 11 Pasadena High School 33.95

31 Luna, Max FR Glendale High School 34.49

32 Scaff, Nate Crescenta Valley High School 34.57

33 Setaghayan, Adrian FR Burbank High School 34.68

34 Mendez, James Muir High School 34.71

35 Akopyan, Edmond SO Glendale High School 35.38

36 Harautonian, Alec 9 Pasadena High School 37.24

37 Kim, Brandon Crescenta Valley High School 40.28

38 Panosian, Pierre Hoover High School 43.09

— Zamanyan, Eric SO Glendale High School NS

— Melikyan, Alan Hoover High School NS

Event 15 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 23.91 Name ! 1992 Lonna Stacey Yr School AHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Garas, Alex Crescenta Valley High School 25.75 25.30 2 Huang, Cindy 12 Arcadia High School 26.38 25.35 3 Higuchi, Miya Crescenta Valley High School 26.29 25.47 4 Liu, Melissa 10 Arcadia High School 26.12 26.04 5 Abelian, Andrea Crescenta Valley High School 26.09 26.18 6 Menke, Samantha Crescenta Valley High School 27.12 27.16 7 Morlock, Michelle SO Burbank High School 27.45 27.19 8 Yengibaryan, Lusin 9 Hoover High School 28.06 27.93 Consolation Final 9 Perez, Angelica JR Burbank High School 28.46 28.30 10 Wang, Jessalyn 10 Arcadia High School 28.33 28.35 11 Briones, Amanda SO Glendale High School 28.80 28.58 12 Agharsaryan, Sona 12 Hoover High School 29.50 28.69 13 Bethel, Simone FR Burbank High School 28.93 28.86 14 Marsh, Lily John Burroughs High School 28.42 28.94 15 Cho, Clara SO Glendale High School 29.34 29.04 16 Fritz, Jamie FR Glendale High School 29.71 29.69 Preliminaries 14 Hall, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 28.98 18 Bethel, Geneva FR Burbank High School 30.08 19 Ter-Mkrtanyan, Anna JR Glendale High School 30.23 20 Harvey, Haley 11 Arcadia High School 30.38 21 Novo, Elisa 11 Pasadena High School 30.71 22 Batres, Ellie JR Glendale High School 30.82 23 Perkins, Hope 12 Pasadena High School 30.88 24 Dangaran, Robin John Burroughs High School 31.17 25 Saroyan, Viktorya John Burroughs High School 31.24 26 Harkness, Stephanie JR Burbank High School 31.54 27 Schamber, Allison John Burroughs High School 32.14 28 Kalantaryan, Arnella SR Burbank High School 32.82

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 15 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

29 Brenard, Calypso 11 Pasadena High School 33.21

30 Argumedo, Kim John Burroughs High School 33.28

31 Ramos, Jordan 9 Hoover High School 33.79

32 Tribble, Mckenna 9 Hoover High School 33.93

33 Liceaga, Vanessa John Burroughs High School 34.36

34 Akoypyan, Inga 10 Hoover High School 34.45

35 Garces, Samantha SO Glendale High School 34.76

36 Hosepo, Shauna SR Burbank High School 38.66

–­ Li, Miranda Crescenta Valley High School DFS

Event 16 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 20.76 ! 5/6/2015 Tenny Chong Arcadia

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Chong, Tenny 2 Miller, Justin 3 Tran, Edwin 4 Salandi, Jonathan 5 Bassi, Marcelo 6 Lee, Tom (Hyunho) 7 Baelly, Drew 8 Hesse, Bennett 12 Arcadia High School SR Burbank High School 12 Arcadia High School 12 Hoover High School 12 Hoover High School Crescenta Valley High School John Burroughs High School Crescenta Valley High School 22.65

23.15

22.87

24.14

23.68

23.45

23.7023.76 20.76!

22.33

22.94

23.08

23.22

23.25

23.31

23.56 Consolation Final 9 Sukiasyan, Aren 12 Hoover High School 24.24 23.62 10 Lam, Jordan 10 Arcadia High School 24.22 23.96 11 Ashkharian, David 10 Hoover High School 24.28 23.99 12 Avanessian, Sevada Crescenta Valley High School 24.14 24.11 13 McNevin, Kurtis Crescenta Valley High School 24.27 24.21 14 Do, Ben SO Glendale High School 24.86 24.58 15 Marshall, Brent 12 Pasadena High School 24.57 24.84 16 Rosen, Dillon SR Burbank High School 24.69 24.88 Preliminaries 14 Wyss, Bodoe Crescenta Valley High School 24.33 15 Mitchell, Nick Crescenta Valley High School 24.40 19 Truong, Hanson 11 Arcadia High School 25.01 20 Yang, Isaac JR Burbank High School 25.70 21 Porras Harth, Eden 10 Pasadena High School 25.75 22 Lopez, Miles John Burroughs High School 25.78 23 Bautista, Marlo SR Glendale High School 26.07 24 Honarchian, Armando 10 Hoover High School 26.14 25 Gharibyan, Vachik JR Glendale High School 27.50 26 Zekowski, Max John Burroughs High School 27.74 27 Pashaian, Hike SO Glendale High School 28.26 —Jauregui, Blake 11 Arcadia High School DFS —Thonginpong, Kevin SR Glendale High School DFS —Austin, Ryan SR Burbank High School NS —Gukasyan, Levon 12 Hoover High School NS —Georgizian, Michael SO Glendale High School NS

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 17 Girls 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 31.66 ! 5/7/2014 Caroline Bearden Name Yr School CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Ziccardi, Hanna 9 Crescenta Valley High School 2 Seidfathi, Hanna 10 Crescenta Valley High School 3 Tjhin, Pauline 12 Arcadia High School 4 Ng, Kaitlyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School 5 Hunsaker, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 6 Rosado, Isabel John Burroughs High School 7 Abbott, Audrey 10 Arcadia High School 8 Bijasa, Jaelynn 9 John Burroughs High School 30.72

31.54

31.79

33.22

32.52

34.37

33.2834.56 30.64!

31.29!

31.64!

32.32

32.60

33.43

33.64

34.28 Consolation Final 9 Villareal, Jemina 10 Pasadena High School 35.26 35.56 10 Huang, Charlene 10 Arcadia High School 36.79 36.40 11 Chien, Cecilia 10 Arcadia High School 36.75 37.53 12 Wells, Erandy Pasadena High School 39.68 38.54 13 Danesh, Ava FR Burbank High School 38.37 39.69 14 Mirzakhani, Vana JR Burbank High School 41.47 40.14 15 Rushing, Reace JR Burbank High School 41.05 40.50 16 Chavez, Angie FR Burbank High School 42.53 40.97 Preliminaries 10 Panozo, Camila John Burroughs High School 36.41 13 Jian, Hannah 10 Arcadia High School 37.66 17 Parks, Macy 9 Crescenta Valley High School 41.17 20 Nalbandian, Lori 10 Pasadena High School 43.26 21 Guadron, Maria SO Glendale High School 43.96 22 Rizer, Milena JR Glendale High School 44.01 23 Hakopian, Lidia JR Glendale High School 45.31 24 Landaverde, Alessandra Hoover High School 45.51 25 Kaser, Claire SO Glendale High School 45.98 26 Kennedy, Samantha Hoover High School 47.11 27 Voskanian, Brenda FR Burbank High School 48.59 28 Tatosian, Siona Hoover High School 52.73 —Mashati, Natalie Hoover High School DQ —Harvey, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School DQ —Karapetyan, Melanie Hoover High School NS —Yang, Lydia 10 Crescenta Valley High School NS Event 18 Boys 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 26.42 ! 5/4/2011 Parker Griffin CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Cook, Christian 9 Arcadia High School 28.17 27.83 2 Kyi, Allen 10 Arcadia High School 28.02 27.90 3 Ong, Joshua 10 Arcadia High School 28.03 27.98 4 Pruett, Henry Hoover High School 28.77 28.46 5 Akopyan, Arthur Crescenta Valley High School 30.24 29.40 6 Oo, Daniel 9 Arcadia High School 29.77 29.69 7 Magdaleno, Nathan John Burroughs High School 32.01 31.10 –­De Souza, Rodrigo John Burroughs High School 30.88 NS Consolation Final 9 Kadzhikyan, Arthur SO Burbank High School 32.09 30.91

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 18 Boys 50 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

10 Vertanus, Emmanuel SO Glendale High School 33.43 32.27

11 Haghnazarian, Patrick Hoover High School 33.91 32.77

12 Sanchez, Josh John Burroughs High School 34.83 33.20

13 Gulyan, Erick Hoover High School 33.36 33.35

14 Solorzano, Daniel 11 Pasadena High School 35.23 33.57

15 Saw, Chansen Crescenta Valley High School 35.81 34.50

16 Pugh, Spencer Hoover High School 35.86 36.99

Preliminaries

6 Lee, Adrian 11 Arcadia High School 29.78

8 Woo, Kyle 11 Arcadia High School 30.31

19 Schmidt, Kyle Crescenta Valley High School 35.97

20 Ezadpanah, Joseph JR Glendale High School 36.07

21 Khachadourian, Emmanuel FR Burbank High School 37.02

22 Akopyan, David Crescenta Valley High School 50.19

Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity

Pacific Leag: 55.29 ! 4/30/2008 Yumi So CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Icheva, Gabi Crescenta Valley High School 59.52 57.90

27.24 57.90 (30.66)

2 Higuchi, Miya Crescenta Valley High School 1:01.95 58.93

27.67 58.93 (31.26)

3 Lepasant, Isabelle 12 Pasadena High School 59.03 59.09

28.03 59.09 (31.06)

4 Gonzalez, Genevieve Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.46 1:03.12

29.21 1:03.12 (33.91)

5 Yi, Maddie Crescenta Valley High School 1:07.15 1:05.48

30.86 1:05.48 (34.62)

6 Veerman, Samantha 9 Arcadia High School 1:04.82 1:06.48

13.62 1:06.48 (52.86)

7 Koh, Jessica 12 Arcadia High School 1:07.20 1:07.12

31.13 1:07.12 (35.99)

8 Ah-Quah, Chelsea 10 Arcadia High School 1:07.93 1:08.21

31.08 1:08.21 (37.13)

Consolation Final

9 Udall, Emily SO Burbank High School 1:09.74 1:07.70

31.74 1:07.70 (35.96)

10 Wang, Jessalyn 10 Arcadia High School 1:09.95 1:08.17

31.07 1:08.17 (37.10)

11 Lo, Kaylin SO Glendale High School 1:12.21 1:11.05

33.43 1:11.05 (37.62)

12 Santana, Sarah 9 Pasadena High School 1:13.74 1:13.34

33.31 1:13.34 (40.03)

13 Avalos, Naphtali SR Burbank High School 1:13.31 1:14.85

34.23 1:14.85 (40.62)

14 Cimino, Sophia 12 Pasadena High School 1:17.67 1:16.89

35.74 1:16.89 (41.15)

15 Aghasaryan, Tatev 9 Hoover High School 1:24.23 1:20.61

35.16 1:20.61 (45.45)

16 Winsky, Sara 11 Pasadena High School 1:23.15 1:21.80

37.10 1:21.80 (44.70)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Preliminaries

14 Lee, Helen Crescenta Valley High School 15 Weiss, Naomi Crescenta Valley High School 19 Artooni, Mineh SO Glendale High School Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity Pacific Leag: 49.90 ! 5/2/2013 Young Tae Seo Name Yr School 1:14.53 1:17.25 1:29.66 CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Julian, Trenton SR Glendale High School 52.41 49.08! 23.61 49.08 (25.47) 2 Rostomyan, Roman SR Burbank High School 52.45 51.57 23.98 51.57 (27.59) 3 Abaoag, Reigh John Burroughs High School 53.17 53.20 24.88 53.20 (28.32) 4 Lim, Adrian 12 Arcadia High School 55.98 53.48 25.08 53.48 (28.40) *5 Kow, Steven 10 Arcadia High School 54.64 54.45 25.22 54.45 (29.23) *5 Gavurmadzhyan, Ashot SO Burbank High School 56.06 54.45 25.56 54.45 (28.89) 7 Duran, Derick John Burroughs High School 56.27 55.17 24.98 55.17 (30.19) 8 Ferris, Kierin FR Glendale High School 56.26 55.24 25.90 55.24 (29.34) Consolation Final 9 Ovsepyan, Anthony JR Glendale High School 56.27 54.77 25.66 54.77 (29.11) 10 Lee, Tom (Hyunho) Crescenta Valley High School 56.44 55.52 25.75 55.52 (29.77) 11 Wee, Daron Crescenta Valley High School 57.13 56.10 26.15 56.10 (29.95) 12 Corpuz, Jordan 10 Hoover High School 58.23 56.93 27.09 56.93 (29.84) 13 Inguanzo, Roman 10 Pasadena High School 56.81 57.20 25.58 57.20 (31.62) 14 Langley, Joseph Crescenta Valley High School 58.50 57.75 26.77 57.75 (30.98) 15 Dysthe, Davis 20 John Burroughs High School 59.13 59.20 27.56 59.20 (31.64) 16 Suzuki, Takumi Crescenta Valley High School 1:00.19 1:00.57 27.99 1:00.57 (32.58) Preliminaries 17 Bailey, Ryan 11 Arcadia High School 1:00.73 18 Munsell, Nate 12 Pasadena High School 1:02.52 19 Anderson, Paxton 12 John Burroughs High School 1:02.71 20 Truong, Hanson 11 Arcadia High School 1:03.00 21 Feldman, Ryan FR Burbank High School 1:03.20 22 Bautista, Marlo SR Glendale High School 1:05.66 23 Dieguez, Mihali 10 Pasadena High School 1:07.51 24 Choe, Alden SO Burbank High School 1:07.66 25 Karapetyan, Stephan FR Glendale High School 1:07.99 26 Churkin, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 1:10.87

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

27 Avartzarian, Sevada 11 Hoover High School 1:12.53

28 Acosta, Jeremy John Burroughs High School 1:13.90

29 Zargaryan, Armen 10 Hoover High School 1:19.14

–­ Ibrahim, Rayyan Crescenta Valley High School DQ

–­ Andrei, Dorian SO Burbank High School

Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:00.37 ! 5/5/2011 Jesse Gabor CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Hawes, Vienna 9 Crescenta Valley High School 1:03.21 1:01.59 30.17 1:01.59 (31.42) 2 Hartounian, Jani 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:02.06 1:02.06 29.60 1:02.06 (32.46) 3 Hunsaker, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.87 1:05.65 31.49 1:05.65 (34.16) 4 Jiang, Emily 12 Arcadia High School 1:07.11 1:05.86 32.78 1:05.86 (33.08) 5 Maldonado, Libby 10 Pasadena High School 1:08.62 1:08.18 32.46 1:08.18 (35.72) 6 Kamm, Lily FR Burbank High School 1:08.72 1:08.44 32.03 1:08.44 (36.41) 7 Nie, Brandelyn 9 Arcadia High School 1:07.04 1:08.51 32.73 1:08.51 (35.78) 8 Avedissian, Krista Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.31 1:10.02 33.33 1:10.02 (36.69) Consolation Final 9 Ruano, Sabrina John Burroughs High School 1:10.68 1:10.00 32.40 1:10.00 (37.60) 10 Tomasek, Grace B FR Burbank High School 1:13.23 1:11.09 33.71 1:11.09 (37.38) 11 Meneses, Brianna John Burroughs High School 1:10.25 1:11.45 33.14 1:11.45 (38.31) 12 Feng, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 1:10.71 1:11.80 33.75 1:11.80 (38.05) 13 Ha, Yumin 9 Arcadia High School 1:11.90 1:12.51 34.17 1:12.51 (38.34) 14 Thomas, Mallory John Burroughs High School 1:15.60 1:14.87 36.47 1:14.87 (38.40) 15 Renfroe, Sheridan SO Burbank High School 1:17.37 1:15.06 34.56 1:15.06 (40.50) 16 Serrano, Fatima John Burroughs High School 1:16.73 1:17.30 34.80 1:17.30 (42.50) Preliminaries 12 Montalvo, Itzel 10 Pasadena High School 1:10.92 15 Reil, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:13.76 16 Medvedeva, Alice 10 Crescenta Valley High School 1:14.92 18 Liu, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 1:15.94 21 Beberyan, Amy John Burroughs High School 1:19.80 22 Gunawan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 1:21.25 23 Gaitan, Nyah Hoover High School 1:21.35 24 Abnos, Serly Hoover High School 1:22.06 25 Chavez, Carolina SO Glendale High School 1:22.46

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

26 Higareda, Jazmin FR Glendale High School 1:23.08

27 Navarro, Briza FR Glendale High School 1:23.38

28 Mirzoyan, Diana Hoover High School 1:23.66

29 Rosas, Ashley FR Glendale High School 1:25.25

30 Kapoor, Kavika Hoover High School 1:25.94

31 Monzon, Denisse Hoover High School 1:27.48

32 Hernandez, Larissa SO Glendale High School 1:27.99

33 Buzi, Alexandra 9 Pasadena High School 1:31.07

34 Mkhitarian, Hasmik John Burroughs High School 1:33.03

35 Diaz, Melissa SO Glendale High School 1:34.31

36 Guerrez, Evilyn Muir High School 1:38.19

37 Nieto, Alondra Muir High School 1:53.83

38 Ruiz, Rachel Muir High School 2:17.42

–­ Ruiz, Rosa Muir High School DQ

Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 52.55 Name ! 5/6/2010 Rusty Blakey Yr School CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Wong, Keith 25.94 10 Arcadia High School 54.02 (28.08) 54.65 54.02 2 Hua, Baron 26.13 11 Arcadia High School 55.27 (29.14) 55.85 55.27 3 Gao, Matthew 26.26 10 Arcadia High School 55.49 (29.23) 55.94 55.49 4 Zarokian, Chris 27.19 Crescenta Valley High School 56.93 (29.74) 57.48 56.93 5 Hong, Derek 27.86 10 Arcadia High School 56.99 (29.13) 57.81 56.99 6 De Fabry, John Paul 26.54 John Burroughs High School 57.86 (31.32) 57.14 57.86 7 Alvarez, Avin A 27.73 FR Burbank High School 58.77 (31.04) 59.11 58.77 8 Fournier, Trevor 29.11 Consolation Final 9 Pruett, Henry 30.03 John Burroughs High School 1:01.76 (32.65) Hoover High School 1:01.16 (31.13) 1:00.58 1:00.74 1:01.76 1:01.16 10 Loney, Ryan 30.26 JR Burbank High School 1:01.40 (31.14) 1:01.07 1:01.40 11 Yaguchi, Daniel 29.48 Crescenta Valley High School 1:01.91 (32.43) 1:01.82 1:01.91 12 Choi, Daniel 30.03 Crescenta Valley High School 1:02.64 (32.61) 1:02.06 1:02.64 13 Ward, Aaron 30.78 John Burroughs High School 1:03.67 (32.89) 1:02.08 1:03.67 14 Meza, Aaron 30.43 John Burroughs High School 1:03.73 (33.30) 1:02.24 1:03.73 15 Margaryan, Henry 30.85 FR Burbank High School 1:04.78 (33.93) 1:05.98 1:04.78 16 Bdirek, Carlin 31.15 Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.75 (34.60) 1:05.90 1:05.75

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Preliminaries

7 Perez, Elisha 10 Arcadia High School 58.41

10 Tran, Harrison 9 Arcadia High School 1:00.60

19 Nazarian, Hayk Hoover High School 1:07.36

20 Avakian, Christopher John Burroughs High School 1:08.05

21 Akopian, William Crescenta Valley High School 1:09.68

22 Saakyan, Vahagn John Burroughs High School 1:11.28

23 Pugh, Spencer Hoover High School 1:11.67

24 Ziccardi, Anthony Hoover High School 1:12.10

25 Gasparyan, Alex SO Glendale High School 1:12.47

26 Saloman, Cooper Muir High School 1:12.52

27 Gevorgyan, Frunzik SO Glendale High School 1:14.67

28 Chaglasian, Levon FR Glendale High School 1:15.99

29 Gallagher, George 11 Pasadena High School 1:17.51

30 Al-Nihmy, Saif FR Glendale High School 1:19.69

31 Mendez, James Muir High School 1:20.08

32 Gharibian, Vedi Hoover High School 1:21.30

33 Graham, Jasper Muir High School 1:22.47

34 Akopyan, Edmond SO Glendale High School 1:26.87

35 Harautonian, Alec 9 Pasadena High School 1:27.37

— Sahakian, Shant SO Glendale High School DQ

Event 23 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 52.49 ! Name 1992 Lonna Stacey

Yr School AHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Garas, Alex 26.66 Crescenta Valley High School 55.81 (29.15) 56.38 55.81 2 Park, Kimmy 26.96 Crescenta Valley High School 55.93 (28.97) 55.93 55.93 3 Huang, Cindy 27.42 12 Arcadia High School 56.15 (28.73) 57.58 56.15 4 Brierty, Shannon 27.62 11 Pasadena High School 56.84 (29.22) 57.45 56.84 5 Li, Miranda 27.68 Crescenta Valley High School 57.47 (29.79) 57.82 57.47 6 Perkins, Tess 27.32 10 Pasadena High School 57.58 (30.26) 1:00.09 57.58 7 Abelian, Andrea 27.40 Crescenta Valley High School 59.36 (31.96) 58.47 59.36 8 Cho, Ella 29.11 Consolation Final 9 Sanchez, Bianca 29.87 10 Arcadia High School 1:01.44 (32.33) John Burroughs High School 1:01.46 (31.59) 1:00.25 1:02.33 1:01.44 1:01.46 10 Santana, Sarah 29.84 9 Pasadena High School 1:02.74 (32.90) 1:03.07 1:02.74 11 Wassall, Natalie 30.44 11 Arcadia High School 1:03.94 (33.50) 1:04.46 1:03.94 12 Agharsaryan, Sona 30.42 12 Hoover High School

1:03.95 (33.53) 1:05.12 1:03.95 13 Perez, Angelica JR Burbank High School 1:05.41 1:04.18

30.65 1:04.18 (33.53)

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 20 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Consolation Final … (Event 23 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 14 Ter-Mkrtanyan, Anna JR Glendale High School 1:07.03 1:04.83 30.43 1:04.83 (34.40) 15 Astengo, Angelica 10 Hoover High School 1:04.83 1:05.45 31.28 1:05.45 (34.17) 16 Yengibaryan, Lusin 9 Hoover High School 1:04.70 1:06.63 30.48 1:06.63 (36.15) Preliminaries 7 Menke, Samantha Crescenta Valley High School 59.89 10 Canelo, Isabelle John Burroughs High School 1:02.27 13 Sayre, Katie Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.26 20 Harvey, Haley 11 Arcadia High School 1:08.63 21 Perez, Jazmin SR Glendale High School 1:08.86 22 Wang, Emily Hoover High School 1:10.33 23 Granado, Viridiana JR Glendale High School 1:11.57 24 Mirzoyan, Anahit 10 Hoover High School 1:12.46 25 Silva, Andrea 23 John Burroughs High School 1:12.59 26 Shabazian, Arpa JR Glendale High School 1:13.68 27 Sanchez, Karla JR Glendale High School 1:14.24 28 Argumedo, Kim John Burroughs High School 1:14.62 29 Shabazian, Aleh JR Glendale High School 1:14.86 30 Voskanian, Rebecca 11 Hoover High School 1:15.19 31 Kalantaryan, Arnella SR Burbank High School 1:15.99 32 Friedman, Britni SR Burbank High School 1:18.17 33 Turner, Lauren John Burroughs High School 1:19.64 —Mendez, Angie Muir High School NS —Kolus, Haley SR Burbank High School NS Event 24 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity Pacific Leag: 47.16 ! 1999 James Jenkins CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Miller, Justin SR Burbank High School 50.45 49.72 23.78 49.72 (25.94) 2 Guskayan, Haik 12 Hoover High School 51.10 50.69 24.22 50.69 (26.47) 3 Tran, Edwin 12 Arcadia High School 52.29 51.27 24.12 51.27 (27.15) 4 Baelly, Drew John Burroughs High School 51.06 51.42 24.40 51.42 (27.02) 5 Milne, Ashford 12 Pasadena High School 51.73 51.77 24.59 51.77 (27.18) 6 Hale, Alex Crescenta Valley High School 52.47 52.62 25.01 52.62 (27.61) 7 Lee, David FR Burbank High School 52.63 53.19 25.57 53.19 (27.62) 8 Inguanzo, Roman 10 Pasadena High School 52.29 54.38 25.39 54.38 (28.99) Consolation Final 9 Bassi, Marcelo 12 Hoover High School 52.75 50.77 24.76 50.77 (26.01) 10 Avanessian, Sevada Crescenta Valley High School 54.38 53.37 25.43 53.37 (27.94)

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 21 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Consolation Final … (Event 24 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 11 Sukiasyan, Aren 12 Hoover High School 53.38 53.43 25.65 53.43 (27.78) 12 Bailey, Ryan 11 Arcadia High School 54.22 53.83 25.88 53.83 (27.95) 13 Graham, Liam SR Glendale High School 54.61 54.12 26.06 54.12 (28.06) 14 Wyss, Bodoe Crescenta Valley High School 53.41 54.16 24.98 54.16 (29.18) 15 Do, Ben SO Glendale High School 54.09 54.43 25.85 54.43 (28.58) 16 Kim, Noah Crescenta Valley High School 54.12 54.76 25.52 54.76 (29.24) Preliminaries 16 McNevin, Kurtis Crescenta Valley High School 54.51 18 Gove, Charlie John Burroughs High School 54.62 19 Mitchell, Nick Crescenta Valley High School J54.62 20 Ashkharian, David 10 Hoover High School 55.71 21 Cai, Frank 9 Arcadia High School 55.96 22 Sauve, Scott John Burroughs High School 55.97 23 Grossman, Leo SO Glendale High School 57.05 24 Rosen, Dillon SR Burbank High School 57.47 25 Marinero, Daniel John Burroughs High School 57.91 *26 Akopyan, Robert 11 Hoover High School 58.52 *26 Lopez, Miles John Burroughs High School 58.52 28 Dieguez, Mihali 10 Pasadena High School 58.67 29 Porras Harth, Eden 10 Pasadena High School 58.99 30 Pashaian, Hike SO Glendale High School 1:02.59 31 Zekowski, Max John Burroughs High School 1:02.81 32 Duvenjian, Hagop FR Glendale High School 1:07.04 —Jauregui, Blake 11 Arcadia High School DFS —Gukasyan, Levon 12 Hoover High School NS —Diaz, Ben SR Burbank High School NS —Austin, Ryan SR Burbank High School NS —Georgizian, Michael SO Glendale High School NS —Mendez, Jose Muir High School NS Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity Pacific Leag: 4:55.01 ! 5/5/2004 Sara Sun CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Wilson, Maya John Burroughs High School 5:09.37 5:04.66 27.55 57.35 (29.80) 1:27.58 (30.23) 1:58.57 (30.99) 2:29.54 (30.97) 3:00.44 (30.90) 3:31.78 (31.34) 4:02.93 (31.15) 4:34.31 (31.38) 5:04.66 (30.35) 2 Warshaw, Lauren Hoover High School 5:13.37 5:11.38 27.80 57.85 (30.05) 1:28.65 (30.80) 1:59.97 (31.32) 2:31.76 (31.79) 3:03.78 (32.02) 3:35.93 (32.15) 4:07.84 (31.91) 4:39.85 (32.01) 5:11.38 (31.53) 3 Akopyan, Nane 9 Hoover High School 5:20.18 5:20.17 28.85 1:00.62 (31.77) 1:32.62 (32.00) 2:05.27 (32.65) 2:37.98 (32.71) 3:10.50 (32.52) 3:43.00 (32.50) 4:16.08 (33.08) 4:48.63 (32.55) 5:20.17 (31.54)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Championship Final … (Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

4 Fallon, Mia John Burroughs High School 5:49.45 5:40.33 30.46 1:03.37 (32.91) 1:37.34 (33.97) 2:11.55 (34.21) 2:46.46 (34.91) 3:20.99 (34.53) 3:56.13 (35.14) 4:31.23 (35.10) 5:06.31 (35.08) 5:40.33 (34.02) 5 Moguel, Kaitlyn Crescenta Valley High School 5:51.65 5:50.14 31.28 1:05.44 (34.16) 1:40.61 (35.17) 2:16.16 (35.55) 2:52.25 (36.09) 3:28.13 (35.88) 4:04.26 (36.13) 4:40.43 (36.17) 5:16.15 (35.72) 5:50.14 (33.99) 6 Higuchi, Teagan Crescenta Valley High School 5:57.01 5:50.76 30.66 1:03.77 (33.11) 1:38.07 (34.30) 2:13.21 (35.14) 2:48.73 (35.52) 3:24.73 (36.00) 4:01.23 (36.50) 4:37.75 (36.52) 5:14.68 (36.93) 5:50.76 (36.08) 7 Hale, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 5:57.28 5:56.48 31.56 1:06.47 (34.91) 1:42.64 (36.17) 2:19.81 (37.17) 2:56.65 (36.84) 3:33.71 (37.06) 4:09.72 (36.01) 4:46.41 (36.69) 5:23.08 (36.67) 5:56.48 (33.40) 8 Khine, Sandi 9 Arcadia High School 6:09.62 6:09.17 31.03 1:05.68 (34.65) 1:42.45 (36.77) 2:19.84 (37.39) 2:57.94 (38.10) 3:36.36 (38.42) 4:15.06 (38.70) 4:53.87 (38.81) 5:32.41 (38.54) 6:09.17 (36.76) Consolation Final 9 Udall, Emily SO Burbank High School 6:13.05 5:59.86 33.59 1:08.98 (35.39) 1:45.19 (36.21) 2:21.87 (36.68) 2:59.33 (37.46) 3:36.90 (37.57) 4:14.48 (37.58) 4:51.37 (36.89) 5:26.59 (35.22) 5:59.86 (33.27) 10 Jackson-Gain, Roxy Crescenta Valley High School 6:11.32 6:05.06 31.31 1:06.60 (35.29) 1:43.33 (36.73) 2:19.76 (36.43) 2:57.03 (37.27) 3:34.42 (37.39) 4:12.45 (38.03) 4:50.28 (37.83) 5:27.33 (37.05) 6:05.06 (37.73) 11 Lo, Kaylin SO Glendale High School 6:21.66 6:10.00 34.79 1:12.54 (37.75) 1:50.49 (37.95) 2:28.67 (38.18) 3:06.16 (37.49) 3:43.50 (37.34) 4:20.71 (37.21) 4:58.19 (37.48) 5:35.29 (37.10) 6:10.00 (34.71) 12 Ah-Quah, Chelsea 10 Arcadia High School 6:29.95 6:11.65 33.08 1:09.84 (36.76) 1:47.37 (37.53) 2:24.87 (37.50) 3:02.13 (37.26) 3:40.27 (38.14) 4:18.42 (38.15) 4:56.70 (38.28) 5:35.24 (38.54) 6:11.65 (36.41) 13 Wen, Jeannie 10 Arcadia High School 6:13.44 6:15.40 33.65 1:10.47 (36.82) 1:48.65 (38.18) 2:27.45 (38.80) 3:06.33 (38.88) 3:44.67 (38.34) 4:23.14 (38.47) 5:02.14 (39.00) 5:40.06 (37.92) 6:15.40 (35.34) 14 Alvarez, Fernanda 11 Pasadena High School 6:28.04 6:18.29 34.63 1:12.14 (37.51) 1:50.32 (38.18) 2:28.72 (38.40) 3:07.58 (38.86) 3:46.46 (38.88) 4:25.44 (38.98) 5:03.92 (38.48) 5:42.49 (38.57) 6:18.29 (35.80) 15 Ho, Sally 9 Arcadia High School 6:21.52 6:18.31 32.73 1:10.38 (37.65) 1:48.64 (38.26) 2:27.33 (38.69) 3:06.50 (39.17) 3:45.00 (38.50) 4:24.29 (39.29) 5:03.39 (39.10) 5:41.98 (38.59) 6:18.31 (36.33) 16 Nassirpour, Mondana JR Glendale High School 6:52.52 6:51.76 35.26 1:14.01 (38.75) 1:55.15 (41.14) 2:38.00 (42.85) 3:21.04 (43.04) 4:04.99 (43.95) 4:48.51 (43.52) 5:32.74 (44.23) 6:13.49 (40.75) 6:51.76 (38.27)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 25 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Preliminaries

12 Cueto, Montana Crescenta Valley High School 6:19.78

15 Maritnez, Mary Jane Crescenta Valley High School 6:26.81

19 Beruman, Madaisha 7 John Burroughs High School 7:08.46

20 Lusparyan, Arpi 11 Hoover High School 7:51.03

21 Allahyarian, Preni 11 Hoover High School 8:15.83

Event 26 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity

Pacific Leag: 4:30.61 ! 5/4/2011 Young Tae Seo CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Blake, William Crescenta Valley High School 4:45.70 4:37.18

24.86 52.38 (27.52) 1:20.30 (27.92) 1:48.43 (28.13)

2:16.92 (28.49) 2:44.79 (27.87) 3:13.17 (28.38) 3:41.72 (28.55)

4:09.62 (27.90) 4:37.18 (27.56)

2 Akopen, Vahe Hoover High School 5:03.06 4:50.34

25.48 53.25 (27.77) 1:21.42 (28.17) 1:50.18 (28.76)

2:19.40 (29.22) 2:48.71 (29.31) 3:18.98 (30.27) 3:49.52 (30.54)

4:20.08 (30.56) 4:50.34 (30.26)

3 Rostomyan, Roman SR Burbank High School 4:59.34 4:53.90

25.26 53.71 (28.45) 1:22.89 (29.18) 1:52.29 (29.40)

2:21.91 (29.62) 2:51.95 (30.04) 3:22.36 (30.41) 3:53.19 (30.83)

4:23.88 (30.69) 4:53.90 (30.02)

*4 Komjathy, David Crescenta Valley High School 5:02.56 4:59.73

26.94 56.43 (29.49) 1:26.86 (30.43) 1:57.29 (30.43)

2:27.84 (30.55) 2:58.94 (31.10) 3:30.00 (31.06) 4:00.87 (30.87)

4:31.48 (30.61) 4:59.73 (28.25)

*4 Yeh, Jonathan 11 Arcadia High School 5:09.55 4:59.73

27.43 57.77 (30.34) 1:28.74 (30.97) 2:00.24 (31.50)

2:30.74 (30.50) 3:01.84 (31.10) 3:30.70 (28.86) 4:01.25 (30.55)

4:31.04 (29.79) 4:59.73 (28.69)

6 Paing, Steven 9 Arcadia High School 5:10.34 5:04.44

27.15 57.35 (30.20) 1:27.93 (30.58) 1:59.20 (31.27)

2:30.42 (31.22) 3:01.53 (31.11) 3:32.41 (30.88) 4:03.65 (31.24)

4:34.71 (31.06) 5:04.44 (29.73)

7 Chan, Nick Arcadia High School 5:10.27 5:17.26

27.80 58.54 (30.74) 1:30.02 (31.48) 2:02.10 (32.08)

2:34.45 (32.35) 3:07.06 (32.61) 3:39.87 (32.81) 4:12.79 (32.92)

4:45.18 (32.39) 5:17.26 (32.08)

8 Lee, Michael Crescenta Valley High School 5:22.67 5:26.39

28.98 1:00.53 (31.55) 1:32.84 (32.31) 2:06.00 (33.16)

2:39.17 (33.17) 3:13.00 (33.83) 3:46.65 (33.65) 4:20.38 (33.73)

4:54.14 (33.76) 5:26.39 (32.25)

Consolation Final

9 Armstrong, Nathan John Burroughs High School 5:28.20 5:18.53

26.89 56.68 (29.79) 1:28.32 (31.64) 2:00.95 (32.63)

2:34.11 (33.16) 3:07.53 (33.42) 3:41.01 (33.48) 4:14.67 (33.66)

4:47.62 (32.95) 5:18.53 (30.91)

10 Gault-Crabb, Nathan John Burroughs High School 5:38.00 5:29.18

27.33 58.28 (30.95) 1:30.99 (32.71) 2:04.24 (33.25)

2:37.19 (32.95) 3:11.12 (33.93) 3:45.83 (34.71) 4:20.75 (34.92)

4:55.60 (34.85) 5:29.18 (33.58)

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 24 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Consolation Final … (Event 26 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 11 Guttierrez, Antonio JR Glendale High School 5:35.99 5:31.06 29.22 1:01.24 (32.02) 1:34.65 (33.41) 2:08.57 (33.92) 2:42.79 (34.22) 3:17.04 (34.25) 3:50.30 (33.26) 4:24.54 (34.24) 4:58.58 (34.04) 5:31.06 (32.48) 12 Panfilov, Max SO Burbank High School 5:37.24 5:31.46 26.71 57.93 (31.22) 1:30.60 (32.67) 2:04.08 (33.48) 2:38.73 (34.65) 3:13.41 (34.68) 3:48.18 (34.77) 4:23.23 (35.05) 4:58.25 (35.02) 5:31.46 (33.21) 13 Berkun, Samuel 9 Arcadia High School 5:34.06 5:35.53 29.97 1:03.53 (33.56) 1:36.95 (33.42) 2:11.59 (34.64) 2:45.47 (33.88) 3:19.77 (34.30) 3:53.74 (33.97) 4:28.36 (34.62) 5:03.32 (34.96) 5:35.53 (32.21) 14 Suzuki, Takumi Crescenta Valley High School 5:33.59 5:36.26 28.35 59.71 (31.36) 1:32.50 (32.79) 2:05.76 (33.26) 2:40.45 (34.69) 3:15.46 (35.01) 3:51.27 (35.81) 4:27.01 (35.74) 5:03.19 (36.18) 5:36.26 (33.07) 15 Thorpe, Charlie SO Burbank High School 5:47.03 5:49.82 28.49 1:01.38 (32.89) 1:36.56 (35.18) 2:12.39 (35.83) 2:48.25 (35.86) 3:24.69 (36.44) 4:01.44 (36.75) 4:38.54 (37.10) 5:14.94 (36.40) 5:49.82 (34.88) 16 Salandi, Nicolas 10 Hoover High School 5:54.97 5:59.06 29.56 1:02.69 (33.13) 1:37.62 (34.93) 2:12.60 (34.98) 2:50.29 (37.69) 4:05.92 ( ) 4:44.38 (38.46)

5:59.06 (1:14.68)

Preliminaries

16 Miller, Luke Crescenta Valley High School 5:50.51

18 Burns, Leon John Burroughs High School 5:55.93

19 Cordero, Nathan 10 Pasadena High School 5:56.17

20 Karapetyan, Stephan FR Glendale High School 5:56.24

21 Juett, Blake 12 Pasadena High School 6:21.63

–­ Goldsen, Brenner 12 John Burroughs High School NS

Event 27 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:55.75 ! 5/2/2013 Cresenta Valley High School

Duarte, C. Beardon, S. Berthold, B. Fernandez

Team Relay Finals Time

1 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:54.11! 29.14 57.26 (28.12) 1:25.43 (28.17) 1:54.11 (28.68) 2 Burbank High School A 2:02.43 30.71 1:00.75 (30.04) 1:32.20 (31.45) 2:02.43 (30.23) 3 Arcadia High School A 2:02.72 32.03 1:03.48 (31.45) 1:33.05 (29.57) 2:02.72 (29.67) 4 John Burroughs High School A 2:02.75 29.80 1:01.22 (31.42) 1:32.98 (31.76) 2:02.75 (29.77) 5 Pasadena High School A 2:08.71 31.99 1:04.46 (32.47) 1:41.56 (37.10) 2:08.71 (27.15) 6 Hoover High School A 2:26.70 38.74 1:15.14 (36.40) 1:52.43 (37.29) 2:26.70 (34.27) 7 Glendale High School A 2:26.98 38.61 1:14.94 (36.33) 1:49.81 (34.87) 2:26.98 (37.17) 8 Muir High School A 2:44.31 45.91 1:27.45 (41.54) 2:15.33 (47.88) 2:44.31 (28.98) –­John Burroughs High School B x2:13.33 32.56 1:05.41 (32.85) 1:38.37 (32.96) 2:13.33 (34.96)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Event 27 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity)

Team Relay Finals Time

–­ Glendale High School B x2:43.57

39.57 1:20.50 (40.93) 2:03.75 (43.25) 2:43.57 (39.82)

Event 28 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:37.66 ! 5/6/2010 Cresenta Valley High School

Panosyan, N. Rapose, R. Ruzicka, R. Blakey

Team Relay Finals Time

1 John Burroughs High School A 1:45.58 26.52 52.86 (26.34) 1:20.31 (27.45) 1:45.58 (25.27) 2 Burbank High School A 1:47.76 26.73 53.03 (26.30) 1:20.09 (27.06) 1:47.76 (27.67) 3 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:49.49 26.19 53.98 (27.79) 1:22.63 (28.65) 1:49.49 (26.86) 4 Hoover High School A 1:57.97 28.82 58.46 (29.64) 1:28.35 (29.89) 1:57.97 (29.62) 5 Glendale High School A 2:06.73 30.13 1:02.22 (32.09) 1:34.05 (31.83) 2:06.73 (32.68) 6 Pasadena High School A 2:07.48 29.79 1:06.53 (36.74) 1:38.32 (31.79) 2:07.48 (29.16) 7 Muir High School A 2:10.60 32.95 1:06.94 (33.99) 1:40.68 (33.74) 2:10.60 (29.92) –­John Burroughs High School B x1:54.63 28.15 56.36 (28.21) 1:25.87 (29.51) 1:54.63 (28.76) –­Crescenta Valley High School B x2:02.43 31.19 59.02 (27.83) 1:31.67 (32.65) 2:02.43 (30.76) –­Glendale High School B DQ Early take-off swimmer #4 33.61 1:06.84 (33.23) 1:40.52 (33.68) DQ (32.17) –­Arcadia High School A DQ Early take-off swimmer #3 25.05 50.12 (25.07) 1:14.74 (24.62) DQ (25.21) Event 29 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity Pacific Leag: 1:42.54 ! 5/4/2011 Arcadia High School I Tran, E Chow, B Burk, S Winthein Team Relay Finals Time 1 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:42.44! 25.87 51.81 (25.94) 1:17.69 (25.88) 1:42.44 (24.75) 2 Hoover High School A 1:48.45 29.55 55.54 (25.99) 1:23.48 (27.94) 1:48.45 (24.97) 3 Arcadia High School A 1:49.60 26.32 54.05 (27.73) 1:22.17 (28.12) 1:49.60 (27.43) 4 Pasadena High School A 1:51.61 28.92 56.81 (27.89) 1:25.98 (29.17) 1:51.61 (25.63) 5 John Burroughs High School A 1:52.74 28.69 56.48 (27.79) 1:24.51 (28.03) 1:52.74 (28.23) 6 Burbank High School A 1:54.82 30.41 58.20 (27.79) 1:27.09 (28.89) 1:54.82 (27.73) 7 Glendale High School A 2:02.14 31.21 1:00.54 (29.33) 1:31.68 (31.14) 2:02.14 (30.46) –­John Burroughs High School B x2:01.62 30.73 1:01.04 (30.31) 1:29.58 (28.54) 2:01.62 (32.04) –­Glendale High School B x2:08.57 33.00 1:05.61 (32.61) 1:37.27 (31.66) 2:08.57 (31.30)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 30 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag: 1:26.19 ! 5/4/2011 Cresenta Valley High School L Wojciechowski, H Thai, J CHI, Y Seo Team Relay Finals Time 1 Burbank High School A 1:31.46 22.51 46.50 (23.99) 1:09.88 (23.38) 1:31.46 (21.58) 2 Hoover High School A 1:31.66 23.64 46.60 (22.96) 1:09.11 (22.51) 1:31.66 (22.55) 3 Arcadia High School A 1:33.24 23.79 48.08 (24.29) 1:10.97 (22.89) 1:33.24 (22.27) 4 Crescenta Valley High School A 1:33.55 23.33 47.27 (23.94) 1:10.29 (23.02) 1:33.55 (23.26) 5 John Burroughs High School A 1:38.43 24.31 49.26 (24.95) 1:14.41 (25.15) 1:38.43 (24.02) 6 Pasadena High School A 1:39.38 24.82 50.25 (25.43) 1:15.67 (25.42) 1:39.38 (23.71) –­John Burroughs High School B x1:46.55 27.14 54.76 (27.62) 1:20.28 (25.52) 1:46.55 (26.27) –­Glendale High School B x1:48.86 27.10 54.40 (27.30) 1:20.92 (26.52) 1:48.86 (27.94) –­Glendale High School A DQ Early take-off swimmer #3 26.32 51.42 (25.10) 1:16.31 (24.89) DQ (23.82) Event 31 Girls 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 31.50 ! 5/7/2014 Rachel Ward CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Benitez, Emma 10 Crescenta Valley High School 35.08 33.34 2 Wang, Elizabeth 11 Arcadia High School 34.58 34.29 3 Ranek, Audrey 10 Crescenta Valley High School 36.52 35.64 4 Ha, Yumin 9 Arcadia High School 36.65 37.04 5 Bermudez, LeAnn John Burroughs High School 38.67 37.49 6 Caneday, Chloe John Burroughs High School 39.70 37.78 7 Benson, Carolyn FR Burbank High School 39.85 38.49 8 Gaitan, Nyah Hoover High School 39.58 39.40 Consolation Final 9 Lee, Esther 10 Crescenta Valley High School 39.93 37.49 *10 Liu, Wendy 11 Arcadia High School 40.09 39.17 *10 Hunsaker, Brooklyn 10 Crescenta Valley High School 40.55 39.17 12 Rushing, Reace JR Burbank High School 40.38 39.58 13 Tong, Emeree 9 Arcadia High School 40.69 40.54 14 Serrano, Fatima John Burroughs High School 41.44 40.75 15 Chavez, Jacqueline 10 Pasadena High School 39.97 41.74 16 Wells, Erandy Pasadena High School 41.40 41.77 Preliminaries 17 Kim, Alejandra John Burroughs High School 41.68 18 Beserra, Trinity 10 Pasadena High School 41.90 19 Martin, Tracy 10 Crescenta Valley High School 44.17 *20 Kuehl, Audrey FR Glendale High School 45.19 *20 Tom, Elisha 9 Arcadia High School 45.19 22 Karazi, Ashley FR Burbank High School 46.18 23 Stott, Haley 10 Crescenta Valley High School 46.27 24 Higareda, Jazmin FR Glendale High School 46.32

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 27 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Preliminaries … (Event 31 Girls 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 25 Kapoor, Kavika Hoover High School 26 Khatchadourian, Stephanie 11 Pasadena High School 27 Yau, Sierra Muir High School 28 Applebaum, Lauren FR Burbank High School 29 Mendoza, Bianey John Burroughs High School 30 Cox, Madeline FR Glendale High School 31 Pinto, Alexis JR Burbank High School 32 Baghoomian, Ania FR Burbank High School 33 Mendez, Angie Muir High School 34 Morris, Jasmine Muir High School 46.87

47.65

49.15

50.35

51.21

51.58

52.62

53.851:08.17 1:18.42 –­Page, Sarah 11 Pasadena High School DQ –­Hernandez, Larissa SO Glendale High School DQ –­Aquirre, Jackie Muir High School DQ –­Melkumyan, Meri FR Glendale High School –­Matous, Serin Hoover High School NS –­Estrada, Melanie John Burroughs High School NS Event 32 Boys 50 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 28.59 ! 5/5/2011 Russell Carpenter CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Gao, Matthew 10 Arcadia High School 28.83 28.92 2 Navarro, Victtorio 10 Arcadia High School 30.60 30.30 3 Kelkelyan, Aramis 10 Arcadia High School 32.14 31.26 4 Harnanto, Enoch 12 Arcadia High School 31.33 31.60 5 Avanessian, Arggin Crescenta Valley High School 33.47 33.39 6 Issakhanian, Shirak Hoover High School 32.92 33.61 7 Bagramian, Vahagn Crescenta Valley High School 33.80 34.05 8 Tsaturyan, Neky Hoover High School 34.03 35.51 Consolation Final 9 Keane, Sean John Burroughs High School 35.07 34.49 10 Azaryan, Eric Hoover High School 34.64 34.54 11 Quijano, Kevin John Burroughs High School 35.06 35.55 12 George, Ronald FR Glendale High School 37.71 35.61 13 Schmidt, Kyle Crescenta Valley High School 35.44 35.89 14 Saw, Chansen Crescenta Valley High School 40.02 40.17 15 Benson, Christopher FR Burbank High School 40.38 41.43 16 Sakoyan, Suren SO Glendale High School 40.88 41.70 Preliminaries 5 Huyanh, Dylan 11 Arcadia High School 32.42 6 Ho, Marcus 11 Arcadia High School 32.67 18 Setaghayan, Adrian FR Burbank High School 40.57 19 Karagezyan, David John Burroughs High School 40.63 21 Eldridge, Arthur John Burroughs High School 40.97 22 Safarian, Sevak SO Glendale High School 43.10 23 Hambarsoumian, Galeh Hoover High School 44.88 24 Akopyan, David Crescenta Valley High School 45.15 25 Graham, Jasper Muir High School 46.10 26 Mendez, Jose Muir High School 49.18 –­Glover, Nick SO Burbank High School DQ –­Abrams, Romone Muir High School DQ

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

Event 33 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity

Pacific Leag: 57.28 ! 4/30/2008 Yumi So Name Yr School CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Gonzalez, Genevieve Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.00 1:01.61 29.43 1:01.61 (32.18) 2 Lepasant, Isabelle 12 Pasadena High School 1:02.87 1:01.71 29.92 1:01.71 (31.79) 3 Liu, Melissa 10 Arcadia High School 1:03.35 1:02.36 29.73 1:02.36 (32.63) 4 Sayre, Katie Crescenta Valley High School 1:11.78 1:08.08 33.29 1:08.08 (34.79) 5 Morlock, Michelle SO Burbank High School 1:12.70 1:11.17 34.46 1:11.17 (36.71) 6 Morrison, Claire 33 Pasadena High School 1:11.06 1:12.01 34.59 1:12.01 (37.42) 7 Khine, Sandi 9 Arcadia High School 1:11.60 1:12.35 34.76 1:12.35 (37.59) 8 Mueller, Emma SO Glendale High School 1:13.78 1:14.72 35.92 1:14.72 (38.80) Consolation Final 9 Canelo, Isabelle John Burroughs High School 1:14.71 1:13.37 34.80 1:13.37 (38.57) 10 Wen, Jeannie 10 Arcadia High School 1:15.77 1:14.34 36.68 1:14.34 (37.66) 11 Bethel, Geneva FR Burbank High School 1:16.47 1:14.77 36.19 1:14.77 (38.58) 12 Lee, Helen Crescenta Valley High School 1:14.71 1:14.81 34.87 1:14.81 (39.94) 13 Young, Georgia John Burroughs High School 1:17.08 1:15.02 35.02 1:15.02 (40.00) 14 Cho, Clara SO Glendale High School 1:15.38 1:16.04 36.14 1:16.04 (39.90) 15 Trajano, Leigh-Ann 10 Arcadia High School 1:16.48 1:16.15 36.76 1:16.15 (39.39) 16 Melkonian, Dina JR Burbank High School 1:17.28 1:19.36 38.38 1:19.36 (40.98) Preliminaries 17 Cervik, Elyse John Burroughs High School 1:17.44 18 Coad, Erin 10 Pasadena High School 1:17.88 19 Hall, Nicole Crescenta Valley High School 1:17.89 20 Ranek, Karly Crescenta Valley High School 1:18.97 21 Perez, Jazmin SR Glendale High School 1:20.13 22 Ishida, Lorraine SR Burbank High School 1:24.65 23 Ortiz, Scarleth JR Burbank High School 1:25.65 24 Grande, Paige Crescenta Valley High School 1:30.25 Event 34 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity Pacific Leag: 51.16 ! 5/2/2012 Harrison Thai CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Chong, Tenny 12 Arcadia High School 52.61 50.52!

24.67 50.52 (25.85)

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 29 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Championship Final … (Event 34 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 2 Hartoonian, Nick Crescenta Valley High School 58.30 57.78 28.07 57.78 (29.71) 3 Lam, Jordan 10 Arcadia High School 59.52 59.05 28.24 59.05 (30.81) 4 Wee, Daron Crescenta Valley High School 1:02.37 1:00.51 29.24 1:00.51 (31.27) 5 Hale, Alex Crescenta Valley High School 1:00.14 1:00.60 29.35 1:00.60 (31.25) *6 Flinchbaugh, Josh John Burroughs High School 1:00.98 1:00.74 29.30 1:00.74 (31.44) *6 Juett, Colin 9 Pasadena High School 1:00.42 1:00.74 29.91 1:00.74 (30.83) 8 Su, Andy 10 Arcadia High School 1:02.18 1:01.80 30.16 1:01.80 (31.64) Consolation Final 9 Lee, David FR Burbank High School 1:02.56 1:02.25 30.37 1:02.25 (31.88) 10 Cai, Frank 9 Arcadia High School 1:03.58 1:03.16 30.62 1:03.16 (32.54) 11 Grossman, Leo SO Glendale High School 1:05.36 1:05.56 32.41 1:05.56 (33.15) 12 Kim, Noah Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.34 1:06.87 31.22 1:06.87 (35.65) 13 Dowling, Isaack John Burroughs High School 1:07.01 1:07.72 32.51 1:07.72 (35.21) 14 Davoodian, Edgar 10 Hoover High School 1:11.48 1:09.90 33.34 1:09.90 (36.56) 15 Wang, Simon 10 Hoover High School 1:15.04 1:12.77 34.70 1:12.77 (38.07) 16 Aleksanyan, Gregory SO Glendale High School 1:13.73 1:18.71 38.42 1:18.71 (40.29) Preliminaries 14 Lahlou, Ghali Crescenta Valley High School 1:07.84 15 Lee, Michael Crescenta Valley High School 1:08.02 19 Salgado, Ivan 11 Pasadena High School 1:18.48

Event 35 Girls 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 35.01 ! 5/6/2014 Name Kate Wilke

Yr School Burroughs Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Kawachi, Lexie 9 Crescenta Valley High School 36.14 35.85 2 Tjhin, Pauline 12 Arcadia High School 36.63 37.09 3 Jun, Natalia 10 Arcadia High School 37.54 38.02 4 Reil, Sydney 10 Crescenta Valley High School 39.39 38.08 5 Duarte, Taylor 11 Crescenta Valley High School 37.42 38.40 6 Kosco, Lauren 9 Crescenta Valley High School 38.85 38.98 7 Lingad, Madeline John Burroughs High School 39.65 39.68 8 Abbott, Audrey 10 Arcadia High School 39.29 40.72 Consolation Final 9 Lee, Katrina 9 Arcadia High School 41.42 41.20 10 Oporta, Isabel John Burroughs High School 42.58 41.71 11 Voskanyan, Linet JR Glendale High School 41.95 42.89 12 Page, Sarah 11 Pasadena High School 43.69 42.98

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Consolation Final … (Event 35 Girls 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

13 Serenco, Ecaterina JR Burbank High School 43.14 43.06

14 Danesh, Ava FR Burbank High School 43.52 43.12

15 Vlick, Kathryn John Burroughs High School 43.05 43.63

16 Puglisi, Sedona John Burroughs High School 43.76 45.85

Preliminaries

9 Wang, Sophia 13 Crescenta Valley High School 40.91

14 Han, Jenny 9 Crescenta Valley High School 43.12

16 Gunawan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 43.20

20 Nalbandian, Lori 10 Pasadena High School 44.10

21 Griffith, Abby FR Burbank High School 45.35

22 Ter-Barsegyan, Liliya JR Glendale High School 46.06

23 Sarkissian, Annie Hoover High School 46.16

24 Mejia, Leslie 9 Pasadena High School 46.39

25 Moradi, Melody FR Burbank High School 47.39

26 Vargas, Julissa FR Glendale High School 47.42

27 Ajoonian, Melanie SO Glendale High School 47.57

28 Nunez, Sofia SO Glendale High School 48.29

29 Baghoomian, Ania FR Burbank High School 48.74

30 Mirzakhanian, Pereni Hoover High School 49.32

31 Wen, Katie 9 Arcadia High School 49.84

32 Mirzakhanian, Liya Hoover High School 52.60

33 Ghazarian, Nareh Hoover High School 53.99

–­ Asateryan, Milena JR Glendale High School DFS

–­ Navarro, Desere FR Burbank High School NS

–­ Bustos, Valaree FR Burbank High School NS

Event 36 Boys 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 30.72 ! 5/5/2011 Sammy Catalfamo CVHS

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

Championship Final

1 Liu, Edison 11 Arcadia High School 32.60 31.71 2 Chiu, Geoffrey 10 Arcadia High School 31.50 32.17 3 Lim, Ricky 10 Arcadia High School 32.62 32.24 4 Liu, Raymond 10 Arcadia High School 31.90 32.67 5 Taratchila, Timoty John Burroughs High School 34.35 34.15 6 Zarokian, Chris Crescenta Valley High School 34.26 34.38 7 Shrestha, Videsh FR Burbank High School 35.80 34.74 8 Noubarentzy, Vem Hoover High School 35.72 35.16 Consolation Final 9 Chamberlain, Owen John Burroughs High School 36.30 35.44 10 Babakhanian, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School 36.92 36.88 11 Gallardo, Angel JR Burbank High School 36.34 37.11 12 Begijani, Eric Hoover High School 37.39 38.36 13 Panikyan, Andranik FR Glendale High School 38.43 38.79 14 Al-Nihmy, Rami SO Glendale High School 38.95 39.08 15 Khayoyan, Samuel Hoover High School 39.36 39.36 16 Khachikyan, Allen SO Glendale High School 40.63 39.94 Preliminaries 7 Oo, Daniel 9 Arcadia High School 34.44 10 Kim, Noah 11 Arcadia High School 35.99 17 Hatamian, Monteh FR Glendale High School 39.22 20 Komjothy, Adam Crescenta Valley High School 40.77

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 31 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals Preliminaries … (Event 36 Boys 50 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity) Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time 21 Khachadourian, Emmanuel FR Burbank High School 22 AbiSaab, Nedy Crescenta Valley High School 23 Azarian, Raffi Hoover High School 24 Karagezyan, David John Burroughs High School 25 Scaff, Nate Crescenta Valley High School –­Bonilla, Matthew John Burroughs High School 41.08

41.41

42.68

45.44

45.91DQ –­Tweedy, Daniel Crescenta Valley High School DQ –­Sahakian, Shant SO Glendale High School DFS –­Zamanyan, Eric SO Glendale High School NS Event 37 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity Pacific Leag: 1:05.23 ! 5/2/2013 Heather MacDougall CVHS Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Tse, Janelle 12 Arcadia High School 1:11.26 1:11.42 34.56 1:11.42 (36.86) 2 Higuchi, Teagan Crescenta Valley High School 1:14.90 1:12.77 34.50 1:12.77 (38.27) 3 Tan, Michelle 9 Arcadia High School 1:13.92 1:13.37 34.78 1:13.37 (38.59) 4 Shirvanian, Erika Crescenta Valley High School 1:15.37 1:14.42 35.26 1:14.42 (39.16) 5 Shirvanian, Emily Crescenta Valley High School 1:17.67 1:17.62 36.35 1:17.62 (41.27) 6 Baek, Grace Crescenta Valley High School 1:18.70 1:19.05 37.69 1:19.05 (41.36) 7 Morning, Amabelle John Burroughs High School 1:19.22 1:19.08 37.42 1:19.08 (41.66) 8 Cho, Ella 10 Arcadia High School 1:19.47 1:20.76 37.83 1:20.76 (42.93) Consolation Final 9 Lam, Kelsey 10 Arcadia High School 1:21.22 1:19.23 37.64 1:19.23 (41.59) 10 Bethel, Simone FR Burbank High School 1:19.90 1:20.02 37.87 1:20.02 (42.15) 11 Melkonian, Tina JR Burbank High School 1:21.69 1:20.08 36.95 1:20.08 (43.13) 12 Fritz, Jamie FR Glendale High School 1:23.43 1:22.20 38.54 1:22.20 (43.66) 13 Brenard, Calypso 11 Pasadena High School 1:25.52 1:23.44 39.60 1:23.44 (43.84) 14 Kogan, Annette John Burroughs High School 1:25.59 1:23.87 39.56 1:23.87 (44.31) 15 Perkins, Hope 12 Pasadena High School 1:25.17 1:25.27 39.67 1:25.27 (45.60) 16 Artooni, Mineh SO Glendale High School 1:28.71 1:29.85 43.60 1:29.85 (46.25) Preliminaries 7 Yi, Maddie Crescenta Valley High School 1:19.22 18 Harkness, Stephanie JR Burbank High School 1:29.43 19 Novo, Elisa 11 Pasadena High School 1:29.48 20 Wang, Emily Hoover High School 1:30.31 21 Jackson-Gain, Roxy Crescenta Valley High School 1:32.22

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

Preliminaries … (Event 37 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity)

Name Yr School Prelim Time Finals Time

22 Batres, Ellie JR Glendale High School 1:37.08

–­ Saroyan, Viktorya John Burroughs High School NS

Event 38 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity

Pacific Leag: 58.19 Pacific Leag: 58.19 Name ! 5/4/2016 Ryan Wang ! 5/5/2011 Young Tae Seo Yr School Arcadia CVHS Prelim Time Finals Time Championship Final 1 Wang, Ryan 12 Arcadia High School 1:03.48 57.50! 27.46 57.50 (30.04) 2 Sheen, Justin Crescenta Valley High School 59.91 59.89 28.13 59.89 (31.76) 3 Yarcan, Andre Crescenta Valley High School 1:00.20 59.97 28.51 59.97 (31.46) 4 Abaoag, Reigh John Burroughs High School 1:00.99 1:00.06 28.52 1:00.06 (31.54) 5 Suh, Yu Young Crescenta Valley High School 1:04.01 1:03.76 29.71 1:03.76 (34.05) 6 Komjathy, David Crescenta Valley High School 1:05.49 1:05.29 30.37 1:05.29 (34.92) 7 Cu, Raymond 12 Arcadia High School 1:05.41 1:05.45 30.58 1:05.45 (34.87) 8 Huang, Joshua 9 Arcadia High School 1:07.53 1:06.89 31.73 1:06.89 (35.16) Consolation Final 9 Corpuz, Jordan 10 Hoover High School 1:08.98 1:07.34 32.03 1:07.34 (35.31) 10 Min, Brent SR Burbank High School 1:09.98 1:07.79 31.24 1:07.79 (36.55) 11 Berkun, Samuel 9 Arcadia High School 1:10.03 1:08.80 31.93 1:08.80 (36.87) 12 Panfilov, Max SO Burbank High School 1:07.72 1:09.29 31.56 1:09.29 (37.73) 13 Feldman, Ryan FR Burbank High School 1:09.53 1:10.09 32.42 1:10.09 (37.67) 14 Marshall, Brent 12 Pasadena High School 1:12.05 1:10.95 32.97 1:10.95 (37.98) 15 Roll, Ford SO Burbank High School 1:13.41 1:12.93 33.15 1:12.93 (39.78) 16 Honarchian, Armando 10 Hoover High School 1:18.82 1:17.35 35.65 1:17.35 (41.70) Preliminaries 9 Han, Jae Crescenta Valley High School 1:07.62 16 Simonyan, Arthur Crescenta Valley High School 1:12.50 19 Rubio, Joshua 11 Pasadena High School 1:22.77

Event 39 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity

Pacific Leag: 4:10.85 ! 5/5/2011 Cresenta Valley High School

Campbell, M. Connell, I. Seeto, N. Krebsbach

Team Relay Finals Time

1 Crescenta Valley High School A 4:14.91

29.76 1:03.03 (1:03.03) 1:34.06 (31.03) 2:08.16 (1:05.13)

2:38.93 (30.77) 3:12.26 (1:04.10) 3:41.91 (29.65) 4:14.91 (1:02.65)

ALSO Swimming /De Armas HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 6.0 – Page 33 Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals (Event 39 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity) Team Relay Finals Time 2 Arcadia High School A 4:29.67 32.30 1:07.98 (1:07.98) 1:40.04 (32.06) 2:16.36 (1:08.38) 2:47.63 (31.27) 3:22.03 (1:05.67) 3:55.76 (33.73) 4:29.67 (1:07.64) 3 Burbank High School A 4:46.63 33.04 1:10.51 (1:10.51) 1:45.40 (34.89) 2:23.52 (1:13.01) 2:57.69 (34.17) 3:39.71 (1:16.19) 4:09.99 (30.28) 4:46.63 (1:06.92) 4 Pasadena High School A 4:57.63 34.85 1:14.03 (1:14.03) 1:46.61 (32.58) 2:28.07 (1:14.04) 3:01.21 (33.14) 3:40.04 (1:11.97) 4:18.14 (38.10) 4:57.63 (1:17.59) 5 John Burroughs High School A 4:58.93 33.34 1:12.45 (1:12.45) 1:47.71 (35.26) 2:29.84 (1:17.39) 3:05.13 (35.29) 3:44.58 (1:14.74) 4:20.74 (36.16) 4:58.93 (1:14.35) 6 Glendale High School A 5:22.52 39.23 1:21.83 (1:21.83) 2:00.05 (38.22) 2:41.66 (1:19.83) 3:20.16 (38.50) 4:03.17 (1:21.51) 4:41.15 (37.98) 5:22.52 (1:19.35) 7 Hoover High School A 5:29.99 39.82 1:22.63 (1:22.63) 2:00.49 (37.86) 2:45.84 (1:23.21) 3:24.46 (38.62) 4:12.07 (1:26.23) 4:48.61 (36.54) 5:29.99 (1:17.92) –­John Burroughs High School B x5:05.65 35.36 1:13.67 (1:13.67) 1:49.79 (36.12) 2:32.82 (1:19.15) 3:09.02 (36.20) 3:48.46 (1:15.64) 4:24.91 (36.45) 5:05.65 (1:17.19) –­Glendale High School B DQ Early take-off swimmer #2 37.86 1:22.50 (1:22.50) 2:01.12 (38.62) 2:44.63 (1:22.13) 3:24.53 (39.90) 4:08.76 (1:24.13) 4:45.04 (36.28) DQ (1:20.12) Event 40 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity Pacific Leag: 3:38.54 ! 5/6/2010 Cresenta Valley High School A. Lee, J. Suh, S. Arslanian, R. Ruzicka Team Relay Finals Time 1 Arcadia High School A 3:42.80 27.65 56.76 (56.76) 1:22.21 (25.45) 1:51.76 (55.00) 2:18.60 (26.84) 2:47.77 (56.01) 3:13.50 (25.73) 3:42.80 (55.03) 2 Crescenta Valley High School A 4:04.04 29.60 1:02.93 (1:02.93) 1:31.71 (28.78) 2:04.88 (1:01.95) 2:33.92 (29.04) 3:06.11 (1:01.23) 3:33.86 (27.75) 4:04.04 (57.93) 3 Burbank High School A 4:04.47 28.15 59.79 (59.79) 1:28.96 (29.17) 2:02.12 (1:02.33) 2:30.76 (28.64) 3:03.25 (1:01.13) 3:31.64 (28.39) 4:04.47 (1:01.22) 4 John Burroughs High School A 4:04.88 29.88 1:01.67 (1:01.67) 1:29.85 (28.18) 2:02.03 (1:00.36) 2:31.99 (29.96) 3:07.04 (1:05.01) 3:33.34 (26.30) 4:04.88 (57.84) 5 Hoover High School A 4:13.87 29.65 1:03.13 (1:03.13) 1:33.30 (30.17) 2:07.90 (1:04.77) 2:38.87 (30.97) 3:10.85 (1:02.95) 3:40.35 (29.50) 4:13.87 (1:03.02) –­John Burroughs High School B x4:20.24 32.35 1:07.97 (1:07.97) 1:37.87 (29.90) 2:11.52 (1:03.55) 2:41.95 (30.43) 3:15.73 (1:04.21) 3:46.18 (30.45) 4:20.24 (1:04.51) –­Crescenta Valley High School B x4:22.44 29.72 1:02.05 (1:02.05) 1:32.73 (30.68) 2:07.73 (1:05.68) 2:40.53 (32.80) 3:19.14 (1:11.41) 3:49.42 (30.28) 4:22.44 (1:03.30)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017 Results – Finals

(Event 40 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity) Team Relay Finals Time –­Glendale High School B DQ Early take-off swimmer #2 32.72 1:11.64 (1:11.64) 1:48.03 (36.39) 2:30.66 (1:19.02) 3:05.15 (34.49) 3:47.88 (1:17.22) 4:23.31 (35.43) DQ (1:21.59) –­Glendale High School A DQ Early take-off swimmer #3 35.74 1:23.58 (1:23.58) 1:55.40 (31.82) 2:31.67 (1:08.09) 3:05.66 (33.99) 3:46.80 (1:15.13) 4:18.75 (31.95) DQ (1:08.56)

Event 41 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity

Pacific Leag: 3:32.01 ! 5/4/2016 Team Crescenta Valley High School CV T Coker, Y Kim, S Kohn, H MacDougall Relay Finals Time 1 Crescenta Valley High School A 3:41.79 25.58 53.44 (53.44) 1:19.88 (26.44) 1:50.04 (56.60) 2:15.80 (25.76) 2:44.64 (54.60) 3:11.44 (26.80) 3:41.79 (57.15) 2 Arcadia High School A 3:50.85 27.41 57.59 (57.59) 1:24.91 (27.32) 1:56.46 (58.87) 2:23.57 (27.11) 2:53.80 (57.34) 3:20.63 (26.83) 3:50.85 (57.05) 3 Pasadena High School A 3:56.23 30.50 1:03.41 (1:03.41) 1:31.56 (28.15) 2:01.97 (58.56) 2:28.74 (26.77) 3:00.31 (58.34) 3:27.11 (26.80) 3:56.23 (55.92) 4 Hoover High School A 4:00.91 26.52 55.28 (55.28) 1:25.38 (30.10) 2:00.89 (1:05.61) 2:30.62 (29.73) 3:04.75 (1:03.86) 3:23.05 (18.30) 4:00.91 (56.16) 5 John Burroughs High School A 4:02.09 26.04 52.89 (52.89) 1:21.83 (28.94) 1:54.84 (1:01.95) 2:24.36 (29.52) 2:58.46 (1:03.62) 3:28.12 (29.66) 4:02.09 (1:03.63) 6 Burbank High School A 4:20.52 30.74 1:05.90 (1:05.90) 1:36.68 (30.78) 2:13.44 (1:07.54) 2:43.51 (30.07) 3:17.01 (1:03.57) 3:46.85 (29.84) 4:20.52 (1:03.51) 7 Glendale High School A 4:33.31 31.95 1:07.46 (1:07.46) 1:39.53 (32.07) 2:14.22 (1:06.76) 2:46.46 (32.24) 3:24.05 (1:09.83) 3:56.81 (32.76) 4:33.31 (1:09.26) –­Glendale High School B x4:37.52 32.08 1:09.12 (1:09.12) 1:40.67 (31.55) 2:17.51 (1:08.39) 2:50.23 (32.72) 3:29.03 (1:11.52) 4:00.82 (31.79) 4:37.52 (1:08.49) –­John Burroughs High School B DQ False start 32.84 1:12.44 (1:12.44) 1:42.72 (30.28) 2:16.81 (1:04.37) 2:49.10 (32.29) 3:24.61 (1:07.80) 3:59.35 (34.74) DQ (1:12.69) Event 42 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity Pacific Leag: 3:10.06 ! 5/2/2012 Cresenta Valley High School L Wojciechowski, E Yi, H Thai, Y Seo Team Relay Finals Time 1 Arcadia High School A 3:11.77 23.37 48.53 (48.53) 1:11.65 (23.12) 1:36.82 (48.29) 2:00.38 (23.56) 2:26.15 (49.33) 2:48.02 (21.87) 3:11.77 (45.62) 2 Crescenta Valley High School A 3:20.55 22.55 46.67 (46.67) 1:11.42 (24.75) 1:38.47 (51.80) 2:02.35 (23.88) 2:29.14 (50.67) 2:53.44 (24.30) 3:20.55 (51.41)

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Event 42 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity)

Team Relay Finals Time 3 Burbank High School A 3:21.58 23.41 49.57 (49.57) 1:14.52 (24.95) 1:41.96 (52.39) 2:05.88 (23.92) 2:33.56 (51.60) 2:56.08 (22.52) 3:21.58 (48.02) 4 Hoover High School A 3:21.61 24.04 49.79 (49.79) 1:13.99 (24.20) 1:40.31 (50.52) 2:04.66 (24.35) 2:32.03 (51.72) 2:55.29 (23.26) 3:21.61 (49.58) 5 Glendale High School A 3:23.94 25.00 52.31 (52.31) 1:17.46 (25.15) 1:46.08 (53.77) 2:10.32 (24.24) 2:37.67 (51.59) 2:59.46 (21.79) 3:23.94 (46.27) 6 Pasadena High School A 3:28.49 25.29 52.66 (52.66) 1:17.06 (24.40) 1:45.77 (53.11) 2:09.09 (23.32) 2:36.48 (50.71) 3:00.42 (23.94) 3:28.49 (52.01) 7 John Burroughs High School A 3:30.12 24.53 52.08 (52.08) 1:16.42 (24.34) 1:43.82 (51.74) 2:09.35 (25.53) 2:38.36 (54.54) 3:02.77 (24.41) 3:30.12 (51.76) –­John Burroughs High School B x3:49.67 28.47 58.80 (58.80) 1:25.29 (26.49) 1:53.52 (54.72) 2:20.65 (27.13) 2:51.13 (57.61) 3:18.08 (26.95) 3:49.67 (58.54) –­Glendale High School B x4:13.20 29.90 1:04.37 (1:04.37) 1:32.79 (28.42) 2:04.39 (1:00.02) 2:35.81 (31.42) 3:11.23 (1:06.84) 3:40.60 (29.37) 4:13.20 (1:01.97)

Scores – Women

Women – Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42

1. Crescenta Valley High School 565 2. Arcadia High School 392 3. Pasadena High School 235 4. John Burroughs High School 201 5. Hoover High School 178 6. Burbank High School 176 7. Glendale High School 135 Scores – Men Men – Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42 1. Arcadia High School 461 2. Crescenta Valley High School 409.5 3. Burbank High School 240.5 4. Hoover High School 230 5. John Burroughs High School 201.5 6. Glendale High School 168 7. Pasadena High School 146.5 Scores – Women Women – Junior Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42 1. Crescenta Valley High School 534.5 2. Arcadia High School 393.5 3. John Burroughs High School 259 4. Burbank High School 210 5. Pasadena High School 122 6. Hoover High School 91 7. Glendale High School 84 8. Muir High School 31 Scores – Men Men – Junior Varsity – Team Rankings – Through Event 42 1. Arcadia High School 549 2. Crescenta Valley High School 288 3. John Burroughs High School 271 4. Hoover High School 198 5. Burbank High School 164 6. Glendale High School 80

Pacific League Swimming Championships – 5/2/2017 to 5/4/2017

Results – Finals

(Scores – Men)

Pasadena High School 57 8. Muir High School 24

Related Posts: