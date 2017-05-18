Fire Service Day Joined with National Police Week Celebrated by Thousands Locally

May 18, 2017

This past Saturday The Burbank Fire and Police Department opened their doors for the community to see it’s operations and all the services they both offer the community. 

Myburbank had a couple of photographers covering the event and here is what they got to see.

(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

(Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

 

 

