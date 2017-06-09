You Can Now Report Crimes Online to Burbank Police

The Burbank Police Department is pleased to announce the newest addition to their online services at www.BurbankPD.org: the Online Police Reporting System. Citizens can now access the Online Police Reporting System free of charge, which allows the public to submit certain qualifying incident reports directly to the Burbank Police Department.

The system can be accessed through the Department’s website under Online Services. Certain criteria must be met in order to file an incident report online, which includes the following:

You are not reporting an emergency.

The incident occurred within the City of Burbank (which does not include the Cabrini Condominium Complex).

The incident did not occur on a freeway.

The identity of the suspect(s) is not known.

Only the below-listed crimes or incidents can be reported using the Online Police Reporting System:

Graffiti

Lost or Stolen License Plates

Theft

Theft from Motor Vehicle

Theft of Bicycle

Vandalism

For other incidents not listed above, citizens can continue to file police reports by calling the Burbank Police Department, at (818) 238-3000 (non-emergencies). To report an in-progress emergency, please call 9-1-1.

For more information on the new Online Police Reporting System, visit www.BurbankPD.org and click SUBMIT ONLINE POLICE REPORT under Online Services.

