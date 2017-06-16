Gus’s Fried Chicken Opens Burbank Outpost

The popular Gus’s Fried Chicken restaurant chain opened a second California location in downtown Burbank recently, serving up hot and spicy fried chicken with all the traditional sides.

Originating in Memphis, Tennessee, Gus’s Fried Chicken has 22 locations, mostly throughout the south. The other California spot on Crenshaw Boulevard draws thousands of customers daily.

How it works: After entering the restaurant, diners are seated and friendly servers take orders at the tables. Food is prepared ahead of time and kept warm and at the ready, so plates are served within a few minutes of ordering.

Gus’s Fried Chicken is delicious – the fried skin carries only a mild heat, but hot sauce is placed on every table to up the hot pepper factor as desired. Recently, we enjoyed a breast and a leg – the leg was juicy and cooked well and the breast was tasty, albeit a bit dry.

The absolutely excellent cole slaw and creamy, perfect macaroni and cheese were the stars of the meal. The collard greens were pretty standard but not overly exciting. Other sides from which to choose include baked beans, potato salad, seasoned fries, whole jalapeno, ranch dressing and honey mustard.

We tried the sweet potato pie for dessert. It was very good, very standard, with a mild sweet potato flavor.

The menu is simple and items are priced decently. The space is bright and light and the atmosphere is casual and friendly. Some off street parking is available on the restaurant lot, otherwise look for street parking.

For delicious food and friendly, fast service, Gus’s Fried Chicken is On The Marquee. We highly recommend them for your fried chicken fix in Burbank.

Restaurant Info: Gus’s Fried Chicken is located at 509 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA, 91502. 747-231-3990. Gus’s Fried Chicken is open Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Gus’s Fried Chicken receives: On The Marquee



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)

