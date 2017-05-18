Fire Service Day Joined with National Police Week Celebrated by Thousands Locally

This past Saturday The Burbank Fire and Police Department opened their doors for the community to see it’s operations and all the services they both offer the community.
Myburbank had a couple of photographers covering the event and here is what they got to see.
Related Posts:
Three-Alarm Fire Hits Burbank Business Early Friday Morning
Fire Dept. Calls For Toy & Gift Donations At City Tree Lighting Ceremony
YMCA Turkey Trot Draws Over A Two Thousand Runners
Burbank Fire Fighters Make Quick Attack On Smoldering House Fire