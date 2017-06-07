Charity Art Auction Benefits Family Service Agency Art Therapy Program

Cartoon Network hosted its fifth annual Charity Art Auction to benefit the Family Service Agency Art Therapy program. The event, held at the Burbank studio on the evening of June 2, raised more than $30,000.

“It was an honor to once again host the FSA Healing Arts event,” commented Brian Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cartoon Network Studios. “If the number of people that attended is any indication, this year promises to be the most successful to date.”

Approximately 275 members of the Burbank community attended the art auction and reception and the pre-ticketed dinner was sold out for the planned 120 guests.

“Family Service Agency is a gift to Burbank and we are happy to be a part of something that brings attention to just one of the many services they offer,” added Miller, who currently serves as Treasurer for FSA. “My hope is that this will raise awareness throughout the community for this truly important organization and the many causes they support and serve.”

“I encourage everyone to visit their website and to see all that they do,” he added.

More than 130 pieces of art were sold and included “a combination of studio and community art – truly representative of our Burbank community,” said Laurie Bleick, Executive Director of FSA. The evening “truly was magical!”

The Family Service Agency Art Therapy program is the “use of art making by our clients who are experiencing illness, effects of trauma, stress or challenges in living, and by our clients who are seeking personal growth,” according to the FSA website.

Art Therapy is supervised by FSA professionals and most commonly used with youth, but also with the retired community, those with autism spectrum disorder, the chronically ill and those experiencing trauma or loss.

“In more than 60 years using art in therapy at FSA of Burbank, we have found it helps clients with everything from gaining awareness, increasing self-acceptance and processing difficult emotions.”

Family Service Agency, a Burbank community mental health and wellness center, was founded in 1953. In addition to counseling, education and advocate services, the FSA also provides mental health care to Burbank youth on 19 Burbank Unified School district campuses.

