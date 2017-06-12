Burbank Resident Arrested Following Standoff

Burbank Police were called to the 1300 block of North Lincoln Street Saturday mid-morning after receiving a call of ‘Shots Fired’ within a residence.

Burbank Police responded and made contact with an acquaintance who confirmed that a gun was discharged within the house.

Police attempted to make contact with the person responsible for the firing and he chose to barricade himself inside. Burbank officers closed the street and had neighbors on both sides and across the street from the house evacuate their residences and remain a safe distance away.

Burbank Officers called for their armored vehicle, the Bearcat and their K-9 unit in to assist. Following a 20 minute period of negotiations, the person responsible for the discharge, Jason Dennis, came out to awaiting officers.

Additional officers made entry into the house to make sure there were no victims inside.

Burbank Police arrested Jason Dennis for negligent discharge of a weapon. Detectives were called to continue the investigation and they requested a search warrant to gather additional evidence from the home. During the search, they recovered several weapons and evidence of where the shot was originally fired.

Burbank Fire Department was on scene with an engine company and rescue ambulance and Battalion Chief.

