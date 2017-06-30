FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Welcome to Burbank!

In times past when you crossed over from another city into Burbank you were greeted by a welcoming tower of signs or a neon sign suspended from cables across the street that lit up at night.

I remember as a youngster always looking for that “welcome home” sign as we crossed the border into town and feeling that warm reassurance that soon I will be in my house on my street in my town.

Always a good feeling after a long road trip to visit people or places in other cities.

But today in the fast paced driving world signs like these are few and far between.

I think it would be great to revive the tradition of whatever street you enter Burbank from you are to be greeted by one of those old time signs that say “Welcome Home”

“Welcome To Burbank” !

NOW AVAILABLE!!

Get your Copy of Lost Burbank Now!

Slowly fading with the city’s ever-changing landscape, the places and people of Burbank’s past tell a vibrant story. Before the arrival of Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, First National Pictures built its original studio lot on Olive Ave in 1926. For over sixty years, Lockheed Aircraft Company produced some of the nation’s best airplanes where the massive Empire Shopping Center now stands. Heavyweight champion James Jeffries turned his Burbank ranch home and barn into a beloved landmark and boxing venue. Inventor Joseph Wesley Fawkes’s scheme to build a monorail to Los Angeles became a local laughingstock. Diehard Burbankers Wes Clark and Michael Mc Daniel collect these and many more forgotten local stories where they can finally be found.

Related Posts: