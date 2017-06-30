Man Pointed a Replica Gun at Police Before Being Shot

Burbank Police press release:

On June 29, 2017, at about 8:35 am, the Burbank Police Department was notified of an officer involved shooting (OIS) involving detectives from the South Pasadena Police Department. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Broadway, in the City of Burbank.

Burbank Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also responded and are working with the Burbank Police Department.

The South Pasadena Police Department Detectives were at the location investigating an identity theft case. While inside the residence, 41 year-old Marco Cardoza, pointed a handgun at the investigators and an officer involved shooting took place. Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured. The suspect’s gun was later determined to be a replica firearm.

The Burbank Police Department is the lead agency in this investigation and will handle all media inquiries related to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective Brent Fekety at (818) 238-3210.

