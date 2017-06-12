Road Kings 28th Annual Charity Car Show Brings Out Hundreds of Cars & Guests

Burbank Road Kings celebrated their 65 years together with one of their biggest car shows ever. The renovated Johnny Carson Park had cars everywhere.

Classics, antiques, Nitros, vendors, food, awards, raffles, there was something for everyone. The show of some 300 cars on display was remarkable and spectacular.

Burbank Kiwanis served up Breakfast and Lunch and there were several 50/50 drawing held. The event was free for all spectators, the monies raised from donations, shirts sales will be given to local organizations.

Burbank City Councilmembers made appearances along with Burbank Mayor Will Rogers who found his favorite and presented the Mayor’s Award during the event.

Myburbank.com’s photographer gathered some pictures from the event.

