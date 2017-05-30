Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Those Burbank Citizens Who Have Died in the Service of our Country

The Burbank Veterans Committee honored the Burbank Citizens who died serving our country during this years Memorial Day Service held at the McCambridge Park.

Several hundred in attendance heard speeches, music, a special presentation of the POW/MIA Table Ceremony by ROTC members from Crescenta Valley High School. There was also a special presentation by Jimmy Waldon called “Presentation of Old Glory”.

The main guest speaker of the afternoon event was Correy Avner, with additional speeches from Congressman Adam Schiff, Senator Anthony Portantino, Senator Robert Hertzberg and Assemblymember Laura Friedman.

The event started off with a flyover from the Condor Squadron followed by the Armed Forces Medley. The Ceremony of the Rose was completed with the help of local Boy’s and Girl Scouts.

Several in attendance attended lunches provided by the VFW on Magnolia and The Burbank’s Elk lodge following the event.

