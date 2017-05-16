Burbank Police Arrest Driver After Long Low Speed Pursuit

Burbank Police Officers responded to call of a possible DUI driver near Hollywood Way and Verdugo. The officers found the car in the CVS lot and saw a male enter the driver’s seat and drive away.

The officers followed the vehicle and watched it commit several vehicle code violations. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver continued driving. Police officers followed the vehicle into the Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys and North Hollywood, where it collided with a parked and unoccupied truck.

Following this collision, the driver continued driving, failing to yield for the police officers who were still following.

Eventually, the driver returned to the city of Burbank and pulled into the Costco parking lot. The driver was finally detained after running over a curb and he was placed under arrest for felony evading, driving under the influence and hit and run.

The suspect has been identified as Timothy O’Brien, a 44-year-old man from North Hollywood. O’Brien is currently out on bond and due in court June 5, 2017.

Related Posts: