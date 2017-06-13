Burbank Firefighters Make A Quick Knockdown of Interior Fire at Music Studio

Burbank FireFighters were notified by an alert Burbank Police Officer on routine patrol of smoke showing from a business in the 1100 BLK. of Hollywood Way.

Firefighters arriving on scene reported smoke showing from what they thought was an auto repair business named AAmco Transmission. They had to force the door and smoke came pouring out.

It took Firefighters a little over 20 minutes to obtain a knockdown. It was found that a music studio occupied the front of the building that was marked AAmco Transmission.

A Fire Investigator was called to determine the cause and is continuing his investigation which was caused accidental, not suspicious in nature.

Burbank Police closed Hollywood Way in both directions as Firefighters equipment blocked the street.

Damages have yet to be determined, like the cause.

