Get Out Of Town!: Black Bottom Cafe

One of the top new restaurants of 2017 must be Black Bottom Southern Cafe in North Hollywood. With a healthy and fresh approach to southern food, Black Black Bottom Cafe makes high quality BBQ with all the fixin’s and amazing desserts.

The best brisket we’ve had in a long while can be found at the restaurant, which is located at the busy intersection of Camarillo and Vineland, just a few minutes west of Burbank.

The brisket sandwich is tender and flavorful and you can order it with or without the spicy and sweet BBQ sauce. Accompanied by sweet potato fries, the sandwich has a light smoky flavor and topped with baby lettuces and tomato.

The shrimp po’ boy on the Sally Lunn roll is very filling. A waterfall of lightly battered and fried shrimp gush from the bread, which is dressed with a delicious aioli and topped with baby lettuces and onion.

Black Bottom Cafe’s main plate menu is extensive, including smoked brisket, smoked yardbird and pulled chicken, along with shrimp n’ grits, salmon and shrimp purloo and a host of sandwiches and salads. There are also several vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

We’ve also enjoyed the one-quarter dark meat Yardbird plate, slathered in a piquant bright red BBQ sauce. The meat was juicy and full of flavor and the BBQ sauce was nicely spicy.

Black Bottom Cafe’s signature southern style greens are sauteed kale and absolutely top notch. The kale is slightly softened to a garlicky and buttery perfection.

The Hoppin John is excellent; black eyed peas, kale, rice and vegetables are cooked together in a fresh-tasting and healthy side. The smoky mac n cheese was pretty standard, as was the creamy cole slaw.

The sides are generally enough for two people to share. Better save room for dessert though… or get a dessert to enjoy later, because Black Bottom Cafe’s sweet treats are incredible.

Generally, the desserts, which come individually portioned, are better served chilled. One dessert that should be served warm is the buttery, fruity peach cobbler.

The decadent namesake Black Bottom Pie, with its creamy smooth chilled chocolate filling, sits atop a chocolate buttery crust. The Hummingbird cake looks beautiful and tastes even better. Cream cheese frosting tops a nutty, sweet cake dotted with pineapple.

The Buttermilk pie is mild and sweet, like creme brûlée in a pie with a buttery crust. And the ubiquitous Sweet Potato pie is creamy and perfect. Its butter crust is accented with cinnamon and the pie is topped with airy fresh whipped cream.

Black Bottom Cafe has a tiny parking lot, but there’s usually plenty of street parking on surrounding streets. It’s perfect for takeout, but the restaurant also has a small outdoor patio and seating area.

For more information on Black Bottom Southern Cafe, visit their website. It’s a great spot for lunch, dinner or dessert.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

Related Posts: