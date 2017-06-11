Pasadena Police Nab Burbank Bank Robber

The suspect named the “Dual Valley Bandit” was arrested in nearby Pasadena Saturday after committing a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank.

The accused bank robber, 41 years old Shownee Smith was responsible for over a dozen bank robberies including one here in Burbank at the US Bank on Olive and Orchard. Here in Burbank, he handed the teller a note and then fled out of the bank and to his car in the Tally Rand parking lot.

He was taken into custody without incident in the Wells Fargo Bank robbery.

